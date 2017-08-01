3M Among The Crown Jewels With A Smudge

This has been an interesting earnings cycle. A lot was expected of the industrial sector, and although the companies largely came through with good reported organic revenue growth and EPS relative to expectations, more often than not the market reactions were negative. That was certainly true for 3M (MMM) which saw rare pricing weakness, minimal margin leverage, and comments from management indicating that price would be traded off for market share in the quarters to come.

3M wasn't undervalued going into earnings, and you could argue that it had been elevated to one of the “crown jewel” holdings in industrials (alongside names like Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) and Honeywell (HON), among other candidates). While none of what 3M revealed about the second quarter changes my long-term view, it's hard to argue this is a must-own given the implied total return and the option to go with (relatively) cheaper names like Danaher (DHR) or Fortive (FTV).

A Messier Than Average Quarter

3M has earned a reputation for cleaner than average financial reports, but this second quarter was an exception to that general rule. Even so, that's not really the major story, as concerns about slowing organic growth, pricing power, and margin leverage are more significant.

Revenue rose 3.5% on an organic basis – a little better than average for the sector so far, but certainly a noticeable slowdown from the first quarter (up 4.5%). 3M saw its first year-over-year price decline (down 30bp) in over five years, and management indicated a new willingness to use pricing/competing on pricing to gain market share. That is arguably the most alarming detail from this report, as conceding price to gain share can create a slippery slope that is difficult for companies to move away from down the line.

All of 3M's businesses saw growth in the quarter. The largest segment, Industrial, saw almost 4% growth with healthy performance in auto, aerospace, advanced materials (up double-digits), and adhesives more than offsetting weakness in separation and purification. The best-growing business was once again Electronics and Energy, with more than 8% growth fueled by 15% growth from the Electronics side (Energy was down 3%), but this was still a slowdown from the double-digit growth in the first quarter.

Safety & Graphics was up more than 3% on good growth in personal safety (while roofing granules were down). Healthcare was up more than 2%, but like Danaher, 3M saw weakness in the dental business (flat results), while drug delivery and food safety continue to grow nicely. Consumer was once again the weakest, though it was at least positive this quarter (up less than 1%) with growth in three of the four units).

Feeble margin leverage is an emergent theme from this quarter across the industrials, and 3M is no exception. Gross margin declined almost two points, and core operating income rose just 2%. There was a lot of noise in the segment-level earnings, but they were generally weaker across the board, with Industrial, Healthcare, and Consumer all showing roughly two-point drops, and only Electronics and Energy showing meaningful positive leverage.

A Mixed Bag In The Shorter Term

I have few concerns about 3M's long-term competitiveness. Today's management, led by CEO Thulin, has done a good job of fixing what needed to be fixed, and the company's strong commitment to ongoing R&D should help secure its competitiveness in the years to come. What's more, the company has the balance sheet flexibility to do opportunistic deals, like the acquisition of Scott Safety from Johnson Controls (JCI). To that end, I would expect management to continue to look for $1B+ deal opportunities in areas like auto electronics/electrification, wound care/infection prevention, and maybe health info. While I'd like to see the company consider areas like automation and product ID, I don't get a sense that those are priorities, as management doesn't seem eager to add a new vertical at this point.

Setting aside those longer-term drivers, what about the short term? 3M doesn't have much leverage to oil and gas, so companies like Emerson (EMR), GE (GE), and Dover (DOV) are going to have quite a bit more leverage there. 3M is also not very involved in automation, where companies like Honeywell, Fortive, Emerson, and GE are more likely to see some momentum. On the other hand, 3M does have exposure to the strengthening electronics space (as does Illinois Tool Works), and the company has been active here trying to expand its market opportunities – its Novec fluid, for instance, was developed as a cleaner, but has applications in areas like fire suppression, insulation, and cooling and was recently adopted by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) for Li-ion battery cooling.

I'm not sure how trading price for market share is going to pay off in the short term. I know 3M has made a lot of progress with streamlining its cost structure and its supply chain, so they can arguably do more on pricing without savaging margins than many of their competitors could. Still, it's a dangerous move. It's also worth noting that Amazon (AMZN) has once again emerged as a sector bogeyman – analysts and investors have long worried that Amazon would disintermediate industrial distributors and hammer their margins, and now the fear is spreading that it will do it to companies like 3M that don't rely so much on direct distribution (like GE does). I'm skeptical; Amazon should never be taken lightly, but 3M generates a sizable percentage of revenue from situations where it is designed-in and/or mandated by regulation, so it's really only the modestly-sized Consumer business where I think there's real vulnerability.

The Opportunity

All told, I'm still basically bullish on 3M's positioning. The company does generate around 10% of its sales from the auto sector, and that is starting to roll over, but there are longer-term opportunities to gain content share as adhesives supplant traditional fasteners. I think 3M's IT/electronics exposure is a positive now (even with well-known issues surrounding the transition to OLED screens for smartphones), and I think the company's “general manufacturing” exposure should serve it well for the next year or so.

The Bottom Line

Once again, I really haven't changed much in my model, and I continue to expect mid-single-digit growth over the long term. That's not enough to put 3M in a “buy zone” today, but it is just one of many industrials where investors seem willing to accept sub-standard returns. I'd personally consider names like Danaher, Fortive, and Honeywell today ahead of 3M for new money, but I don't yet believe that the issues seen in the second quarter are the start of a more troubled series of reports.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.