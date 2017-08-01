Libbey's (LBY) CEO William Foley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Libbey Inc. (NYSEMKT:LBY)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

James Burmeister - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Huhn - Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Investor Relations

William Foley - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Lee Jagoda - CJS Securities, Inc.

Jeremy Hamblin - Dougherty & Company LLC

Emily Cetlin - Eaton Vance Corp.

Christopher Colvin - Breach Inlet Capital Management, LLC

Christopher McGinnis - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Operator

Good morning, my name is Jessa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the second quarter 2017 Libbey Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I will now turn the conference over to James Burmeister, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You may begin, sir.

James Burmeister

Thank you, Jessa, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Libbey's second quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

Before we get kicked off, I would like to introduce Joe Huhn, our new Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Investor Relations. Joe enters this world with greater industry experience and knowledge of our company after serving for the previous two years as our group CFO of the U.S. and Canadian business.

With that, I'll now hand the call over to Joe to get things started. Joe?

Joseph Huhn

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Libbey's press release and supplemental financials were distributed this morning and are available on the company's website in the Investor Relations section. We've also provided a set of slides, which will enhance our talking points today. These may be found on our website, at libbey.com.

On the call with me today are Bill Foley, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Jim Burmeister, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ronni Smith, our Vice President and Corporate Controller.

After our prepared remarks, we'll turn the call over to the operator and take your questions.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the market and the industry in which the company operates, in addition to management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and actual operating results may be affected by a wide variety of factors.

For a list of these factors, please refer to the forward-looking statement notice included within our SEC filings.

Today's call includes financial information which our independent auditors have not yet completed their review. Although we believe that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based on are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be accurate. Also, today's conference call will contain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, trade working capital, debt net of cash to adjusted EBITDA ratio and constant currency.

Reconciliations to the nearest U.S. GAAP measures or definitions are available in our press release and supplemental financials. I would now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bill Foley, for his opening remarks. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Joe, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. I'll open with an overview of our second quarter highlights and then Jim will provide more details on our financial results for the quarter.

At the end of our prepared remarks, I'll cover some thoughts on our outlook for the second half. And then we'll be happy to take your questions. Market conditions in the second quarter continued to demonstrate the challenging external environment that we faced in the first quarter. Retail channel continued to experience intent pressure from ongoing shift of demand to e-commerce and aggressive price competition as market participants sought to defend and take share in this highly competitive environment.

We continue to see pressure on our margins in several channels across all of our regions. Slow reduction of restaurant traffic, primarily in casual chain restaurants, continue to drive lower demand in the U.S. food service channel. Despite this traffic reduction, our U.S. and Canada food service sales were flat during the quarter. We believe our share has continued to grow with the increase in dinnerware and flatware, offsetting the decline in traffic.

As the quarter developed, we were encouraged to see record food service sales and unit volumes in June, which offset softness seen earlier in the quarter. As we've discussed in the past, our strategy to increase our share of dinnerware and flatware sales is succeeding. These sourced products complement our strong market position in glassware. And the combined product offering is improving our competitive share, as we seek to expand our position in the food service marketplace.

While sourced product sales are typically lower margin than glassware, they generate a very good return on invested capital so the margin dollars from sourced products are quite attractive. Overall, second quarter net sales were in line with our expectations. Although our adjusted EBIT margins came in at the lower end of our guidance due to pressures I've mentioned above.

Despite these ongoing market challenges, the business has continued to make good progress on the critical initiatives that we laid out at the start of the year as we work to turn around our overall performance. During the quarter, our EMEA team completed the construction of the furnace consolidation project discussed in our previous call, reducing our overall furnace capacity in the region.

This supports the initial work to realign our furnace requirements and optimize its production capacity in Europe, while at the same time minimizing our impact on the environment through reduced emissions. This investment also reflects Libbey's effort to do our part to protect the environment, while lowering operating cost. It is the most efficient glass furnace in our industry.

In addition, carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions will be reduced by approximately 45% to 60% and 30% to 40% respectively. This new furnace also uses less natural gas, which will measurably reduce Libbey's energy costs in EMEA.

Commercially, we have assessed our markets and products in EMEA and are continuing to take steps to improve our mix, pruning some lower margin business to match the lower capacity we've just put in place. The same time, the team is focusing more on of its product development and selling efforts on higher margin and higher value sales.

As we optimize the operation of the new furnace and work towards focusing our commercial efforts, we expect to see a significant turn in our profitability in EMEA later this year and into 2018. In the US and Canada, I'm happy to report that in mid-July we launched the first elements of our new e-commerce strategy. I can confirm that our first e-commerce sales began shipping late in the month of July.

