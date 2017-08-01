Archrock Partners' (APLP) CEO Brad Childers on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Archrock Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:APLP)

Brad Childers

Thank you, David. Archrock delivered excellent performance in the second quarter as we executed at a high level on multiple fronts. We are now seeing the positive results of the actions we took in 2016 to setup the company for growth. Over the past 9 months, we have communicated that 2017 will be a transition year with a prior cyclical downturn giving way to the expansion we expected in the second half of 2017. We are confident that expansion is now underway and we expect our financial performance to improve starting in the back half of 2017 and carrying into 2018.

Let me touch on some of the highlights of our Q2 performance. In the quarter, we generated EBITDA as adjusted of $72 million, up $7 million sequentially. We increased our operating horsepower by 40,000 and I was pleased to see this return to operating horsepower growth and expect this trend to continue. Our total revenue increased by 4% sequentially to $198 million. New horsepower order levels exceeded even robust first quarter levels. We are driving new horsepower orders at levels similar to 2014, providing us greater visibility into new starts through the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

Contract operations cost of sales was down $2 million sequentially resulting in about a 200 basis point increase in gross margin percentage to 59%. SG&A expenses were down about $2 million sequentially primarily due to lower compensation and legal expenses. And our distributable cash flow coverage ratio at Archrock Partners was robust at 2x and allowed us to invest additional cash flow into high demand large horsepower units.

Turning to our operations, new orders during the quarter continued to be impressive. Our sales team capitalized on surging customer activity levels and delivered a strong book of orders that should enable us to drive top line growth for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018. From a play perspective, new orders were especially strong for the Permian, Eagle Ford and the SCOOP/STACK. During 2017, demand for large horsepower units has strengthened and utilization across the industry has tightened for these units. Additionally, lead times for new large horsepower units are currently stretched due to OEM available manufacturing capacity. Given this tightening, we were able to move prices higher and horsepower booked in the second quarter compared to prices for horsepower booked in the first quarter.

In addition, due to this robust demand and our outlook for the business overall, we are increasing our newbuild CapEx budget by $50 million and now expect to spend between $175 million and $195 million in 2017. Our decision to increase our capital budget has allowed us to secure new compression units for customers at a time when lead times can exceed a year, as well as expand the largest fleet of high demand large horsepower units in the industry. On the cost front, our operations team maintained cost discipline in the quarter, while providing outstanding service to our customers. Sequentially, contract operations cost of sales was down about $2 million on higher revenue. About half of the decrease was due to lower make-ready expenses and the other half was due to lower field maintenance costs. In aftermarket services, revenues were up about $7 million or about 17% from first quarter levels. The AMS business is also beginning to experience a recovery and we now expect year-over-year revenue growth for 2017. We are seeing an increase in overhaul and maintenance work as customers catch up on some deferred maintenance.

Turning to the partnership. In the second quarter, operating horsepower grew by 34,000 horsepower and gross margin percentage increased about 200 basis points to 61% from 59% in the first quarter. APLP continues to benefit from our disciplined cost management and the elevated level of new orders that we are experiencing. SG&A was $18 million of the partnership, down $2 million from the first quarter. Leverage to the partnership increased slightly to 5.1 times debt-to-EBITDA from 4.9 times debt-to-EBITDA in the first quarter and APLP’s leverage continues to be a primary focus for Archrock or committed to bringing it down over time.

Now, I would like to turn to the market and outlook for our businesses. Archrock returned to growth in the second quarter. In our contract operations business, we saw solid demand from our customers and new order activity continued at the same elevated pace we saw in the first quarter. While we recognized that WTI and Henry Hub prices are down year-to-date, we have seen no meaningful slowdown in customer activity levels and we expect to see year-over-year operating horsepower growth at year end 2017. In addition, we expect our robust backlog to carry our momentum into next year.

On the outlook for 2018, we will be working with our customers as they develop their 2018 capital plans over the coming months. That will again increase the visibility through that process. But considering market expectations for natural gas production, we note that the EIA forecast to U.S. 2018 natural gas production growth of 3 Bcf a day compared to 1 Bcf a day forecasted for 2017. As we have stated consistently, we believe our business is in an excellent position to participate and capitalize on the secular growth drivers that are expected to increase natural gas production by between 15% to 20% through 2021 and likely more beyond that.

