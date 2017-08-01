Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genesee & Wyoming, Inc. (NYSE:GWR)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 01, 2017 11:00 am ET

Executives

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Analysts

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (US)

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Matthew O. Walsh - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Great. Thank you for joining us today on Genesee & Wyoming's Q2 2017 Earnings Call. Please note that we will be referring to a slide presentation during today's call. These slides are posted on the Investors page of our website, www.gwrr.com. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures disclosed on this conference call to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are likewise posted on the Investors page of our website.

On the call today, we have four speakers: our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann; our Chief Financial Officer, T.J. Gallagher; our Chief Operating Officer, David Brown; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Miller.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Jack Hellmann.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you, Matt, and welcome to G&W's earnings call for the second quarter of 2017. As always, we'll start our call this morning with safety. On slide number 3, you'll see that G&W completed the first six months of 2017 with an industry-leading safety index of 0.66 injuries per 200,000 man-hours. Our UK/Europe region had a 30% year-over-year improvement in safety for the first six months of the year, which is supporting our positive trajectory in 2017.

Now turning to slide number 4. Overall, the second quarter of 2017 was a straight-forward one with financial results a bit stronger than our expectations. We reported diluted EPS of $0.74 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.80, the latter being about $0.07 or 10% ahead of the mid-point of our guidance. At our North America segment, we're roughly $0.02 ahead of plan; in Australia segment, we are right on plan; and in the UK/Europe segment, we're about $0.03 ahead of plan, primarily due to better than expected results from our UK intermodal business. In addition, we're about $0.02 ahead of plans due to a lower tax rate and lower interest expense.

Turning to slide number 5, we have highlighted the mix differences between G&W's U.S. carload volume and U.S. Class 1 volume in order to place our second quarter carloads in context. While there is quite a bit of information to digest on this slide, we're simply isolating our same railroad U.S. carloads compared to U.S. Class 1 carloads, excluding intermodal traffic.

As you can see, in the second quarter, our same railroad U.S. carloads were essentially flat with a 0.2% increase compared to a Class 1 carload increase of 7.5%, excluding intermodal. By showing the mix of commodity group contribution between G&W and the Class 1s, we isolated the commodity weighted variances to explain the sources of our 7.3% underperformance, which you can see in the bottom right of the chart.

The biggest driver of our Q2 shortfall versus U.S. Class 1 traffic is coal shipments, which represents 5.5% of the 7.3%, or 75% of the total variance. U.S. Class 1s have benefited from increases in export coal, which is not a significant part of G&W's largely domestic utility coal traffic. In addition, we also had coal customer plant maintenance during the lower coal burning months of April through June.

The next biggest driver of our same railroad shortfall versus Class 1s is minerals and stone, which was 1.1% of the 7.3%, or 15% of the total variance, and it was largely due to frac sand. We originate less frac sand traffic than Class 1s and our destination frac sand growth into the Utica and Marcellus has been slower than Class 1 growth into the Permian Basin and other shale areas.

The final commodity that we will highlight is our lower metallic ores traffic, which is due to two customer specific factors, an alumina plant closure in Texas in July 2016 and lower copper shipments in Arizona.

So, by adding together the impact of export coal, frac sand and metallic ores, you bridge the entirety of the 7.3% variance. The remaining commodity groups have puts and takes that net to nearly zero.

Now, let's turn to slide number 6, where we will discuss developments in each of our three business segments. In North America, we continue to see stable shipment levels with generally flat to modest growth, while our free cash flow generation remains strong. In fact, for the first six months of 2017, our consolidated free cash flow before new business investments was $162 million, with about $38 million of that being from Australia, which is 51%-owned by G&W.

Also, in North America, we closed on the acquisition of Heart of Georgia Railroad in May. The HOG is the nice tuck-in addition to our railroads in the Southeast United States. And thanks to its connectivity with the Georgia Central, we have created a good route for containers, moving to and from the Port of Savannah and partnership with the Georgia Ports Authority.

Now an update on the U.S. short line tax credit. In July, we reached majority congressional support for a permanent extension of the U.S. short line tax credit with 240 out of 435 members of the House and 54 out of a 100 senators. Having reached this milestone, we are watching what legislation emerges over the remainder of the year, infrastructure, tax or otherwise, to determine where the legislation might be a logical fit. The strength of the bipartisan support for the short line tax credit continues to be noteworthy in the current political climate.

Finally, in North America, we continue to actively evaluate acquisitions and investments in both the United States and Canada.

Now let's turn to Australia, where we own 51% of G&W Australia, with Macquarie Infrastructure owning 49%. The macro environment continues to be positive with our business on a favorable trajectory. We recently announced a new CEO for Australia to relieve Dave Brown, who has done an outstanding job of performing double duty as COO of G&W, as well as our interim leader down under. The new CEO in Australia, Luke Anderson, will bring a customer-centric approach to our already strong rail operating reputation.

Luke has spent the past two decades in the global mining industry, including as CEO of Unimin in the U.S. and most recently as CFO of OZ Minerals in Adelaide. The Australian market is rich with commercial opportunities and we are bidding on contracts in multiple geographies.

Finally, I should note that Arrium, which is our iron ore and steel producing customer in South Australia that entered bankruptcy in 2016, is expected to close on its sale to Liberty House at the end of August. We view this as a positive development for South Australia as well as for our business.

Now let's turn to slide number 7 and discuss developments in our UK/Europe segment. First, we completed the restructuring ERS in Continental Europe in the second quarter, and we now have a small profitable core business that is focused on the deep-sea intermodal sector. Second, the turnaround in the UK came a bit faster than expected in Q2, led by improved performance in the UK intermodal franchise and the implementation of several operational and commercial initiatives.

