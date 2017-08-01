WestJet Airlines' (WJAFF) CEO Gregg Saretsky on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (OTC:WJAFF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today we reported a very strong second quarter with net earnings of $48.4 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.41, which were up 32% and 37% respectively compared to second quarter of last year. In the second quarter we not only grew earnings significantly, we expanded margins, reported double-digit revenue growth, and for the second consecutive quarter reported positive year-over-year RASM growth of 4.6%.

Despite these strong financial results, our return on invested capital declined slightly from the 10% reported last quarter to 9.8%, as invested capital grew with the pre-delivery payments on our new MAX and 787 aircraft in advance of delivery and revenue generating activity. This is below our targeted long-term return on invested capital of 13% to 16% over the cycle. And we believe we are at a trough now, with increased earnings and sequential improvement to our ROIC expected beginning next quarter and through 2018.

As I outlined on our last call, we are working on several initiatives to drive revenue and reduce cost. Specifically, we began a seat reconfiguration program on our 737-700 and Boeing 737-800 fleets, which will increase capacity by four seats and six seats, respectively, on each of these aircraft types. We’ve completed the planned reconfiguration of the four extra seats on all but one of our 737-700s.

As a result of the lease extensions executed in the second quarter of 2017, the reconfiguration of these leased aircrafts will be completed in 2018. We plan to begin the reconfiguration of our 737-800 fleet in the first quarter of 2018, with expected completion by late the same year .We were also looking forward to our first four Boeing MAX 8 aircraft, which are scheduled for delivery and entry into service in the fourth quarter of this year.

The MAX introduces the latest fuel efficiency technology, making it approximately 14% more fuel efficient than our current Boeing 737 NGs and come equipped with ovens which will allow us to serve hot food in Plus and hot buy on board menu items on narrow-body aircraft for the first time in WestJet’s history.

In the second quarter, WestJet Encore hit a milestone as it celebrated four years of successful operations. WestJet Encore now has 40 Bombardier Q400 aircraft and service with an average of 255 daily departures serving 37 destinations. Notably for the second quarter, Encore achieved an on-time performance as measured by arrivals within 15 minutes of publish time table of over 85% ranking at best among all North American regional peers and significantly better than all of its Canadian competitors. This high level of on-time performance makes for better guest experience and is critical for business travelers who schedules demand this level of reliability.

Before touching on some of our revenue drivers and near term RASM outlook, I’d like to provide an update on our ULCC initiative. Since the announcement back in April we’ve undertaken numerous steps on our action plan to prepare for the launch of the ultra low-cost carrier, including establishing the core leadership team, working toward our application for an air operator certificate, and addressing initial regulatory requirements. We expect to announce the initial flight schedule and begin selling tickets in early 2018, with service expected to commence in summer 2018 on initial fleet of 10 high-density Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Turning to some of our other key revenue drivers, I’d like to highlight the very positive momentum we are seeing in terms of growth in our Rewards program, managed corporate business travel revenue, and the number of guests who hold our WestJet RBC MasterCard. Specifically in terms of second quarter year-over-year growth, our WestJet RBC MasterCard holders grew 34%, our Rewards members were up 16%, and our managed corporate business revenues were up over 5%.

In addition in the second quarter, our premium economy or Plus revenue was up 28% year-over-year and continues to track very well and ahead of the 18% increase we experienced last year. This penetration into the premium traveler segment and the growth of our Rewards membership base creates a great foundation for future revenue growth from both ticket sales and ancillary revenues as we evolved our low cost point-to-point model into a value-based network airline with the global footprint.

Turning to the RASM outlook for the third quarter of 2017, we expect continued strong traffic and revenue growth, and anticipate a year-over-year increase in RASM about 1% to up 3% year-over-year. This would represent our third consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year unit revenue performance. And given what we see today in terms of forward bookings and average ticket prices, we expect our year-over-year RASM growth to continue right into the fourth quarter.

I’m also very happy to report that we now have a complete executive team in place, the last piece of the puzzle with the hiring of Charles Duncan as our new President of WestJet Encore. Charles is a proven leader with extensive experience in operations, commercial and general management for one of the world’s largest global airlines. I look forward to hosting our Investor Day on December 6 this year in Calgary to give the investment community an opportunity to interact with the whole team, and for us to showcase our strengths and outline more of the specifics of our five-year growth and financial plan.

As always I want to thank our more than 12,000 WestJetters for their continued dedication to safely providing our record setting number of guests. With WestJet’s award-winning brand of friendly, caring and on-time service, we’re especially proud to have been voted best airline in Canada by TripAdvisor’s 180 million registered travelers. This is a testament to the quality product our people provide and the great airline we’re continuing to build.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Harry.

Harry Taylor

Thank you, Gregg. Good morning, everyone, and thanks again for joining us today. As Gregg noted, this morning we reported net earnings growth up 32% and EPS growth of almost 37% in the second quarter. Our 49th consecutive profitable quarter also had margin expansion both at the operating and EBT level. These are appropriate measures of profitability and these results represent the kind of results we aim to deliver.

We welcomed a record 5.9 million guests on board our aircraft in the second quarter. Our traffic increased by 8.9% as we increased system capacity by 6.3% compared to the same period in 2016. This resulted in a record quarter – second quarter load factor of 82.8%, up 2 percentage points. This increase in load factor combined with 2.1% increase in our yield, resulted in an overall increase in RASM of 4.6% year-over-year, and an 11.1% increase in total revenue to over $1 billion.

