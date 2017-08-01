Reis' (REIS) CEO Lloyd Lynford on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reis, Inc (NASDAQ:REIS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Lloyd Lynford – Chief Executive Officer

Mark Cantaluppi – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Graham – Canaccord

Sameet Sinha – B. Riley

John Godin – Lake Street Capital

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you. Good morning. This is Lloyd Lynford, President and CEO of Reis. Joining me on our second quarter 2017 conference call are Jonathan Garfield, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President of Reis; Mark Cantaluppi, Reis' Chief Financial Officer; and other members of Reis' senior management team.

First, I need to provide our legal disclaimer. Today's comments may include forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or implied in those forward-looking statements. These statements are based on currently available information and include current management outlook or expectations, including our outlook for fiscal 2017. In addition, we do not plan to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or if our expectations change.

For more information relating to the risks and uncertainties involved in our forward-looking statements and the company generally, please see the Risk Factors and Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements sections of our recent filings with the SEC, including our June 30, 2017 quarterly report on Form 10-Q issued earlier today and our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. This call is being broadcast live over the Internet and will be available for replay for a period of time following the call. A link to the webcast of this call as well as information on the replay is available at www.reis.com/events.

Our earnings press release and Form 10-Q were both issued this morning and can also be found at the Investor Relations portion of our website. Today's call will include my comments on Reis' financial performance and operational results. I will then ask Mark to review our financial performance. After Mark's comments, we will open the telephone lines for analysts' questions.

Although Reis' level of revenue growth during the second quarter was below expectations, the company did realize as anticipated an important objective by returning to positive year-over-year growth. Total revenue grew by just under 1%, which in light of Reis' 270 basis points improvement in our trailing 12-month renewal rate and substantial year-over-year growth in deferred revenue positions us for accelerating revenue and EBITDA growth in the second half the year and into 2018.

As of June 30, Reis had deferred revenue of $24.2 million, up 16% from one year earlier. In addition, Aggregate Revenue Under Contract stands at $48.3 million of which $33.1 million will be recognized as revenue over the next 12-months. Both deferred revenue and the forward 12-month component of Aggregate Revenue Under Contract represents our highest balances for any second quarter in Reis’ history. Our improved performance with respect to these metrics is attributable to the launch of new products and modules and through investments we have made in sales and marketing.

Following 2016, a year in which we expanded our sales and marketing and research related operations, Reis' expense structure is now stabilizing. This together with modest growth in revenue supported Reis Services EBITDA of $3.5 million in the second quarter, up from $3.3 million in the prior quarter and improving Reis Services EBITDA margin of just under 30%. While it's fair to say that we are one quarter behind our expectations with respect to financial performance. Our slowly improving revenue and stable expenses will in the second half of 2017 as we've discussed on previous calls, positioned Reis for substantially year-over-year EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter and in 2018.

From a longer-term perspective, future revenue and EBITDA growth relates directly to how Reis’ executed its business plan to address the rapidly changing landscape for business information services. I’ve discussed on previous calls many of the key investments in initiatives that Reis’ committed to as the commercial real estate industry matures as an asset class. Our lending clients including commercial banks, insurance companies, non-bank lenders and thrifts have largely established technology teams and budgets charged with the integration of real estate market information into the lenders origination underwriting financial reporting and risk management systems.

Reis’ team will continue to be a central component in supporting these functions. But at the same time an increasing share of Reis’ future revenue growth will be generated by the delivery of our dynamic data through direct pipelines into discrete departmental and enterprise systems, some of these changes are in response to challenges and opportunities stimulated by FinTech and related technologies others by heightened regulatory scrutiny including not only existing stress testing under the CCAR and DFAST standards that we have previously benefited from, but also from the FASB’s new standard on accounting for loan losses and held to maturity debt securities, specifically the current expected credit loss impairment model or CECL for short.

CECL will be phased in as of 2020 and lenders are already determining how they will comply with their need to establish probability and magnitude of losses at the loan level at origination and on an ongoing basis. These crucial industry and technological trends in concert with the advances Reis has made in portfolio credit monitoring, expansion of market coverage geographically and by property type, the addition of millions of property records and the seamless delivery into an institution's key systems have dramatically broadened Reis’ addressable market opportunities in ways I will discuss on this call.