While we're still navigating the impacts of bigger container ships, port congestion and new ports of call from the new shipping alliances, we are seeing greater stability today in the UK. As we move toward the peak intermodal season in the second half of 2017, we expect our UK business to improve further.

Third, we promoted the Senior Vice President of our Midwest region Gary Long to become CEO of our UK/Europe region. Gary has a long transportation career that includes experience with railroads, ports and trucking. And he will support the execution of the initiatives that are already well advanced by our outstanding local team. The former CEO of Freightliner, Russell Mears, will remain as the Senior Advisor. So we will continue to benefit from his deep experience with the industry and our business in the UK.

Finally, in the UK/Europe segment, we completed the acquisition of Pentalver in May and the integration is well underway. Customer interest in our rail, truck and storage offerings for containers in the UK has been excellent and we expect Pentalver to comfortably surpass our acquisition plan.

And I would now like to turn the call over to our CFO, T.J. Gallagher, who'll review the details of the second quarter and our outlook for the remainder of 2017. T.J.?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Jack, and good morning, everyone.

Turning to slide 8 and results. The big picture is that our second-quarter adjusted diluted EPS were roughly flat. Note that our share count increased 4.3 million shares primarily due to the secondary offering in the fourth quarter of 2016 that delevered our balance sheet from roughly 3.6 times to approximately 3.1 times.

So, now, let's move to our operating segments and we'll start with North America on slide 9. Second quarter revenues increased $11.1 million or 3.6%. If we exclude the Providence & Worcester and Heart of Georgia acquisitions, same railroad revenues increased $2.4 million or 0.8%, primarily due to stronger agricultural products and minerals and stone revenues, which were partly offset by lower metallic ores and petroleum products revenues.

Now, carloads on slide 10. Same railroad North American traffic was roughly flat year-over-year. Stronger agricultural products, minerals and stone and waste volumes were offset by weaker chemicals and plastics, metallic ores, metals, petroleum products as well as pulp and paper.

Now moving to slide 11. Same railroad North American average revenues per carload increased 1.4%, excluding the impact of commodity mix, changes in fuel surcharges and currency. And if you adjust for customer mix as well, we had core price increases in the second quarter, around 3%, which was in line with expectations and consistent with our first quarter performance.

Now slide 12, our North American adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating income was roughly flat year-over-year. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency, same railroad revenues were up $3.4 million and adjusted operating income was down $1.8 million. While these numbers are small, we still normally expect 50% margins on incremental revenue, which was not the case in this quarter, primarily due to the mix of business.

Now turning to Australian operations on slide 13. Recall that our results include 100% of the revenue and operating income of Australia as we consolidate its results, but our net income attributable to G&W reflects only our 51% ownership interest. In Q2, Australia revenues increased $21.5 million or 38.9% primarily due to Glencore Rail related revenues.

Also, we had higher net mining revenues from two reopened mines and higher grain revenues.

Slide 14, Australia adjusted operating income increased $10 million, excluding currency, primarily due to the GRail acquisition and stronger metallic ores and agricultural products. Incremental margins in Australia was roughly 50%.

Now, UK/European operations on slide 15. Revenues increased $6.4 million or 4.5%. Excluding the Pentalver acquisition, same railroad revenues decreased $19 million or 13.4%, primarily due to the weaker British pound and the elimination of certain Continental Europe intermodal services with the restructuring of ERS. Partially offsetting these declines were revenue increases in UK intermodal and higher aggregates and agricultural products revenue in Poland. Our UK infrastructure services revenues were down $2.1 million, given reduced services for Network Rail, the UK infrastructure owner, and all other revenues were down in that $1.6 million.

Now on slide 16. UK/Europe adjusted operating income increased $3 million year-over-year, excluding FX, and our same railroad adjusted operating income increased $1 million, as the positive impact of the ERS restructuring was partially offset by higher cost in our UK intermodal business.

Now, let's turn to slide 17 for third quarter guidance and updated 2017 guidance. Let me refer you to our earlier safe harbor statement that noted that these statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ from our current expectations. These statements represent management's expectations regarding future results as of today, August 1, 2017, and we do not undertake any obligation to update this information.

In the third quarter, we expect revenues of approximately $575 million to $590 million and an operating ratio of approximately 79%. We are expecting a double-digit increase in operating income sequentially from the second quarter, which is partially offset by a higher effective tax rate of 41%. The bottom line is that we're expecting third quarter diluted EPS of approximately $0.85.

Same railroad North American volumes are expected to be roughly flat in Q3 compared to last year, as we expect stronger metals and minerals and stone traffic to offset weaker agricultural products, petroleum products and pulp and paper. In Australia, we expect stronger metallic ores and agricultural products traffic to be offset by lower minerals and stone traffic. Our minerals and stone traffic in Australia is expected to decrease due to a temporary outage at a customer port facility that we expect to be back online at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

And last, UK/Europe volumes are expected to be flat to down 3% and this range reflects lower Continental Europe intermodal volumes due to the restructuring of ERS as well as lower UK coal traffic, partially offset by stronger minerals and stone and UK intermodal volumes. Our third quarter tax rate of 41% is higher than our prior guidance primarily due to a change in state tax law in Illinois that became effective on July 1.

Now let's move to slide 18 and full year guidance. Our updated full year adjusted diluted EPS guidance is roughly unchanged at $3, with stronger performance in the second quarter, offset by slightly weaker second half of the year performance and a higher tax rate. We now expect second half 2017 diluted EPS of approximately $1.65 compared with our May guidance of $1.75. We expect North America to be approximately $0.05 weaker due to drought in South Dakota and slightly lower freight volumes.

