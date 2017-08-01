TerraForm Power's (TERP) CEO Peter Blackmore on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Brett Prior - Head, Investor Relations

Peter Blackmore - Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Becky Cranna - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Louis - Oppenheimer

Angie Storozynski - Macquarie Capital

Brett Prior

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining TerraForm Power's investor update call for 4Q, 2016. I'm joined today by Peter Blackmore, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, and by Becky Cranna, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

As is customary practice, I will now review our disclosure statement.

Our discussion today will refer to certain non- GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution or CAFD. A reconciliation of these non- GAAP measures has been provided in our call presentation published on TerraForm Power's website today.

Please note, that this call contains forward- looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. We encourage you to review the Safe Harbor statement contained in today's presentation for a more complete description. In addition, this call includes only information available to us at this time. To the extent you are listening to this call at a later date via replay, please note this information may be outdated or incomplete.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Peter Blackmore.

Peter Blackmore

Thank you, Brett. And thank you all for joining the call today. I'm going to make some comments on Slide 4. 2016 was a year of significant change for TerraForm Power. And I am pleased to report that our team made significant progress on key aspect execution during the year and we continue to make progress in 2017. In 2016, our fleet performed only slightly below our expectation despite the Chapter 11 filing of our sponsor company. So during the year we achieved revenue just 2% below the midpoint of our estimated range due in part to wind and solar resource that was slightly below the long-term average.

Another important point we have made solid progress on implementing the standalone operating capability and to meaningfully reduced our reliance on SunEdison for management to corporate and accounting services, for employees, critical systems and IT infrastructure and the O&M and asset management of our power plants. We are an independent company. In addition in May, we completed the sale of our UK portfolio at a strong 16x EBITDA multiple. This provided $211 million of net proceeds and meaningfully reduced the debt on our balance sheet.

We have also simplified our portfolio by selling our residential solar portfolio which only represented 11 megawatts but comprised over 1900 individual systems. Very importantly, we recently filed our Form 10-K for 2016, scheduled to hold our annual shareholder meeting on August 10, 2017, both of these will be within the extended deadlines agreed on by NASDAQ.

While the filing was a meaningful and important milestone, additional work remains for us to gain full compliance with the deadlines for our periodic filings. Accordingly our team is working diligently to finalize and then file our 10-Qs both first quarter and second quarter 2017.

And finally, I am very pleased to report that we are on track to satisfy the conditions to closing the Brookfield transaction. The progress to date includes the following. Submission of our filings required regulatory approvals. The closing of our UK portfolio sale in May. Termination of the Hart -Scott Rodino waiting period also in May. The Bankruptcy court approval to the SunEdison agreements in June and approval from the Texas Pubic Utility Commission in July. So very good progress.

And with that I'd now like to hand the call over to our CFO, Becky Cranna who will walk you through our fourth quarter and full year 2016 results. Becky?

Becky Cranna

Thank you, Peter. Turning to Slide 5, where we summarize our fourth quarter 2016 results and year-over-year changes versus a fourth quarter of 2015. First, revenue in the fourth quarter was slightly below management estimate due in part to lower availability at certain of our power plants. Second, year-over-year changes in our key metrics were largely driven by the acquired 832 megawatt of Invenergy wind plants in the US Midwest and Texas which have higher capacity factor and lower price per megawatt hours versus the existing TERP fleet.

We closed on the acquisition lease plant in December of 2015 and accordingly they only slightly impacted the fourth quarter of 2015. Third, we reported a net loss of $135 million in the fourth quarter due in large part to impairment charges of $72 million. I'll provide additional details on these charges when I review the full year results on a next page.

And finally, CAFD increased $61 million versus the fourth quarter of 2015 primarily due to releases of restricted cash resulting from cures of project level of debt default. This benefit offset the negative CAFD impacts that were recognized in earlier quarter. Accordingly, the full year 2016 CAFD impact of restricted cash lock up and releases during the calendar year effectively cancel each other out.

Turning to Slide 6, where we present result for the full year 2016 and a comparison versus 2015. Our revenue for 2016 was 2% below the midpoint of our estimated range due in part to wind and solar resource that was slightly below the long-term average. Second, as I covered in the fourth quarter discussion, the year-over-year changes in our key metrics were largely driven by the acquired 832 megawatt Invenergy wind plant in the US Midwest and Texas, which have higher capacity factors and lower prices per megawatt versus the existing TERP fleet. We closed on the acquisition of this plant in December of 2015 and accordingly they only slightly impacted calendar year 2015 results.

