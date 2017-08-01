Tesla: Shorts Are Covering

Music of the day. Disclaimer: my music choice has nothing to do with my articles. It simply is whatever my Apple Music Dance Pop station is playing at the time as I start writing my article. Read into it at your own risk.

Let's check in on our friends in Shortville

Despite the ongoing heavy pessimism in Tesla (TSLA) stock related articles across the Internet, bears may be throwing in the towel. The following graph illustrates that the large short interest in the stock has declined by ~7 million shares, or more than $2 billion, since the beginning of the year.

In the year-to-date period illustrated above, the stock has increased by more than 50%. The following graph plots the short interest (yellow line) along with the stock price (blue line).

In short, many shorts have lost a lot of money in 2017, nearly $5 billion just in the year-to-date period as estimated by S3 Partners, a data analytics company.

One of the problems (not the only one) with short selling is that as the stock turns against you (i.e. increases in price), your exposure to that investment also increases and your losing position now comprises a larger percentage of your portfolio. This is in contrast to a long position that is decreasing in value and comprising a smaller portion of an investor's overall portfolio.

This is not an ideal situation in which to find yourself, because if you missed something in your analysis (e.g. the importance of a Gigafactory), then your losing position can quickly erode your gains from other investments, or worse.

So why are shorts covering?

Who knows. It could be any one of the reasons from Tesla accomplishing the "impossible deadline" of Model 3 production start, Tesla beating dozens of competing bids from 10 countries in winning the giant battery contract in Australia, or General Motors (NYSE:GM) extending a shutdown at its Chevy Bolt plant as inventories swell, or Motor Trend calling the Model 3 the most important vehicle of the century, or reviewers unanimously agreeing to what I have said before: Tesla has no competition.

My guess, however, is they are slowly and finally realizing the writing on the wall that the company is executing on its goals as planned.

This has happened before

Let me show you. The following graph illustrates a similar decline in short interest during the seven month from February 2016 to October 2016:

And this is what happened in the seven months following:

In short, shorts may have started fleeing Shortville, and I can tell you first hand: Longville is very welcoming.

Warning to "investors" looking for short cuts

No one indicator works 100% of the time, although some always work 60% of the time. So do not fall in the lazy trap of not looking at all available and significant information comprehensively.

The following graph, for example, illustrates a similar decline in short interest from January 2014 through September 2014. Even though the stock surged $100-plus per share from June 2014 to September 2014 as shorts covered further, the stock continued to remain range-bound between $200 and $280 per share for the following two years.

The difference between then versus now? Valuation.

I was not an investor in Tesla in 2014 or 2015 because I estimated that the company's intrinsic value per share then was less than its stock price at the time, given the then-recent short squeeze, the potential risks facing the company, and the lack of visibility into its future success.

Since then, however, Tesla's stock price has increased by only $50 per share, while the company has continued to execute on its aggressive growth plans while building multiple moats around its Gigafactory, which provides the company with economies of scale on battery costs, its global Supercharger network, which is unmatched by any other auto manufacturer around the world, and its brand value. Tesla in 2014 was a company with a much smaller organization, less mature processes and controls, dependent on one product, a quarter of the current run-rate revenue, chained to second-tier suppliers, with minimal visibility into Model 3, zero visibility into Gigafactory, limited manufacturing experience, dependent on equity secondaries, and so on. I can go on with this list longer than Dennis Kimetto can run, but none of the limitations I just listed apply today.

Bottom Line

Shorts have recently taken significant sums of money off the table, even as we approach what everyone expects to be abysmal 2Q17 earnings. I'm a long-term investor, so I look beyond short-term volatility, and I continue to be positive on the company's longer term prospects.

Readers should note that there are no free lunches and no one metric works every time. It is important to comprehensively and diligently look at all available information in order to make smart investment decisions.