We continue to be very pleased with the growth in our ancillary revenues. In the second quarter, ancillary revenue increased by 14.5% year-over-year to $109 million, amounting to $19.24 per guest, our highest ever. These increases were primarily attributable to an increase in change and cancel fees, as well as an increased load factor during the period.

Turning to expenses, our total CASM for the second quarter was 3.4% higher year-over-year, while our CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, decreased by 0.9%. This CASM excluding fuel and profit share performance was better than our previously disclosed guidance of up 1% to 1.5%, primarily due to lower than expected maintenance expense, salaries and benefit costs, and sales and marketing cost during the quarter.

Fuel remains a significant expense at about 23% of our operating cost in the second quarter. In the quarter, fuel cost per liter increased by 17% year-over-year to $0.62. Average jet fuel prices were US$61 per barrel versus US$57 per barrel in the second quarter of 2016, an increase of approximately 7%.

Our balance sheet remains strong. We ended the second quarter with a cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.4 billion, representing almost 33% of our trailing 12 months revenue. In the quarter, we took delivery of four Bombardier Q400 aircraft, and executed extensions on a total of four Boeing 737-700 aircraft leases. We continue to build our fleet of unencumbered aircraft ending the quarter with 46 unencumbered aircraft up from 38 at June 30, 2016.

Our credit and liquidity metrics also remained strong. As of June 30, 2017, our adjusted debt-to-equity ratio was 1.58, down from 1.63 at the end of 2016. And our adjusted net debt was $2 billion, up slightly from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2016. Our trailing 12-month EBITDAR was $969 million, resulting in an adjusted net debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 2.02, up slightly from 1.93 at December 31, 2016.

We are pleased to announce that our 2017 third quarter dividend will be $0.14 per common voting and variable voting share, to be paid out on September 29, 2017. Our current dividend puts our payout ratio at 25% of our trailing 12 months adjusted net earnings per fully diluted share of $2.26.

Today, the Toronto Stock Exchange accepted our notice to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding shares on the open market. As approved by the TSX, we are authorized to purchase approximately 5.9 million shares representing 5% of our issued and outstanding shares. This is our seventh NCIB since November 2010 and we have returned $624 million to shareholders through these NCIBs. If you add dividends to those share repurchases, we have returned $979 million to our shareholders.

Before wrapping up, I would like to cover the remaining outlook items before handing the call back over to Gregg. In the third quarter of 2017 we expect system-wide capacity to be up between of 5.5% and 6% year-over-year, and domestic capacity to be up between 8% and 8.5% year-over-year.

For the full year 2017, we now anticipate system-wide capacity growth between 5% and 6% year-over-year, and domestic capacity growth between 8% and 9% year-over-year. This compares with our previous full year 2017 system-wide capacity guidance growth between 3.5% and 5.5%, and domestic capacity guidance growth of between 7.5% and 8.5%. The increases are primarily related to our seat reconfiguration program. A majority of the domestic capacity growth in 2017 is attributable to WestJet Encore and our expanding charter business.

We expect CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share for the third quarter of 2017 to be up 0.5% to 1% year-over-year. For the full year 2017, we now expect CASM excluding fuel and employee profit share to be up 1.5% to 2.5% year-over-year. This compares with our previous full year guidance of up 2.5% to 3.5% year-over-year with a difference primarily coming from lower forecast expenses in sales and marketing, rates in fees and maintenance, and the impact of the seat reconfiguration program combined with improved forecast Canadian dollar to U.S. dollar foreign exchange rate.

We continue to undertake a number of cost reduction initiatives, including optimizing our fleet maintenance plan based on global fleet best practices, continuing our seat reconfiguration program, renegotiating contracts with various vendors and reducing non-essential costs. Our business fundamentals remain strong, and the strategic initiatives we are undertaking give us confidence in our ability to generate profitable growth going forward.

We continue to be very proud of the following. The competitive advantage provided by our cost structure, our investment-grade business model, our strong balance sheet, our young fleet with an average of 7.5 years and growing number of unencumbered aircraft. The continued successful expansion of WestJet Encore, our exciting new widebody initiative, our ULCC airline which will provide Canadians with no frills lower cost travel options, while broadening our growth opportunities and opening new market segments; and finally, our award winning culture and unique brand of friendly caring service.

In closing, I also want to thank all WestJetters for their commitment, hard work and terrific service to our guests. With that, I’ll hand it back to Gregg.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you, Harry. Shashi, we’re now ready for the Q&A.

Kevin Chiang

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I guess my first question is, I’m just wondering on the Alberta market given the – there’s a decline in oil price from the beginning of the year, if you are seeing anything on the booking curve from that jurisdiction, and if you’re doing anything proactively to manage this potential headwind, I guess, given your experiences over the past couple of years? Any commentary there would be helpful.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. Good morning, Kevin, it’s Gregg. We’re delighted actually to see the Alberta economy starting to turnaround. Revenue generated in Alberta in Q2 was up 10% year-over-year. Congress Board of Canada forecasted Alberta will lead Canada’s economic growth in 2018 with the fastest GDP of any of the Canadian provinces or regions, which really bodes well for WestJet given our deep penetration in this region, and the fact is it has been suffering because of it for the last two years. So we finally had some great tailwinds throughout the rest of this year and into next year. I will say that even on capacity growth we’ve seen yield improvements and load factor was up two points in Q2. All of which suggest that, we should continue to benefit from strong economic tailwinds right out through 2018.

