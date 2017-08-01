Apple: End The Buyback

Today, August 1, Apple (AAPL) reported Q3 earnings, with both EPS and revenue coming in above expectations. We will let others delve into the expectation-setting and analysis of the results. However, today we are renewing our call for Apple to end or wind down its share buyback program.

When is a buyback a good idea?

In theory, a company will impose a share buyback program when there is excess cash and when the stock price represents a compelling value. Management may make the decision based on the fact that there is too much cash. Another more controversial reason may be because managers do not believe they can deploy cash by expanding operations into new industries, new products, or even acquisitions. Ultimately, management often makes the comment that the shares are undervalued (are there executives who believe their shares are overvalued, besides maybe Elon Musk?) and that it is as good a time as ever to be buying back stock. As with most things, however, there is more beneath the surface of any stock buyback program, especially at Apple.

Still a good value?

The truth is, Apple’s stock price no longer represents the great value it once did. Apple is up 30% YTD. Indeed, this time last year Apple was around $100/share, representing a 50% increase from then. Perhaps shares offered compelling value at $95/share, but sitting today at $150, it simply cannot be said that the shares are still as undervalued as they have been in the immediate past. Apple risks destroying shareholder value by buying stock that may be overvalued.

We believe an alternate course of action, for those shareholders who prefer Apple to spend money on itself, to pour this money into dividends. At least this way, it’s shareholders who can make the decision on where to allocate capital effectively, rather than blindly buying more Apple stock at hefty prices.

Apple’s Numbers

I'm not a cynic in that I do not believe Apple instituted a large share buyback program simply to goose EPS numbers higher. Apple's cash is fast approaching $300bn, so I understand the desire to buyback shares.

Managers at other companies, though, may indeed believe the short-term boost to earnings-per-share (by reducing the shares in the denominator of the equation) will help the price of the stock. By decreasing the outstanding share count, EPS naturally comes in higher. When Apple’s buyback program was first instituted, times were different – although there was a similar large stockpile of cash, the stock price was much lower than it is today.

Additionally, the market is privy to these tricks and often adjusts valuations to reflect reductions in the share count, as well as the reduction in cash. In Apple’s cash, this also would include the enormous amount of debt being added to the balance sheet ($100bn over the last few years).

That being said, I do believe Tim Cook et al. feel like they are trapped. They must be nervous at what an announcement of a buyback reduction (or termination) might have on the market and on Apple’s share price. What they may fail to understand, however, is the concurrent euphoria that would accompany such an announcement if coupled with news about raising the dividend, a special dividend, or a large acquisition/entry into a new market. I believe that new investors focused on growth companies would again become attracted to Apple and its prospects at new endeavors, or folding in a company into the Apple umbrella. Thus, this fear is unwarranted.

Debt-Financed Gimmicks

Apple’s buyback problem is compounded by the fact that it has gorged on corporate debt in order to avoid repatriating cash to finance the dividends and buyback. At some point, debt must be repaid. Apple also may be putting too much faith in a repatriation holiday that would allow it to bring cash back to the US. No matter how much Tim Cook donates to Paul Ryan, nothing in Washington, DC, is guaranteed, and that is an understatement.

The truth is, domestic cash is shrinking, fast. Take a look at the below chart, and perhaps you will see the urgency that Apple may have for such a repatriation holiday:

(chart source fool.com)

Apple’s credit rating, although sterling right now, may not always be that way if cash continues to dwindle while debt continues to grow.

When will it end?

The most unfortunate part of the ill-advised stock repurchase program is its vague pronouncements of effectiveness. When will it end? At what price does it no longer make sense from a value perspective? Here’s Warren Buffet on buybacks:

"It is puzzling, therefore, that corporate repurchase announcements almost never refer to a price above which repurchases will be eschewed. That certainly wouldn't be the case if a management was buying an outside business."

If Apple were to set out to buy Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), surely there would be a price point where the deal no longer made sense from a value perspective. At some point, the price would be too expensive. What price is too expensive to acquire Apple shares? Investors deserve to know the way management believes the program should wind down, and we are always left wanting.

What can be done with excess cash?

We have touched upon some basic ideas for Apple’s cash in the past, once it comes to the rational conclusion that its stock price is too high to justify blowing billions to buy. Specifically, we believe investing in its supply chain and improving the rollout of new iPhones can certainly be an area where Apple could invest. Tim Cook mentioned that demand for Apple's wireless AirPod earphones cannot be met because of production issues - this should no be.

Of course there is also the debt on the balance sheet that can be retired as well. Investing in the tech of the iPhone (augmented reality, etc.) or embarking on new endeavors can also be rewarding.

Rather than calling for a Netflix acquisition, for instance, we believe investing cash into its own “studio” to create compelling content for iTunes/Apple Music can increase Apple’s “Services” revenue and make its moat even more robust. Reviews on its programming have been mixed so far (not unlike Netflix in the early days) but this draw for new customers could grow into something very robust.

Apple can continue to create content hand-in-hand with Hollywood to attract more customers to iTunes. The Amazon Prime model, of offering original content along with a plethora of other perks for a yearly fee, also could be explored. It also can use cash to attract top talent from around the world, in both content creation and in other areas, so as to remain a step ahead of its competitors.

Conclusion

Apple's share price no longer offers a good deal for a buyback. Apple has many other options for its cash, including discharging debt, acquisitions, investing into production facilities, and talent, among others. Even a more robust attempt at a studio with original content could be a possibility.