Our second half expectations for Australia and the UK/Europe remain unchanged. Included in our guidance is a 5% impact from a higher effective tax rate, of which $0.03 is the one-time impact of applying the new Illinois rate to the related deferred tax liabilities and $0.02 is from changes in the mix of income among the U.S. states in which we operate.

Now let's move to the balance sheet on slide 19. We ended the quarter with net debt to total cap of 41%. Net adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDA of 3.1 times and we have $400 million of available capacity under our revolver.

Now last on slide 20, as a heads up, we'd like to announce that we will be having an Investor Day on November 9 in New York City, more details will be forthcoming, but please note for your calendars.

And with that, I'll open up the call for questions.

Thank you. Our first question today will come from the line of Allison Landry with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Good morning. Thanks.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

I was wondering, just want to ask this question about Pentalver and how we should be thinking about the contribution from that acquisition. Obviously, it doesn't really fit within your traditional set of targets, but clearly, there's some strategic value there. So, just with having the deal recently completed, should we expect to see any near or mid-term share gains in UK intermodal, now that this offering is in your new portfolio? And then, from a longer-term perspective, could you help us to size the potential cost synergies going forward?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, the way I would think about it is, it's a synergistic benefit with what we have in the UK rail side. I mean the business that we own in the rail system of the UK, remember, it's predominantly real estate focused, with terminals located in the important port locations and metropolitan areas through which we're distributing product. And the Pentalver business is predominantly another real estate business, which has strategically located assets, predominantly in the ports, but also in the inland terminal side that are complementary to what we own.

So, in terms of sort of the asset intensive characteristics of railroads in North America, that's the part of the business is actually very, very similar to what we do. When we're storing containers in yards, whether they're loaded or they're empty, it's no different than what we're doing with railcars throughout our system in the United States. And the fact that there is the complementary ability to then source those containers straight on to the trains or in instances where distribution is better by truck, we can do that as well, thanks to truck fleet.

So, in terms of synergies, yes, there are immediate synergies that exist in terms of duplicative overhead from shared services, but it's more a customer focused story in terms of – we're bundling – the shippers of the containers in the UK now have the bundled product that gives them a great deal of flexibility whether it's being truck, railed or stored on an interim basis, which is particularly important to have in an environment where there's quite a bit of congestion.

So will there be shared gains over time? I couldn't quantity those for you, but, yes, there should be, simply because we'll have the ability to add more containers to the trains because we have access and visibility to more containers in the system, period. And the flexibility of our service offering is such that more people will want to use our services overall.

And so it's actually a very exciting part of the business and it's extremely energizing to sit with the customers and watch them think through what this new service offering, which has never been offered before in the UK, enable for them. And what we're finding is there's new business on the Freightliner side, which is being additive to the Pentalver side and vice versa. There's certain customer relationships that are stronger for each of those parties, and by marrying the two businesses together, we're seeing a commercial synergy that's far beyond what we were expecting there to be. You knew that intellectually that it was possible, but now that we're in front of the customers, we're really getting traction with it.

So I think there's more to come in terms of how we articulate, how this emerges, but we've already got a very good strong position in the intermodal supply chain in the UK and this only makes it that much stronger with the service offering that's clearly in demand. And so I see its economic characteristics. I agree that the trucking side of the business, which is a much lower margin business, is different. And that's just service optionality. But the storage business of the sort of necklace of container terminals that we own and/or lease in the ports of the UK is intrinsically complementary to the terminals that we have to the interior and the rail terminals that we already have. It's a very logical fit.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Got it. So, it's just too early to sort of think about how it will impact the top line, et cetera, but it sounds like it's somewhat material. Is that the way (24:11)

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, in terms of seeking to quantify things, you can assume the information that we gave with respect to the acquisition plan, we are very comfortable that we're going to achieve that. And what I said in my comments was that we do comfortably expect to achieve exceed that plan.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, great. And then, on the last call, you guys talked about sort of modal shift from truck back to rail and industrial products as potentially the biggest growth opportunity in North America from a volume standpoint. And given recent indications that truck capacity is tightening, is there a potential for any upside to your second half volume outlook or would you expect that if does occur to be more of a 2018 event?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael, do you want to comment on that a little bit?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure. I mean, in our outlook, we have stated there is some weakness in there and part of that weakness is paper, which is very truck sensitive. And even though truck capacity has started to tighten up over the last couple of months, we haven't seen a material change in truck rates. There's been a slight uptick. If truck rates were to pick up and move up, I think we could obviously convert more back to rail, but that's remain to be seen. I mean truck capacity concerns have been out there for many, many years. And hopefully, we'll start to see that capacity tightened and rates move up. And we certainly feel like we could pull more off the road. We're focused on a better service product, better technological solutions to put ourselves in a really good position. But right now, we are just trying to provide the best service we can, be prepared when the rate start to move at a material clip, or if fuel starts to move upwards, obviously, that's a bigger driver for the trucks as well. So, I would say, right now, in the back half, we're not planning on any significant modal shifts, but that all depends on truck rates.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Right. Is there a level or some targets sort of that you guys think about where truck rates need to be, maybe exclusive of fuel that we can sort of focus on and know there's this sort of breakpoint where the modal shift would occur?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

That's a very tough one because it's lane-by-lane. I mean, we are working very, very closely with our customers. And obviously, lanes where there's really good backhaul opportunities for trucks, that threshold has been much lower on the rate side. And where there's imbalances, that threshold is much closer to where we can be competitive. So, it will be hard to give you just, say, a specific target. Clearly, $3 diesel is a good number we like to shoot for because we feel like that's a better place for us to compete on fuel efficiency, but truck rates, it's really hard, it's lane-by-lane.

Allison M. Landry - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay, understood. That was helpful. Thank you.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Allison.