Kevin Chiang

And just to clarify, I think historically or you said in the previous conference call you’ve noted that during the depths, I guess, of the Alberta recession – it’s system profitability had gone from above average to about average during that period? Are you still hovering around average there for Alberta or it sounds like that might be creeping up here given that the yield and load factor commentary?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. As you see, yield is up, and traffic up, and load factor up, obviously that’s indicative of profitability being up, and the schedule we just announced for Q4 and Q1 with the winter schedule was put into place, has ASM growth in Alberta up 7%, which not only is expecting to trade on the economic strength that we see in the province, but also reconfiguring the network to provide for a more hub connectivity through Calgary from other points of strength in Western Canada. We see Saskatchewan and B.C. all showing good signs of economic strength. So those three things should conspire to create much stronger results.

Kevin Chiang

Thank you. Just a follow-up on the ROIC comment, that was very helpful. I’m just looking at – when I look at, I guess, the most recent calculation, you’re about 33% below your target today. I’m just wondering when you look to bridge that gap, are there buckets we should be thinking about specifically or initiatives you’re taking or is this primarily revenue generation story as those plays are taking on begin to be added to the fleet?

Harry Taylor

Kevin, it’s Harry. It is all of the above, in the sense that right now we’ve got a lot of PVPs for our MAXs that are about to start delivering plus the 787s, but that’s on a denominator. On the numerator, we’re both trying to drive our revenues up, and we’re seeing some strength that gives us encouragement. But we’re not just relying on that, we’re also looking to reduce our costs so that we can get the numerators, the return, accelerating at a rate that exceeds what the denominator does so that will get ROIC back up and into that range over time that we continue to aspire to, we’re not backing off that 13% to 16% aspiration.

Kevin Chiang

That’s it from me. Thanks for that.

Gregg Saretsky

Thanks.

Hunter Keay

Hi. Thank you. Can you hear me?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. Good morning, Hunter.

Hunter Keay

Great. Hey. Good morning. So what kind of the average stage lengths are you using as a baseline for the ULCC? Historically ULCCs do better when their stage lengths are shorter.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, I think we are expecting stage lengths to be right around the 1,000 miles. The shorter stage lengths will be handled by WestJet Encore and a lot of the leaser markets have the longer stage lengths.

Hunter Keay

Okay, Gregg, that’s very helpful. Thanks a lot. And Harry, I think maybe you are one that mentioned change fee revenue up. But I thought you lowered – and I think you said lowered and simplified change fees in May. Can you talk about sort of the dynamic of what preserved, is that right? And can you talk about the dynamic what’s happening there with change fees? And also when you do something like that just more strategically like are you doing that because you think there’s like net revenue elsewhere from doing that? Does that allow you to have better yield? And what sort of like just the overall rationale for simplifying and lowering change fees? Thanks.

Harry Taylor

Well – Hunter, it’s Harry, good morning. The changes were if they were over 60 days in advance of simplification and lowering. But within the 60-day timeframe no change and in fact we’ve seen significant increase in the change and cancel within that 60-day which stimulate a lot of growth.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. One of the platforms Hunter we’re building our reputation and it’s being easier to do business with one of the biggest decadence of guest is all the nickel and dime that comes from change fees. That we’ve effectively said, look, if you’re going to make changes that more than 60 days out from your intended travel, we’re going to give you a preview on that because that gives us the opportunity to resell that inventory closer and higher yield. So it should drive improved customer benefit through lower fees for them and better yields for us because we can resell the ticket inside 60 days at higher yield.

Hunter Keay

Got it, makes sense. Thank you.

Operator

The question is from Walter Spracklin of RBC. Please go ahead.

Walter Spracklin

Yes. Thanks very much. So I was wondering if you could try to belittle about your widebody strategy kind of generally. I know you’re probably going to save some for your Investor Day, but when you look at the early deployment of your widebodies, what type of markets can you give us a sense of what that you’ll be targeting and what the competitive framework is likely going to look like in those particular markets?

Gregg Saretsky

Well, I’ll recall first that the 767 fleet is getting pretty aged, and our plan is to have those aircraft retire at late 2020, early 2021. So everything that’s currently being flown on those aircrafts will by default have to be flown on 787. In addition, you’ve probably seen that we have applied for definition to serve China, so we have aspirations on the Trans-Pacific, we have a partner in China Southern, China Eastern as well. And the aircraft can serve, because I mean, it’s got great legs, it can serve just about any destination non-stop in the world from Canada. We’re seeing increasingly strong results from our European operation, revenues were up 26% in Q2 year-over-year, on ASM growth, that was roughly 20%. So we’re seeing unit revenue increases and continued very strong load factors. So all of that would suggest that 787 is very well suited to missions in Europe and Asia as beginning points

Walter Spracklin

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you. And with your fleet plans both widebody and ULCC, and looking at your NCIB announcement, Harry, can you give us a sense of do you expect – how much of the ULCC will be available given that you want to maintain a certain leverage ratio, but while still investing in the fleet? Or are you looking at any flexibility in terms of your leverage ratio going forward?

Harry Taylor

Walter, when you say looking for in terms of flexibility, in terms of changing our thresholds; no, we’re not changing your thresholds in terms any of our credit and liquidity metrics.

Walter Spracklin

Okay. So how much flexibility – sorry, how much availability do you really see in your NCIB – available for your NCIB going forward given your fleet, given that you want to hold on to those ratios, and given your fleet plans right now?

Harry Taylor

In terms of ability to execute, we can execute the entire bid and comfortably stay within our target ratios over the timeframe, it all depend on market conditions and how we’re feeling about things.