First, I would like to remind listeners of the product development strategy that I outlined at beginning of the year. Reis maintains a dual perspective with regard to user groups within the institutions that comprise the major portion of our multi-year subscriber base. On the one hand by providing the most reliable local and property level information for use in support of specific deals, we continue to reinforce our indispensability to originators, underwriters and analysts on the transactional frontline. On the other hand by aggregating this granular intelligence into analytical modules that offer meaningful national and regional perspectives, we reinforced our indispensability to the portfolio managers and senior level executives directing those frontline resources.

In March, I noted that during 2017, Reis would complete three major initiatives in support of these two complementary goals. We would release an application programming interface or API, we would begin covering land sales transactions and we would begin a multi-phase launch of coverage on all commercial properties throughout the nation regardless of their size, location, current use or competitive status. Today, I am pleased to announce that we have already achieved the first two of these three strategic milestones: the development and release of an API and the inclusion of land transactions in our sales comparables module. And then we are on track to achieve the first phase of the dramatic expansion of our property database this fall.

Our recent addition of land transactions to our sales comparables module is of major strategic significance. Recall that in the fall of 2016, we began publishing every sales transaction everywhere going beyond Reis market boundaries to include every county in the nation and going beyond Reis property categories to include all commercial trades of $250,000 or more. With the addition of commercial land transactions, Reis is now a one stop destination for all. Land typically accounts for a small, but consistent percentage of most institutions’ commercial real estate business, requiring informational support but until now could not be found on Reis SE.

Our inclusion of land sales transactions eliminates an opportunity for other data providers to compete with Reis on this front and bolsters Reis’ competitive position with respect to both new business and renewals. We will press this advantage still further later this year when we begin publishing information that all commercial properties throughout the nation without regard the location or competitive status. Although most institutions conduct the bulk of the real estate business within the hundreds of metros, thousands of submarkets and the competitive universe of properties that Reis has long covered institutions also conduct business though that's frequently beyond those parameters.

Without the benefit of Reis’ perspective in these outlier cases, our clients have been forced to make budgetary room for other vendors. We are now poised to address this customer need, which will allow clients to consolidate their annual spend with Reis. Let me spend a few moments on the launch of Reis’ API and the transformative nature of this delivery platform.

By delivering Reis property data and market analytics via API, we are responding to major structural and technological shifts that are occurring in commercial real estate and lending generally and dramatically expands the opportunities to monetize Reis data. We enter this new delivery paradigm from the solid foundation that Reis SE has provided to the industry for almost a generation. Commercial real estate professionals will continue to consume data from our web based delivery platform relying on its dynamic report generation and holistic coverage. At the same time, internal systems are proliferating throughout our client base that requires direct fees of highly granular data via an API.

Reis is the only vendor of commercial real estate information and analytics with the structure databases and historical trends across virtually all geographic markets and property types that are required to exploit fully the potential of API delivery. Because we have remained dedicated to our mission of collecting property and market information for thirty seven years, carefully building our trends, reports, forecasts, sales, rents and new construction comparables as well as rich narrative analysis, Reis is uniquely positioned to fully populate systems that support all departments and functions in a complex enterprise.

Let me provide an overview of the type of strategic use cases that the Reis API is already supporting. First, we have signed contracts and are engaging dedicated technology and business team at existing clients most typically at financial institutions who seek API subscriptions to automate their internal processes. The API multiplies the productivity of its originators, underwriters and analysts who in addition to consuming discrete reports from Reis SE in PDF and spreadsheet format are now supported by direct population of key internal forms and documents without manual rekeying.

Contacts such as these tend to be priced as a percentage of the clients’ current spend and have the additional business benefit of embedding Reis content more deeply into the institutional workflow of our clients, which of course helps with renewal rates. The second type of API application for which we have signed a contract and which represents a broader opportunity is supporting existing clients to develop new product offerings where Reis can share in the growth of these products.

For example a major lending client is building out a platform that will assist brokers by running what if scenarios for potential borrowers selecting highest proceeds, lowest interest rates for different loan options. In this case, Reis’ API will provide on demand access to the most up to date information to help model value, loan to value and loan to cost analysis to select the best loan option. Notably, this API deals contains a guaranteed minimum and then the API fee increases as the number of loans process increases.

Another contract we have signed and it is representative of the power of API delivery involves leveraging third-party commercial real estate platforms and their sales organizations to sell Reis data to non-traditional client. In this specific case a well funded commercial real estate firm has developed an analytical tool for the seniors’ housing marketplace. This client has deep relationships within this niche market and has developed cutting edge technology to serve it, but they don't have the requisite database, specifically the indispensable property level data to run their analytics.