The team has done an incredible amount of work to move our company from literally no e-commerce capability in February to launching a live and functioning digital business in just six months. We are now working with both brick and mortar and pure-play e-commerce customers to leverage this new platform.

We expect this to be a source of revenue growth going forward, but more importantly, we expect that it will begin to blunt the decline of our retail business. We're working with many new and existing retail customers to marry our digital marketing capabilities with their online strategies. Initial impressions from our online retailers who are adopting our content have been very positive.

Customers are pleased with the comprehensive set of capabilities we're offering. We have developed highly differentiated content including video. A 3PL order fulfillment capability that can match the performance expected of our customers. And importantly, we've implemented a content management system that enables us to easily syndicate content and product to our customers anywhere.

Our capability is designed to only serve the global needs of the company as well as support our plan to offer digital services to other important segments of our business. Our journey, which began last fall with a strategic appraisal of the potential of a comprehensive digital capability, is intended to support expansion into every segment of our business. Our capabilities are built on a sophisticated platform that allows us to offer differentiated services and marketing.

We're committed to transforming the digital capabilities of the company and create a significant competitive advantage in doing so. We also continue to demonstrate our expressed commitment to new product development. During the second quarter, we launched 354 new items at the National Restaurant Association Show in May on top of the 220 items we introduced at the International Houseware Show in March.

Some examples of the true innovation that our team is now delivering can be seen in new products like the Urban Story collection, launched at the Houseware Show, that will be available for shipment online this fall. This line of serveware, beverageware and storageware is the result of extensive market research and reflects the lifestyle desires of urban living products that are beautiful and multifunctional, allowing consumers to enjoy our products while are entertaining or for everyday use.

Our launch of the Constellation dinnerware collection, features an industry first and exclusive use of Microban technology. This material is permanently incorporated into the glaze of the product. It has a truly innovative product line to build on our strength in food service and supports our desire to expand into healthcare and assisted living market segments.

In a world where there seems to be daily reports of food contamination, the addition of Microban eliminates 99.9% of the microbial growth on the surface of dinnerware by providing a layer of antibacterial protection built into the product itself. Early market feedback has called this a game changer.

We're excited to see the fruits of our focus on new product development, and look forward to a steadier stream of innovation to support profitable growth in the future. Over time, we expect to align our innovation pipeline with our e-commerce initiatives, and believe we will be able to reduce the time to market of new products from what has historically been a nine to 12 month process.

Our e-commerce platform will also provide opportunities for market and price testing allowing us to test and learn about new concepts and pricing strategies.

I'll now hand it off to Jim for a more detailed review over second quarter results. Jim?

James Burmeister

Thank you, Bill. Turning to Slide 7, I will begin with a review of our second quarter financial results in a consolidated statement of operations. Net sales came in at $197.5 million compared to $207.9 million from the second quarter of last year, a decrease of 5% year-over-year. Excluding $1.9 million of currency impacts, net sales were down 4.1%.

Gross profit during the second quarter was $40.8 million compared to $50.4 million in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 20.6% in the second quarter compared to 24.2% last year. The primary drivers of the year-over-year differences in gross profit were lower sales, unfavorable price and product mix, and higher production costs related to furnace rebuilds and lower production efficiencies.

Second quarter selling, general and administrative expenses were $33.7 million compared to $30.7 million in the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by the investment in our e-commerce platform and reorganization charge of $2 million, which we treated as a special item. These were partially offset by some of the cost reductions we discussed last quarter.

As a reminder, we expect to reduce cost by approximately $5 million for this fiscal year as compared to last year. Split between SG&A and cost of goods sold with approximately half of the savings being reflected in our future annual run rate. Interest expense for the quarter was $5.1 million compared to $5.2 million last year. Also the company recorded a tax provision for income taxes of $2.2 million in the second quarter compared to a provision of $6.7 million in the same period in 2016.

The company's effective tax rate was 163% for the second quarter of 2017 compared 43.5% last year. The change in effective tax rate was driven by several items, including lower pretax income the timing of - and mix of pretax income earned in tax jurisdictions with varying tax rates, and the impact of foreign exchange losses compared to gains in the prior period.

For the quarter, we recorded a net loss of $800,000 compared to net income of $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA as detailed on table one of today's press release was $20.2 million compared to $40.6 million in the second quarter of 2016. Our adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10.2% compared to 19.5% in the second quarter of last year.

We are actively managing our trade working capital, which we defined as inventories and accounts receivable, less accounts payable. And we're able to reduce it by $17 million to $202.4 million between June 30, 2016, where it was $219.4 million dollars. The decrease was a result of lower accounts receivable and inventories, and higher accounts payable.