In the coming years, we believe the significantly improved quantities, accessibility and price stability of natural gas in the U.S. will continue to drive higher levels of demand for LNG export, pipeline exports to Mexico, power generation and use as a petrochemical feedstock. We believe that growth in natural gas production to meet this demand growth will lead to significant increases in demand for compression services. Our strategy is we will continue to be provide exceptional service for our customers with high quality compression assets in growing natural gas producing basins across the United States. Over the past few years, we have worked to build a platform that will support our growth. We have modernized our fleet, invested in technology to improve our service delivery model, implemented systematic improvements to our field maintenance practices and standardized processes across the organization.

In anticipation of this growth which we are not seeing, we increased our investment in our fleet so that we will have equipment available in configurations desired by customers to meet this emerging demand. The impact of the structural and operational improvements we have made to our company through the downturn are contributing to enhance performance. Archrock is leaner and more efficient, capable of delivering high quality services to the growing compression services market. We intend to leverage our access to capital, solid customer relationships. Our unmatched service presence in every growing U.S. natural gas producing basin and our excellent service teams to drive shareholder returns.

Finally, let me turn to our financial strategy, as we stated for the last year in order to begin growing our dividend and distribution, we need to see a path achieving a debt to EBITDA ratio at Archrock Partners trending towards 4x or lower. Although I am not providing guidance on the timing of the dividend or distribution increase, we do expect that in the first quarter of 2018 our trailing 12 months EBITDA will begin to increase and contribute to de-leveraging at Archrock partners.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to David for a review of both companies’ financial results.

David Miller

Thanks Brad. Let’s look at second quarter results and then cover guidance for the third quarter. Archrock generated EBITDA as adjusted of $72 million for the quarter, up $7 million compared to $65 million in the first quarter. Revenues were $198 million for the second quarter up from $190 million in the first quarter. We also reported net loss from continuing operations attributable to Archrock stockholders excluding items of $0.03 per share in the second quarter compared to a net loss of $0.11 per share in the first quarter.

Turning to our segments, in contract operations revenue came in at $151 million in the second quarter, up from $150 million in the first quarter primarily due to an increase in freight revenue. Growth margin percentage increased to 59% from 57% in the first quarter as our cost of sales was down $2 million quarter-over-quarter. As Brad discussed, about half of this decrease was due to lower make ready and mobilization costs and half due to lower maintenance expenses. We also had a small contribution from lube oil consumption in the quarter. In aftermarket services revenues of $47 million for the second quarter, increased $7 million sequentially from $40 million in the first quarter. AMS benefited from both customers catching up on some deferred maintenance work and an up-tick due to seasonal demand. Gross margin percentage was flat sequentially at 15%.

SG&A expenses were $25 million in the second quarter, down about $2 million compared to first quarter 2017 levels, primarily due to lower compensation and legal expenses. About $1 million of the decrease was non-recurring in nature. During the second quarter on a consolidated basis, we determined that approximately 60 idle compressor units totaling about 23,000 horsepower would be retired from the active fleet. As a result of the retirement of these units, we recorded a $6 million long-lived asset impairment charge. 40 units are approximately 13,000 horsepower were owned by the partnership and impairment charge of $3 million was reported Archrock Partners.

In the second quarter, Archrock’s growth capital expenditures were $56 million, up $34 million from Q1 levels as we invest in large horsepower equipment to meet customer demand. Maintenance CapEx for the quarter was $9 million, up $2 million from first quarter levels but remaining at overall low levels due to well managed maintenance practices. In April 2017, pursuant to the separation agreement entered into in connection with the spinoff of Exterran co-operation. Exterran transferred to us $25 million, an amount equal to the contingent financing payment as defined in the separation agreement upon experienced successful qualified capital rates in the second quarter of 2017.