Third, our net loss of $242 million was $82 million below the $160 million midpoint of our estimated net loss range. This variance was due primarily two impairment charges. A $56 million goodwill impairment of an acquired solar Distributed Generation portfolio in capital dynamic. And a $19 million impairment on our residential portfolio that we've recently sold.

Finally, CAFD for 2016 declined $62 million versus 2015. This was caused by four primary drivers. First, there was a negative $27 million effect from the full year impact of corporate bonds issued in the first half of 2015. Second, there was a negative $20 million impact from the additional interest on our revolver which had an average drawn balance of $640 million in 2016. Third, we experienced a $23 million reduction in SunEdison support versus 2016. And lastly, there was a positive $8 million net impact from portfolio growth offset by changes in our total debt portfolio and all other changes.

Turning to Slide 7, where we provided updated 2017 estimate. Year-to-date performance has been adversely impacted by several factors. First, we've experienced lower than average solar resource. Second, we've seen lower than expected availability of our solar fleet due primarily to one-off operating issues. And third, weak market conditions in Texas that impacted our 387 megawatt of wind plants. This relates to greater than anticipated capacity build out in Texas coupled with roll and transmission repairs that have driven down prices in the entire region.

Primarily as a result of these drivers, we are revising our 2017 estimate to the ranges shown in the table. Regarding our lowered net income estimate, it is primarily due to lower revenue and updated cost estimate related to the SunEdison bankruptcy and the pending Brookfield transaction.

In closing, 2016 was a challenging year for TerraForm Power and I am proud of the team that has worked tirelessly to ensure that our fleet continues to operate well, delivering clean, renewable electricity to our customers in North America, Chile and the United Kingdom. We've successfully navigated many obstacles and while certain challenges remain, TerraForm Power is now in a much stronger position. We'll continue to work diligently to meet the remaining closing conditions for the Brookfield transaction and look forward to a brighter future with a strong sponsor for TerraForm Power.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Now, I'd like to turn the call back to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Louis

Hello. Hi, good afternoon. This is Louis for Colin Rusch. Are there any particular sub segments of the portfolio that are outperforming expectations?

Peter Blackmore

It's Peter, nothing is outperforming. So we are very satisfied with the whole portfolio. We got a very good set of assets and we have some one time performance issues which Becky has commented on plus the Texas market which everybody has seen has a different pricing dynamic at the moment. But overall we are very pleased with our fleet.

Louis

Okay. That's helpful. And just separately can you talk about the opportunity to integrate energy storage into existing portfolio?

Becky Cranna

Hello, we think it is a question there maybe some opportunities in the future which of the -- they are interesting for TerraForm Power. Right now though we the management team is very focused right now on closing out the Brookfield transaction and continuing to move the company towards full independence fro SunEdison and moving to the zero transaction.

Peter Blackmore

And one of our plants in Hawaii does use Edison storage and that's getting us a very good learning curve because it's nothing like having a site we are actually testing.

Angie Storozynski

Thank you, okay. So the first question is now with the SunEdison bankruptcy behind us, what's going on with the DE Shaw claim against actually both company, has it been settled? Is there any update on it?

Peter Blackmore

It's Peter. There is no updated, it's not been settled. It's still open. So I just leave it with that.

Angie Storozynski

Okay. And then the Texas wind farm, so is it simply that the power hedges are ineffective because you are facing some negative basis or are these just completely merchant assets?

Becky Cranna

No, hi, Angie. Thank you for the question. No, our assets, they are hedged. I wouldn't call the hedge is ineffective. I'd simply point to the fact that similar to many of our peers with exposure near cut, there is greater than anticipated capacity build out combined with this rolling transmission repairs. And these have driven down prices. So we are prudently exploring offers -- options to reduce our exposure to this market pricing.

Angie Storozynski

Okay. Simply because the prices that you have realized are lower than the prices that they have and what speed your hedge that.

Becky Cranna

Yes and we also have the overall reduced pricing across the region.

Operator

Peter Blackmore

I like to thank you all for joining the call. And we'll continue to work hard towards closing the transaction. And with that I like to close the call. Thank you.