We had availability - available capacity of $90.3 million under our ABL credit facility, as of June 30, 2017 with no loans outstanding. We also had cash on hand of $28.2 million reflecting our focus on ensuring that we maintain ample liquidity and a strong balance sheet.

During the quarter, we invested $15.1 million in CapEx compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. Depreciation and amortization amounted to $11.2 million in the quarter compared to $13.4 million in the second quarter of last year. We repaid $6.1 million in our term loan B debt during the quarter, as we continue to prioritize debt reduction in order to get closer to our target debt net of cash to adjusted EBITDA of 2.5 to 3 times.

Turning to a more detailed review of each of our reporting segments, which are the U.S. and Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and other. In the U.S. and Canada segment, second quarter net sales were $121.9 million compared to $125.1 million in the second quarter of 2016, a decrease of 2.6%.

In our U.S. and Canadian foodservice channel, second quarter net sales reflect compared to last year, despite declines in the U.S. restaurant traffic of 3.1% as reported by Black Box. These traffic declines are impacting large chain restaurants the hardest. On a positive note, we increased U.S. and Canadian foodservice unit volumes during the quarter with growth in dinnerware and flatware sales. The result of ongoing - as a result of our ongoing efforts to increase share of the full tabletop with those categories. As Bill discussed, while these sales don't carry as higher margin as glass, the return of capital was quite good.

And the U.S. and Canada, retail channel sales and volumes declines during the quarter as a result, as retailers continued to reacting to the acceleration of purchases online as opposed to in-store. We're confident that we've maintained our position as number one provider of casual beverage wear in retail. And that leadership position should help us improve long-term performance as we expand category offerings with customers in the future.

Continued progress with our e-commerce initiative will start to contribute to the performance and improvement in the channel. And we expect this to generate sales in the back half of the year. Business to business volumes in the U.S. and Canada were up, while revenues were down due to unfavorable mix.

Second quarter net sales in Latin America were $36.5 million compared to $40.6 million in the second quarter of 2016, a decrease of 10.1%. Retail channel sales were lower than prior year by 17.6% or $3.6 million due to lower volume and unfavorable currency, also partially offset by favorable price mix of products sold.

Our team in Latin America has been focused on product mix and implementing price actions during the second quarter across all channels to help improve margins. We have seen signs of price improvement in the region, and we expect it will contribute to better results in Latin America during the second half of the year.

In our EMEA segment, net sales were $31.1 million in the quarter compared to $32.7 million in the second quarter of 2016, a decrease of 5.1%. Unfavorable currency impacted all three channels for a net decrease of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the currency impacts EMEA net sales increased 0.7% with favorable mix and volumes increases in foodservice partially offset by declines in the other channels.

In other, which primarily represents our operations in Asia-Pacific, net sales were down $1.4 million in the quarter were down 15% compared to prior year. Excluding currency impacts net sales declined by 14.6%. This decline was predominately due to continue softness in China.

Turning back to consolidated results, Slide 9 walks us through the impacts of the difficulties experienced during the second quarter and during the first half of 2017. In the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $20.2 million compared to $40.6 million in the same quarter last year. Results in the quarter were down primarily due to manufacturing activity, which included under performance in our U.S. facilities and downtime associated with rebuilding furnaces in EMEA and Latin America.

Lower sales margins were the second largest contributor driven by price and mix in the retail foodservice channels. Continued investment in the e-commerce initiative were partially offset by lower SG&A cost coming from deductions in incentive compensation. We also experienced an unfavorable impact in our mark-to-market on natural gas hedges as compared to prior year quarter.

For the first half, adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million compared to $63.4 million in the first half of 2016. Similar challenges persisted for much of the first half with manufacturing lower than the same period last year, driven by manufacturing performance in downtime associated with furnace rebuilds as well as downtime taking to manage working capital during periods of softer demand. Year-to-date, sales margins have been impacted by the intense competitive pressures across all channels, and shifts in the retail, which we previously discussed.

Now I will turn the call back over to Bill for an update on our outlook for the second half. Bill?

William Foley

Thanks, Jim. As I noted at the start of the call, we continue to face challenging market conditions, despite these challenges we feel, we are focused on the right initiatives to improve our performance in the near-term, and sure we will emerge in this difficult period as an even stronger player in the global tableware market. While, the first half of the year has been very challenging, we're expecting to see a number of improvements as we progress through the second half of this year and on into 2018.

Factors driving this improvement are as follows, we completed two large furnace rebuilds in the first half of the year and both manufacturing assets are now back in production and running well. While, the competitive environment remains challenging, our teams are having success in gaining price in Latin America and expanding our share in dinnerware and flatware in U.S. and foodservice - and U.S. and Canada foodservice. We expect to see continued progress in both areas during the second half of the year.

