Dividend Champions For August 2017

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 7/31/17 and are available at The DRiP Investing Resource Center - DRiP Information, Tools, And Forms. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

Modest Growth Appears

As expected, the summer slowdown continued in July, as shown by the activity in the table below. However, it was also the first month in recent memory when there were no deletions (although I could find later that some acquisition had closed). By mid-August, I’ll begin the annual “freeze watch,” as companies begin to announce fourth-quarter dividends 5-6 weeks before the pay dates. So, as we get into September, we may well see a contraction in the CCC universe as Freezers and Acquirees outnumber the modest number of additions. But I’m fairly confident that the number will hold above 800 before moving higher in the spring of 2018.

On a more personal note, July was an “interesting” month that at times felt like a prolonged “series of unfortunate events” that left me genuinely surprised that I was able to complete the latest CCC on time (and under budget)!” It started well enough, with my retirement(!) and 68th birthday, but quickly went downhill, as my 2009 computer started to act up, reaching some websites, but not others (including Seeking Alpha, which I could not reach for three weeks!) Then, I had my first car accident, hitting a pole. (I was unhurt, but the car was “totaled.”) I’m now driving a 2017 Chevy Cruze instead of a 2007 Ford Escape.

Before I even bought the car, my new computer and monitor were on order from Dell. Naturally, I had to wait for deliveries on three straight days. On the day that I had all the pieces, the old PC died! (The “On” button no longer works.) Fortunately, Gmail and the Google Chrome browser came to the rescue. I had saved backup copies of all the latest Champions files and was able to pick up where I left off; a good lesson to anyone with critical data and programming! I even managed to install Excel 97 and Word 97 from my old installation disks (albeit with a small mystery – pressing the “Home” key no longer takes the cursor to the upper-left corner, it now only takes it to the left “pane”)!

After the CCC universe shrunk (by two) to 824 companies at the end of June, that figure rose to 829 companies in July, which featured five new Challengers, no deletions, and two promotions. The Near Challengers listing picked up just one "NEW" notation (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), lowering the number of Near-Challengers from 113 to 110, well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After June's action saw the average price of CCC stocks rise by $1.13, that figure rose by another 53¢ in July, and the average "age" of the dividend streaks remained at 13.6 years. Meanwhile, the average yield edged down from 2.64% to 2.62%, but the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.31% to 8.39%.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

Quick Summary: 07/31/2017 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 110 228 491 829 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.7 6.4 13.6 Average Price 85.69 77.85 60.33 68.51 Average % Yield 2.35 2.66 2.67 2.62 Ave. MR % Increase 5.66 6.98 10.23 8.39 06/30/2017 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 109 228 487 824 Ave. No. of Years 41.4 15.7 6.4 13.6 Average Price 85.03 76.76 60.05 67.98 Average % Yield 2.38 2.66 2.68 2.64 Ave. MR % Increase 5.59 6.88 10.15 8.31 12/30/2016 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 108 227 433 768 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.6 6.2 13.9 Average Price 82.84 72.43 58.82 66.22 Average % Yield 2.33 2.64 2.67 2.61 Ave. MR % Increase 6.02 7.47 10.02 8.45 MR = Most Recent Additions: BancorpSouth Inc. (NYSE:BXS) to Challengers Hanmi Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Challengers Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Challengers Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Challengers Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to Challengers Deletions: None Promotions: McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK) from Challenger to Contender West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) from Contender to Champion