Walter Spracklin

All right. Thank you very much for your time.

Turan Quettawala

Yes. Good morning. I guess I just want to clarify one question first. Here in terms of the – you talked about the ROIC improvement I guess sequentially, is it also fair to assume that your margins will also be expanding sort of going into the second half of this year on a year-over-year basis?

Harry Taylor

That is absolutely correct, Turan. And by margin, we’re talking EBT and operating margin, the real measures of profitability.

Turan Quettawala

Great. Thank you very much. And I guess just one more question that I guess we’re getting from investors here for sure in terms of the unionization, can you talk a little bit about what’s happening over the pilots’ union now? What the next steps are? And also maybe if you can talk a little bit about other employee groups that are planned to unionize as well within the next year or so? Thank you.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, So, Turan, it’s a process that’s prescribed by the CIRB, and one that is well understood by all parties. We will be starting that negotiation with ALPA in September. It’s a process that can go for quite a long time; JetBlue in United States has gone four years without its first ALPA agreement. So we expect that to be a lengthy negotiating period and no impact to 2017 or 2018.

With respect to the other employee groups, I think as you know there have been organizing attempts on our property for the better part in the last three years. No union has made significant headway and into the extent that that would be measured by them calling for a vote. But they are still circling and looking to be opportunists their businesses much like anybody else, they’re looking to drive revenue from union dues and WestJet represents $17 million of union dues. And so we’re the largest non-organized enterprise in the country, a very attractive target. But also maybe up for our WestJetters to decide whether or not they prefer being represented by their employee association and continue to hold on to all the benefits and privileges that they have as owners or whether they want a third-party to get into middle.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. Great. Thank you for that, Gregg. And I guess maybe if I could just quickly follow-up on that same topic. I guess obviously you can roll it back, but is there something that maybe you could do on the employer relation front here to maybe sort of stop the other attempts?

Gregg Saretsky

Well, we pay industry leading wages. Our people make more than their Air Canada counterparts with all of the gain sharing programs we have. Employee share ownership, profiteer programs, owners’ performance awards, unlimited trip rates for flight attendants versus very limited trip trades at their principle domestic competitor. So our people have a ton of flexibility which would all be on the table if they decide to go in a different direction. So there isn’t more that we can do, we’re actually already leading the pack in all of that regard, I’m very proud of that. We have great people and they’re working hard for our guests.

Turan Quettawala

Okay. Great. Thank you very much. I know it’s a tough question. Thank you.

Helane Becker

Thanks operator. Hi, everybody, thank you very much for your time. Just a couple of questions; one, can you update the mix on your aircraft, premium versus economy, I guess, or business versus leisure or how that’s changed maybe in the course of the last year?

Harry Taylor

When you say the mix in terms of the configuration of the planes or the configuration of the business?

Helane Becker

No, no. Yes.

Harry Taylor

[Indiscernible] great – sorry, Helane.

Helane Becker

Yes, the business; the business mix, like 20% business, 80% leisure.

Harry Taylor

We’re seeing some gains. We would actually think we’re taking share in the premium traveler segment because as Gregg outlined, the growth that we’re seeing with our premium customers is beyond our system average. And so we’re seeing the growth, we’re very happy. Our Plus product is performing extremely well.

Gregg Saretsky

28% year-over-year in Plus revenues which by any measure far exceeds growth by GDP or growth by ticket sales among people traveling for business. Maybe good metric to give you is that our fleets are – the layout that the entire fleet have between 8% and 10% premium seats. But of course, a lot of our premium guests don’t sit in the premium cabin, they sit in the main cabin. And so I think if I were just to take a guess at that metric and it’s hard because what if people are traveling for business or pleasure because we have value-based air fares, we get a lot of leisure travelers buying Plus and Plus fares. But probably 80%-20% is a good way to think about.

Helane Becker

Okay. Did you know how many or what the percentage of paid premium cabin is?

Gregg Saretsky

It’s a 100% paid.

Helane Becker

Great.

Gregg Saretsky

100% paid because we don’t have a free upgrade program.

Helane Becker

Okay. And then just two other questions. As you think about the – or as we think about your opportunity to grow into China, could you just like think of tell us about maybe how you are – first of all, when you think that approval will come? And second of all, how we should think about your aspirations there? Is it one or two groups, or is that a bigger component of maybe specific?

Ed Sims

Helane, it’s Ed Sims here. What we are planning at the moment is obviously the strategy to utilize the strengths from the Plus cabins. As Gregg has said, the growth of 28% to channel directly into new business class cabin and new premium country cabins for all the markets that we fly to. It’s very difficult to predict when approvals come from international authorities, specifically in China. We do anticipate though that by effectively filing two years before the introduction to service that we’re working well in advance of those approvals.

One of the most interesting aspects of filing for those approvals is that work is very well underway to ensure not only we’re taking Canadians to the world, but we bring the world to Canada. So in terms of enhancing our capability as a destination marketer in markets where we established presence like the UK, but in markets where we’ll be establishing presence like China, we’re working on making sure that we have both premium and economy flows up both then to the market. We’re making sure we’ve got the right product configuration, we’re also as we’ve been noting enhancing our rewards traffic, our credit card traffic to make sure that we’re getting premium quality traffic, as well as the volume in the economy cabins at both ends of the root.