Our business in EMEA is progressing well with its repositioning in the market cementing, complementing the resizing of the manufacturing footprint. And profitability is expected to improve from prior year levels, and our e-commerce efforts will begin to generate revenue. As we begin to see the benefits of our efforts in EMEA, we're looking more broadly at our global manufacturing footprint and are evaluating opportunities to improve the size and fit of our assets with the capacity and capabilities needed to serve our intended markets and customers.

In comparison to last year, we will also benefit from not having the strike in our Toledo facility, which reduced volumes in Q4 of last year. We're also working to address the performance issues that have lingered since the strike and as continues improvement teams in place to improve our overall manufacturing performance.

As you saw in this morning's earning release, we're affirming our full year sales outlook being a decline of low to mid-single digits for the full year. We anticipate the second half will offer similar challenges as our first half. Thus we discussed in the last quarter's call, we would expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to be at the lower end of the previously guided range of 11% to 13%.

Additional guidance includes, capital expenditures are expected to be held to $15 million or less, pension expense of approximately $7 million with cash contributions of approximately same amount. Depreciation and amortization for the year of approximately $45 million and cash interest of approximately $20 million.

Finally in the current environment we believe it remains prudent to continue to prioritize debt reduction with our free cash flow as you focused on maintaining the strength of our balance sheet.

In conclusion, we are making progress against our transformational strategic initiatives, as we continue to operate in a very challenging global market conditions. We firmly believe we're taking all the appropriate measures to improve the long-term performance and health of the company, and we're expecting performance improvements in the second half of the year. Size and scale of our business, and the strength of our balance sheet will enable us to withstand these challenges and grow share.

We have a great team that's working very hard to secure a successful future for the company, we believe Libbey will emerge from this environment and even stronger leader in the industry. We look forward to providing our next progress update on our third quarter call in the fall.

We'd now like to open the call for any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] One moment please, for your first question. Your first question comes from the line of Lee Jagoda from CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Lee Jagoda

Hi, good morning.

James Burmeister

Good morning. How are you doing?

William Foley

Good morning.

Lee Jagoda

Good. So now that we've launched the e-commerce platform, how much additional cost should we expect to see over the balance of the year? What are we spending on? And assuming this all works according to plan, I know we already shipped some products, but when should investors expect to see more meaningful tangible results?

William Foley

It's a great question. We're still looking at other applications of how we can digitize our business, so not only on a regional basis, but also in other segments of our USC business. Sorry, I'm really not - I can't give you a number yet. But it will be based on whether or not we think there's a real opportunity going forward. But we can get closer on that. We'll get closer on that actually in another [three, two] [ph] weeks as we continue to refine, now that we're post implementation and startup.

As we speak, we are actively involved in adding incremental content to our customers' websites. And we'll expect to start to see some sales yet this fall. Although, it's difficult for us to determine how much it's going to be. It's probably from an operation perspective the one challenge that we don't yet have an answer to. And our advisors haven't been able to help us either, try to give you somewhat a frame up of why it's difficult.

One of things we know is that Wal-Mart does 40% of their e-commerce business in the month of November. And based on that, we really don't know how much demand we will see from their website alone. We do have a number of new SKUs going on live there. They're going up live there. So frankly, Lee, we just don't know. So we have production plans in place. We've got inventory build plans in place to make sure that as we grow this positioning, we'll see - we'll be prepared to deal with the demand that's created.

The good thing that's happening I think is that we're expanding our position with both brick and mortar retailers and pure-play e-commerce sites. The feedback we're getting is that the content we've created, the 3PL, and the content management system are sort of the triumvirate of what it takes to be successful online. And our offering is different than - from what we can tell from what our typical competitors are providing. So it's just - it's so new. I'm not trying to deflect the answer. It's so new, I don't want to give you a number I can't commit to or you can't hold us accountable for.

It's just we're still learning a lot and taking all the steps you'd expect us to take to be prepared for the demand that we think is going to happen in the back half of the year. I think that you can go online, you can check out, an easier one to check out might be Wayfair and see some new content that's up. You'll see the addition of video to our product line. You'll see an enhanced story. You'll see different kinds of language describing the features and benefits of the product.

And if you compare it to what we were doing, if you compare it to what we're doing today, it's a dramatic difference. So it's just - it's literally ten days old. So it's kind of hard to tell - give you a great sense of what it's going to mean.

What do I expect for this year? We'll see - I think next year we should expect to see greater placement. And as we get more information at the end of the third quarter, we got to be able to tell you that, we've gotten this many retailers up, we've got this much content ready to go. And we should expect to see greater lift in 2018. It's just too premature. I wish I could give you more. We just don't have the data.

