Chevron: This Bear Is Throwing In The Towel

I haven’t exactly been on the Chevron (CVX) bandwagon in the past few years as I’ve made very clear many times. The stock has been weak in 2017 after it raced higher following the election last November, but coming off of its very well received Q2 earnings report, it seems a seismic shift has occurred. Investors are confident the worst is behind the oil majors and as Chevron has been in much worse shape than some of its competitors, it seems it may be off to the races higher.

The report itself wasn’t exactly a blockbuster but to be fair, it was at least decent. Revenue was up more than expected with a gain of 18% YoY. That’s huge and is roughly double what XOM produced for the same time period. As I said, CVX fell further than XOM during the downturn and thus, has more room for recovery and right now, that is a huge advantage to CVX. Earnings were much improved as well although CVX still has a very long way to go. The international business is flying while the US upstream business is almost back in the black, so progress is being made. And an 18% revenue bump certainly helps in terms of creating margin leverage as we all know the oil majors have slashed spending over the past three years.

And that’s really the key - CVX did what it needed to do in Q2 in order to get investors back on board with the stock. Seeing revenue rise by 18% is really quite something and while CVX still has a lot of work to do with respect to getting margins back in a good place, the shift among market participants seems to be toward those oil majors with the most to gain from a continued oil recovery and CVX certainly fits that bill. XOM is still a superior company in virtually every way but right now, the animal spirits are alive and well and that means people want growth potential. There’s nothing XOM can do to compete with CVX’s growth potential here because XOM never suffered the way CVX did. If CVX can right its wrongs it could see some pretty sizable earnings leverage going forward and Q2 seems to be a glimpse into that world.

Perhaps that is why the stock is up a bunch off of the report and importantly, it made a new relative high at about $110. That’s important because it gets CVX out of the channel that has been forming for months and it gets the stock back over the 200-DMA. The last time this occurred it rather quickly failed the 200-DMA but given the shift in sentiment for the oil majors, I have to think luck is on the side of CVX this time.

The momentum indicators are confirming this move as the stock is nearly overbought for the first time in a very long time, implying the bulls have more conviction than they did. That’s a very important piece of the puzzle when you’re talking about a turnaround and CVX has it. Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised at this point if CVX makes a run at its $116 high from the end of 2016 given what I’m seeing.

That’s not to say that I’m bullish on CVX fundamentally, because I’m not. The valuation remains a tough sell to me at 29 times this year’s earnings and 22 times 2018 estimates - CVX is hardly a value stock. But as I said, it seems sentiment in the space is shifting towards those with more to gain from a recovery and with CVX having been beaten up as much as it has been, it has a lot to gain from higher pricing and more volume.

Given all of this – the revenue recovery, the chart, sentiment shifting – CVX is probably going higher from here over the short term. Sentiment can obviously move quickly so it is anybody’s guess how long it will last. But for now, I wouldn’t want to own XOM. If you want an oil major you want one with some upside leverage and that is CVX all over. The revenue recovery is going very well indeed and with that, margins should continue to improve. If selling prices keep moving up that should help a bunch as well and the chart is saying the stock has an upside bias. This represents a big shift in my view on CVX but the evidence is saying it is time to get long and monitor closely how well the recovery is going.