Second quarter ending debt on a consolidated basis was $1.44 billion, up approximately $6 million from first quarter levels. On a deconsolidated basis, Archrock’s second quarter 2017 debt balance was $66 million, down $24 million versus first quarter levels. Archrock’s parent level leverage ratio which is debt to adjusted EBITDA as defined in our credit agreements was 1.1x at June 30, 2017 and available that undrawn capacity on Archrock’s revolving credit facility was approximately $180 million. Cash distributions to be received by Archrock based on LP and GP interest in Archrock Partners were approximately $8.7 million for the second quarter 2017 and for the prior quarter.

Archrock’s second quarter dividend was $0.12 per share, unchanged from the first quarter. The second quarter dividend amount of $8.5 million will be paid on August 15. Archrock’s cash available for dividend coverage was 1x for the second quarter. As a reminder, cash available for dividend was impacted in the quarter by increased spending on other CapEx which is primarily trucks. We also expect to see lower dividend coverage in Q3 of ‘17 as we make additional investments in trucks.

Turning to the financial results for the partnership, Archrock Partners second quarter EBITDA as adjusted was $67 million, up 10% as compared to $61 million in the first quarter of 2017, primarily driven by lower make ready and maintenance expenses and lower S G&A. Net income was $5 million in the second quarter compared to a net loss of $4 million in the first quarter. Revenue for the second quarter was $138 million, up about $1 million from first quarter levels. Revenue per average operating horsepower was $48.63 for the second quarter, up modestly compared to $473.99 in the first quarter.

Cost of sales for average Revenue for the second quarter $138 million up about the first quarter levels. Revenue for average operating horsepower is $48.63 for the second quarter up modestly compared to $47.99 in the first quarter. Cost of sales per average operating horsepower was $18.99 in the second quarter, down 3% compared to $19.67 in the first quarter. Gross margin percentage was 61% in the second quarter, up about 200 basis points compared to the first quarter. Again this was primarily due to lower make ready and maintenance expenses.

SG&A expenses for the second quarter were $18 million, down $2 million from the first quarter, primarily due to lower compensation and legal expenses as we discussed earlier. Distributable cash flow was a strong $39 million in the second quarter, up from $34 million in the first quarter primarily due to higher EBITDA in the second quarter. Our distributable cash flow coverage was solid and just about 3x. APLPs capital expenditures for the second quarter were approximately $58 million consisting $51 million of fleet growth capital and $7 million for maintenance capital.

On the balance sheet at Archrock Partners, total debt increased $30 million sequentially instead of $1.38 billion as of June 30, 2017. At quarter end available that undrawn debt capacity under Archrock Partners debt facilities was $217 million and Archrock Partners that total leverage ratio which a covenant to EBITDA as adjusted of 5.1x as compared to 4.9x at the end of the first quarter. Archrock Partners senior secured leverage ratio which is senior secured debt to EBITDA as adjusted was 2.6x at June 30, 2017 as compared to 2.4x at the end of the first quarter. Leverage at the partnership continues to be a primary focus for Archrock management.

Now let’s discuss guidance for the third quarter of ‘17 which includes the consolidation of Archrock Partners results. In contract operations we expect revenue of $150 million to $154 million as we begin to benefit from increasing operating horsepower with a gross margin in the 57% to 60% range as we continue to invest in start-up activities in the business. For AMS we expect revenues of $45 million to $50 million with gross margins between 16% and 18%.

We expect SG&A expenses to be $27 million to $28 million for the third quarter as one-time benefits in Q2 are not repeated and we incur slightly higher cost in Q3 related to move of our headquarters this month. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be in the high $40 million range with interest expense in the low $20 million range. For the full year we are increasing our CapEx guidance to $230 million to $250 million. Maintenance capital spending for year is now expected to be in the $35 million to $40 million range, down $5 million from previous guidance. Newbuild capital expenditures are expected to be in the $175 million to $195 million range for the full year 2017 as we purchase high demand large horsepower units to meet growing customer needs.

At Archrock, we do expect continued increase spending in other capital in the third quarter as the result of continued expenditures on trucks in the quarter. At Archrock Partners we now expect newbuild capital expenditures to be in the $155 million to $170 million range and maintenance capital expenditures to range between $30 million and $35 million, down $5 million from previous guidance.

I will now turn the call back over the operator to open it up for questions.