Gregg Saretsky

What I might add to that Helane is we have partners in China Eastern and China Southern. Because they’re very strong networks from Shanghai and Guangzhou – so we’re very well-positioned to leverage those partnerships just as we currently do with Air France-KLM in Europe. And remember that Canada has very long ties with China, going all the way back to Dr. Baton, and as a result, Canada is one of the most desired outbound tourism markets among Chinese. And the Canadian government aspires to double the number of arriving Chinese within the next five years. The growth in the last two has been compounded at 25% per annum. So it’s a huge market with the massive growth rate and objective by the Canadian Authorities to double the inbound arrivals and all of that’s perfectly timed to evolve of our 787 fleet.

Helane Becker

Got you. Thank you. And then just on that 787 issue or fleet, you don’t really have big cargo business, but as you think, about those 787s on and then on the longer haul operations. Should we think about that as another revenue enhancing opportunity for you?

Ed Sims

Helane, Ed Sims, here again. One thing, I’ve learned from having introduced not fewer than three widebody aircraft into service, is that clearly, there is a very significant profit margin by filling the belly as well as filling passengers above doing in the aircraft. We happy to feel that there is a tremendous opportunity to improve our penetration in the cargo market, that is feedback, I’m getting very significantly from a number of our larger corporate customers across Canada, and I think they will welcome the additional lift and capacity, we have in the cargo market. And we got a great opportunity to link that with our more profitable passenger volumes.

Helane Becker

Great, thank you.

Gregg Saretsky

Thank you.

Chris Murray

Thanks guys, good morning. Guys, could we talk a little bit about some of the costs in the quarter that helped you with your performance. I’m just going through some of your commentary around salaries and benefits. Can you just want to walk us through maybe why and whether I know the contributor on your change in estimates there and as well? And maintenance costs fee, maintenance provision really dropped out. Substantially, so just trying to get some more color on what – is this a kind of one-time thing? Or is this just a change in run rate or estimates? Anything that can help us kind of normalize the quarter? We appreciate it.

Harry Taylor

Okay, Chris, it’s Harry. Good morning. In terms of the salaries and benefits, that was versus the guidance in the forecast, we had at the time, we were a little more productive and had a little less overtime than we had built into our forecast, given how well we ended up running the airline, may be a little conservative in our outlook. The maintenance was a more significant change, and it was based on updated assumptions, regarding the timing of lease returns, where lease extensions were now increased a provision period, resulting in a lower maintenance rate per cycle. That’s effectively what happened.

Now we have a $370 million maintenance provision on the balance sheet and so some changes in those time frames over that period of the – well lease terms make a significant difference in the P&L. So that’s what drove, it was fundamentally updating our assumptions once we clarified our fleet plan based on our widebody order and what we’re going to do with the narrow-bodies, and it will continue for the balance of the year.

Chris Murray

So is it fair to think that the provision amount in future quarter will be similar to the run rate in Q2 there?

Ed Sims

It’s Sims, yes, and that’s one of the reasons, we given the updated guidance as well. So we have reflected that in our updated CASM guidance.

Chris Murray

All right. And then I was just looking for – you also had mentioned that there was some improvement I think in the sales and marketing cost, but it really didn’t catch a lot of commentary in the MD&A? Can you give us a little more color about what that was contributed by?

Harry Taylor

Well. Again, it was – versus the outlook that we had. There were some moment in discretionary changes, we had a nice change in mix in terms of our distribution expense as well. And we just up its based on the trends in the business.

Chris Murray

Okay.

Harry Taylor

And as I said, we have updated our outlook to reflect those trends as well.

Chris Murray

Okay, good. Just turning to the ULCC, I mean – I guess, there are some questions about your timing and maybe a bit of a move on the entry date? Can you maybe go through what some of the key milestones, we should be looking at? Things like, I guess, timing on licenses, timing on aircraft acquisition, and I guess, you talked that whatever aircraft you use, what other [indiscernible] the fleet or another fleet, they’re going to have to be modified. And expectations just so we can kind of track the program to make sure that we are comfortable with the timing for?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. So the pacing, I think really is Transport Canada approval and we received our air operator certificate. We expect that will come probably in Q1. We also wanted to avoid having to reconfigure the 737s that are leading our fleet and push that into a slower period of time. So those aircraft will now be reconfigured next spring as opposed to they would have to open done over the Christmas holiday period to be available for flying revenue service in January. And we grab and I will take that hit to capacity during a very strong time of years.

So we think net, net that is all a profit accretive. The hiring is underway, we have a small head office staff, they will move into a separate physical location sometime early in Q1 as well. The other long tent pole is the reservation system. We will not be using savor as a reservation system. But rather a new res system that WestJet used in its early days, that is perfectly suited for point-to-point low-cost travel and has significantly lower transaction costs. So all that we come together in Q1. We’ve hope to be available for sale at that point in time and first change flying in June.

Chris Murray

Okay. So you going back to airways, I guess. Okay, that will be interesting. And then just thinking about that, in terms staffing and stuff like that, I mean, one of the concerns, I guess with some of these strategic initiatives. Are there any issues around unionization that could prevent you from going forward with that? Or with the staff like the pilot staff at the ULCC, also be part of the union group?

Gregg Saretsky

No. So the ULCC is not pleased sitting there yet. And so there is no card drive that is underway. Therefore, the ULCC is not a unionized enterprise. That would prevent once the unit is up and running from the card track taking place and attempts to have those pilots join the union. But we don’t see there being any block in our ability to continue to get to market sale and entering service by next summer.

