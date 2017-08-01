Alacer Gold's (ALIAF) CEO Rod Antal on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCPK:ALIAF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Lisa Maestas - Director-Investor Relations

Rod Antal - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Murchison - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Tara Hassan - Credit Suisse

Operator

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Lisa Maestas, Director of Investor Relations at Alacer Gold. Please go ahead, Ms. Maestas.

Lisa Maestas

Thanks, Ivana. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's Second Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

You will find Alacer Gold listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast, and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found in our earnings press release and on our website at alacergold.com. All documents released today can also be found on sedar.com and the asx.com.au. A telephonic replay of this call will be available for one month, and an archived webcast will be available for three months following today's call. Following today's presentation, we will open the call up for a question-and-answer session.

If I could please direct you to turn to Slide 2. This call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included in our presentation, press release and the MD&A. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and are on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rod Antal. If you could please turn to Slide 3.

Rod Antal

Well everyone, welcome to the second quarter call. I'd like to start off by highlighting some of the key activities for the first half of the year. From a strategic perspective the Sulfide Project is on schedule and is now tracking under budget with capital cost estimate declining from $744 million to $726 million. Drilling is continuing at Çakmaktepe, and the DFS is progressing for Gediktepe.

On the operations front and as we guided and we received a pasture permit in April, we started mining in the West Pit. This has allowed us to meet our half year production guidance of 35% to 40%. With the first half results, we're on track to meet our full year production guidance of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces. We expect cost to trend lower in the second half and to meet full year guidance.

Now financial have strengthened, to-date we have captured $18 million of savings on the Sulfide Project compared to the capital cost estimate. This was from the negotiated lira denominated contracts and the devaluation of the lira. We also announced a couple of weeks ago that we completed a hedge program, the 500 million Turkish Lira to limit exposure to currency volatility. This has the potential to deliver additional savings on the project of up to $50 million.

We're pleased with the progress we're making and as setting the foundations, the success for the rest of the year and beyond. Let's turn to Slide 4, for an update of the Sulfide Project. As you can see from this picture, construction of the project is progressing quickly and is on schedule. As you can imagine there is currently one of the activity going on, as we ramp up post the bar on holiday.

On the next Slide, there are a couple of more detailed photos of the Sulfide Project development. So moving on to Slide 5, and moving clockwise from top left. In the grinding area you can see the first part of the installation of the SAG mill feed conveyor. You can also see the mills on the ground, which are now being prepared for reinstallation.

The oxygen plant was 66% complete by the end of quarter two and the many tanks in installation and POX areas are advancing to schedule. Turn on to Slide 6, the Sulfide Project continues to advance the schedule with a number of milestones achieved in the second quarter. The autoclave assembly was completed and the QI process will continue until we see final certification in the third quarter.

Engineering design is complete, pipe installation is commenced and electrical and instrumentation well I guess started with the cable rack installation and a liable of the first electrical roots inside. Spending on the project continues to ramp up with total project spending of $321 million and remain in capital spend of $405 million at the end of the second quarter.

We have been successful in negotiating a number of contracts in Turkish Lira. These together with the depreciation of the lira, means we have captured $18 million of savings on cost incurred so far. As a result, we have reduced the Sulfide Project capital cost estimate from $744 million to $726 million.

In addition to the $18 million of captured savings the Turkish Lira hedge program for 500 million lira and an average FX rate 3.8 has the potential to deliver an additional capital cost estimate reduction of up to $50 million. However, with the project 48% complete, there are number of items that make it too early to quantify a definitive number for the potential CapEx savings until we complete the project next year.

The course of the other factor that will ultimately determine the final capital cost of the project is to use the contingency. In this regard, the contingency remains in good shape, but we have the every expectation that we will fully utilize this contingency on the project.

As we look forward, this next period will be critical as construction activities reach a peak across the number of work fronts. We are also very focused on the well-progressed operational readiness that provides us with a granularity be successful as we start-up the plan next year.

So in summary, we are tracking to plan and we put ourselves in a very good position to be successful. We look forward to keeping you up to-date as the project continues to progress.

So on to Slide 7, and keeping with the early work on the thing we are seeing for technical aspects of the project, we have also been busy on the financial front with the gold hedge program and the recently announced Turkish Lira hedging.

At the end of the second quarter there was approximately 115,000 ounces of forward gold sales remaining at an average price of $1,281, securing the gold price during the construction period. After a comprehensive technical review by the lenders independent engineers and satisfaction of all conditions precedent, we drew down $130 million from the $350 million finance facility in April.

Another important liquidity factor is that our lenders have confirmed that no cost overrun reserve is required. This outcome demonstrates the robustness of the Sulfide Project and it means we do not need to maintain a restricted cash balance with the banks.

Our liquidity remains strong at $422 million plus we expect to generate over $80 million of free cash flow from the current operations through the remaining construction period. This provides us a comfortable cash surplus with total liquidity and sources of cash, aggregating over $500 million. With an estimate of $405 million of capital spend remaining for the project, the project is well and truly funded.