Under this contract, Reis delivers this contact to them via our API, but each of their clients must license our data directly through a Reis sales representative. This relationship has already resulted in two new contracts to our seniors housing database and many opportunities are being proactively handed off from the client to the Reis sales force. As this use case demonstrates, the API broadens Reis prospect second base to include the many FinTech firms seeking to disrupt the traditional commercial real estate financing paradigm. Typically, these firms bring creativity, vision and technology to bear but no supporting data of the kind that Reis can provide.

This is the type of model that Reis hopes to replicate leveraging FinTech sales teams and press exposure to project Reis content into these platforms. And so doing Reis will become integral to many of these applications. These three use cases add to two other significant vertical markets that the Reis API addresses and that I discussed on last quarter's call: property tax assessment and appeal and commercial property brokerage in the investment sales arena. As all of these cases demonstrate, our API positions Reis data to participate in the rapidly evolving informational landscape in which new data ecosystems extend the reach and impact of business research products. Clearly, the API is facilitating the specialized Reis selling of Reis research into industry verticals beyond those that Reis is typically supporting.

As we have discussed on previous calls, Reis has built out the sales and marketing infrastructure required to capitalize on the emerging opportunities that the changing marketplace affords. As you may recall, this infrastructure includes additional sophistication surrounding our clients and prospect segmentation, assuring the most appropriate sales resources to face off against the right opportunity and developing targeted marketing programs based on this segmentation. This infrastructure also includes a strategy to place more sales resources in the field closer to our clients and prospects. These investments are beginning to pay off as an increasing number of our new business wins includes firms with a regional orientation.

Historically, Reis has been the vendor of choice for large national lenders and institution investors with a multi-market and multi-property type footprint. And through our segmentation efforts, we have increased our resources dedicated to this cohort as well. The early results are promising with increasing renewal rates and increasing up sales and cross-sales into these accounts thus further leveraging our product, marketing and sales investments. As we move forward, we continue to align our sales strategy and marking campaigns with the market information products we have developed and continue to refine regional subscriptions, including too many tertiary markets that other vendors don't cover, sales comparables, affordable housing, our executive briefings and other narrative reports, API access market analytics among several other recently launched products.

Though new business acquisition in the second quarter was slower than anticipated, we did outperform 2016 levels and into our more recently recruited salespeople become more seasoned and fluent in our newer products, we are confident that both our renewal rate and new business levels will rise in the second half of 2017. We are planning for the future from a foundation of strength, a highly respected and profitable franchise with unparalleled and irreplaceable data assets, a strong and debt free balance sheet and a client base seeking to remain competitive through adopting leading edge technology and decision support reinforced by new and more stringent regulatory obligations.

Reis continues to make progress against its goals of returning to solid and sustainable growth and making the investments necessary to sustain and expand upon our competitive position in order to reward all stakeholders. The entire management team at Reis remain steadfastness belief that we are the only database and analytical firm serving the commercial real estate industry that by assiduously building world-class time series databases not merely ad driven websites, but we’re the only firm positioned to exploit the opportunities that will come from the radical changes in technologies, delivery platforms and business models that are proliferating at an accelerating rate.

We are grateful to be in indispensible cornerstone at the crossroads if you will of a generational shift in commercial real estate investment, lending, finance and management. We look forward to briefing you on our results and the applications that our new contracts are enabling throughout our industry in the coming quarters.

Let me now turn the call over to Mark Cantaluppi.

Mark Cantaluppi

Thank you, Lloyd. The financial information I will be presenting this morning is for Reis’ second quarter 2017, the results of which are more fully described in the financial results press release and the Form 10-Q issued earlier today. In the second quarter of 2017, total revenue aggregated $11.709 million, which included $11.429 million of subscription revenue and $280,000 of other revenue.

Total revenue increased $95,000, or 0.8%, from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, total revenue aggregated $23.835 million, which included $23,008,000 of subscription revenue and $827,000 of other revenue. On a year-to-date basis, total revenue decreased $603,000, or negative 2.5% in 2017, compared to 2016. Consistent with our recent reporting, we will continue to disaggregate Reis’ total revenue into two components: subscription and other.