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Wetherbee with Citigroup.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hey, thanks. Good morning. I wanted to ask a little about the outlook for the second half and in particular, thinking about some of the puts and takes around the UK/Europe business. So I think you're sort of saying no change from where you were last quarter to where you are in terms of looking at the back half. But it seems like things maybe improved a bit more and you have Pentalver, maybe it sounds sort of optimistic. Maybe it's too early to kind of get Pentalver sort of baked in there. But just kind of curious to see, if like maybe there's a little bit more positivity there that most implied by the guidance, just want to get your take there.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. No, I mean, that's fair. But we've got – from a credibility standpoint, we feel to deliver what we said we're going to do for – how many consecutive quarters- six, I think, in the UK/Europe. And so, yeah, I mean, you're right. There's a series of positive initiatives and trends that are supporting that business right now. Again, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves with that. And so your points well taken, but let's wait and see. And you got to temperate in the context if you do have new shipping alliances, you've got big new ships coming in for the new holyday season, the supply chain's going to get some stress. Right now, it feels pretty good and we've got it under control, but whenever any supply chain gets a shock to it, interesting things can happen. And so we've kind of held our outlook the same as it was before, but, yeah, we probably feel a little bit better now than we did the last time we talked. That is the case.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. All right. That's helpful. Just want to make sure I understood sort of how you're thinking about it. And then, T.J., you mentioned incremental margins being sub 50%. And so, broadly, as we've thought about the business, historically, it has been a good bogie to use. I guess, forgetting about maybe the second half of the year, but just thinking sort of bigger picture about the assets you now have in place, how we can be thinking about sort of incremental margins for the business longer term? I just want to get a sense of is that still an okay sort of guidepost to use as we think out beyond the second half of 2017 or what's changed around that?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Hey, Chris, nothing's really changed around that. We just had in the second quarter within North America, I'd call it, the loss of small numbers. When really talking about a few million dollars of increase in revenue, there's any number of things that could keep you from having exactly 50% margins. But that underlying overall assumption is still a good one for our business.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Chris, I would say it's remarkably accurate because, I mean, I think we probably first started saying it aloud in terms of how we manage the business about maybe a decade ago and we're constantly testing it under various scenarios and different regions, at the railroad level, at the regional level and then mathematically it just rolls up to the corporate level. And there's significant variance in mix because the range of the increment could be approaching 100% or it could be 10%. But on average, across the board, I think that's always the best assumption to use. It's the one we use. We manage the business to it in effect as we see variance analysis, anything that's an outlier one way or the other on that is a conversation internally. So I think it's a good number to use analytically.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. And so when you think about sort of that, you probably need a little bit more progress on UK/Europe and a few of the other sort of end markets and that's kind of how do you think about it. There's a few things that are sort of dynamically shifting right now that gets figured out over time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah.

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Thanks for the time. I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from the line of Bascome Majors with Susquehanna. Please go ahead.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Yeah. Good morning. So you made a couple of senior management changes in the regions during the quarter. In Australia, it looks like you moved away from an interim manager you had put there from your U.S. franchise. I mean, Europe kind of doing the opposite where you've installed somebody, it sounds like permanently from the U.S. to run the European business. Can you just talk at a high level maybe kind of what drove the changes, or maybe more so is there any shift to strategy or should we think about any kind of different approach in the region with new people at the helms?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, I think, I mean, taking Australia first, we doubled the size of the business in a signal transaction and positioned ourselves in new markets, where there is a huge supply of commercial opportunity. And in the evolution of that company, it was a logical – and we brought in a joint venture partner, 49%. And it was a good time to bring in very strong commercial leadership to make sure that we maximize what we see is a great deal of opportunity and optionality to that Australian franchise.

And so bringing in some one – we've already got the railroading operating acumen on the ground. We think we've got an outstanding team there. And that's obviously been validated over the years by their performance. And the fact that our COO is down there, Dave Brown, who I'll let speak in a moment to Australia, we got all the confidence on earth and the operating team down under, and bringing in some of the real strong customer-centric approach who has worked in the global mining industry for a couple of decades. He's been a customer of G&W by the way in both the United States and some of our railroads here, as well as in Australia. It was just a good time to do that, make sure that we're maximizing the opportunities that we have. Dave, do you want to say anything else? Dave is in Australia right now and where it's probably approaching 1 AM in Adelaide. And so, yeah, maybe punchy (33:39) but anything else you'd add?

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, I think you said exactly right. There are operations acumen here, got a very strong team and running the railroad and serving the contracts we have here. It's a business poised for growth. So we went out to find a leader who can lead us in that direction here to achieve our growth potential and we're very excited about it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Go ahead, sorry.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

No, go ahead.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. And then, with respect to the UK and Europe, I mean, by and large, we have the exact same team in place. There's support that comes from the U.S. in a whole host of functional areas, whether they'd be safety, commercial or operations, but we have an outstanding team on the ground in the UK that's been dealing with a whole series of pretty unique shocks to that business. And so there's a plan that's in place that's being executed upon, which you can see the beginnings of the results of right now and you'll continue to see that unfold over time. And so I think we've got a very talented individual from within G&W, who happens to have expertise in every facet of the business here, the port side, the rail side, as well as the trucking side.

And so from an execution standpoint, we thought it's all about execution in the near-term for the business and it was a logical transition point for the existing CEO. He's still going to be involved with the business. He is a senior advisory. He has been with the business for two decades, doing a long time and he'll continue to maintain some of the industry relations, government relations and the like, regulatory relations, which is important that you have – that's not something typically an expat can step into as effectively as someone who has been with the business for a long time.