Lee Jagoda

Well, let me ask it a little bit differently. In terms of - you mentioned Wal-Mart does most of their e-commerce business in November, I would assume Wal-Mart is not alone in that trend. So if I look at your major customers, whether it's a Wal-Mart or a Target or a Bed Bath & Beyond or whoever it may be, do you think that you're going to be sufficiently represented the way you'd like to be from an e-commerce standpoint by that November rush?

William Foley

Now, I think - again, it's a little bit early to tell. We are in the midst of negotiations, presenting content, presenting pricing strategies with every major brick and mortar customer today. Some of them are already up or we're in the process of loading their content right now. On the pure-plays like Amazon and Wayfair and Zola, we're moving downstream there too. So I think we're going to have a lot up, but it's - I mean we're literally making sales calls every single day, getting feedback with the customer, making adjustments, getting them the information they need.

So I don't know the answer to that yet. We are pushing our organization, reviewing their progress every week. We know where we are with all the majors. We know where we are with Kohl's and Target and Wal-Mart and Amazon and all of those guys. But the quantity of the new products they're going to allow us to load varies greatly by the customer.

I just don't know enough yet to be able to tell you. I wish I could, but I'll probably know more in another 30 - we will know significantly more in another 30 days.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. And then just looking at the furnace activity, it's nice to get the European furnace stuff all taken care of. Sitting here today as we look at the 2018 are there any major initiatives that could hold back margins in a similar manner, maybe not to the extent they did this year, in 2018.

William Foley

We'll always have some investment activity going on, Lee, but not as big of a chunk in one specific half of the year like we had this year.

Lee Jagoda

Okay. I will hop back in queue and let others ask a couple of questions.

William Foley

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin from Dougherty & Company. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Hamblin

Good morning, guys.

William Foley

Hi, Jeremy. I wanted to ask a follow up question on - just coming back to the guidance for a second, and making sure that I understand the way that you're framing this up. In terms of kind of back half of the year gross margin expectations, are you kind of looking at 23% to 24% in that range combined for Q3 and Q4? And then same question in terms of on a percentage basis on what you're looking at, on your SG&A or if kind of this $33 million range looks to be just about on an absolute basis what your dollars and cents are going to be for a quarter.

James Burmeister

Jeremy, this is Jim. You're actually correct. Yeah, I think obviously we try to be very explicit during the last quarter's call, pointing out that - we give a pretty wider guidance than we normally have and pointed at things that had to go right for it to hit the top-end and persisting things that we've seen in the market which have happened which would get us down to the bottom end. And that's what we see transpose.

So recognizing the first half was challenging. I think it's appropriate that we say that we will be at that bottom of the range. That being said, all those things we talked about during the prepared remarks, while we have confidence in the better improvement than second half of last year still hold true, where we see great traction in certain parts of our markets, in getting price mix improved. We've got the rebuilds behind us and we're looking forward to improve performance out of our European business.

We would not have a recurrence of the strike challenge that we had last year. So the building blocks are there and give us confidence in - around that lower end of the range.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then just - well, thinking about that a step further with the segment profitability. I mean, I think what is concerning to me even getting in the lower end of the range is basically - you've seen obviously margins down, I mean, huge both in U.S. and Canada as well as the Latin segments versus a year ago. And I think what the guidance implies is that your segment EBIT in the back half of the year is going to be as good as it was at the end of - in Q3 and Q4 last year.

In terms of seeing that turnaround, I mean, because it sounds like the pricing environment is still pretty tough out there. And that's consistent with what we're hearing. How do you get that profitability to bounce back? I mean, I'm hearing you on some price increases that are taken. But honestly the biggest downside surprise to me was the performance in Latin America with constant currency sales down over 8%.

How do we get the turned around, because the comparisons actually - your toughest comparison in Latin America is actually in Q3?

James Burmeister

I completely understand that Jeremy. The thing, I guess, I talked a little bit about in my remarks, but we can expand on these. As we looked at the mix of products being sold in Latin America, some pricing-actions which we've taken, which are taking hold. And plus some programs that we know will not recur year-over-year, that pressured margins actually last year gives us better confidence looking into the second half in that specific region.

So we're fairly confident that the building blocks are there to make a much better second half.

William Foley

Yeah, I would add to that Jeremy. The GM there really intend to - tried to get some price increases in the first quarter. But because of all the tax issue - so all the issues with the election, the marketplace wasn't terribly responsive. So he's been incredibly aggressive in the second quarter and the price increases, he's gotten in the businesses that were really challenge have been quite significant. There's also some - which I think it's going to play well there. They're also trying at the same point in time to do what the guys in Europe have done, which is to move out of some lower margin volumes and try to get a better mix of businesses in a couple of areas? So that - those are two things.

