Centrica's (CPYYF) CEO Iain Conn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Centrica plc (OTCPK:CPYYF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Iain Conn - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Bell - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Hanafin - Chief Executive, Centrica Business

Mark Hodges - Chief Executive, Centrica Consumer

Analysts

Lakis Athanasiou - Agency Partners

Mark Freshney - Credit Suisse

Chris Laybutt - JPMorgan

Martin Brough - Deutsche

Nick Ashworth - Morgan Stanley

Edmund Reid - Lazarus

Fraser McLaren - BofA Merrill Lynch

John Musk - RBC

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Iain Turner - Exane

Jenny Ping - Citi

Dominic Nash - Macquarie

Iain Conn

Morning everyone and welcome to Centrica's 2017 Interim Results Presentation. We're in a different venue today, and before we begin, just a word on safety in this building. There are no planned fire alarms today. So in the event of one, listen to the verbal instructions from UBS staff who will direct you towards the fire exits, which are located at each side of the stage here and at the rear of the auditorium.

As usual, I'm joined here today by our Chairman, Rick Haythornthwaite; Jeff Bell, up here with me, our Group Chief Financial Officer; Mark Hodges and Mark Hanafin, who are the Chief Executives of Centrica Consumer and Centrica Business respectively, and a number of other members of the Centrica team.

After some brief remarks from me, Jeff will take you through our detailed financial results. I'll then provide you with an update on aspects of our strategic progress, including our perspective on the UK energy supply market, and our pricing announcement this morning, before Mark and Mark join us on the stage to take your questions.

So moving on to the main headlines from today's first half results announcement. Firstly we delivered solid financial performance despite the effects of warm weather, competitive pressures and the prevailing political and regulatory uncertainties.

Adjusted operating profit was down 4% to £816 million. Within this, customer-facing operating profit was flat overall, while profit from the asset businesses was down, primarily reflecting the shutdown at Rough. Adjusted earnings were down by 11% to £449 million and earnings per share were 8.2 pence. In terms of cash flow, EBITDA was up 2%, and while adjusted operating cash flow was down 9% year-on-year at £1.2 billion, this reflected the one-off working capital inflows in 2016 in the UK business. We remain on track to meet our 2017 full year target of over £2 billion of adjusted operating cash flow.

Underlying adjusted operating cash flow growth relative to the first half of 2016 was 0.3%, reflecting the strong delivery in 2016 and the impact on gross margin this year from a number of factors, including the warmer weather. The cumulative annual growth rate relative to the first half of 2015 is now 2.6% per annum.

We delivered a further £124 million of efficiency program savings in the first half of the year against our full year target of £250 million. We also made further strong progress on reducing net debt, down by over £0.5 billion in the first half to £2.9 billion. This means we are within our targeted £2.5 billion to £3 billion range, and we continue to expect to be within this range at the end of the year. As we said in February, we believe this net debt range to be our optimum sustainable level with the current portfolio in the current environment.

Our second headline is that following completion of a number of transactions announced recently and implementation of the other aspects of our strategy, the company will have been fundamentally repositioned by the end of 2017. We've shifted the mix of our portfolio and have reallocated resources accordingly towards our customer-facing businesses. We have reduced E&P capital expenditure significantly and announced over £800 million of divestments in 2017, taking the total to over £900 million in the last two years, at the upper end of the £0.5 billion to £1 billion target range. We've reinvested over £500 million incrementally in our customer facing businesses since the start of 2016. Our efficiency program, targeting £750 million of efficiencies by 2020 relative to 2015 is well ahead of schedule and our efficiency delivery has allowed us to absorb the effects of inflation and foreign exchange and still fund our growth while keeping operating costs below 2015 in nominal terms.

Finally, as we demonstrated at our Capital Markets Day, we've materially enhanced our capabilities and technology, providing a strong platform for customer led growth. In the first half of 2017 we launched new propositions focused on bundling and personalization in our core energy supply and services businesses and on delivering growth in our Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, and Energy Marketing & Trading business units. I'll touch upon all of these aspects in a little more detail after Jeff has taken you through the financials. In summary, we've carefully executed on our 2015 strategy over the past two years and in the last six months have been -- and the last six months have been particularly busy. Centric is on track to have completed the first phase of our strategic implementation by the end of 2017, and although there are continuing challenges, including political and regulatory uncertainties in the UK and strong [competitiveness] with new capabilities and markets, we believe we're well placed competitively to deliver customer led growth and [indiscernible] returns to our shareholders over the medium term.

