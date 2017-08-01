Amazon's AWS cloud platform is no match for Azure

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (AMZN) share price is not based off any fundamentals. Shareholders are invested with no margin of safety. And while Amazon is making a lot of noise about its AWS platform, it is no match for Microsoft's Azure.

Recent Business Overview

If Amazon was a normal company and it delivered the exact same results that Amazon delivered for 2017 Q2, the market would have several punished its stock price. But in Amazon case, since it already trades totally disconnected from any fundamentals it makes very little difference that its expenses growth significantly outpaced its revenue and ultimately caused its EPS number to fell by more than 75% YOY to $0.40.

Investors are so enamoured with Jeff Bezos that they assume, wrongly in estimation, that Amazon will continue to dominate e-retailing. Investors assume that Wal-Mart (WMT) is no match for Amazon. It might be worthwhile reminding readers that Wal-Mart delivered strong online sales growth through walmart.com of 63% for 2018 Q1, compared with the same period a year ago. So Wal-Mart still has a few tricks up its sleeve. However, the great thing about investing is that you are not obliged to figure out which company is likely to dominate or have the greatest market share, but you should let the price of the stock guide you to which investment is more likely to offer you the safest return. At the price at which Amazon trades at there simply is no margin of safety.

Free Cash Flow

I understand the appeal of investing in Amazon as I also am too a consumer of Amazon's products and services. Also, shareholders no doubt feel proud to tell their friends that they own shares in Amazon. With the share price trading higher and higher, shareholders might develop a false sense of security.

While more reasonable and enterprising investors will no doubt be mindful of the discrepancy highlighted in the table above. While its operating cash flow is increasing at a strong clip and was up 37% YOY, when we net out all the costs which Amazon capitalizes - namely costs associated with AWS which Amazon includes under purchases of property and equipment - a different impression emerges, which is of several quarters of sequential declines in FCF.

When we step back and take a birds-eye view of its financials, we can continue to see this gap between its growth in operating cash flow and FCF over the course of years.

This lack of FCF should make investors at least stop and think what is a reasonable price for Amazon? I know that Amazon is investing in many diverse businesses, which will offer Amazon the benefits of diversification, but Amazon's FCF growth is not sufficient for investors to pay roughly 90x FCF for the stock.

AWS Business Outlook

While AWS had a great start in the cloud industry and was more than 6 years before competition woke up, competition has now woken up. Particularly, Microsoft (MSFT), which developed Azure.

While Microsoft does not break down Azure's profitability, it does highlight its revenue growth. For the last several quarters, Azure has been growing at astonishing rates - in its latest results of 2017 Q4, Azure's revenue was up 98% at constant currency.

Moreover, the segment which Azure belongs to, Intelligent Cloud, saw its gross margin increase by 8% in 2017 Q4 compared with the same period a year ago. Again, this implies that Azure's gross margins must be particularly high and able to push up this whole segment's gross margin.

When we compare this growth with Amazon's AWS platform, which is not growing at anywhere near those rates, one starts to wonder what supports Amazon's investors' high expectations for AWS. Particularly insightful is that Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment generated $7.4 billion in revenue for the period ending June 30th, 2017, compared with AWS which generated $4.1 billion. Also, representative of both companies' strategy, Microsoft's operating income for the quarter stood at $2.5 billion or 34% operating income margin versus AWS' operating income which stood at $0.9 billion or 22% operating income margin. Again showing how Microsoft is seeking to gain market share but not at the cost of sacrificing profitability. While Amazon's obsession with being the market leader in the Cloud sector continues to ask shareholders to forget about its investment returns - not a wise strategy for investors.

To recap, Microsoft has better margins for its Cloud segment and generates more revenue and lastly, its revenue is growing a lot faster. Then, there is AWS, with weaker growth, smaller revenue and margins. But interestingly, the word on the Street is all about Amazon's AWS.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: author's calculations. Note: While it's not immediately obvious why I have chosen to include Microsoft as Amazon's peer, I have addressed this throughout the article.

AMZN is more expensive relative to itself on both a P/S ratio and P/Cash Flow ratio. Over the past 5 years, investors have been happy to pay 2.2 times its revenue. Now, investors are currently asked to pay more than 50% its trailing 5 years.

Amazon is evidently one of the picks of the day. With so many investors already investing in Amazon, how do shareholders expect to get a reasonable return on investment? I know, I know, this time it's different... But surely, investors should at least stop to ponder, can they, in light of these facts, really double their invested capital in Amazon?

DCF Analysis

For my DCF analysis, I used FCF for the past 3 full years, which was $3.8B. I have estimated that Amazon can keep growing its FCF at a bullish 15% over the next 5 years, before leveling off its terminal growth at an aggressive 5%. Then, I discounted this cash flow back at a standard 10%, which brought my DCF calculation to approximately $120B, or at a 50% discount to its current market cap.

Conclusion

I question just how honest investors are being with themselves when they are paying near enough 90 times FCF for a company that has minimal FCF growth. Even if its FCF stabilized from minus 48% YOY, there is no reason for investors to pay up for Amazon and expect to generate a safe return on invested capital. There are plenty of safer opportunities elsewhere, for example, this is one which is under-appreciated and undervalued.

