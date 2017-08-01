Valero Energy In Q2: The Growth Continues

Valero provides better yield than peers and has disciplined capital management strategy with a focus on returning value to shareholders.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted strong results for the second quarter of 2017 beating both EPS and revenue estimates. Excluding the impact of an inventory valuation adjustment in the second quarter of 2016, Valero's EPS grew 15% year over year in the second quarter of 2017.

Higher refinery throughput, slightly improved refinery margin, and higher utilization rate drove the earnings growth.

Source: Valero Energy reports

The refinery throughput increased in 2Q17 as the above graph shows. The throughput margin per barrel for the refining segment rose to $8.66 from $8.59. The refinery utilization rate was 96% compared to 94% in the year-ago quarter.

Valero Energy's midstream segment, Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) too posted growth. Valero started reporting midstream as a separate segment from 1Q17.

Source: Valero reports

VLP segment's operating income increased compared to 2Q16 based on the company's adjusted numbers for 2Q16 for comparable VLP operations. Valero's midstream operations should provide it some stability in periods when refining margins remain stretched.

Source: Valero reports

The year-over-year decline in the above graph is attributed to the effect of the inventory valuation adjustment in 2Q16 across Refining and Ethanol segments. The Ethanol segment margins were further pressured due to both higher energy costs and strong ethanol production by the industry.

Improved refined products demand

There were a couple of important positive developments that Joseph W. Gorder, VLO's Chairman and CEO, discussed during the 2Q17 earnings call (emphasis added):

Moving on to the refined products markets, we're pleased to see a rebound in distillate demand, in addition to the strong gasoline pull by domestic and export customers. Downward trends and product inventories and structural shortages in the primary export markets for the U.S. Gulf Coast provide an encouraging backdrop as we move into the second half of the year. On the crude supply side, we're seeing the impact of the OPEC cuts on the medium and heavy sour discounts, but increased U.S. drilling activity and crude production have supported attractive domestic sweet crude discounts relative to Brent in the second quarter. As a result, we switched our refining system to a maximum light crude slate in June. With current market conditions, operating a system with flexibility to process a broad range of feedstocks is very beneficial.

Positive movement in distillate and gasoline demand combined with downward trends in product inventories bode well for Valero. The second important point is Valero's ability to process a range of feedstocks, as required by market dynamics.

RFS costs

Biofuel blending costs was $82 million higher than in the second quarter of 2016. Valero expects this to improve in future. Joseph W. Gorder had to say this on the higher Renewable Identification Numbers or RINs prices:

We have been continuing to work this very actively, and really the administration has been very receptive to conversations around this. They are trying to do what's right and to fix broken processes. And so, we remain hopeful that point of obligation is dealt with properly, and we also are hopeful that the EPA uses its authority to adjust the RBOs to be sure that the blend wall doesn't become a chronic problem going forward.

Attractive yield

Valero Energy has a long track record of consistent dividend increases. Its ~4.5% yield is on the higher side compared to peer-average.

Source: investor presentation

Valero's consistent per share dividend growth is partly attributable to company's share repurchases. In second quarter alone, the company bought back 5.4 million shares for $346 million. This is reflected in the downward trend in the company's outstanding shares over the years in the graph below.

Source: Valero reports

I think the biggest factor contributing to Valero's consistent dividend growth over the years was its disciplined capital management. The company focuses on maintaining a strong balance sheet. Its capital management strategy is summarized in the below slide:

Source: Investor presentation

Valero Energy is trading at an LTM PE of 15x. This is lower compared to an average of 22x for Tesoro (NYSE: TSO), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), and PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF). Valero's relative undervaluation combined with its strong performance for the latest quarter, improving refining fundamentals, attractive yield, and disciplined capital management makes it a stock to buy.

