LogMeIn Agrees To Acquire Nanorep For Virtual Assistant Tech

Quick Take

Online communications company LogMeIn (LOGM) has acquired virtual assistant technology company Nanorep for up to $50 million in up front and contingent consideration.

Nanorep has developed AI-enabled virtual assistant technologies that improve customer experience directly through self-service agents.

LogMeIn wants to expand its presence in the customer engagement market, and its acquisition of Nanorep appears to be an excellent technological step forward in that regard.

Target Company

Israel-based Nanorep was founded in 2009 to improve customer self-service and ecommerce responses for businesses that utilize the web and mobile messaging channels.

Management is headed by CEO Eli Campo, who has been with the company since 2014 and was previously EVP Technology Operations and GM Israel for customer service company Liveperson (LPSN).

The company has focused its solution on several verticals including:

Retail

Telecom

Travel

Financial Services

Software

Utilities

To-date, Nanorep has raised $6.75 million in private financing from venture capital firms JAL Ventures, Oryzn Capital, angel investors Gigi Weiss, iAngels, crowdfunding site Ourcrowd-GCai and investor Titanium Investments.

Valuation of the investment rounds were not disclosed.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

LogMeIn paid $45.1 million in upfront cash to Nanorep shareholders from available cash on hand and said that it ‘expects to pay up to $5.0 million in cash contingency payments to certain continuing employees of Nanorep upon the achievement of certain milestone and retention targets over the two-year period following the closing of the Transaction.’

We don’t know Nanorep’s revenue numbers, so can’t judge whether it was a reasonable price paid based on Price/Sales multiple. In any event, the deal was likely valued on a ‘team and technology’ basis, and given the current high demand for artificial intelligence-enabled technologies, the price appears to be not unreasonable.

As of June 30, 2017, LogMeIn had $285 million in cash and marketable securities and total liabilities of $845.6 million, which included deferred tax liabilities of $388.3 million.

The company generated $192.8 million in cash flow from operations for the six months ended June 30, 2017, so combined with its cash position, the firm had ample financial resources to pay the approximately $50 million in total cash compensation for the acquisition.

LogMeIn acquired Nanorep to bolster its intelligent customer engagement platform, Bold360. This system provides a combination of real-time personalization, intelligent automation and channel optimization that follows customer transitions from one communications channel to another.

As LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner stated in the deal announcement,

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we interact with our favorite brands and will play a critical role in the future of customer engagement. With Nanorep, we gain proven technology and AI expertise that expands our Bold360 offering, accelerates our customer engagement vision and provides a natural path for us to leverage these emerging technologies across our entire portfolio. We believe in the ability of technology to unlock the potential of the modern workforce and with the addition of Nanorep we are going to be able to deliver solutions that will help our customers achieve the next generation of humanized and personalized customer service.

LogMeIn wants to expand its presence in the customer engagement market, so has acquired Nanorep to help clients improve their customer service and increase customer engagement, thereby improving brand loyalty.

I agree with LogMeIn’s management and concur on their acquisition of Nanorep. As the LOGM one-year stock chart shows below, the company’s execution has been strongly rewarded by investors,

