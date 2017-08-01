Snap Stock: Lockup Expiry Yet To Take Effect

Snap's (SNAP) IPO lockup period finally expired on Monday, after weeks of apprehension among investors. Surprisingly, though, there wasn't as much damage as some might have expected. Snap shares fell by as much as 5% during the day on strong volumes, but recovered bulk of their losses to settle just over 1% lower than Friday's close. This, despite the 3.5X spike in volumes. Nearly 49 million Snap shares changed hands on Monday, way higher than the average trading volume of about 14 million shares.

Given that about 400 million shares became available for trading, yesterday's outcome isn't all that bad. Further, at least some analysts believe that the lockup expiry is now baked into the stock price. The thesis being:

Over the month preceding Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn's "lockup" expiration, their stocks were down by an average of 24 percent, about the same as Snap's decline.

While these stats might suggest that the stock is close to the bottom, there are reasons to be wary of the stock right now.

For starters, it doesn't really matter whether or not the lockup expiry is baked into the price, because in situations like these, it all boils down to demand and supply. If the supply of shares is huge, prices are likely to move lower irrespective of valuations. So, why haven't Snap shares crashed?

One could argue that Snap's current stock price is too low to prompt selling by the management and early investors in the company. Early investors and founders may indeed be less inclined to sell at these levels. However, the other possible explanation for the lack of carnage is that Snap is scheduled to report its second quarter earnings on August 10th, and employees are in the middle of a pre-earnings blackout period when they cannot trade the company's shares.

As it turns out, this blackout period ends on 14th August, which is also the day when another important lockup expires. On 14th August, employees will be able to sell up to an additional 782 million shares, resulting in about 97% of Snap stock becoming available for trading. It's possible that employees don't share the same sentiment that the management and early investors do. And those who have observed Twitter's journey over the years may be inclined to cash in while they can, more so after Snap's disappointing first quarter earnings.

Irrespective of what the valuations look like, even if a small percentage of these shares hit the market for sale, the stock may not be able to hold its ground in the midst of such a flood of shares.

With second quarter earnings due in about ten days, things get even more interesting. If Snap fails to impress investors this time around, the problem may become more acute, with more selling coming through. In Q1 2017, Snap saw its user base grow by 5% year on year, faster than the growth rate we saw in Q4 last year. However, even this didn't quell concerns. Investors may want to see double digit user growth rates to be sure Snap isn't following in Twitter's footsteps. However, if Nomura's findings turn out to be correct, this may be difficult to achieve. In June this year, Nomura analysts noted that downloads of Snapchat had declined 22% year-over-year in the first two months of the second quarter. If user growth disappoints in Q2, a big correction could ensue.

That said, even a good performance doesn't necessarily guarantee relief. Good numbers are likely to drive the stock higher, and we may see some short covering as well, given that short interest stands at over 18% of float. However, unless Snap does enough to significantly alter the long term outlook, these rallies may be used by some beneficiaries of the lockup expiry to sell shares. The impact of the lockup expiry may take a while to unfold. And potential investors who were waiting for the lockup expiry to buy into the stock may want to wait longer.

As Michael Graham of Canaccord Genuity points out (source linked to earlier), "There's a lot of negative sentiment going into an event like this and in this case it will stretch out for several weeks. It does take some time, usually, for the shares to get into the market. I think the more important thing for Snap is to show some execution when they report next Thursday".

As things stand, a lot hinges on key metrics from the second quarter, with the primary focus likely to be user addition. With rival Instagram adding users at a fast clip, unless Snap shows it can grow its user base meaningfully, we might see the stock correcting further.

On a positive note, Snap's commentary around its "Spectacles" may be an interesting aspect of the release. While this segment isn't really big at the moment, eMarketer predicts that Snap's AR glasses will drive the proliferation of augmented reality in the U.S. And since this opportunity isn't linked to Snapchat's user growth, Snap's progress on this front is worth keeping an eye on.

For now, though, conservative investors would do well to avoid Snap shares. Investors who are looking to invest in the stock may want to wait until the earnings release before doing so.