And so we think we're going to have our cake and eat it too in terms of the capabilities. But the most important point is that the existing team that's executing the current plan right now is right on track and so this just enhances our ability to execute.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

I appreciate the comprehensive answer there. Just as a follow-up to it, I mean, I heard the word growth mentioned in number of times when you were discussing Australia and execution a few times in Europe. You're very open about how you incentivize corporate management. I'm curious as we think about your short and mid-term goals in each of the regions, how you're going to incentivize the new managers to accomplish what you'd like to see happen over the next, call it, one to three years?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, it varies by geography and equity ownership structure. And so you've got – with respect to Australia, for example, there's basically the equivalent of a shadow equity plan that exist within the business with long-term performance targets that are based upon a base case plan that was derived at the time of the transaction that we did with Macquarie. And there's, under a variety of scenarios, significant sort of shadow equity pay out so that there's good alignment. The only change that's taken place in that regard is we used to have the management in Australia getting Genesee & Wyoming GWI equity and now we've got that equity only at the Australia levels so that we've got perfect alignment with our joint venture partners.

So I would say that's the only change down under. With respect to the UK/Europe, the incentive is pretty profound because the team that's executing the turnaround of that business right now continues that significant equity in that business, that has a vesting schedule over the next two, three years, the value of which will only be enhanced by proper execution here. So, all the incentives are properly aligned so that everybody is pulling in the same direction together. There's no doubt about that.

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP

Thank you for the time.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Patrick.

Our next today comes from the line of Scott Group with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey, thanks. Morning, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Morning, Scott. How are you?

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Yeah. Slide 5 with the variance of you versus the U.S. Class 1s was helpful. Can you just give some more color on why you think you underperformed so much on coal volume? And how much the plant maintenance cost you? And is that's something that you're expecting to continue in the third quarter?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, I'll let T.J. talk this. And we've been cutting these numbers every which way and this slide was designed to answer the questions that we've been getting in a comprehensive way. So do you want to take T.J.? Michael, you can chip in.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Scott. The vast majority of it is really the export coal, not so much the plant maintenance. That was an additional negative, but really it's all driven by the export coal, primarily with Eastern rails and also with the Western as well. But that's really the fundamental difference. And you can look at it year-over-year from back to 2012, 2013, 2014, coal really drives the difference.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

And if you want, by the way, just as a side or something I should have said out loud, but I didn't.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

In the appendix, we've got a year-to-date table ourselves versus U.S. Class 1 as well. So you can see what happens when you look at not just second quarter but also just the second quarter year-to-date.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

There was a pretty meaningful like sequential drop in coal that we don't typically see. Was there any lost business or anything? Like, you talked about export coal, like the Western rails have very little export coal.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Right, but in terms of sequential, it's going to be – there's normal seasonality plus, as we mentioned, there were some planned outages. I think two of eight plants that we serve, again, we serve a relatively small number of facilities, were down for part of the quarter. So that'll come back, but really it's export, export coal. Okay.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

There was no lost business in the quarter. To T.J.'s point, it was significantly attributed to the export coal business, which we have very little and no exposure to them.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. T.J., you mentioned that there were some kind of one-offs impacting incremental margins in North America in the second quarter. It looks like you're guiding to flattish operating income in North America again in third quarter, so no incrementals again. What's driving the third quarter outlook on incrementals?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

It's going to be the same thing that happened in the second quarter. It just really mix of business is what's driving it. Fuel should not be an impact, but anything in the quarter is going to be – it could vary, but its mix of business.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

It's very small number.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, and that's the other thing. When you've got really small numbers, $1 million here or there, it will change the incrementals from 50% to 40% or something like that. So (41:11) loss to the small numbers.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay, that's fair. So the service issues in CSX right now, to the extent they're impacting local service, I would think that could impact short lines. Can you talk about your exposure to CSX, and if the service issues are something that could impact your volumes or financials, and if you've accounted any of that in the guidance?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yes. Why don't we start with the – Dave, do you want to speak to a little bit about how we're feeling the impacts of CSX, and then, Michael, just speak a little bit about our big picture exposure?

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure, Jack. The first point, of course, CSX is our largest interchange partner and we've certainly seen the effects of service changes. We're nibble, so we're able to change easily. So what we've done is just tried to work at each interchange point to adapt our service plant to the changes CSX has made so that we can continue to provide the best service possible to our customers, very close to our customers so we can we there every day adapting as we need to accommodate some of the changes that have occurred, whether that be a decrease in days of interchange or service days, or change in those, whether we've unilaterally or they've unilaterally have changed that, we adapt to that.

And so, whether the car comes today or comes tomorrow or next week, we still serve the customer in the same way that we have in the past. So, that's how we've seen seeing the effect, some congestion thing, issues around some of the larger terminal. We try to work with them to solve that and continue to serve our customers as effectively as possible.

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, and this is Michael. On a big picture side, we are carefully watching this with each one of our customers. Some of the impact that's certainly in our guidance, I would tell you, it hasn't been significantly material at least in Q2. And we are working very closely with CSX. I'm on the phone probably once a week just trying to come up with better plans to serve customers, if we need to put more equipment into service pools, if we need to change our service. Our focus is that just making sure we've got the car in place to serve the shipper and we're working very closely with CSX to do that. Obviously, that basic change is pretty significant right now. There'll be some pickups, but I'd say we're just carefully working with them and watching it and any impact that we see is we're projecting out through the rest of the year.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

And then, if I can just follow-up on that one pointer. Are you seeing service start to stabilize or improve? Is it still getting worse? And maybe any conversations from customers that suggest that there could be some volume creep from CSX to Norfolk?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I mean, there's been places where the services has actually deteriorated and gotten better and there has been places where the service has actually gotten a little bit worse. I think there has been some shift between some of the carriers, probably then some shift to the road as well, just customers trying to protect their supply chain. But in general, we are just looking at it individually at the customer level and at the rail road level and just working closely with CSX to minimize it.

