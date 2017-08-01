Chevron Is Defying Expectations

Chevron (CVX), the second-largest US oil producer, was supposed to come under pressure due to the weakness in oil prices. But the San Ramon, California,-based company has demonstrated that it is far more resilient than anticipated. The company has delivered a blowout performance in its latest quarterly results, and I believe that if it continues to go this way, then the stock should do well.

Chevron has significant exposure to oil prices since it has the oiliest production mix among its closest peers which are Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP (BP). Oil prices dipped from $51.70 a barrel in 1Q17 to $48.11 while natural gas price also dipped from $3.32 per thousand cf to $3.18 in the same period, as per data from Chevron. This should have dragged the company’s earnings and cash flows. But the company also posted a 4% increase in oil equivalent production to 2.78 million boe per day on a sequential basis. In the US, Chevron has increased its liquids production by 26,000 barrels per day to 530,000 barrels on the back of uptake in shale oil volumes from Midland and Delaware Basins in the Permian Basin. The company also received a boost from the ramp up of the massive Gorgon LNG facility located in offshore Australia, as well as from the Moho Nord in offshore Republic of Congo and the Mafumeira Sul Project located in offshore Angola. The three international projects were placed into service in late 1Q17.

The production growth helped cushion the impact of the weakness in crude oil prices. Consequently, Chevron’s upstream earnings fell 11.3% sequentially to $1.06 billion, on an adjusted basis. By comparison, its peer Exxon Mobil has seen its upstream earnings plunge almost 50% while Royal Dutch Shell has reported a 37% drop in upstream profits for the same period. Overall, Chevron’s earnings, as adjusted, fell from $2.32 billion, or $1.23 per share, to $1.72 billion, or $0.91 per share.

I also like the fact that Chevron has managed to improve its financial health by lowering its debt levels. The company's total debt came in at $42.86 billion by the end of 2Q17, which translates into a net debt ratio of 20.7%. That’s better than the debt of $46.13 billion and a net debt ratio of 21.2% seen at the end of last year.

What I particularly like about Chevron is that it continued to generate strong levels of cash flows, despite the dip in oil prices. In fact, the company’s cash flow from operations actually surged 30% on a sequential basis to $5.04 billion. Meanwhile, Chevron kept a tight lid on its spending levels which led to a 3.3% drop in capital and exploratory expenditure to $3.34 billion. Due to substantially higher operating cash flows and lower capex, the company’s free cash flows expanded from $426 million in 1Q17 to $1.70 billion in 2Q17. Thanks to strong free cash flows, the company was able to self fund roughly 85% of the dividends in 2Q17, up from 21% in 1Q17. Its cash flow deficit, after accounting for dividends, shrunk to just $303 million in 2Q17 from $1.57 billion in the previous quarter.

Chevron also has delivered on its promise of balancing cash flows at $50 oil (Brent), with support from asset sales. In the first six months of this year, oil has averaged at $51.72 a barrel. In this environment, Chevron has generated $8.9 billion as operating cash flows and raised $2.5 billion from asset sales which easily covered total cash outflows of $10.2 billion, including capital expenditure and dividends. Consequently, Chevron has ended the first half with almost $1.2 billion of excess cash flows. The company is now eyeing up to $4.7 billion of additional asset sales, which should allow it to fund any cash flow deficit in the future.

I believe Chevron’s future outlook is looking good following the improvement in oil prices. The commodity dipped below $50 a barrel in late-May and has struggled to cross the crucial psychological threshold. But earlier this week, the US benchmark WTI crude finally rose to as high as $50.43 while Brent almost touched $53. The rise is fueled by expectations that the OPEC-led production cuts and the expected uptake in oil demand in the second half of the year will help ease the supply glut. The bloated crude oil stockpiles, which have weighed heavily on oil prices, also have been declining. The crude oil stockpiles in the US, which have already fallen in the last four weeks, are expected to head lower in the short term.

Oil prices remained weak in July, with WTI spot price averaging around $46 a barrel. But if prices continue to trade around $50 throughout the remainder of 3Q17 and strengthen further in 4Q17, then the 2H17 average could turn up higher than the 2Q17 average of $48.11 a barrel. In this scenario, Chevron’s realized prices will climb higher, which will give a boost to the company’s operating cash flows.

Moreover, Chevron continues to eye around 4% to 9% production growth for this year, excluding asset sales. The growth will be fueled in part by the recent ramp up of Angola LNG, Jack/St. Malo, Alder, Moho Nord, Mafumeira Sul and Bangka projects as well as the start up of Gorgon. In the second half of 2017, I think the increase in production will be led by Gorgon where Chevron has said that all three trains (or liquefaction plants) have either exceeded or achieved their nameplate capacity, as well as by the start-up of the first train at the massive Wheatstone LNG project located in offshore Australia in August and growing volumes from the Permian Basin.

I believe that production growth, coupled with a decent price level of more than $50 a barrel, will allow Chevron to continue posting strong levels of cash flows. The company could continue to self fund its capital and exploratory expenditure as well as most of its dividends with operating cash flows. This should have a positive impact on Chevron stock. So far, Chevron stock has tumbled 6.3% in 2017, but production, earnings and cash flow growth can fuel the stock's recovery.