James Burmeister

The other thing, I probably would add, Jeremy, is if you recall from this point last year in Q3 and Q4. The business took a decent amount of downtime to manage inventories across all regions in the second half of last year. As you can see by our improved working capital position at the end of Q2 this year compared to 2016, we'll be in a better position to run our assets at a better utilization rate.

Jeremy Hamblin

That's a fair point. Let me just ask a follow-up question on the competitive landscape, Bill, and I think the last call, it was pretty tough out there. And I think, in terms of financial distress, it doesn't appear as though there's really been any change from your competitors to my knowledge, I don't think any of them have formally declared bankruptcy and it seems as though there are still getting some funding even though there are reports of significant distress.

Can you provide any update on the competitive landscape in particular some of your European competitors, on where they stand?

William Foley

Yes, I know we can - yes, of course, we can do that. There were a couple of major competitor on a - there are a couple of competitors that were sort of we fought at Death's Door, one in Spain. We've read recently that they got about $14 million of capital to try to continue on in production. And in Belgium, Durubor filed for bankruptcy, got some cash to continue to run, they're now running one line. It's been reported that they're going to try to build a new furnace in the next two years with all new machines and all new technology.

We don't see how that's even feasible. We know the amount of money that they've supposedly been able to borrow and the numbers just don't jive. We saw that Pasabahce, who's a large Turkish - large Turkish manufacturer bought Pearl Glass in Egypt. Bormioli - Luigi Bormioli is merging with Bormioli Rocco, so there's some consolidation going on there.

We don't know a lot about ARC. We do know that the Oneida Group in the U.S. announced that they were going to close a furnace in Lancaster. So there's capacity coming down and coming out, I wouldn't say it's coming out and certainly not coming out as quickly as we might like for it to. But there is some change taking place. We will have to see how Bakrila [ph] and Durubor will play out over time.

But knowing sort of the history of where those negotiations have gone based on some insights we've been able to gain. I don't think they're going to be well positioned over the long-term that's just one guy's opinion.

Jeremy Hamblin

Great. Thanks. I'll halt back in the queue.

William Foley

Okay.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Emily Cetlin from Eaton Vance. Please go ahead.

Emily Cetlin

Hi, guys. Can you just talk a little bit about the restructuring charge and what's exactly in that?

James Burmeister

Sure. The restructuring charge, we noted, and post detailed in the press release in our waterfall, you see about $2 million of that is related to SG&A charges, we did some headcount actions, and other $0.5 million that is more in COGS line.

All related to the initiative, we spoke about earlier last quarter about - we're trying to take out about $5 million in cost this year, and have about half of that continue on a run rate expenses as we go into 2018.

Emily Cetlin

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Colvin from Breach Inlet Capital. Please go ahead.

Christopher Colvin

Hey, thanks. Most of my questions have been answered. But maybe if you could just - you've answered this, I guess, a couple of different ways. But if you could kind of succinctly point to us the three biggest drivers of your second half sales and margin expansion.

What are those kind of three biggest drivers, I know there's a few moving pieces, the e-commerce coming online, your new furnaces. But if you could kind of, I guess, simplify it into three biggest drivers. So we have something to kind of point to and look for as we go through these next two quarters.

William Foley

Yes, I think, the three biggest drivers that we're not going to - we don't anticipate having a strike in Toledo, which was more than a little expensive last year. Two is we will be running our furnaces at - all of our plants around the network at a much higher activity level. And the downtime, we took in third and fourth quarter, which was significant, we don't expect to recur.

And then there's a number of things e-commerce, we expect some benefit in e-commerce. We've got some distribution gains, we know are coming. We expect EMEA, to get all of the problems associated with manufacturing, construction is completely behind.

And then, we're also looking at sort of where the currency has changed over the last - compared to last year, where the peso, I think, at one point in time is in the $20 to $21.50 range. It's down to $17.70 today. And the euro, which was about $1.05 is $1.18, and there's no prediction. So all those three things together, I think, can make a real difference.

Christopher Colvin

Okay. Thanks for that. And then last question on the ERP, do you have an update on when, I think you plan to begin implementing that at the end of this year. Can you give an update on timing and costs for that?

James Burmeister

Sure thing. So we've mentioned publicly a little bit earlier this year that we had delayed ERP a little bit to make room capacity wise within our people, and also to manage cost this year. That said, we are doing some assessment work and planning processes in the back half of this year. And we'll likely start working on the ERP this year. But obviously, the bulk of the expenses is to be defined as we formalized the project plan and lay it out, and then will occur primarily in 2018 and into 2019. And once we get that firmed up, we'll share it with everybody.