Chris Murray

Okay, good. And then I guess just to – is it fair to think that the majority of the aircraft going into the ULCC will be coming from the existing fleet just over the MAX deserve? Or we actually have to be adding additional aircraft from outside just for timing reasons?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. The first 10 will come from our fleet, that’s the initial 10. And then it extend their additional units that join the ULCC, those come from outside or there could be additional MAX – sorry, additional aircraft will move over as the MAX arrive.

Chris Murray

Okay, great. All right, thank you. That’s very helpful.

Cameron Doerksen

Thanks, good morning. I guess, just first question on the RASM outlook. It’s good to see that we’re seeing still positive there through Q3 and Q4. But I guess your guidance or our estimate for Q3 of plus 1% to 3%, maybe seems a little bit conservative plus you’ve given the fact that in Q2, you’re doing year-over-year better than that. So maybe in this comment on what you’re seeing in Q3 on the RASM, and is that 1% to 3% kind of on the conservative side of things?

Gregg Saretsky

Well, remember that last year Q3 was just an excellent quarter for us. So we have rather difficult comps, we operated with the very high load factor last year. We’re tracking to see that this year. We have some foreign exchange headwinds to extent that UK pound sterling is significantly weaker point-of-sale, UK means that translates to lower CAD and so most of those are the factors that are creating a little bit of headwind for us. But generally demand is strong. I think we’ve got the right capacity in the right markets. And it is early in the quarter to say is that number going to be at the conservative end. We hope for better, but it’s just early days to get more color on that on whether or not we expect to achieve and exceed that.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. Fair enough. I guess, maybe my second question is just on airports. I know that the sum of the challenges that in Calgary especially have impacted you. I’m just wondering, if you can talk a bit about how things are evolving there, whether that’s starting to improve with the international and transport of connections? And I guess maybe the secondarily to that, if you can continue to expand in Toronto specifically, is there enough room there as far as gates base and things like that for you to continue to grow in Pearson?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. Maybe first thing with respect to Calgary, there has been a change of leadership at Calgary Airport Authority and working level cooperation is much stronger. There are still a lot of challenges to overcome with respect to connectivity, the effects at the baggage. Systems still connect between domestic and international and the fact that our winter scheduled the one that’s fair to say, this fall is going to have massive increases in connectivity. It’s going to stress that operation at YYC. And we’re going to continue to have to hire additional people to manually move bags, because the system won’t be available for 2019 and so. On the level of cooperation much better, but on the works to be done is still significant. And we’re going to incur some significant costs until such time as those facilities are better equipped to meet the increasing numbers of travelers that will be bringing through there.

On the Toronto side, it’s getting into these – and we do think that there is incremental capacity, they have the infield terminal, which was used during the construction of Terminal 1 that has been mocked well, we think there is an opportunity for Pearson to sweat the assets and to reopen that facility and potentially for carriers that don’t have connecting gaps and network operation at Toronto Pearson to take advantage of that facility and to create a room that we are going to need in Q3.

Cameron Doerksen

So I guess an option for your ultra low-cost carrier inside of the infield terminal there?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. We still have yet to have agreement with the Toronto Pearson, on where that will be gated. But we expect that the number of frequencies at Pearson by our ULCC will be small. Most of our capacity will be at Southern Ontario airports that have much lower operating costs, which is always key into a success of the ULCC.

Cameron Doerksen

Okay. We get that. Thanks very much.

Konark Gupta

Good morning and thanks. So I just wanted to ask you on the revenue actually first. You mentioned the point-of-sale UK, will translate into lower Canadian dollar because the strength in Canadian dollar? So can you remind us what portion of your revenue is now point-of-sale Canada, U.S., and UK?

Harry Taylor

It’s a small percentage of our overall revenue. It is significant for our widebody operation, overall.

Konark Gupta

Okay. So point-of-sale Canada would still be your biggest portion more than likely…

Harry Taylor

Yes. At the system level, what we are – absolutely in the corner.

Konark Gupta

Okay, thanks Harry. And then on the ROIC Harry, good to hear that, you’re expecting a rebound here from the third quarter? So can you help us understand how the CapEx cycle will look from here as the dollar has strengthened? And you have lots of aircraft coming up over the next few years?

Harry Taylor

Well. Konark, we’ve kept our guidance of the billion dollars for this year and in Investor Day, we’re going to layout what the next few years look like. We traditionally give our guidance for 2018 and our Q3 call which we will do. But we will give a much bigger plan, if you will on our Investor Day.

Konark Gupta

Okay, thanks. And then just lastly following up on CapEx. And so whatever CapEx number you have plan for next four, five years? How do you plan to finance most of that CapEx? Or the upcoming aircraft over that timeframe, will that be like cash, debt and some other form of financing?

Harry Taylor

Yes. No incremental financing product. We believe, we can fund all of our CapEx over the next few years, and we are at an elevated level this year through internally generated funds, and then refinancing our bonds and term loans as they come due in 2019, 2020 and 2021. But we do not need, do not we believe, we will need any incremental funding to get there.

Konark Gupta

Perfect. That’s all my question. Thank you, Harry.

Harry Taylor

You’re welcome.

Ben Cherniavsky

Hi, guys.

Harry Taylor

Good morning, Ben.

Gregg Saretsky

Good morning, Ben.

Ben Cherniavsky

Nice to see the margins expand. I know, I have pressed you earlier on the year about that target, and it’s great to see as pull through on that. My question – well two, if I may – the first one just on return on capital, as you look into next year. And you start taking in the heavier capital of the widebodies and then the launch of the ULCC, and all the upfront cost that going into that. You’re still confident you can get the return on capital up as those initiatives ramp?

