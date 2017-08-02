General Electric Breaking Up? Don't Drink The Kool-Aid

In the following piece I divulge why a break will not happen for concerned dividend growth and income investors.

I beg to differ. A General Electric break up is off the table for several reasons.

What Happened?

New General Electric (NYSE: GE) CEO John Flannery took over the reins of the global goliath on August 1, 2017. The new CEO stated:

"I have a relentless focus, customers, team and execution/accountability. When we bring those three things together, we will create 'our GE.'"

In the letter, Flannery said he also met with 100 investors over the past month and hears them "loud and clear" on their concerns.

"They understand how massive the portfolio transformation has been since 2001, but now we need an intense focus on running the company well."

I like the sound of that. Furthermore, it sounds to me like a break up is completely off the table by the implications of this remark. Many are calling for and/or postulating a break up was imminent based on General Electric’s continuously poor performance.

Perennially poor performance

General Electric's extremely poor performance was spotlighted recently with Jeff Immelt stepping down. There was much debate regarding this development. Many have stated Immelt's poor decision making and penchant for over promising and under-delivering are the primary culprits for the company's under-performance.

Others state it was out of Immelt’s control. That the collection of unrelated business segments will never all be firing on all cylinders in unison. Furthermore, some suggest the sum of the parts is greater than the whole. Additionally, there is value to be derived from spinning off the individual business units. In either case, some believe the best way to create shareholder value may be to break the company up at this point. A recent article stated:

“Shareholders would get the most value possible from a complete break-up of General Electric into multiple new spin-offs.”

I am not so sure and General Electric’s new CEO seemed to put the kibosh on the idea with his statement on August 1st. Furthermore, in a statement emailed to CNBC, General Electric stated:

"Break-up shouldn't be part of the discussion. Over the next few months, John will perform a focused review on all aspects of the company. We will continue to take actions that deliver value to GE share-owners. John will focus ... on execution and accountability, both internally and externally, short-term and long-term."

The one theme throughout the transformation has been General Electric’s size, strength and diversified business units are synergistic in nature. Yet, the supposed strength has been a curse over the last few quarters with one unit always seeming to pull down EPS.

Is supposed strength actually a curse?

It may be, yet it also provides a margin of security by providing cash flows from diversified revenue streams. What’s more, General Electric's massive size and scale is a huge plus for the company. The company is well positioned to leverage its current global footprint and diversified business units to stay one step ahead of the competition by having boots on the ground across the globe. This is referred to as the GE Store.



Source: ge.com

This global corporate structure is synergistic in nature as it creates an ecosystem of productivity through industrial analytics and software. Unfortunately, that hasn't completely come to fruition as of yet.

In fact, under Immelt's control the company more closely resembles a good game of whack-a-mole than anything else. Immelt seemed one step behind the curve at each turn.

Immelt sold out of the banking business at the lows, bought into the oil and gas business at the highs, and invested in global businesses just as President Trump's decidedly protectionist regime takes control. This has led many to believe the best way to create shareholder wealth may ultimately be a breakup of the company. I do not see it happening.



The Bottom Line

General Electric has under-performed the market for the entirety of Immelt's tenure. He has had his three strikes and now he is out. Nonetheless, Immelt's exit will not solve all of General Electric's problems. CEO Joihn Flannery has some work to do. Fortunately, expectations have been set so low at this point the only way to go may be up. What’s more, despite all the headwinds the company has had to absorb, General Electric's stock is up substantially over the last five years and returned billions to shareholders in the form of dividend and buybacks.

I say General Electric has much more upside ahead of it than downside. The risk/reward equation for dividend growth and income investors favors staying long at this point. The company presently yields a predictable and safe dividend yielding 3.76%. What's more, all the bad news is out while several key catalysts for the stock remain intact. This creates an excellent total return opportunity in the stock. The saying goes buy low, sell high not the other way around. Nonetheless, I would layer into any position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.



Will simply replacing Immelt with Flannery solve all of General Electric's problems?

Does the company need to break up entirely to unleash shareholder value?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.