Christopher Colvin

Okay. So it's sounds like we may not have, I guess, guidance on the cost of that until - will be next earnings call or not until early next year when you…

James Burmeister

Next earnings call, we can talk about more, and as we've said in the past, though, because I know that folks tend to cringe when they hear those three letters from a cost standpoint. We're very committed to going out of the box. There's nothing bizarre and different about it. We make a great product, we put it in the box, we sell it to people. I don't see a great reason to go customize a lot of things. We're looking at a platforms that are right size for a company of our of our girth and our global footprint.

But then, we're going to manage our processes on to when it comes out of the box with, so trying to aim towards a more streamlined and cost efficient deployment versus some other ones that I can't believe see in my past lives. So…

Christopher Colvin

Probably looking at something sub-$5 million?

James Burmeister

Probably, I would not see a number yet, it really depends. I'd remind you, we are in - we do have a global footprint. We have operations in China, and Europe, and South America, and North America. So I guess, once we have a better arms around the level of cost and timeframe, we will update you probably on the next couple of calls?

Christopher Colvin

Okay. And then, this will be my last one, sorry. On the restructuring charge that you took for the cost saving actions is that done now, or would you expect another restructuring charge, it looks like based on your guidance that that is done, but I just wanted to confirm?

James Burmeister

Yes, I mean the restructuring charges, like I said, it was associated with the cost savings for this year and going forward that we had targeted. For that program, if you will that is all there is to take.

Christopher Colvin

Okay, great. Thanks for the answers.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris McGinnis from Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Christopher McGinnis

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

William Foley

Hi, Chris.

Christopher McGinnis

So I guess, two questions. First, just on all the new product launches you're talking about. Can you maybe just talk about how long that takes to drive - benefit the top line. But also how do you think about new product launches going forward as well? And how are you staggering that not put it all in one year? Can you maybe just talk a little bit about that in more depth?

William Foley

That's a great question. So if you kind of - at the very begin, when we start with ideation and we work all the way through the development, and taking it to market, so that process. From the day, we start thinking about a category of product it could be - it's typically a year-long in development with market research and tooling development, packaging et cetera. We take it to a major show that that you would have seen like the Housewares Show or the NRA.

We launch it there, and then under current approach to the marketplace primarily for housewares, it's up - it can be 9, to 12, to 15 months before the retailer puts the product on its store shelf, and that's really dependent upon when they reset their store shelves. So they may see something they like that far in advance, but they don't get into the store until then.

The real beauty of e-commerce really for us, in particular - well, I think for anybody who sells at retail today, is that we can take content of new product urban story is in fact a great example. We'd launched the product in May. We can write - we can develop the content - in March, we can develop the content in March.

And we can then begin to sell it into retailers immediately, and it's what we call the extended aisle. They can get the product up, they don't have to carry the inventory. We'll fulfill it through our 3PL.

We can get a lot more product and a lot more exposure of product almost instantaneously within a couple - within a month or so. As you work - because you have to - do have to work with each of the customers to get it online. So that's going to significantly reduce the time required for us to get new products exposed to customers on the web. That's a big deal for us, because as we've developed products historically, we develop products, some of them would find their way to retail store shelves, some of them wouldn't.

One of the things we're seeing, which is really encouraging is that we've noticed that retailers they put - frequently put the same product in a different box with different label and they spend time competing against one another for the same dollars at point of sale. We're seeing that - the content we're bringing to the fore allows us to provide a differentiated branded product and it also allows us to try to create some price points that are more advantageous for everybody. So it's still early days in what that means. But it's a big difference.

In terms of what are we doing about the future, I looked - I actually looked at our long-range plan dashboard yesterday. And I think I can remind you that a year ago we actually didn't have any products in queue. And so, today, we have products in queue in a number of different categories. There are about 60 different projects. And they are spaced out over the next three years and they - so we have products to protect and defend the core business and we've got a number of strategic additions that will be growth objectives on top of that.

So while I really can't give you the amount of the volume that's there, I will tell you it will make a significant difference as each of those projects come to the fore. And in some cases, they're simple - they're beyond line extensions, where we're refreshing an entire new category like beverageware.

In other situations, there are line extensions for things like Urban Story. And in other categories, there are product where we'd be refreshing the line again already. In other categories, they would be all new offerings to entire new segments. And each of those has a team assigned to that particular project. And they are working to bring those products to market. One of the things we launched at NRA, which is really kind of interesting is there's a line called VIVA Scandinavia, and you could probably check it out online.

And it's a line of products, tea products, that are incredibly well done, we're the U.S. distributor of the product line, great teapots, hot beverage drinks, hot beverage glassware, is a growing and important new segment. And we'll be bringing that to the marketplace. And actually that it's on order and coming in right now. So you'll see that not only at point of sale, you'll see it in food service and you'll also see it online at this fall.

