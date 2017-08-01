RPX Corporation's (RPXC) CEO Marty Roberts on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 01, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, and thank you everyone for joining us today to review RPX Corporation's second quarter 2017 earnings. Leading the call today to discuss the results are Marty Roberts, RPX's Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

The agenda for today's call includes commentary from Marty, regarding second quarter results and recent developments in the business, followed by detailed review of the quarter's financials by Dave. Dave will also provide the third quarter guidance and update the full year outlook. Immediately following, we’ll open the call up to take your questions.

This afternoon, RPX issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2017 financial results, which is available on the company's website at www.rpxcorp.com. This call is being broadcast over the Internet and the audio of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website. Also, please note that there are slides corresponding to the information discussed today available on the IR site.

I'd like to remind everyone that today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements that are not historical facts but are based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to expectations regarding the growth of the company’s business and the business outlook for the year. The company’s actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company’s SEC filings for detailed information concerning the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future events. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during the call. Reconciliations are included in the table that is available on the website.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Marty.

Marty Roberts

Thanks, JoAnn, and hello to all of you listening in today. Q2 was a successful and busy quarter for RPX, so Dave and I will give a quick overview and then we'll take your questions.

The company's operating results were in line with our expectations for the quarter, with subscription revenues of $61.6 million and total revenues of $80.4 million. As Dave will discuss, our focus on operations has started to payoff and is reflected in improving SG&A and our EBITDA performance.

We ended the quarter with more than 320 total clients. As a reminder, last quarter we simplified how we report the number of insurance clients to reflect the number of billing entities. Counting just the single VC, our private equity fund by an insurance rather than each covered company within its portfolio.

Overall, we provided patent risk mitigation to more than 400 companies at the end of Q2. Renewals in both the network and insurance business during the quarter went well and our renewal rate remains slightly below 90%.

Operationally, I'm very pleased with how the quarter played out. This was the first full quarter where Dave and I were collaborating as CEO and CFO and it has proven to be a productive partnership. In addition, I'm very happy with how my whole management team is working together.

Some of you may have noticed that we've been issuing press releases a little more frequently. For example, last quarter we announced a positive decision in an IPR we filed against the Rothschild Patent and a few weeks ago, we also announced a significant patent rights acquisition deal with ZilLabs.

These aren’t unusual events that are kind of things we've been doing regularly, but we just haven't typically announced them. One of the things we plan to do a little differently going forward is be more transparent and provide ongoing insight into the business and developments here at RPX. These releases are examples of that changing approach.

Also during the quarter, we finalized improvements to our RPX Insight, market intelligence service and have now launched it formally. Insight his fee-based online access to RPX data on patent litigation trends and costs, patent transactions and pricing and analysis of key elements and developments in the patent space.

It's the most comprehensive and in many respects only source of detailed historical cost and settlement data as well as unique information about the behavior of licensors, defendants and others in the patent ecosystem.

We've been testing the service with users for a couple of quarters and have continued to make refinements based on feedback from early adopters. The interface and functionality are excellent now and Insight truly is in order of magnitude better than any similar service out there.

We believe the service will not only become a new source of revenue, but also a clear differentiator for the RPX Brand and an additional example of our leadership in the patent market. We're now rolling out Insight to the broader market and have hired a dedicated manager to drive our sales efforts to law firms, corporations and other users.

One other important piece of news we announced this afternoon is the management transition at our subsidiary, Inventus. Trevor Campion is stepping down from running the company and Paul Mankoo, who has been serving as President of Inventus and who has a deep knowledge of the company's technology and markets will be taking his place. Paul was the company's head of sales before becoming President.

The transition is underway and going well. Paul played a key role in the integration of Inventus into RPX and is very involved in our cross-selling efforts. We're delighted to have him leading Inventus and happy to have him on the call today for Q&A.

In other recent development at the company, we've successfully consolidated our real estate presence in our San Francisco headquarters and took several other steps to rationalize our cost structure.