So moving on to the next Slide, I just want to take a moment to discuss the other organic growth opportunities we're progressing. In December, we released a maiden resource in the Çöpler District of 140,000 M&I ounces, which is a positive first step. These deposits are 5 to 7 kilometers from Çöpler, and the resource remains open. As you know, we became more excited from the discovery we had at the end of last year's drilling program, where we identified a shallow, high-grade area called Çakmaktepe Central. Most of the drilling results were not included in the maiden resource due to timing and represent resource growth potential.

While the maiden resource at Çakmaktepe has established a great foundation, Central appears to more closely align to our regional exploration objective of discovering shallow satellite deposits that have the potential for quick development. The 2017 drilling program that is progressing will be focused on the step-out drilling for the entire Çakmaktepe mineralized area. Another large part of the program this year will be at Çakmaktepe Central, it will be to define the development plans to potentially bring Central into production in 2018. Later this year we plan to provide an exploration update on the current work and also announce days on those development plans for Central.

On to Slide 9, on Gediktepe. In September last year, we announced the results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study on Gediktepe, the polymetallic orebody, of which we own 50% with our joint venture partner. The Project has the potential to become a valuable contributor to our business in the medium term with a projected Life-of-Mine production of 1.8 million ounces on a gold equivalent basis over 12-years and all-in sustaining cost is $625. We have started and expect to issue a Definitive Feasibility Study with development options for the Project in June of next year, so June of 2018.

So with that, I want to hand the presentation over to Mark for an overview of the operating results which are outlined on Slide 10.

Mark Murchison

Thanks Rod. And hello everyone. Some key operating metrics from Slide 10; 31,000 ounces of gold were produced in Q2 giving production for the first half of 64,000 ounces or 38% of full year guidance. All-in sustaining cost of $909 per ounce for the quarter was higher than full year guidance. Our all-in sustaining costs are expected to trend lower through the second half of the year for a few reasons. Production will increase in the second half, all distances will be shorter and more wise times will be used largely in the construction of Sulfide Project.

With the receipt of the Pasture Permit, mining of the West Pit commenced in April, we anticipate the mining of oxide ore in the West and Marble Pit they complete by the end of Q3. And the Manganese Pit will be the primary stores of the oxide ore for the remainder of the year.

And on to Slide 11, and our financial results, I'll focus a few comments on the half year numbers. 63,000 ounces of gold was sold in the first half and we had approximately 3,000 ounces of gold on hand at the end of the period. Operating cash flow $17 million was generated. Attributable net profit was $32 million or $0.11 per share for the half. The attributable net profit includes two significant non-cash items.

Firstly, an attributable income tax benefit of $40 million arising from incentive tax credits, we're likely to qualifying expenditures under the third incentive certificate. And secondly, an attributable unrealized $10 million loss arising from the mark-to-market value of the gold and we have a hedge books at period end that probably offsets the tax credit.

A comment on tax as a reminder. We estimate that for every dollar spent on the Sulfide Project and heap leach pad expansion, a $0.35 cash tax credit will be generated. So for 2017, with over $420 million of CapEx forecast to be spent on these items, approximately $140 million of cash tax credits, or 35% of the spend, will be recognized as a credit in the profit and loss.

The effective accounting tax rate in the financial statements is expected to continue as a significant credit during the sulfide construction period as incentive tax credits are recognized and carried forward as deferred tax assets to offset future tax payable. As just mentioned, we forecast approximately $140 million to be recognized in 2017, and credited to the income tax expense in the P&L.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, we expect Alacer's annual effective cash tax rise going forward to there around 5%. Our balance sheet remains strong and supports our growth as Rod announced our liquidity position is very strong with cash of $202 million and $220 million undrawn on the finance facility.

And in addition, we are forecasting free cash flow from the oxides during the sulfide construction period of over $80 million. In total, that gives us a cash source through the sulfide construction period of over $500 million.

Now, if you can please turn to Slide 12, I will hand the call back over to Rod.

Rod Antal

Yes, Mark.

General revise of foundation to growth in value creation, the sulfide project is tracking under budget and is on schedule for first gold pour in quarter three next year. With the sulfide project in the first quartile of all and sustaining cost curve, the project will generate $1.5 billion of free cash flow over the 20-year life of mine.

We continue to take a disciplined investment approach and have derisked the business on several fronts. Our balance sheet remains strong. As Mark mentioned with $502 million of sources available and $405 million left in capital spend for the project. We have cash of $18 million of savings on the sulfide project CapEx as compared to the Capital cost estimate and we continue to derisk the business with gold and Lira hedges.

The Lira hedges provide potential about $250 million in additional savings on the sulfide project, capital cost estimate. Our organic growth portfolio [indiscernible] results and we are advancing our pipeline. We are targeting production from Çakmaktepe in 2018 and we continue to advance getting to both [DFS] [ph] stage with the potential to bring it online 2020.