So all those things come together, the reaction to the Constellation collection, we've already started getting orders on that. And that was just launched in May. We got a couple of major opportunities in some major hotels for that product already.

From a product-line development perspective, we brought two complete offering - we complete patterns out. We've got more under development there and we're talking about how we might be able to use this technology in other ways. So the concept of bringing an anti-bacterial surface into the food service market is pretty unique. And the trade has said that they think this is a real game changer. That's not our terminology. That's theirs.

But you think about all of the number of times you hear about a consumer getting food poisoning, at least the surface after the meals were taken away the surface is going to be free of any contamination. So it's a big deal. So we'll continue to push that one through quickly.

Christopher McGinnis

All right, thanks for that detail. And just a second question, obviously, I think a big portion of the improvement for the back half is around EMEA and furnace realignment. With that expectation, how does that make you think about and access kind of the rest of your network and maybe other opportunities to do something similar?

William Foley

Yeah, it's a great question. I would say that the plans for the balance of our network are something that we're deep in the middle level right now. It's too early to give you sort of any specifics about that. I think we'll be in a better position to talk about that probably in the third quarter or the fourth quarter, because it's a big complex problem.

But I can tell you that the philosophy applied towards improving the performance in Europe, both in terms of reducing capacity, changing mix, going after pricing and doing all those things is being developed and applied throughout the rest of the corporation. As we've talked I think before, the thing that makes it challenging for us is we have five or six different kinds of production equipment in the U.S. And they make products for each customer-set, retail food service and B2B.

And so, rebalancing that capacity gets to be a real challenge. But we have a team of people looking at that as we speak.

Christopher McGinnis

Great. Thanks for the time today. I really appreciate it.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Hamblin from Dougherty & Company. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Hamblin

Hey, guys, thanks for taking a follow-up. I wanted to actually just ask a little bit more forward-looking question in terms of - thinking about CapEx the company has historically been, in the $45 million to $50 million range on CapEx, you've had some changes obviously to your infrastructure. In terms of thinking, you know, Jim, on the go-forward on CapEx, should we still be thinking that you know $45 million is a level that is reasonable or this year obviously it's more like $50 million? Is that going to be more of kind of the standard number moving forward, if I'm just thinking about an average over the next three years?

James Burmeister

Sure, Jeremy, I think the historical runway to our Cap Ex has been, as you mentioned, the kind of $45 million to $55 million range. And obviously, it depends on - as you have you know different functions in our portfolio come up for rebuild. In the near-term, I would think they would be similar. I do think that we are seeing some great progress in - well, first and foremost, as Bill alluded to in his part of the comments, making sure we take a very specific mental focus on every furnace as investment not as maintenance capital, this is you're reinvesting, you're re-deciding market back, what you're going to serve in the marketplace.

But secondly, some innovations we've been working on, we talked in other calls about advancements made in furnace technology and tools like the preliminary tech tool, we're able to look inside the furnaces as they're running and then try to milk out more quarters of life out of them and look to expand the longevity of some of those investments. Over time, we're looking to have those have a benefit as well.

But I'd still say for near-term I was looking at the same general range as this furnace has come up for rebuild and you look at the addressable market.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. And then, just one other longer range question. Your net debt to EBITDA ratio has kind of clicked up to kind of intermediate term highs here I think by my calculation of about 5 times at the end of this quarter. I know you have a goal to get that back down to 3 times or lower. What is the feasible timeframe on having that happen? Just in terms of - not thinking something heroic that sales are going to snap back to $825 million or $850 million.

But you're going to be diligent and continuing to pay down your long-term debt structure. When you think is a - I guess, a question is that some point do you reconsider the allocation of capital to place more emphasis on paying down that debt?

James Burmeister

It's a great question. We obviously continue to have a very balanced view of how we allocate capital. We have a priority of keeping our debt and our leverage in line, because it gives us quite frankly the ability to be more flexible, we think in an industry that is often a little tight on its balance sheet.

So I think that for the near term, we haven't seen changes in our outlook on that. But part of that is also we need to improve our earnings. And as we articulated a great deal on today's call, we do see the things in the back half to start to improve those margins. And so, it's a better trajectory there. But I think you can look for us to still remain - try to be balanced in our capital allocation outlook.

Jeremy Hamblin

Okay. Great. Thanks, guys. And best of luck here in the second half.

James Burmeister

Thanks.

William Foley

Thanks.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I turn the call back over to the presenters.

William Foley

Okay, everyone. Thanks very much for your time and attention today. We appreciate the calls and the interest. If anybody have any other calls please get in - or questions, please get in touch. And we look forward to talking to you at the end of the third quarter. Thanks very much.

James Burmeister

Have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.