Gregg Saretsky

Ben, we are. I will give any specific guidance at this point, but we believe, we are the trough on our ROIC based on the timing of our CapEx and that performance of the business overall, and what we see as we look ahead is that we will see a rebound in our ROIC. And we will eventually return to over 13% to 16% aspiration that will be part of what we lay out on December 6.

Ed Sims

Lot of that – Ben, is a lot of it function of the numerator more than the denominator. The denominator is going to be growing.

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. So but faster growth in the numerator than the denominator. We have worth kind of worst point, if you will – the denominator, the big part has been growing faster as we whether be two years of recession here in Alberta. So we had headwinds on the numerator, while we were making the investments and are continuing to make investments for the medium and long-term helps for the business. We believe, we will generate returns in that 13% to 16% range. As we that laid out that out for you, as I said, at the Investor Day in December 6.

Ben Cherniavsky

Is one of the catalyst for how you're feeling about this? And I know you’ve talked a lot about it on the calls in the last couple of years, but is it the Alberta economy you’re just seeing a reason to believe that that's going to be – that drag is going to be significantly reduced going forward?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay.

Harry Taylor

Yes. Ben, I would say we're the only Canadian airline to separate our recession because of our over indexed operation is in Alberta.

Ben Cherniavsky

Yes.

Harry Taylor

So clearly, as Alberta now will lead Canada in GDP growth, we will disproportionate benefit from that acceleration. So the drag becomes a tailwind for us.

Ben Cherniavsky

And can you give us those warranty in Alberta, a little bit of context or how that's – how the airline business, how the demand for travel is improving even though oil prices are still pretty depressed?

Harry Taylor

Probably, the easiest way – it's Harry. Ben, the easiest way to dimensionalize is there was a billion dollars travel revenue that evaporated in the recession. Now that's not all going to come back and we're not expecting it to come back in a hurry to way some of the previous recoveries in Alberta have been. But having hit the bottom, if you will, and starting to see some recovery seeing and being encouraged by what we see knowing what the GDP will be like, it is enough to give us a tailwind. We're not banking on a rapid recovery because even at national GDP leading levels, we still are back to the absolute level of GDP, where we were two years ago. So this is a medium- to long-term recovery, not just a quick rebound.

Ed Sims

Ben, it's Ed Sims here. First of all, I could give a little flavor, in Gregg's introduction we talked about forward indicators like the growth in rewards members, the growth in WestJet RBC credit cardholders, clearly, we are over indexed in the Albertan economy in both of those indicators, those are very strong forward indicators for us strength from Alberta. But perhaps if I can also point to the winter 2017 schedule, where we have a 186 connections from Calgary, 63 from Vancouver, and a 172 from Toronto. So what you're seeing is density and frequency in the domestic schedule driving that confidence in revenue growth. And I think it's that reliability of a dense and frequent service that's really going to help us continue to over indexing premium travelers.

Ben Cherniavsky

That’s all very helpful, thanks. And I think if I could squeeze in one last one. Just on the premium cabin strategy, I mean, what you guys call Plus and goal. So far it's been more of a premium economy product, a value business class, if you want to call it that. How do you see that evolving with the widebodies, the lifelike [ph] just some of the other, what's the right balance for you to go after enhance that product? Go after things like, lounges and goal status, benefits to capture deeper penetration of that market where your major competitor still really has a monopoly and can extract very, very high fares because of that?

Ed Sims

Ben, this is Ed, again, I will give you three favors on how we are going do that. One, a program of grand content, but at least matches the quality of the in-flight products that were and well advanced and trying to roll it out in the next year. Two, of course, not being aligned into an alliance, we don't have to accept low value upgrade traffic from other carriers in alliance. We get to choose who goes in those cabins, and what’s theirs, and what value we establish for those cabins. And three, the trip with those premium cabins is measuring the amount of real estate taken by a seat relative to the quantum of the revenue that we can establish for the value of that cabin. And I think in all three of those areas, we are feeling very, very confident that MAX on the forward cabins is looking extremely attractive, and making sure that we're buying the best quality product to both in the market, both in the premium economy and in the lifelike business area that will get the exponential multiple of revenue to the real estate that it occupies on the aircraft.

Ben Cherniavsky

So have you got the right product? Are you happy with sort of where the product sits in the mix? And I'm just thinking about what might – what cost might be involved with the evolution of that product if it has more evolution to do?

Harry Taylor

Well, one of the key interesting outputs from downturn in the Albertan economy is that some of the travel professionals now particularly at the corporate level are made by the procurement and supply chain management, individuals who are incredibly value conscious for what they're buying for their corporate colleagues. So I think we've got product exactly positioned at a value-based at high quality level relative to our competition.

Gregg Saretsky

And just to give some context that I’ve been recalling in my comment, I referenced to 28% increase year-over-year in Plus cabin revenue. So we think for the short, medium haul stage lengths plus the value-based premium economy product is perfect. If you're thinking specifically around the 787's, we will be introducing a lifelike business class program that promises to be very bespoke. And I think will give even the best of the growth carriers run for their money for the folks who sit at the front of that aircraft. And remember that those are significantly longer. It's only investment there, it is one which we believe is an absolute requirement when you're talking about 12-hour to 14-hour stage length.

Ben Cherniavsky

But will you still price it like a valued cabin? Or will it be closer to what the rest of the peers would be pricing a lifelike at?

Gregg Saretsky

Well, they’ll have the premium economy cabin on both the 787 and the will be priced with the value price point. But the business class cabin is going to be priced at what others are for business class. We're not going to build a bespoke product and give it away that's for sure.