Subscription revenue is derived from a subscription to one of our product offerings. Other revenue specifically includes revenue related to contracts for one-time custom data deliverables and one-time fees for settlements of previous unauthorized usage of Reis data. Subscription revenue grew $60,000 or 0.5% from Q2 2016 to Q2 2017 and $211,000 or 0.9% from the first half of 2016 to the comparable 2017 period. Both total revenue and subscription revenue for the second quarter 2017 fell short of our expectations, but we did achieved year-over-year quarterly growth for the first time since Q1 2016.

The modest growth in both subscription revenue and total revenue was achieved with a positive trend in our TTM base renewal rates, including price increases, improving to 89.2% at June 30, 2017. These rates are up from the TTM renewal rates as of December 31, 2016 when the base renewal rate including price increases was 85.7%. As the company has worked to improve customer retention, poor performing quarterly renewal rates from 2016 have been replaced with higher rates in the first half of 2017. Our expectations are for further renewal rate improvements in the second half of 2017.

New business which had been strong in the second half of 2016 and through the first quarter of 2017 was not as robust as we expected for the 2017 second quarter demonstrating only modest growth over 2Q 2016. Lloyd has spoken extensively about our new products and sales opportunities and the back half of 2017 from which we are already seeing results.

Reis also continues to successfully resolve cases in which our intellectual property rights have been breached. The discovery of the instances of unauthorized usage continues to create opportunities for Reis’ compliance team to engage in productive conversations with firms regarding ongoing access to Reis data in accordance with the terms and conditions of a subscription agreement. As a result of these compliance procedures, the company has been able to generate revenue through either one-time settlement payments or by signing up the non-compliant firm or individual to an annual or multi-year Reis SE subscription.

Although identified instances of non-compliance remain steady, the frequency in dollar amount of one-time settlements can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. Revenue from one-time settlement payments aggregated $280,000 and $245,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 respectively and $827,000 and $441,000 in the first half of 2017 and 2016 respectively. For the second quarter of 2017, net income was $397,000, or $0.03 per diluted share. This is a decline from the 2016 Q2 net income, which was reported at $941,000, or $0.08 per diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, net income was $932,000, or $0.08 per diluted share. This is a decrease from the 2016 period net income of $2.5 million, $0.22 per diluted share.

Reis management utilizes and monitors performance measures such as revenue, deferred revenue, Aggregate Revenue Under Contract EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is net income before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA before expenses related to non-cash stock-based compensation.

I would like to refer you to the cautionary language included in the MD&A of our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in our earnings release, both issued earlier today about the use of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and Aggregate Revenue Under Contract as non-GAAP measures and the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the respective periods and deferred revenue to Aggregate Revenue Under Contract as of the respective balance sheet dates. These cautionary statements and reconciliations apply to all references made to these metrics on this call today. In addition, we present EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a segment and consolidated basis.

Reis Services EBITDA was $3,501,000 in the second quarter of 2017 as compared to the 2016 second quarter EBITDA of $4,127,000. This net decline was primarily derived from the higher run rate level of expenses in 2017, which I will address shortly. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, Reis Services EBITDA was $6,790,000 as compared to the 2016 amount of $9,509,000. This decline was also impacted by the higher level of expenses in 2017 and the $603,000 revenue decline from period to period.

Total expenses for the Reis Services segment excluding interest taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses grew 9.6% and 14.2% in the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 respectively over 2016. Expense increases are primarily due to the now normalized level of employment related costs from hiring net occurred last year and higher rent related expenses. The effect of these expense increases and the revenue decline year-to-date has contributed to the EBITDA and EBITDA margins we are reporting today.

The EBITDA margin for the Reis Services segment was 29.9% and 28.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 was $3,091,000 and $5,679,000 respectively, a decline from the 2016 reported amounts of $3,651,000 and $8,280,000. The consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.4% and 23.8% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 respectively.

In the first half of 2017, the company continued to make significant investments in our business. The pace of our database and website enhanced, which accelerated in 2016 continues at this level in 2017 with the expectation we will capitalize approximately $9 million for fiscal 2017. Following some consolidated balance sheet statistics at June 30, total consolidated assets aggregated $126.4 million. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 aggregated $18.9 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, we invested $4.5 million of cash on our website and database development. We utilized over $3.9 million of cash to pay dividends at a quarterly rate of $0.17 per share and spent in excess of $2.5 million on stock repurchases.

Our cash flow benefited from the receipt of option exercise proceeds of $2.9 million in the six month period. For the remainder of 2017, management remains committed to allocating cash for investing in Reis database initiatives, returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and opportunistically repurchasing shares.