I don't think there's any blanket statement that you'd kind of have because in some areas we've seen it improve, in other areas, they're still working through some of their issues.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. Thanks for the time, guys. I appreciate it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Scott, thank you.

Our next question will come from the line of Justin Long representing Stephens. Please go ahead.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Thanks and good morning.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Good morning.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

So maybe to follow-up on the coal line of questioning and drill down a little bit on the second half guidance for North America, as it relates to coal and I'll throw ag in as well. The comps for both of those commodity groups are getting tougher. So I was curious, and maybe this is for T.J., what you're assuming for the year-over-year change in volumes for those two commodity groups in the back half of the year?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So back half of the year for coal, we're seeing coal as up slightly, maybe a couple of percent. It's relatively low. And what was the other commodity you're asking about?

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Ag.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Ag, because – primarily due to the drought in South Dakota, probably down a couple of percent, relatively small, but there is some impact,

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay, that's really helpful. And then -

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Actually, while you're there, Michael, do you want to comment a little bit about ag of South Dakota and the implications of price versus drought and how that all plays together because you always like to give a straightforward answer, but there never is one with ag?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, ag is definitely the hardest commodity to project because you're just dealing with the global commodity. And there is a lot of grain still in storage, still on farm but price is going to drop whether that moves or not. Typically, when a big harvest comes, that pushes grain to rail, but now without a big harvest, the question is going to be price. So we're hopeful that things like wheat will continue to increase. Soybeans probably not looking as strong, just given South American harvest outlook, but we'll see. We have basically baked in a little bit of decline year-over-year in the ag group and that's really driven by this drought. But if price goes up, you could take up some carloads that this grain has been sitting on farm or in storage for the last 12, 24 months.

On the coal side, I will note to T.J.'s point, it's pretty flat year-over-year and that's all going to be driven on natural gas prices. I mean we're seeing natural gas right around $3 per million BTU. And if it stays in that range, we feel pretty good in the back half simply because coal stock piles are actually a little bit lower than they were at this time last year.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Michael. That's helpful. And then secondly I was wondering is there any update to your expectation for 2017 free cash flow before new business investments? And I know it's a little early to talk about 2018, but are there any abnormal items that would impact this number as we get into next year? Or should we assume that next year's free cash flow before new business investments just grows at a rate that's in line with earnings growth?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Answering your second question first, your conclusion is correct. So just you should assume it's growth with the earnings. Now, with respect to our free cash flow, I think the simplest way to think about it, because, again, recall that our free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of working capital, government grants, timing, et cetera, but if you start off from our original guidance, our adjusted diluted EPS are down about $0.20. So that's about $12 million lower free cash flow off the start. Now, there's some new business development projects that we deferred, which is going to call back most of that. So, from a materiality standpoint, I don't see a big difference between – in free cash flow today where I stand versus where I stood in February.

Justin Long - Stephens, Inc.

Okay, great. I'll leave it at that. Congrats on the quarter and thanks for the time.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Next question is from the line of Jason Seidl with Cowen. Please go ahead.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hey. Thanks, operator. Hey, Jack. Hey, TJ. Couple of quick ones here. Can you guys give an update on Glencore? It seems like it's running pretty well. Maybe remind us about some of those business contracts that get lumpy, that roll over, and what we should expect going forward?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, the short answer is it's going extremely well and this is something we monitor weekly. Actually, why am I answering it? Dave, you're in Australia, what don't you answer it.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I thought you're trying to get a little break as of late.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, no, he sounds pretty sharp right now. I think we let him go.

David A. Brown - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, that's fine. Yeah, it's a great business. We're excited to operate this business now with our partner. Year-to-date, we're well over 100%, a little over 100% on our KPIs in terms of our service delivery. It's extremely high level of service reliability. That's our key. That's what we bring to this business. At the Glencore and we together as partners achieve extremely high service reliability. And there's been some ups and downs in terms of their volumes and that really has to do with their market demand for supply of coal and we're standing ready with a little bit of excess capacity to do more. And they're out in the market trying to turn the coal so we together can achieve even greater results. So it's been very positive and we talk to them daily. It's a day to day relationship and we monitor our progress on a day to day basis. And our team in New South Wales is just outstanding in delivering service safely and reliably for our customer.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

And the contractual rollovers, as well as I know you guys talked about going after non-Glencore business on those lines as a potential. Could you just give us an update on that?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, I would just – on that, you just heard David says that in the existing trains sets, there's some excess capacity and that excess capacity in part is being utilized to handle potential spot tons for other people in that geography. And so that's one key element of what we are doing. In addition, we are bidding in various geographies for large lumpy new pieces of business. In Australia, typically contracts are pretty significant in size and they either happen or they don't. And they're – you deploy a chunk of capital then you lockdown a long-term contract.

And so that continues to be an active part of our kind of investment focus right now. In terms of, there are some tonnages, which will come on in a couple of years time that we have under contract with Glencore, but that's a couple of years out from now. But it's a good time to be in that market. There's a lot of restructuring, mergers, acquisitions in that space that lends itself to makes it interesting for new service providers there.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. Fair enough. Jack, my next question, I think Allison was the one who alluded to, maybe potential volumes spilling over from truck. I want to switch it around a little bit. If we assume that this the tightening of the truckload market going forward, how do you start viewing price in North America at the rails considering that truck is a big competitor of the short line industry?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael, do you want to speak to that?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, I mean, I think everybody in the rail industry talk about market based pricing. So if we start to see truck capacity tighten and prices go up, our first position is going to be to get back what we've lost and then we'll be looking at pricing to market. Like I told Allison that it's lane-by-lane, very specific for each of us, because you're looking at a competitor that's very nimble and can do things like backhaul. So, it's got to be very specific, but certainly we feel like pricing could pick up. If truck rates go up and our competitors – coal basis goes higher and the prices go higher, then that'll put us in a position to price to market.