We've also continued to look at opportunities to increase the number of services that can create value for our clients and shareholders. This is something we discussed at our investor Day in May. RPX plays a unique and pivotal role in the patent market and we're continuously assessing ways to leverage this position.

I also want to give an update on the status of our share buyback program. We know this is an issue of interest for many of you. I want to assure you that we remain committed to investing in our common stock.

There are going to be different opinions as to the scale and pace of that effort. The Board revisits our capital structure in general and the stock buyback in particular every quarter and believes we're investing in the program at an appropriate level given our share price and other potential uses of our capital to augment our core business.

Finally some of you've been asking about the TC Heartland decision and what impact it might have on us? The short answer is we don't know yet what the short-term effect will be, but we're fairly confident that it will not materially reduce the long-term impact and costs of patent litigation.

Very briefly, the TC Heartland decision has made it more difficult for plaintiffs to initiate litigation in any federal district they choose. For decades, the Eastern District of Texas has been a preferred venue for trolls and other licensors because it's perceived to be more favorable to patent owners.

The legal hurdles to establish jurisdiction over a defendant in the Eastern district are now higher and plaintiffs are assessing their options. Its early days yet and we aren't sure where the lawsuits will be going.

That said, we do have some initial data on this, which by the way we make available through RPX Insight and we can see that the Eastern District of Texas accounted for 57% of pre-TC Heartland NPE litigation in the first 20 weeks of 2017, but only 28% in the eight weeks following the decision.

Over that period, Delaware, Illinois and California districts seem to have picked up most of the patent caseload that didn't go to Texas, which underscores an important fact. TC Heartland is not going to make patent owners stop monetizing their patents. They'll just be doing it elsewhere and that's simply a fact of the patent ecosystem. Patents still represent risk.

As we've discussed for the past year, even with IPRs Alice and a more selective approach by licensors, there's still billions of dollars being wasted every year on unnecessary litigation and bloated settlements. There's still a compelling need for the solutions and expertise that RPX provides.

There are thousands of at-risk companies and those with the most immediate and persistent risk already understand the value of our services and have become clients. For those other companies and sectors where risk is still emerging such as automotive, autonomous vehicles and the Internet of things or whose products make licensing attacks somewhat less frequent, we continue our education and marketing efforts.

Patent risk isn't going away neither is the need for discovery services. RPX delivers technology-based solutions to these markets that are more effective and more efficient than existing or competing solutions. It's why we remain so confident in the long-term outlook for our core business and in our ability to expand our presence in the larger market for corporate legal services.

So that will do it for me. Again, it was a solid quarter. To give you more detail on how the business performed in Q2 and our guidance for the remainder of 2017 here is Dave.

Dave Anderson

Thanks Marty. As noted please refer to the slide deck on our Investor Relations Site, which corresponds to today's second quarter 2017 financial discussion. I encourage you to review the stack and today's press release for the full details of our financial results and as usual, our discussion will focus on non-GAAP metrics, which JoAnn explained a few minutes ago.

To echo Marty's comments, we are pleased that our increased operational focus is beginning to show results. The savings from consolidating the real estate footprint along with a more strategic approach to headcount additions and lower professional costs is allowing us to reduce our full year SG&A guidance.

At the same time, we believe there are additional ways to improve our execution while pursuing opportunities both organic and inorganic to leverage our unique position and bring cost efficiencies to the corporate legal market.

Now for the quarter, total revenue was $80.4 million a decrease of 3% from Q2 2016. Description revenue in the patent risk management business was $61.6 million, a decrease of $1.6 million from the prior-year period and down $1.8 million sequentially.

Discovery services revenue was $18.8 million representing a 2% decrease from revenue of $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2016, but up $0.8 million or 4% from $18 million sequentially.

For the year-on-your compare, the decline in the Pound Sterling versus the U.S. dollar had a $0.5 million negative impact on our future results compared to Q2 2016. On a constant currency basis, revenue would have been $19.4 million this past quarter.

In this quarter, we saw a continued growth in our review services offering, which is good news, but does carry lower margins than our data services offering. Fee-related revenue for the quarter was negligible at $32,000.

Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $50.5 million in Q2, a 4% increase from $45.5 million in Q2 2016. Patent amortization included in the cost of revenue was $39.8 million in Q2. As a reminder, the cost of revenue largely reflects the amortization of acquired patent assets.

Those assets acquired during the second quarter will be amortized over a period of about 22 months as some of the acquired assets have particularly short amortization periods. As always, our focus is on completing transactions that are best for our clients and near-term prospects regardless of the amortization period and the related impact on non-GAAP net income.

Note that we're increasing our full-year cost of revenue guidance to reflect the uptick in Q2 and the balance of the year. Non-GAAP SG&A was $17 million. This is down from $18.9 million a year ago, representing a decrease of $1.9 million or 10%.

We're pleased that again our costs are below expectations and we're racing hard to continue this positive trend. To reflect our progress, we are reducing our full year SG&A guidance. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $9.2 million or $0.18 per diluted share. This compares to $9.1 million or $0.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016.

Note that because of some discrete one-time items our non-GAAP tax rate for this quarter was 31%, which is lower than the 35% to 37% we reported for most of the past quarters. We anticipate the tax rate will be 35% for the balance of the year.

For the quarter, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the patent risk management and discovery services segments was $48.6 million and $5 million respectively. Consolidated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $53.6 million and consolidated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA minus net patent spend was $43.1 million.

Net patent spent for the second quarter was $10.5 million. While this was the lowest level we have seen in some time, I'll note that for the first half of the year, we spent $41.6 million and we added to that amount by completing the ZilLabs transaction we announced shortly after quarter end.

As such, we remain comfortable with our guidance of $110 million to $115 million in patent spend for the full year.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended Q2 with net cash of $152.8 million reflecting $244.5 million in cash equivalents and short-term investments less $91.7 million in debt. Our deferred revenue balance was $114.6 million, a decrease from $136 million in Q1, reflecting largely the seasonality of client renewals.

During Q2, we repurchased 23,000 shares of RPX stock at an average price of $12.70 per share. Since the Board authorized their share repurchase program in Q1 of 2015, we repurchased accumulative 8.3 million shares of our stock for $91 million at an average price of $10.91 per share.

We had $58.9 million remaining under the current $150 million authorization. As for quarterly guidance, for Q3, we expect combined subscription and discovery services revenue of $79 million to $82 million. Fee-related revenue guidance for the third quarter is $2 million. So total revenue for Q3 is $81 million to $84 million.

Third quarter non-GAAP net income is expected to be between $7 million and $9 million with 50 million diluted shares outstanding on a weighted basis. For Q3, we expect consolidated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $53 million to $55 million.

As per changes to our full-year guidance, full year, we expect subscription revenues of $243 million to $250 million and discovery revenue of $71 million to $79 million, which raises the bottom end of our range by a combined $4 million, reflecting our bookings today and our outlook for the second half.

Fee-related revenue guidance for the full year is being reduced at the high end by $5 million to $5 million to $10 million as our pipeline remains strong, but it is less likely, we will close in our fee generating deals by year-end to support the top end of our original guidance.

So full-year total revenue guidance increases by $4 million at the low end, but decreases by $5 million at the high end, yielding revenue guidance of $319 million to $339 million. Cost of revenue increases by $6 million to $8 million yielding a range of $201 million to $204 million.

Within cost of revenue, the patent amortization outlook, which can be found in the press release increases to $159 million to $161 million, which is up $2 million to $3 million from our last call and $5 million to $6 million from our original full-year guidance.

As mentioned earlier, we are lowering our fully year SG&A guidance and now expect full year SG&A cost between $68 million and $71 million, which is down $5 million to $7 million from our previous guidance.

This guidance includes the reinvestment of a portion of our operational savings towards the continued development of some of the opportunities we highlighted at our Investor Day. Full year non-GAAP net income is expected to be $32 million to $38 million with 50 million diluted shares outstanding on a weighted basis.

