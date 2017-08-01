3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 2, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep tabs on the fast-moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical research.

AstraZeneca whiplash continues with more durvalumab news

In a scrambling defense of disappointing MYSTIC results for its immune checkpoint inhibitor program, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) inked a deal with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to collaborate on PARP inhibition and immune checkpoint inhibition. That deal I called a shot in the arm a few days ago.

But the thing that had me wondering the most about AZN's fortune wasn't the apparent failure in the metastatic setting, where there are currently 3 other viable treatment options. Because they had positive results from PACIFIC, their study of durvalumab as treatment in the locally advanced setting, which we saw back in mid-May.

So why the huge worry? Adding to this bit of momentum in lung cancer, AZN has announced that the FDA has given durvalumab breakthrough therapy designation in the stage III non-small cell lung cancer setting. This enables the program to move forward through the regulatory pathway much more quickly, with the possibility of accelerated approval at the end.

Looking forward: The MYSTIC data were confounding, given the positive results seen in PACIFIC. I'm not surprised to see durvalumab get a nod here, since it's the leader in this particular setting right now. And it wouldn't surprise me much to see AZN throw a lot more in the way of effort to let the world know it has something very interesting on its hands with durvalumab here.

Clovis and Bristol-Myers not falling behind in PARP-checkpoint combo collaboration

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has had a bit of a roller coaster ride over the past few years that many investors will remember vividly, driven in large part by the promise and ultimate failure of its lung cancer drug, rociletinib. Subsequently, though, the company was able to advance its PARP inhibitor, rucaparib, to the market for treatment of ovarian cancer.

But it plays in an increasingly crowded field, competing with AZN's olaparib and Tesaro's (NASDAQ:TSRO) niraparib. The news that AZN and MRK would collaborate on PARP/checkpoint studies didn't seem like great news for CLVS.

But the company and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) recently announced the formation of a clinical collaboration to study rucaparib and nivolumab in patients with advanced ovarian cancer and advanced triple-negative breast cancer. These studies are launching right away as phase 3 trials. Furthermore, the two companies will collaborate in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Looking forward: This clear interest on the part of PARP inhibitor developers and immune checkpoint giants is fascinating. We've gone from very little research into BRCA-involved diseases with the immune checkpoint inhibitors to suddenly having a variety of phase 3 trials. This also gives the BMY another opportunity to subvert MRK on its road back to dominance in the immune checkpoint inhibitor space. But time will tell, and I look forward to hearing more about these results.

Amgen's bone therapy may move into steroid-induced osteoporosis

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has had the RANK ligand inhibitor denosumab in its pocket for many years now, approved because of its ability to help patients with bone metastasis preserve their bones and quality of life. But that's the higher-dose, branded Xgeva, and the lower dose of 60 mg (Prolia) is approved for the treatment of osteoporosis in people at risk for fracture.

Now, AMGN is looking to widen the eligible patient population even further. For the most part, men and women receiving denosumab will have underlying osteoporosis related to aging, but certain drugs can also result in osteoporosis, such as glucocorticoids. So AMGN has moved development of denosumab in this direction, and recently, the company announced the filing of a supplemental drug application for this population of patients.

Looking forward: Many people, including younger people, have inflammatory conditions that can require steroid treatment to manage. This application could potentially move denosumab into younger, eligible patient populations, expanding the range for AMGN and this drug that can use more attention as a supportive care measure.

Lots of very interesting events recently! I'm particularly interested to follow the AZN developments, as the PACIFIC trial may be the first glimmer of proof that combining radiation therapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors can boost activity, and the top line data are consistent with that. We need to see more on toxicity, though.