Andrew Burd

Hi, good morning, nice quarter. It seems clear from you and others that backlogs are long and growing for large compression equipment, it’s good to hear that that’s boosting pricing for those units, but at what point does the availability of those large units may be prompt the redeployment of smaller units, the two or three smaller units that may add up to one of the larger units, are you seeing any of it happening or do you expect some of this could happen if market tightness continues?

Brad Childers

Thanks Andy. Actually yes, we see that already, but availability in the hot margin horsepower ranges is already putting pressure on what would be maybe an incremental – incrementally lower horsepower capability and I think in the businesses and across the industry already, but it’s not going deploy from changing close to 2,000 horsepower unit down to several 200 horsepower units. It’s really just on the increment, but we are seeing that press already and that is causing the redeployment of the fleets I think across the industry. I know for us for example when we think about our start activity in the quarter about 20% to 25% only of our starts was from newbuild horsepower. By far the bulk, 75%, say almost 80% of our start activity was from our existing equipment and so we are seeing a good deployment of the existing fleet where we can. And some of that is due to tightness from Arch horsepower.

Andrew Burd

Great. And second final question just on AMS, good to hear that revenues were poised to grow into year end and I think Brad you had mentioned that that’s deferred maintenance by some customers and getting units ready to redeploy, do you see the higher revenues at year end as kind of a temporary phenomenon or is it a readjustment and step-up and then we may operate at those levels going forward, just trying to get a sense of the impact and timing?

Brad Childers

Yes. So I do think that as the focus of the businesses of our customers is turning back to growth and running their operations on a more normalized basis without deferring as much activity as everybody can try to defer just based upon cost management that some of the revenue gains we are saying our improvements to the market in AMS. And I expect that to continue. And as that continues, we also expect margin to follow at some point and there is partially – operating pressure there where we can. On the other hand, I will point out that we do have there is a touch of seasonality to that business and we see some upturns primarily Q2 and Q3 our busiest quarters and Q4 and Q1 tend to be a bit lower for weather related reasons, budget reason and just the way the business operates. And so I believe that the market is recovering. I do know that there will be a chance of a step-down in revenue in some of the later quarters ahead of us.

Andrew Burd

Great. Thank you very much.

Brad Childers

You bet. Thanks.

TJ Schultz

Great. Thanks. Good morning. That $50 million increase in CapEx, is there a specific operating region that you are getting the demand to drive that and then what’s your line of sight on contracts for that additional horsepower just given some the tightness on the large horsepower’s tenor on contracts lengthening?

Brad Childers

So on the regional we see the biggest demand like many others in the space. The biggest demand right now is for growth in the Permian. Although we are seeing growth in other regions too, that’s followed by the Eagle Ford and Scoop/Stack to Mid-Continent area as well as some of the Northern Rockies. So we see growth across multiple areas, but admittedly like everybody else, half of the focus right now for our investment is more directed towards the Permian, so that’s the real point and it’s the one that’s getting all the attention. As far as contracting, I will point out that ours is a business where our horsepower has gone to work very rapidly following completion and adding it to the fleet. But we are also at a point without talking on a percentage basis our numbers where we see more longer – more commitments earlier from our customers because they need horsepower than we have seen in a while due to that tightness. So we believe we have a good visibility into that horsepower going to work, whether it's firmly contractor or whether it’s on good intel and good flow of information and commitments with long-term customers.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Thanks. What are your prior thoughts on dropping the parent level contracted horsepower into the MLP?

Brad Childers

As you know we have dropped down assets kind of once a year for the past – since we have started the MLP pretty much with the exception of a few years where we had other things going on. And boy, we don’t give specific guidance, but we don’t see that changing dramatically going forward.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then when you think about the distribution optimally where do you want your business to operate from a coverage standpoint longer term?

Brad Childers

Well, right now what we have said is we are focused on the leverage down at the partnership. And we wanted to see that our leverage is moving towards 4x. And then once we see that happening then we will start to focus on coverage and where we want that to be. We have said in the past we want coverage to be in the 1.2x range and we are looking at whether or not that’s the right level or whether it needs to a little bit high. But we are still looking that we want to see leverage start go up down.

TJ Schultz

Okay, thanks. Just lastly, can you just provide a little more color on what’s driving the decrease in your maintenance CapEx guidance?