For the full year, we are raising the bottom end of our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million and narrowing the range. We now expect adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of approximately $212 million to $225 million for the total company, reflecting adjusted EBITDA of $193 million to $202 million for the patent risk management business and adjusted EBITDA of $19 million to $23 million for Discovery Services.

Finally, as we are keeping our patent spend guided unchanged at $110 million to $115 million, we expect consolidated adjusted EBITDA less net patent spend of $97 million to $115 million.

Lastly, I mentioned at our Investor Day in May that like many companies we are reviewing the potential impact of the FASB ASC 606 standard on the timing and recognition of revenue starting in 2018. Interpreting the standard for RPX is especially challenging because of our unique business model, which offers patent licenses as a component of a broader business and advisory service.

We are currently estimating the potential size and impact of this change on our financials and will provide an update on our next call. For further discussion on this topic, it will be available in our 10-Q.

With that, we will now take your questions.

JoAnn Horne

Operator, we'll take questions please.

Nikhil Dixit

Hi guys. This is Nikhil Dixit on for Darrin. Thanks for taking my question. First, I was curious if you can delve a little deeper into the RPX Insight product, pretty interesting. I thought if you could give some more colors as to the thought process behind the roll out there and then also, what kinds of feedback you're hearing from clients thus far?

And then, it also seems like a subscription model maybe what the pricing is like there or what kind of revenue contributions we can expect longer term, thanks?

Marty Roberts

Hi, this is Marty. So, the insight product is something we've been working on for several years. We've rebranded it and did some changes -- made some changes to the interface. It's a lot of patent data that our users can search. They can get profiles of different litigants. There's a lot of prior art search reports available and you can cut it by the patent campaign, by the individual patent.

The way that we price it is annual subscription by license and the pricing is actually available on our website. We currently have quite a number of subscribers and we're hoping for a lot more, which is why we've hired somebody to manage the process of selling.

As far as the revenue opportunity we're not prepared to give any guidance about that right now, but we have high expectations that we're going to get a good uptake for our new service.

Nikhil Dixit

Got it. And then just as a follow-up I know at the Investor Day there was some kind of ongoing discussion about the cross-selling opportunities between Inventus and core RPX. I was wondering if you could give us an update there as to what you're seeing around timing of that for '17 and going forward, thanks?

Marty Roberts

We've had quite a few successes with our cross-selling efforts and because we're primarily directed at corporate accounts and those tend to happen after a request for proposals and they put the work out for a period of a year or two or three.

We have a good pipeline and we're expecting to see some more cross-sell success in the next six months.

Dave Anderson

And to the extent that we've had cross-sell success in the first half of the year or had line of sight to that in the second half of the year, that's incorporated into the guidance we gave today that raised the bottom of the range by $1 million per discovery services.

Nikhil Dixit

Got it. Thanks, I'll jump back in the queue.

Matthew Galinko

Hey good afternoon. Really, it's very early on for insights, but I am just curious what the cell cycle looks like, how lengthy that is and how fluidly reliably you're able to close on sales?

Marty Roberts

Well its early days. We just launched it. So, I'm not sure how long the sales cycle is, but it's a fairly easy thing to sign up for and we had -- all of our members are currently using it and then we have paid subscribers who are not currently RPX members.

So, I'll be able to give you a better -- it's unique in the data that we've amassed as we believe the biggest database of patent litigation and we've spent a lot of time and effort to decode it and to make it searchable and usable by our customers and potential customers.

Matthew Galinko

All right and is there any potential for bundling the sale of that and the discovery service or is there any cross-pollination fleet there?

Marty Roberts

Maybe but the e-discovery services are not just about patents. That cuts across every kind of litigation that a company has. So, it could be tax or securities and those are clearly not -- our insight product is not relevant to that kind of litigation. So, I suppose potentially, but it would be for a smaller number of potential e-discovery clients.

Matthew Galinko

Great. All right. Thank you.

Marty Roberts

Okay. Thanks everybody. We really appreciate your time and we look forward to talking to you next quarter.