Let me now hand over to Jeff. Thank you.

Jeff Bell

Thank you, Iain, and good morning, everyone. As usual, I'll start with the commodity environment, then cover the financial headlines and review divisional results, before finishing on cash flow and net debt. So with respect to commodity prices, while oil, NBP gas, and baseload power prices all fell in the first half of the year, they were significantly higher on average than the first half of 2016, and remained in a band between the 70/50/50 environment that broadly existed when we set out our strategy in July 2015 and our low case scenario of 35/35/35. Let me now cover the financial headlines. Revenue was up 7%, primarily reflecting the Neas Energy acquisition and the impact of foreign exchange movements on our North American business. As you've heard from Iain, adjusted operating profit fell by 4% to £816 million. And when including the impact of a £27 million reduction in the capitalized interest credit, adjusted earnings were down 11% to £449 million. Adjusted basic EPS was 8.2 pence and the interim dividend per share is 3.6 pence, 30% of last year's full-year dividend and in line with our established practice.

On cash flow, EBITDA increased 2% to just under £1.3 billion and adjusted operating cash flow fell 9% to £1.2 billion, which reflects the impact of the one-off working capital inflow in the UK business in 2016. Adjusting for this impact and for foreign exchange and commodity price moves, underlying adjusted operating cash flow growth was 0.3%.Group net investment, including acquisitions and disposals, was down 70% to £131 million. In part reflecting this, net debt fell to £2.9 billion.

Returning to adjusted operating profit, here you can see the split across our two customer-facing businesses with increased profit from Centrica Business and lower profit from Centrica Consumer effectively offsetting each other, and our asset businesses delivering lower profit, primarily reflecting the operational issues at Rough. In simple terms, the reduction in operating profit of £37 million has three components. First, external factors, including commodity prices, foreign exchange movements, and weather, with weather the largest component, reduced our operating profit by around £70 million. Second, choices we've made, including taking the Morecambe field offline, and ceasing storage activities reduced our operating profit by a further £80 million. And third, the change in the underlying operations of the business, primarily driven by cost efficiencies and Energy Marketing & Trading's significantly stronger margin contribution, which more than offset the impact of customer losses increased operating profit by around £110 million.

Let me now turn to each of the business units to provide some additional operational and performance detail, starting with Centrica Consumer. Profit from our Centrica Consumer division fell 20%. UK Home profit was down 23% to £489 million, within which energy supply profit was down 26% to £381 million, reflecting the impact of warmer weather on energy consumption, a reduction in the number of customer account holdings, and the implementation in April of a tariff cap for prepayment customers, which we estimate will impact our full-year 2017 revenue by about £50 million. This was partially offset by further cost efficiency with cost per UK Home account down 6% compared to the first half last year.

Ireland again delivered a good performance with operating profit increasing to £33 million driven by lower cost and a strong performance from our trading and power generation business, and as a result, first half operating profit was up 38% and 26% on a local currency basis. North America Home profit increased to £60 million, up 82% in sterling, although only up 62% in dollar terms. This reflects a focus on more valuable customer segments, cost efficiency measures with cost per customer down 5%, and reduced losses from the solar business. Despite actions taken to make the solar business more efficient and scalable, we have come to the conclusion that it could not become a materially profitable business. We have, therefore, taken the decision to close the business and expect to have exited the U.S. residential solar market by the end of 2017.

In Connected Home, revenue increased by a third to £16 million, reflecting growth in the volume of products sold. In line with our plans to invest incrementally for growth, the business reported an increased operating loss of £44 million. Centrica Consumer's adjusted operating cash flow reduced to £484 million, broadly in line with the reduction in operating profit.

Now let me turn to Centrica Business where profit more than doubled to £222 million. This was despite UK business only breaking even, reflecting the impact of reduced consumption from warmer weather and a 6% reduction in customer account holdings, and the impact of high wholesale electricity costs in the first quarter.UK Business' first quarter loss was £13 million pounds. However, we returned to profit in the second quarter and at the half year was breakeven, and we expect to be profitable in the second half of the year. North American Business operating profit of £112 million was up 81% and 57% in dollar terms. Despite consumption being lower than normal due to another extremely warm winter in the U.S., optimization of our wholesale gas positions improved compared to 2016, and as a result the operating profit margin improved to 2.7%.Distributed Energy & Power gross revenue was up 25% to £84 million, primarily reflecting the impact of the ENER-G Cogen acquisition in May 2016. The operating loss increased to £19 million as a result of planned incremental investment in growth.