Customer receivables net of allowances aggregated $9.3 million at June 30. We are reporting deferred tax assets on the balance sheet of approximately $8 million at June 30. As a result of the company's required adoption of a new accounting standard and additional $657,000 of deferred tax assets were recorded in the opening 2017 balance sheet for previously unrecognized DTAs. Our aggregate deferred tax asset balance is expected to be sufficient to continue to shelter us from paying federal taxes for approximately depending on our profitability in each period.

Total liabilities aggregated $30.1 million, of which deferred revenue was approximately $24.2 million. Additionally, Aggregate Revenue Under Contract, which is the sum of deferred revenue and future revenue under non-cancelable contracts for which we do not yet have the contractual right to bill, totaled $48.3 million at June 30. Of that $48.3 million, approximately $33.1 million relates to amounts under contract for the forward 12-month period through June 30, 2018. Deferred revenue in the forward 12-month component of Aggregate Revenue Under Contract as reported are our highest balances for those balance sheet metrics of any June 30 for Reis.

In August 2016, Reis’ board of directors authorized the share repurchase program to purchase up to $5 million of the company's common stock. Q2 2017 we spent $1 million to repurchase over 54,000 shares. The program to date as of June 30, the company purchased nearly 187,000 shares at an average price of $19.64 per share leaving over $1.3 million available at June 30 that may be used to purchase additional shares under the program. The company currently has a pre-established 10b5-1 purchasing plan in place. Stockholders equity was $96.3 million at June 30. Total common shares outstanding aggregated $11.5 million of which our directors and senior management beneficially own approximately 22%.

Regarding our outlook for the remainder of 2017, as a result of our second quarter results, particularly the slightly lower than expected renewal rate improvements and new business acquisition not being as robust as we expected in Q2 2017, our annual revenue and EBITDA guidance is being modified. Our prior revenue guidance for annual 2017 was for total revenue to grow between 5% and 7% with subscription revenue expected to grow 2 to 3 points higher for the year.

Our revised revenue guidance is for total revenue in 2017 to range from flat to up to 2% growth with subscription revenue to grow approximately 2 points higher for the year. We expect the third quarter 2017 growth rates to slightly improve over the second quarter’s rate with further acceleration in the fourth quarter. Although we will not be exiting 2017 at the double-digit revenue growth as previously expected as we believe that our sales efforts are behind by a quarter, we do expect to get to that level in the first half of 2018 particularly for subscription revenue.

Regarding our guidance for 2017 Reis Services EBITDA, we have reduced our guidance resulting in a Reis Services EBITDA margin for the year of around 29% with the fourth quarter margin being north of 30%. This margin will translate into annual Reis Services EBITDA decline of approximately 8% to 10% for fiscal 2017. EBITDA declines in the first and second quarters trended in the right direction from minus 39% to minus 15% and we expect the third quarter EBITDA will range between a couple of points negative to a couple of points positive with significant double-digit Reis Services EBITDA growth in the fourth quarter.

Regarding consolidated adjusted EBITDA, as we have reduced our guidance to an annual decline of approximately 12% to 15% for fiscal 2017 with a consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin in the 24% range. Again fourth quarter consolidated adjusted EBITDA is expected to result in significant double-digit growth. We have made progress on many key performance metrics and we believe that the product improvements delivery platforms and sales resources are in place to position Reis for double-digit growth in fiscal 2018. This concludes my comments in the financial results for Reis’ second quarter ended June 30, 2017.

At this time, I would like to open the call for questions from the analyst community.

Michael Graham

Thank you. Hey, guys. I just wanted to ask two primary questions. The first is on the growth sort of challenges and then the expected rebound. You mentioned sales activity being a challenge. Could you just maybe give a little more depth around? Did you have any turnover in the sales organization? Or sort of what's going on there and what do you think changes as we get into sort of next year?

And then on the API, which sounds like an exciting development, I am just wondering sometimes when you have a product and then you have the ability to purchase only part of the product, it's hard to maintain your pricing umbrella. And I'm just wondering how you're sort of thinking through the ability to offer customers’ access to this API or maybe their usage orients on a subset of your data, but how do you keep your pricing sort of the same in that context?