David Miller

Yes. So it’s guidance, for the most part it’s very disciplined activity in the field and we are focused on providing excellent customer service for our customers and keeping our run times and reducing it we have also put in place very good control and management systems on how we manage our major equipment maintenance schedules and the CapEx associated with it. So for the most part short answer is, it’s from very disciplined management of what we spend and how we overall maintain our equipment with the overall objective of making sure we deliver excellent customer service.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Thank you.

Blake Hutchinson

Good morning.

Brad Childers

Hi, good morning.

Blake Hutchinson

Just a quick question on your opening comments Brad, did you will - see increase in growth CapEx part and parcel to finding an opportunity to actually pull forward kind of purchase system units, it sound like you might have ran into an opportunity to do so, which might help you to frontload deployment a bit, was that are we mischaracterizing your commentary?

Brad Childers

Let me rephrase and see if I get it, like it’s okay. I think what we are seeing is what we expected was a recovery in the back half of ‘17 and that’s turned out to be as accurate as we really could have hoped based upon how we approach the business. But we are seeing an acceleration of demand. So we are seeing a higher demand move forward from the overall growth curve we have projected for natural gas demand as well as for compression needed to support it. That’s really pulled forward and so we are seeing an increase in demand earlier and higher in the end of ‘17 and into the early parts of ‘18 than we had expected. Coupling that with the longer lead times coming out of the manufacturers has really driven us to go ahead and get more CapEx in the system. So that we have units that when they are needed.

Blake Hutchinson

Yes. I guess maybe the way you are characterizing it or if we take it as a continuum from the last reporting period, maybe perhaps you were buying ahead a little bit in terms of compressor units 3 months ago into a market you had analyzed as improving, but maybe your confidence level is up that you will move from purchase to placement a little more seamlessly?

Brad Childers

I think that’s fair. I really do. I also just think that demand is higher than we – we have seen a higher demand over the last 3 months than we saw up to that first in the end of the first quarter when we last spoke.

Blake Hutchinson

Sure. And then I guess, your pricing commentary around what you have put in backlog, I guess, does that apply similarly to what you are redeploying within your incumbent fleet, is that what you are pricing for newbuild?

Brad Childers

Yes. That comment was driven to bookings we saw in the quarter overall, some 75% to 80% of which were from the existing fleet, only a little over 20% was newbuild in that period.

Blake Hutchinson

Okay. So that sticks to that commentary. I appreciate it. And then just I wanted to make sure, David, I caught the – maybe the most important part for most, what was the gross margin guidance for 3Q for North American contract ops?

David Miller

57% to 60%.

Blake Hutchinson

Okay, 57% to 60%. Okay, thank you. Sorry, if I didn’t catch that. Thanks. I’ll turn it back.

David Miller

Yes, thank you.

Brad Childers

Thanks.

John Watson

Good morning.

Brad Childers

Good morning.

David Miller

Good morning, John.

John Watson

Brad, regarding the elongating lead times, do you think that’s primarily due to engine availability or is it something else?

Brad Childers

No, it’s primarily engine availability and more specifically it’s for large horsepower coming out of Caterpillar.

John Watson

Right. Okay, great. And what do you think those lead times might mean for percentage utilization of larger horsepower units industry-wide. In the near-term, if demand improves like you think it might, could we be above 85% for that process horsepower at some point next year?

Brad Childers

Short answer is, yes and we are already there. For the largest horsepower units, I believe industry utilization was already in excess of – I don’t have this for – the data flow for this is not clear, but I believe based on what we are seeing in our own business and what we are seeing in other businesses that utilization for the largest high demand units in the space is already above that 85% level and moving higher. So, it’s a market that has gotten tighter more rapidly, I think than sort of we expected clearly more quickly than the manufacturing teams expected, because we are seeing these lead times stretch out very, pretty far. The good news front on that, I just want to emphasize it, for us, what I feel good about in this is that number one, we got ahead of the curve from an order perspective already in Q1 and we are stepping it up in Q2, because we see that demand being solid and continuing. And as the provider with the largest – large fleets of these units – large horsepower units, we believe we are going to be in a good position to capture that market.

