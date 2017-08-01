Shopify Q2 Results: Revenue Mix Shifts Our Model

Shopify (SHOP) reported second quarter 2017 earnings results. This article will highlight some keys from the quarterly results we found useful in our investment process.

In short, the quarterly results were very good. Slightly below our expectations in some areas, but well above in others and far better than their guidance. Some interesting dynamics shifted the revenue mix in our model, accelerating the time to cash flow breakeven (less: share based compensation), and driving a $16/share increase in our fair value.

For those who need a refresher on what Shopify does

Shopify enables commerce with a cloud-based, multi-channel platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Merchants can use the software to design, set up, and manage their stores across multiple sales channels, including the web, mobile, social media, marketplaces, and physical retail locations.

Summary of 2Q17 results vs. our (SMRE) forecasts vs top range of guidance (SHOP)

Overall this is another beat-and-raise by Shopify. They beat the top end of their 2Q17 guidance by 5% on revenue and $2 million less operating loss. 2017 revenue guidance was raised by 2-3%. The full year 2017 and 3Q17 guidance implies Shopify will reach positive adjusted operating income in 4Q17 between $0.2 million and $2.2 million.

2Q17 - The weak GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) growth was offset by better than expected net new merchant additions contributing to an acceleration in MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue). This acceleration in higher margin subscription revenue impacts our model significantly. We go into detail below.

(=) Revenue of $151.7 million vs SMRE: $154 million vs SHOP: $144 million

(=) Operating loss of -$15.9 million vs SMRE: -$11 million vs SHOP: -$18 million

(-) GMV of $5.8 billion vs SMRE: $6.2 billion vs 1Q17: $4.8 billion, 2Q16: $3.4 billion

(=) GPV (Gross Payments Volume) of $2.2 billion vs SMRE: $2.3 billion vs 1Q17: $1.8 billion

(+) MRR of $23.7 million vs SMRE: $22.8 million vs 1Q17: $20.7 million, +15% q/q

(+) 500,000 merchants vs SMRE: 465,000. Implies ~100,000 net new merchant additions in the last 3 months, +25% q/q

2017 Guidance – Updated full-year guidance has moved within spitting distance of our full-year forecast. Typically, Shopify has underestimated their full-year revenue. We would expect our forecast to at least be fulfilled despite the gap between guidance and our forecast.

(=) Revenue of $642 million to $648 million vs SMRE: $659 million vs SHOP: $630 million

(=) Operating loss of -$62 million to -$66 million vs SMRE: -$56 million vs SHOP: $-69 million

3Q17 Guidance – In the last four quarters, Shopify has beaten the high end of quarterly guidance by an average of 5.4%. A continuation of this level of performance would put our forecast well in the range of possibilities.

(-/=) Revenue of $164 million to $166 million vs SMRE: $168 million

(-) Operating loss of -$17 million to -$19 million vs SMRE: -$13.5 million

4Q17 Implied Guidance – While Shopify did not explicitly provide 4Q guidance, we can determine an implied guidance using some algebra. Similarly to our 3Q commentary, we believe Shopify can beat guidance by 3-5%, putting our forecast in the range of possibilities.

(-/=) Revenue of $199 million to $203 million vs SMRE: $209 million

(=) Operating loss of -$15.5 million to -$17.5 million vs SMRE: -$16 million

What Shopify didn’t talk about

Shopify acquired Oberlo on April 28, 2017, for $15.7 million (net of cash acquired). Oberlo is a Shopify app which facilitates product sourcing and dropshipping. Oberlo is a five-star rated app with over 1,000 reviews on Shopify’s App Store.

Making a product and then selling it is tough. Many new entrepreneurs start off selling other companies products. Dropshipping is one of the easier ways to start and a primary reason people choose e-commerce to start a business. With dropshipping, the store owner doesn’t take inventory, but rather finds the customer and gets the wholesaler or manufacturer to directly deliver the product to the end customer.

“Most of our merchants are on subscription plans that cost less than $50 per month, which is in line with our focus on providing cost effective solutions for early stage businesses.” – Shopify MD&A 2Q17

With Shopify taking Oberlo in-house, we expect them to continue integrating new sources for merchants to dropship products from, but more importantly, they now have full control over a service that drives new merchants to the platform.

With net new merchant additions topping 500,000 this quarter, we believe the acquisition of Oberlo will only help drive further acceleration in net new merchants.

More M&A

Nothing really new here. Shopify now has nearly $1 billion in cash to grow the business organically and through acquisitions. On the earnings call, they mentioned they will likely continue to make tuck-in acquisitions but now have the ability to contemplate bigger deals if they become available.

Also interesting to note

MRR increased by 15% in 2Q17 over 1Q17, while net new merchants increased by 25%. This is an example of the quality of Shopify’s existing merchant base versus the new merchants joining the platform. We are not saying there are low-quality merchants joining Shopify. But we will take note and attribute this difference to the quality you would expect of a merchant that has endured and built a stronger business over several years versus a new merchant that has only spent less than three months in business. The more established business will have more traffic and require a more expensive subscription service than a new business.

This also leads to the potential for organic growth from upgrades as today’s new merchants become tomorrow's established merchants.

Changes to our model

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) was $23.7 million at the end of 2Q17, an increase from $20.7 million at the end of 1Q17. This $3 million increase compares to our forecast which was expecting a $2.1 million increase. This is a 40%-plus faster acceleration of growth. The impact to our model is substantial.

Our forecast for Subscription Solutions revenue in 2017 increases slightly from $292 million to $300 million. While the 2026 (10-year forecast) subscription revenue increases from $2.1 billion to $2.4 billion. This slight increase in high margin (75%-80%+ gross margin) revenue gives a boost to profitability and cash flow.

Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was $5.8 billion in 2Q17. We had forecast $6.2 billion. This shortfall implies the acceleration of growth we saw in 1Q declined slightly in 2Q. If Shopify consistently remains at this lower acceleration of growth our Merchant Solutions revenue forecast comes down.

For 2017 we forecast GMV of $26.6 billion down from $27 billion. And 2026 (10-year forecast) GMV of $288 billion down from $311 billion.

Our forecast for Merchant Solutions revenue in 2017 decreases to $362 million from $367 million. While 2026 (10-year forecast) merchant revenue decreases from $5.5 billion to $5.2 billion.

On the bottom line, a dollar of Subscription Solutions revenue is worth about twice as much as a dollar of Merchant Solutions revenue. So the net difference is a win for Shopify despite the revenue offset in our model.

This improvement in revenue mix also drives faster free cash flow breakeven (less: share based compensation). Previously our model forecasted FCF breakeven in 2021, but now it suggests we could see that breakeven point in 2020.

With these changes, our fair value based on a 10-year DCF model increases to US$106/share from US$90/share. Recall we use a 10% discount rate and 3% terminal growth rate after the 10-year forecast period.

Conclusion

We are long-term shareholders of Shopify. The mix shift in the revenue implies subscription revenue could grow quicker than we had previously forecast. The high margin subscription revenue shifts our model into a higher gear, bringing our fair value to US$106/share.