Lloyd Lynford

Good questions. Michael, this is Lloyd. So the first I do want to point that while new business was up in the first half as well as in the second quarter 2017 over 2016, yes it's true that we didn't meet our own expectations as to what they would been. I think that I would largely attribute that to – we rapidly expanded the sales force in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter of last year hired a lot of new people, put them out in the field under regional sales force management. And I think that the burn-in rate of a lot of those new people, particularly field people, is a little bit longer than we had anticipated. So while we're growing new sales and we're excited about the level of new sales. It's not at the rate to – that we quite expected.

Renewal rate is trending upward. We're pleased with that. As I said the 270 basis points increase on trailing 12-month from the first quarter to the second quarter. But again we had historically up until – through 2015 we had enjoyed renewal rates that were together with price increases really more in the mid 90s. So we still think we have room to go and are pushing our account managers to do that, I mean, some of the challenges are ones that we've historically talked about, which is particularly renewing people, big customers who have come through to us through a previous intellectual property compliance issue, not quite a sticky base as is the traditional new business sale. I think we're working through those issues and putting that in the rearview mirror.

So those are some of the challenges and some of our approaches to resolving those challenges that are paying dividends, but not quite at this pace in the second quarter that we had expected although we think that that will quick and particularly in the third and especially in the fourth quarter. I think with respect to the API, a couple of things. I hear what you're saying and I agree with it. I think our experience is you know one of the things is we're very sensitive to the fact that and that's why I took pains in my presentation to talk about the cornerstone delivery platform that is Reis SE. And we indeed enforced the fact that nobody has access to our – to API delivery without being a complete subscriber to Reis SE, so they don’t get to shrink their footprint of usage.

The API is priced, if it's an existing client, has an incremental fee on top of the Reis SE to bring greater efficiencies and higher renewal rates to it, but it's not designed – we’ll not be contractually allowed to replace Reis SE usage. So those are some of things we’re thinking about. It's obviously a more complex conversation than that, but you're asking a very good and reasonable question in that regard.

Michael Graham

Okay, thanks a lot Lloyd. That makes sense. Thanks.

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you.

Sameet Sinha

Hi, guys. This is Sameet on for Mike. How are you?

Lloyd Lynford

Good, thanks.

Sameet Sinha

So just a couple of quick questions on our end. So I guess you mentioned with this new API, you guys just launched, congrats on that that now you essentially have a significantly larger client base. Can you talk about like TAM in terms of like how much TAM improved by? For example, I think on the last call you mentioned you had about 1000 clients now. How many clients would you say are added to your TAM length and your FinTech clients with this new API being launched?

Lloyd Lynford

Well, as I am trying to I think illustrate there are at least three use cases that break into additional client base. FinTech, I think, is a little bit harder to quantify because frankly the FinTech applications across so many arenas of commercial real estate. We could be talking pure-lending FinTech crowd-sourcing FinTechs, marketplace FinTechs where people are trying to list properties for sale, others they're trying to trade and transact. What, I guess, we are saying is that without going into a specific count of how many FinTechs are out there, that we think that, that represents a sizable area of expansion.

But the other thing that I tried to point to in my comments was, that a number of traditional financial institutions are in parallel with our own internal systems in which they're trying to get more efficient are establishing outward-looking lending systems that they hope will increase their lending flow and market share. So these are – while they are difficult to quantify, we still think from a market share point of view, we're still tracking on our radar screen somewhere north of 65,000 companies.

So give or take, as we say around the 1,000 client base, whether they are traditional client based – whether they're traditional client in our sales force system or whether they are a new FinTech outside that there's still a very large market opportunity. But one last point I would like to make in response to your question and I alluded to it in my comments about the new regulatory regime called CECL, which is really different than the prior ones that we've seen, different than the stress test under CCAR, the commercial banks and the largest commercial banks in the DFAST regime of the midsize commercial banks.

CECL relates to all 6100 regulated banking institutions in this country. So they now have – we used to for our portfolio services and really for Reis SE or even the API, there were probably half of those 6,000 or so institutions who are likely too small to be interested in our suite of services. CECL is different. CECL not only relates to all those institutions, but it mandates a regime that requires add origination at the loan level to solve for the probability that, that commercial mortgage will default and what the losses might be at default. So this dramatically expands to the entire population to get to your – directly to your question of what is the impact on the growing market opportunity.

We might have grown from, let's say, 1,000 to 3,000 regulated banking institutions who are a legitimate clients for our services to more than double that at the full 6,100 that are registered banking institutions in the country. I hope that gives you a little color.