So, we're keeping our fingers crossed, if truck capacity will continue to tighten and rate will push up, that will certainly be beneficial for us because we have a large – large book of our business that actually has truck competition exposure.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

And what percentage would that be?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

When you look at our certain – our commodity group pulp and paper, metals and constructions, those things, so 20% of our business has got truck competition. I mean you can just look at the commodities, they can move by highway and you can see where our exposure is going to be.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Okay. That's great color. I appreciate that. Last one, Jack, going back to short-line tax credit, listen, I think it's awesome that you have a majority support and I think the long-term build. I think everyone in the short-line industry would appreciate that. But given what's going on politically in Washington, what are the chances of this thing getting through this year? (54:33)

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

I can't believe what I see happening in Washington D.C. on a daily basis is just mindboggling to me. So, I mean, me handicapping that would be silly. What I can't tell you is it's one of these amidst the circus that we're in. And in terms of – in addition to the circus, you also still have pretty extreme partisan politics going on. What's unusual about this tax credit is the fact that it is infrastructure, it is small business, it is the entirety of the United States and it's something that both Republicans and Democrats agree on as being good public policy. And so in those calm, sane moments when maybe decent public policy happens in the United States, this likely finds its way in there. I just couldn't tell you when that's going to be.

Jason Seidl - Cowen & Co. LLC

Fair enough. Listen, gentlemen, thank you for the time as always.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Next, we'll go to line of Ken Hoexter with Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (US)

Great. Good afternoon I guess. Jack, thanks for the overview on the comps. That was really helpful. But one commodity, perhaps the weak chemical volumes, about 10% of freight volumes, I thought you mentioned that. Do you see some rebound opportunity coming up in later 2017, 2018 as you get more facilities coming on? And then, maybe sticking with the commodities for a different question, but it sounded like on the ag answer there, you talked about the size of the drought, but then pricing could possibly be up, as Michael did add. I just want to understand where do you get the $0.05 impact and maybe you can kind of delineate that a little bit more.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. So, you asked, I think, three questions, Ken. Let me take the $0.05 impact and I'll let Michael talk about metallic ores and the ag specifically. The $0.05 impact is – in terms of earnings per share for us, $0.05 is about $5 million of operating income, so it's a couple million dollars per quarter. So these are relatively small numbers, but it's really versus our prior expectations of little lower metals, a little lower ag, and a little over paper and it's small variances across a number of our regions around the country. So there's no really one thing to point at. But again, keep in – I mean, in simple terms, these are relatively small numbers and not significant weakness anywhere.

And with respect to metallic ores, you can see on that chart on slide 6, that for both the Class 1s and ourselves, it's a really small amount of our mix, so we don't have a lot of customers. We had two customers, one that had a plant shutdown in July of last year. We've talked about this in our carloads all year.

And one of those facilities that had lower metallic ores traffic also shipped asset for accretion of copper concentrate. So, as production is down, the chemical shipments are down along with that. And that's really the biggest driver. And we also had lower ethanol in the chemicals and plastic and that could turn around, too.

So, Michael, any other comments on that?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, the only other two comments in the chemicals side, Ken, was we did have a plant closure in the Northeast that happened earlier this year or is happening that is impacting the chemical shipments and then the reduction in asset shipments. The reality is our copper customers actually changed the process of how they're leaching, so they're requiring less assets into that process. So, we don't see a huge upside opportunity there on the asset coming back. We'll see some ups and downs in it, but it won't be significant.

But with regards to industrial development, the one commodity group where we have more industrial development opportunities with new petrochemical expansion, things like that, so it's probably we could see some upside here as these projects come online, but there's still six to 12, 18 months away.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (US)

Perfect. And then, on the – thanks for that, the restructuring of Continental Europe. Maybe, Jack, you've kind of given some updates on ERS, the progress, how should we think about the future of this business? Is this something you're given a timeline and you're looking for a deadline for the turnaround and if not, you divest or is it progressing and it's kind of where you want to – how should we think about that in the bigger picture?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Well, the restructuring was completed in the second quarter. So you've now got a dramatically strong and profitable business that with which we can do any number of things. And it works in its current form. It could find – we may evaluate what its long-term is. It's a standalone business. We've sort of got all options on the table, but the most important thing is that it's been – we bite the bullet, did the restructuring, got it back to a profitable core. And now, we've got a lot flexibility with no pressure on us in terms of what we do with it.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (US)

And lastly from me. You talked about getting down to 3.1 times your outlook for M&A. You mentioned there's some activity in the market. What should – is again, any region you want to focus filling in density? How do you think about M&A in this market? Or do you want to step back and say, you know what, now that we've finished some of these restructuring, let's kind of prove our turnaround process?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah. Well, you mean the biggest – the answer is both. I agree with you. The biggest immediate value driver for the business is continuing the turnaround that's underway the UK – I mean that's unequivocally, it's behind where we're supposed to be. And the execution of that turnaround will yield the best economic results for shareholder. And so that's going to be at the top of the priority list.

At the same time, that is well underway. It's well managed and it's happening and we have the ability to look at transactions in multiple geographies and are doing so right now. And it's not just acquisitions, it's investments, the deployment of capital under long-term contracts, which have similar economics to acquisitions that we look at holistically. We are looking – I mean, traditional acquisitions, we are looking at things in the United States.