John Watson

Right, that makes sense. And one last one for me, could you share any color regarding the term of some of the contracts for the new units that you are putting to work? Our customers trying to walk you in for longer contracts and I am speaking specifically to the larger horsepower unit?

Brad Childers

Yes, the answer is yes, it’s interesting, it’s a tug-of-war. And so typically in the past, it’s better to enter into very long-term contracts for that large horsepower. But in the current market environment, there is a little bit of reluctance on the service provider side and our side to do so. So we are entering contract terms that range from right now 2 to 5 years on the largest horsepower units. It’s all going to be in that kind of a range subject to us being able to be satisfied with pricing in those contracts overall. But the more important part of this is, remember, for those large horsepower units when they go out, they typically stay on location longer, because they are needed in a more centralized gathering and midstream location longer than small horsepower units. So more than contract term what we are looking at is putting out our large horsepower into locations that are with – in growth place, with growth customers that are going to be there.

John Watson

Right, makes sense. Well, congrats on a good quarter and I will turn it back.

Brad Childers

Thanks.

Samantha Hoh

Hey, thanks for taking my question. This is actually Samantha. Brad thanks for that color about half of your growth CapEx going towards the Permian. Is there anyway that you can breakout maybe just the distribution of your fleet actually right now that’s in the Permian and then maybe rank them for me in terms of like where the next largest markets are?

Brad Childers

Well, for us, we don’t really provide that level of detail. And I will tell you that that maybe a good follow-up discussion if you want to follow-up with the finance team. But we don’t typically breakout by a horsepower range in a basin or by basin exactly what all of the – where our horsepower is at. So you maybe able to talk to the team to get a little bit more. What I would tell you is that, while we are seeing that growth in the Permian, it’s not our largest horsepower location. We have substantial presence in the Eagle Ford, in the Barnett, as well as in the Permian to pick out that what I think are the top three locations for our overall fleet locations.

Samantha Hoh

Okay, great. And then there was actually a transaction recently at the end of June and I was kind of surprised that pricing kind of the equivalent was pretty high on a horsepower basis, I think, it was all cash deal kind of translates to about like $950 per horsepower. I was wondering if, for example, like you guys are looking at – you are seeing similar types of pricing for some of these private companies that are looking to maybe monetize their assets and just how competitive the market is for a potential M&A?

Brad Childers

Yes. Well, couple of thoughts. I do think this is a market that, as I said in the past, is right for some consolidation. However, that consolidation occurs, I think it’s better for the market and imposes more discipline. So I’d like to see the consolidation whether we do it or others do it, it’s a good thing. We have been a primary consolidator in the past. We are definitely going to be looking for strategic opportunities to do more of that in the future. And the transaction you are referring to those pretty one-off and of a smaller business. And so, I can’t speak to the dynamics of how that got priced overall, but you haven’t seen another deal consummated in a while, which means that there are either pricing expectations that maybe very high in the space, maybe a lot of debt in the space, which competes some of the consolidation activity. But I do think it’s a space that’s going to be right for some consolidation and we intend to make sure we are also working on those opportunities. And we have seen an uptick in a few opportunities, including customer fleets that – or locations where they want to have us come in and take over and provide full service. But as I said in the past, even if we see an increase in those opportunities, they are very challenging deals to get across the finished line given the overall operating dynamics that we see in the field.

Samantha Hoh

Okay, thanks for that. And David, just since I am waiting for a transcript, but can you go over the information on the impairments that you had in your prepared remarks?

David Miller

Sure. What – is there any information specifically you would like?

Samantha Hoh

Just in terms of the number of units in horsepower…

David Miller

Yes. So we impaired – as a partnership or as?

Samantha Hoh

Both would be great.

David Miller

Okay. So, we impaired 60 units for about 23,000 horsepower overall at Archrock. And of that, 40 units and about 13,000 horsepower were at the partnership.

Samantha Hoh

Great. Thank you so much.

David Miller

Yes.

Brad Childers

Great. Thanks, operator. Thank you everyone for participating in our second quarter call. As we noted, we continue to drive strong new order levels in the second quarter and expect to grow into 2017 operating horsepower. I look forward to updating everyone in our third quarter call later this year. Thanks very much, guys.