Sameet Sinha

Got it. That makes sense. And to kind of taking back into earlier question on the sales force, I mean, you guys have definitely ramped up the sales force quite a lot. How would you say the pipeline is looking from the new sales force? And it is just a matter of the sales force getting more productive, so that's why it's just been pushed to the right? Or how would you essentially kind of characterize the potential for new business wins in Q4 in 2018?

Lloyd Lynford

Yes, I would characterize it – it is partly burning in territory time. We did add significantly to, as I said, the sales force in the latter part of 2016. And we did hire regional sales managers, who are also getting up to speed. I think we're – we've done some good things that are already showing benefits. One is team selling, where we're using account managers here in New York, but actually charging new business field executives to work together with the sales managers to go into our existing clients and upsell the new modules of product that I have been talking about on this call. So it’s no longer the job of the account manager whose job really should be preserving the renewal rate.

It's not – no longer his job to expose all of our client bases to the new modules. So that's been for example a new change that is showing benefits. But I do think that it’s a question of, as you said, we’re – our annual spend on sales and marketing has increased significantly in the last year. And it's a little bit of growing into that expanded reach capability to get full exploitation of that resource.

Sameet Sinha

Got it. I appreciate the color. I will turn it over.

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you.

Mark Cantaluppi

Thank you, Sameet.

John Godin

Hey, guys. This is John on for Mark. Thank you for taking questions. Just kind of briefly going back to the API. Can you talk little bit about kind of the implementation process specifically around that second use case of developing those new product offerings, and you mentioned the what-if scenario and kind of the time line associated with it. And if you anticipate – did that take longer or shorter than expected? And if you anticipate extra costs as far as those implementations in the future?

Lloyd Lynford

Yeah, it’s a good question. So the APIs already written and available and so let me talk about the aspect of the API that what it shortens and what it lengthens. It doesn't – and it doesn't really increase cost because the API's already configured so that it accesses – so that it's written in such a way as to access far broader swathe of the underlying Oracle database than does Reis SE. Basically, every field of the API is turned on some element of our database. So just then becomes a question of do we keep that entitlement on or off when we specify the API?

What does take time in the sale of the API – and in fact, we wanted to take time. We tell our salespeople and there's only selected salespeople right now who deal with the API, really only our top salespeople are certified to deal with the API. But it should take some time because we want to adequately specify what systems on the other side and whether or not there's technology and talent on the other side that can handle the integration of an API.

So if somebody gets – if a client institution gets highly excited about the API, but we don't have the detailed specs as to where the data is going, to whom it's being accessed and who ultimately gets to look at the data internally and externally, we feel that that sale hasn't been adequately scoped. So I would say to you that it’s not – yes, we do expect there to be some engagement time in the upfront speccing, but not significant time in the actual implementation of the API. So hopefully, I have segmented that into the two buckets of engagement.

John Godin

Yeah, absolutely. And just kind of following up as far as taking that adequate time and following where the data goes, is that – should I read that, that is to kind of avoid this unwarranted use of the data that's happened in the past or is that kind of a separate – a separate issue?

Lloyd Lynford

I don’t know that it’s totally connected, but yes, we have traditionally been a usage-based model. And so you want to be able to monitor and monetize the usage that goes on. So speccing, the highly disciplined way in advance, which portions of institution are going to be entitled to the API is really, really crucial, right. In a way, it can actually help us with some of the intellectual property issues if it's done well, and it can exacerbate some of those problems if not done well or done thoughtfully. So there is slightly different, but they're related. Yes, they are related exposures.

And we just want to make sure that if our API, for example, is being used in a – used to support lending platform, let's say, that's going to be used by a number of originators or maybe even possibly to the outside world, that venture is appropriately specced. We understand the kind of usage expectations that are going to come from it, the type of people who are going to use it and how the mechanism if usage exceeds those thresholds that Reis shares in that upside growth. So it's a slightly more complex business arrangement, and we do need to exercise caution to protect our intellectual property, you're quite right.

John Godin

All right, thank you very much guys.

Lloyd Lynford

Thank you.

Lloyd Lynford

Thanks and thank you all who've listened and participated today. And as always, Mark and I are ready to speak to current and perspective stockholders of Reis and we'd happy to answer any of your questions within the parameters regarding selective disclosure. Our next call will be in late October to announce and discuss our third quarter 2017 results. We appreciate your continuing support of Reis. Thank you and have a good day.