Ben Cherniavsky

Okay. Thanks a lot guys.

Harry Taylor

Welcome. Thank you.

David Tyerman

Yes. I just wanted to follow-up on the Q3 RASM guidance. So I heard the sterling debt, but it sounds like you expect load factors to actually be higher year-over-year. So I still don’t really understand why you'd be having a sequential RASM decline other than that sterling debt, is that it?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes, I mean, it’s – I think our results are, if you go back and look what all of the other North American carriers are reporting we are going to be at 1% to 3% RASM growth, we are going to be at the high-end of all of that competitors set. And it's largely a function of – there's still a lot of domestic capacity. There's a bit of headwind in the domestic market, but the transborder and the European markets are performing well.

David Tyerman

Okay.

Harry Taylor

And David, where our absolute RASM last year Q3 was 10% higher than Q2, it's not like RASM is flat every quarter. So it's of a higher base, and as Gregg mentioned, it was a great quarter for certain of our P&L point of view, a great quarter for us last year.

David Tyerman

Okay. And my other question was Alberta has come up a great deal and has in many other calls. I'm wondering whether you're trying to diversify away from Alberta, I remember early on in the recession you talked about the waiting to just to move plane. Obviously, that didn't happen. So I'm wondering what you can do to make sure you don't get caught up in another one of these, should oil prices fall or the recovery distilled in Alberta?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. I think we have some growth that we've announced in our winter schedule is very balanced. There is an increase in departures out of three main hubs at Vancouver, in Toronto and in Calgary. So there is diversification that comes from that certainly is a widebody operation that comes into being. There is more international revenue that comes from that. And changing the way, we scheduled aircraft here in Calgary to provide for more slow business will mean that higher percentage of our seats will be filled with guests that are coming from geographies other than Alberta, because we're now going to connect I think the number is 43% for more connecting our tenures as a result of how to schedule has been hubbed. That's good protection on the downside if Alberta grows little softer again.

David Tyerman

Okay. So you're using YYC as your hub as opposed to YYZ?

Harry Taylor

David, what you are saying is, we are consolidating our strength at YYC, but we're also consolidating a lot of our East West connections. So we're seeing the – when we announced the 2017 schedule significantly increased capacity into Quebec, and we're really consolidating our operations in the east as well. So growth out of YYZ, as well as out of Vancouver is critical, although not proportionate the same degree as growth out of Calgary. But I think no mistake at all. we are consolidating our strength in the Calgary hub.

David Tyerman

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Ian Bickis

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to bring the Air Canada, they are pulling back on the Asian market because of over fly rates. Are you considering that there is in China elsewhere is already kind of over derivative to many growth in capacity is time to grow there?

Gregg Saretsky

Not with the number of inbound Chinese increasing at a rate of 25% per annum compounded it's at the massive market that's growing rapidly.

Ian Bickis

Okay. And then in terms of the union, can you update me on where the agreement stands on the widebody agreement with pilots in terms of expansion internationally?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. So we have an agreement with our pilots on all aircraft types that was negotiated last year. The way this process works is those agreements are in standstill mode. So everything that was negotiated continues to imply until such time as there is a agreement and that's a process for which the negotiation begins in early September.

Ian Bickis

Okay. I think I could squeeze one more. Is there anything that came up unexpected on the alter or the ULCC also mentioned in terms of pushing back to start up a little bit presenting that you didn't anticipate?

Gregg Saretsky

No, I think we made a few decisions along the way to, for example, a reservation system, once you make a reservation system decision that we're going to do something then using our existing reservation system. That adds a little bit of time line to in terms of negotiating an agreement, and then the physical implementation and then all the plumming that's required to support it, and to taking our time to get.

Ed Sims

And Ian Bickis, it’s Ed Sims here. The timing of ULCC is deliberately designed to be on the sale as far in advance of the summer season and to launch at the start of summer season. So it's a ledger-based low-cost carrier that's the optimum time service.

Ian Bickis

Great. Thanks for taking my question.

Chris Varcoe

Hi. This is a question for Gregg. You’ve mentioned that you have seen some revenue growth, I think you said 10% in Alberta market quarter-over-quarter? And I'm just wondering how far of is the Alberta travel market from its peak? And where do you see the outlook for the rest of 2017 and 2018 in Alberta and if you can quantify that will be helpful?

Gregg Saretsky

Yes. I don’t have statistics that allow me to give you that comparison, you might be able to do of the call. I'll give you some numbers, but the fact, that Alberta revenues are growing 10% year-over-year is actually quite encouraging, and that's on the back of average ticket prices which are raising by 3% and loads which are up 2 points year-over-over. So all of the metrics that you use to measure the health of the Alberta travel economy is pointing for the first time in the right direction.

Chris Varcoe

Where do you see or what segments of the travel market in Alberta. Do you see coming back to the fastest? And where do you see the fastest amount of growth next year?

Gregg Saretsky

It’s generally leisure travel. We are taking advantage, we bolster our winter schedule coming up brand-new service to from Calgary that's an exciting one, but also increasing frequency to Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Punta in Mexico. We have some additional capacity to Las Vegas as well. So the southern leisure markets coming back. I think maybe that's reflective of people who are filling this has been as you know, the big spike on unemployments and in the most recent period unemployment is starting to come back down, people are less fearful of job loss, and so those who may have closed their wallets are more willing to dispose out of the little a few dollars to plan their annual trip to the Southern, and we certainly seeing that forward bookings.

Chris Varcoe

Thank you.

