ConocoPhillips: Capped Upside For Now

Second-quarter results continue to show how the big oil exploration firms are making progress towards being cash flow positive with oil below $50/bbl. ConocoPhillips (COP) is a prime example of this positive development that is further enhanced by the dividend cut when oil prices plunged last year.

The company though is a big part of the industry production growth issue that is keeping energy prices down. Does one really want to own the stock on the rebounding cash flows?

The quarterly results were meaningful in that ConocoPhillips returned to generating profits. The ability to return to profits after a couple of years of sizable losses is a testament to the amount of cost cuts undertaken for the company to profitably produce with oil below $50/bbl.

What sets this independent oil explorer above the rest was the dividend cuts back in 2016. ConocoPhillips is now aligned that operating cash flows can cover capital expenditures and the quarterly dividend.

For Q2, the company had operating cash flows of $1.6 billion and capex of only $1.0 billion leaving $0.6 billion for dividends and debt repayment.

Source: ConocoPhillips Q2'17 presentation

The investment story though really depends on the price of oil. The company has now proven it can survive when WTI prices averaged $48/bbl, but the question is whether the stock will thrive when the prices stay at this level.

For Q3, WTI has only traded above these prices for the last couple of days. All indications are that domestic shale producers will ramp up spending anytime oil prices top $50/bbl.

The key investor takeaway is that ConocoPhillips is now positioned to survive in the current energy price environment, but the stock really needs oil prices to reach $60/bbl to reward shareholders. The stock already trades at $45 and analysts only expect the independent to earn roughly $1.20 per share next year, leaving limited value in the stock until one thinks the price equation changes from where $50/bbl is a cap.

