BTT: Not On Track To Return $25

Details of its January 31 semi-annual report are analyzed for each of the 482 bonds in their portfolio.

BlackRock Municipal Target Term Trust (BTT) is one of the largest closed-end mutual funds specializing in municipal bonds that have a targeted termination date. From BlackRock's website:

BTT's investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax (but which may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax in certain circumstances) and to return $25.00 per common share (the initial offering price per share) to holders of common shares on or about December 31, 2030. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). The Trust invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust actively manages the maturity of its bonds to seek to have a dollar weighted average effective maturity approximately equal to the Trust's maturity date…

Thus, the key value propositions that BTT provides to investors include:

Income exempt from regular federal income taxes; A targeted liquidation value of $25 per share; and A targeted maturity profile roughly equivalent to its year-end 2030 liquidation target.

In this article, I go through the details of its portfolio to show that it can achieve the first and third goals, but the goal of achieving $25 per share liquidation looks unlikely.

BTT's portfolio

As of its January 2017 semiannual report, BTT reported 487 distinct bond positions in their portfolio. Of these, 458 were interest-bearing bonds and 29 were for zero-coupon bonds. The interest-bearing bonds comprised 95.2% of the gross asset value before leverage, while the zero coupons comprised 4.8% of the gross asset value before leverage.

NAV was $1.6 billion, and with 70.5 million shares outstanding, the NAV per share was $22.82.

A summary follows, but my full excel file can be found at this link which includes the details on par value, bond value, maturity, coupon, and yield to maturity for each bond position.

So, first, let's see how it did with tax free income. From p.60 of the Semi-Annual Report, we can see that it had net investment income of $0.45/share for six months ending January 31 and distributions of $0.48/share.

Over the years, it has generally smoothed out its distributions to be roughly in line with net investment income. Since inception, there has been $4.49 in distributions per share, and $4.49 in net investment income. So, it looks like it is meeting its goal of providing current income.

Next, let's look at its maturity profile. As of January 31, there was 13.9 years until the targeted December 31, 2030, liquidation date of the fund. From the portfolio details, the weighted average maturity of the bonds, based on market value, was 13.6 years. So, it looks like it met its third goal, which is to match the average bond maturity to the targeted termination date.

Now, finally, how likely it is to reach $25 per share. It is here that it gets more difficult for it. First, let's calculate what that would require. With 70.5 million shares outstanding and liabilities of $941 million, the required NAV is $1.76 billion (calculated as ($25/share X 70.5 mil. shares - $941 mil.)/70.5 mil. shares). The market value of its bond portfolio is $1.61 billion, which is short by $153 million or 8.7%. The par value of the portfolio is $1.76 billion, or sort by $182 million, or 10.3% of the target portfolio value. See table below for these calculations.

To be a "sure thing", the portfolio should have included sufficient zero coupon bonds so that its natural increase in value would make up the difference between the current NAV and the target of $25 per share. While it does have 29 zero coupons with a par value of $216 million, it is not enough to overcome the shortfall the portfolio has, as the interest-bearing portfolio is comprised of premium bonds at an average price of $103.54, which will slowly lose value as they approach maturity.

This is not to say that BTT cannot return $25 per share. But to make up the ground on the NAV, it would either need to retain some investment income to augment NAV, which it historically has not done, or trade more aggressively to try to augment NAV. Neither path seems likely given the construction and purpose of this closed-end fund.

Summary and Investment Thesis

BTT is an interesting closed-end fund for high-income investors because of its tax-free income yield, fixed duration and targeted maturity profile, and objective of a targeted $25 per share liquidation. While the recent NAV has increased to $23.83 per share as of July 31, the portfolio par value has likely not changed. One way to get closer to meeting the $25 redemption price would be sell the premium bonds now for a profit and reduce leverage, thus monetizing some of the bond premium towards to the NAV. However, by doing so, income production would be cut drastically (by 1/3 or so), and at its current distribution yield of 3.72%, that seems to be an unlikely portfolio decision, as there are still 13 years to go before we hit 2030.

My investment thesis is that investors in BTT should continue to expect a distribution yield very close to current levels (about $0.96 per year), as that is a result of the bond coupons in its portfolio. BTT investors can also expect that the portfolio NAV will behave similarly in terms of price volatility to a bond with maturity in 2030 as they have kept the portfolio maturity matched to the termination date.

However, it appears that as the par value increase of the zero coupon bonds is overwhelmed by the weight of the interest-bearing bonds trading at a premium, so the current case for liquidation value of BTT is about $22.50 a share, about 10% short of the stated $25 target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.