In addition, on the investment side of things, particularly in the resources space, we're seeing interesting things in Australia, which I spoke to, as well as Canada. And I would say that those three geographies right now is where we are focused. The European focus has been execution first and foremost, whereas the others whether it'd be the tuck-in of the HOG and the Providence & Worcester, there's other things we're looking at in a similar vein.

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch (US)

Great. Appreciate the time. Thanks, guys.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you.

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thanks, Ken.

Next we'll go to the line of Amit Mehrotra with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question. First one is on North America. I just wanted to see if you can talk about how the company is positioned vis-à-vis potential for moderate U.S. oil production? You talked specifically about direct exposure to different basins and it seems like you're pretty resilient there. But if you can just offer some thoughts around derivative impacts associated with that? And then also, there was a good amount of inventory building in the North American auto industry in the second quarter, particularly General Motors facilities. I know it's a small piece of the pie, but if you can just give us some sense on the resiliency of the auto franchise? And then also as it relates to the chemical carloads, I know that's a lot there, but just in terms of oil and auto and chemical exposure?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Let's start with auto and then I'm going to probably ask you to repeat the first part of the question. I didn't quite hear it.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Sure.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Michael, do you want to talk a little bit about auto?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, I mean, the automotive side, we have very limited exposure on the origin side. We serve a couple destination market, but the one plant we do serve, we are seeing good volume there. I don't feel like we're going to having any significant impact – declines in the second half. And then, we do handle the automotive import, export markets as well, which has been relatively consistent for us. We're not going to see a big dip because of our – we don't touch as much on the originating side as the Class 1s do. So I think, for us, it's pretty consistent throughout the year with the volume of shipments we're going to see. We are bidding on a couple of other import contracts that could lock those down long-term, could be a nice little bump for us as well.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And just reiterating the first part of the question is on – if we do see sort of a flattening out or even potential decline in rig counts and also completions, I guess, which really drives industrial production. How is the exposure there for the company, not just directly to specific basins but also second derivative impacts in terms of not just fracs and volumes, but components that go into building those wells and completing those rig count growth numbers?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So, I'll let Michael fill on the color, but just in terms of overall magnitude. Right now, I would say our shale energy or even a broader related energy carloads, which include drilling pipe, frac sand, crude by rail, which for us is effectively zero now, and some NGLs. It's still 5% to 7% of our U.S. carloads, so it's a relatively small number. And what you can see, in the last – year-over-year, the only place it's really been down quite a bit this year was petroleum products and what's negative is the propane and NGL production. So, Michael, any other additional comments?

Michael O. Miller - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

No, I think the one thing we could say is, in our frac sand, we didn't see a big spike in Q2. And we don't probably – the good news is we wouldn't see a drop in Q3, if it moderated. So, I think we're in a pretty – most everything where we're operating at, you'd have to see some substantial declines in energy prices to really make a – have a big impact on us. And as T.J. said, it's relatively small and our positions in the markets we serve are pretty constant.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, that's super helpful. Thanks. And then just one quick follow-up on Ken's question earlier, on the acquisitions. Can you just sort of close a loop on where you're comfortable taking the balance sheet to from a net debt, I guess, to EBITDA perspective or however you look at it, just so we can get a sense of the sizing of any potential opportunities?

Timothy J. Gallagher - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure, what we said in the past and what we've demonstrated in the past with various acquisitions, including RailAmerica and Freightliners that we're comfortable taking leverage up to 4 times. We haven't quite of made it there. We've been up to the size 3.8, but 4 is where we said is the upper bound.

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. That's all from me guys. Thanks so much. Appreciate it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Thank you. I think we've got time for one last question.

All right. Our final question today will come from the line of Scott Group with Wolfe Research. Please go ahead.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Hey, guys. Thanks for the follow-up. I appreciate it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Sure.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

So, can I just follow-up on M&A? Jack, you mentioned of the North America, can you say if those are smaller or larger deals? And then, you didn't mention Australia from an M&A standpoint. I thought there was a pretty large kind of deal in the public domain. Does that mean that that's something you're not looking at?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

You can assume, we look at everything, big and small, and our pipeline has always got both in it. And so, I think beyond that I probably don't want to say much more, but there is – put it this way, the Matt Walsh or the whiteboard on the wall has been full for the past 17 years now, and it's extremely full today, too, and we'll see how it plays out. Some are big, some are small, some are domestic, some are international. And you should assume that it's very, very rare that we don't get to look at things that – when you read about stuff in the public domain, you can assume we had a look and either we'll be interest or not, but there is a pipeline of opportunity that's there.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

But I'm correct that you didn't mention Australia when you talked about where your kind of -

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah, our focus in Australia today is on the investment side, in terms of acquiring new equipment. We think that's where there's the biggest opportunity for shareholder value creation.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay (68:05)

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Yeah.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

And then, just my last question. So Europe, you're expecting a 94 operating ratio in the third quarter. As we start to think about next year, is that a good place holder or is there something because of peak season that that maybe better than what you'd expect for a full-year operating ratio in Europe post-restructuring?

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

So, we talked about this internally and we haven't look out at our 2018 budget, but all of us sort of collectively agree that if you took our second half of 2017 run rate as you're starting point for what the business looks like, that's a good place to start. And yes, there is some seasonality in it, but there's also some operational commercial initiatives that has kicked in that you haven't gotten – that you didn't get the full impact from in the first half of the year. That should mean that the starting point for how you look at that business will be the second half run rate and that is the base on which we'll be seeking to build.

Scott H. Group - Wolfe Research LLC

Okay. Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.

John C. Hellmann - Genesee & Wyoming, Inc.

Absolutely. Thank you all, and everyone have a great day.

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. We thank you for your participation and using the AT&T Executive TeleConference Service. You may now disconnect.

