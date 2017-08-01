Apple Earnings: No Worries Here

After the bell on Tuesday, Apple (AAPL) reported its fiscal third quarter results for the June ending quarter. All eyes were on the company's guidance to see if the highly speculated top end iPhone would be delayed this year. Well, not only did the company beat estimates for Q3, but guidance was actually much better than analysts were expecting.

For Q3, revenues of $45.4 billion were half a billion ahead of estimates, while the company beat on the bottom line by a dime. The main reason for the beat was a spectacular 11.42 million iPads sold, crushing all estimates as seen in the table below. The company came in with just over 41 million iPhones, not a bad number, as it still was 2% growth despite all of the consumers waiting for this year's major launch. Services revenues also were ahead of estimates, showing 22% year over year growth.

(Source: Apple Earnings Smackdown article)

Apple also came in at 38.51% on gross margins, topping the high end of guidance, which helped to drive the bottom line beat. While operating expenses were a little high, other income items helped to balance that out. Additionally, Apple only had a 22.91% tax rate for the period, much lower than guidance for 25.5%. The diluted share count used for EPS purposes was down 4.37% over the prior year period thanks to the buyback.

As I discussed in my earnings preview article, the street had been getting more and more worried about the September quarter over concerns that the high end iPhone would be delayed by up to three months. This would push a significant amount of revenues forward, and thus revenue estimates have come down by more than a billion dollars in just a few weeks. The revenue growth estimate was lowered even more, as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Well, Apple alleviated the market's worst fears, giving revenue guidance of $49 billion to $52 billion, compared to the street's average for $49.21 billion. Gross margin guidance was also not too shabby considering new products will likely have a higher cost basis, and despite more sequential revenues, operating expenses are not expected to rise that much. The guidance range given implies year over year revenue growth of 4.6% to 11.0%, the midpoint of which comes in where estimates were back in early June.

In the end, Apple did not report the terrible news that the street thought was coming, and thus shares have risen to a new all time high in the after hours session. The company reported a spectacular Q3 driven by tremendous iPad sales, with the rest of the company's products and services doing quite well. Guidance for Q4 was not the disaster many were fearing, and the company's cash pile continued to surge. Apple's market cap is back over $800 billion, and reports like this justify that.