So, with that, I'd now like to open up the call for questions. So, thanks Evan.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Michael Slifirski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Hi, Rod and Mark. Thanks very much. Just interested given your recently confident projecting what the benefit to the CapEx of the project might be from the currency. Can you also then perhaps project what benefit on the same basis that might be for operating cost for the project?

Mark Murchison

Look, it's a good question Michael. We haven't projected the final numbers yet in terms of the detail. The checks and balances are replaced of course to ensure a lot of the assumptions are in the original studies still hold true and please to report that we are in very good shape on that regard, until we get closer towards the start-up of the plan and we start to put in the procurement request for a lot of the consumables and other items that we will need for as the plan itself, which is probably a little bit too early to tell at this stage.

So, but if we -- once we get through that if there are any material impacts to the [$340] [ph] of tonne processing cost then we will obviously let you know.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thanks. May be a slow extension then, if you look at perhaps just labor and the impact on that, how much has been given back through inflation or is there a net benefit and labor for the operating cost at this stage?

Rod Antal

As Mark sort of mentions from time to time the headline inflation rate Turkey sort of stays again at 10% mark. But, with the -- on a local basis but with the devaluation of Lira, obviously we are more than offsetting some of those increases. But, it really depends on the time when we start to see that Michael on to what the Lira has done. And the impacts to the labor pool, remember we are looking at different type of labor pool here. That we will be bringing in with specialist skills and other things on how much that would have impacted. But, again, so far we have not seen any material change there or assumption.

Michael Slifirski

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Tara Hassan with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Tara Hassan

Afternoon gents and Lisa. Can you may be provide some guidance on what your expected credit profile is on the oxide through the second half of this year to get to your targeted guidance?

Mark Murchison

Hi, Tara. Its Mark. So, in the second half the grade that we are forecasting is around 1.2 grams and the other part that's significant is that we will certainly forecasting and planning that we will stack considerably more oxide tonnes on the [indiscernible] path than we did in the first half, would be around 4 million tonnes in the second half.

Tara Hassan

Okay. That's great. And just going back to the question regarding the CapEx savings, I know it's kind of tricky with the moment on the Lira, but is it possible or do you have a rough idea of how much of that $50 million would be related to Lira and the hedging program versus potential gains on contracts?

Rod Antal

It's what we are talking about is predominantly the Lira comparison to the original capital cost estimate. So, through the good work of the good team, we have been able to negotiate more about contracts in Turkish Lira than we have recently anticipated, so that was the first thing.

And then, through the recent hedging program that we put in place a few weeks ago, we announced a few weeks ago, we have taken the spend of the 3.8 versus the controlled cost estimate of about 2.7. So, that's how that numbers come about. But, it's just a couple of points I just want to make on why we are saying at this stage, we are still not going to settle the numbers. So, the range is up to $50 million. There is a couple of factors that we will apply here. That the first one will be -- remember we have the flexibility on the hedge program to use it both in operations and the sulfide project. So, ultimately the amounts of savings will be determined by how that's allocated.

The second part of this is, there is still some parts of the project that we call uncommitted, so things like some of the under stocks that could be in Turkish Lira or not. And we haven't got a -- we might have a follow-up number until -- probably another six months since we are through the project to see what that number looks like. So, there could be some variability to the final number for the Turkish Lira.

And then, last part is, obviously, we are 48% through the project, half project we will have -- we will ramp up the commercial terms in terms of any variations on the contracts coming up into sort of second quarter next year and we will see what the impacts of any of that is to that amount.

So, but that's why we are not committal on these actual numbers just yet, but it's really [indiscernible] they can be up to 50. There are other things that will come into play and we will see how that ramp up.

Tara Hassan

Okay. That's great. Thanks. And just a final question, when you look forward on sort of the remaining milestones to complete for the sulfide expansion, what for U.S. a critical path item at this point that you are focused on getting done?

Mark Murchison

Not surprising the three areas that is beyond the critical part is, the order class circuit in total. The CFE tanks and then the tonnage storage facility sort of the key areas, but we are in that stage of the project right now where there are number of work fronts that are open as you could imagine. And a lot of the efforts now, if we get into sort of the peak man load for or quick mining for the upward project is bringing it all together. So, we have the piping, the distillation of all the electrical et cetera, et cetera which obviously is quite laborious and takes a lot of time.

So, you could say the critical path is ensuring that we might time the productivity right through this next period if we bring all the plans together. But, in terms of the piece -- components of the plant, there is sort of three big ones.

Tara Hassan

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Mark Murchison

No worries.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will hand the call and go back to Mr. Antal for closing remarks. Thank you.

Rod Antal

Well, thanks Ivana and appreciate and thanks all for joining us today as we mentioned we had a first half of the year. We are on track for our operations. Some good news coming out from the sulfide project which we are on schedule over the next year and the organic growth fortunes of the portfolio is starting to run as well. So, look forward to keeping you all up-to -date. We thank [indiscernible].

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