Energy Marketing & Trading reported a £105 million operating profit in comparison to £14 million loss in the first half of 2016. This reflects a strong trading performance in the UK, the impact of the Neas Energy acquisition, and the phasing of realized profit in the year of our flexible gas contracts, which were loss-making in the first half of 2016 but contributed £40 million of operating profit in the first half of this year. These contracts are expected to make a small loss in the second half of 2017, and as a result we expect Energy Marketing & Trading's 2017 profit to be heavily weighted to the first half.

Moving on to Central Power Generation. Operating profit was flat at £24 million, with lower realized power prices in nuclear and the disposal of the Lincs windfarm, being offset by higher achieved spark spreads in our CCGTS. Centrica Business adjusted operating cash flow increased by 3% to £445 million, less than the growth in profit largely reflecting the one-off working capital inflow in UK Business in 2016.Moving on to Exploration & Production where our future focus will be on Europe following the disposals of our Canada and Trinidad and Tobago assets. Overall production was down 7% to 35.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, and in Europe production was similarly down 7%, reflecting natural portfolio decline and our decision to undertake asset integrity works at Morecambe to help improve safety, operational efficiency, and underpin the residual life of the asset. This was partly offset by production from Cygnus gas field in the UK North Sea, which came on stream last December.

In the Americas, production was down 6%, primarily due to the disposal of the Trinidad and Tobago assets in May. European gas and liquids' achieved prices were up, contributing to a 2% increase in overall realizations despite the lower volumes.

European total cash lifting and other production costs also increased by 4%, primarily driven by the impact of weaker sterling on foreign currency-denominated costs in Norway and the Netherlands, while additional cost due to Cygnus coming on stream were offset by additional cost efficiencies in the business. When taking into account the lower production volumes, unit cash lifting and other production costs increased 12%.Reflecting all of this, adjusted operating profit increased 13% to £99 million. However, adjusted operating cash flow fell 18% to £276 million, reflecting higher decommissioning spend in the first 6 months than last year and higher cash taxes paid. E&P was again free cash flow positive for the first half of 2017, slightly more so than the first half of 2016, reflecting lower capital expenditure due to the phasing of project spend and disposals.

Finally, Centrica Storage reported an operating loss of £43 million for the period with revenue down 85%, reflecting significantly reduced operations at Rough as we worked through the well testing program. We announced in June that we would be making all relevant applications to permanently end Rough's status as a storage facility and to produce all recoverable cushion gas. Reflecting this change in operational use from a storage asset to a producing asset, a £224 million post-tax charge was recognized in the half-year accounts.

Centrica Storage has now applied to the Oil and Gas Authority to produce up to 30 BCF of cushion gas in order to reduce the operating pressure of the reservoir to safe levels. Subject to approval, we would expect to produce about half this volume by the end of the year, with the remainder in the first quarter of 2018. As a result, we expect Centrica Storage to make a smaller loss in the second half. Longer term we expect the cash flows from the cushion gas sales to broadly offset the cost of decommissioning the asset at the end of its life.

Turning now to costs, total reported operating costs were down 3% in the first half of 2017 as efficiency program savings more than offset the impacts of inflation, foreign exchange movements, and investment in growth. After adjusting for items such as depreciation and amortization, impairments, smart metering, and portfolio changes to get to a like-for-like number, adjusted operating costs were down 5%, and after excluding growth investment they were down 7%.Taking into account controllable cost of goods sold, you can see here we delivered a further £124 million of efficiencies in the first half. Foreign exchange movements impacted our 2016 baseline by a £102 million, while inflation added a further £44 million. However, when also including other net savings, not part of our efficiency program, total like-for-like controllable costs were lower in the first half of 2017 than in the first half of 2016.The efficiency savings delivered in the first half were a combination of the annualization of 2016 savings and new 2017 initiatives, including the transformation of our customer operations, the utilization of digital and technology capabilities to enhance customer service, and reduce call volumes, and the creation of a more integrated field operations model to drive efficiency and further supply chain improvements. We also saw a continued reduction in our global functional costs as shared service operating models became more imbedded and the procurement function continued to leverage the group scale to reduce third-party costs.

Moving on to net investment. Capital expenditure was down 9% to £385 million. Within this, E&P expenditure reduced by 24% to £220 million. And we remain on track to spend around £500 million for the full year, within our current targeted range. As planned we also saw increased organic investment in the growth areas.

Total group net investment fell by 70% to £131 million, which reflects increased disposal proceeds, predominantly relating to the sale of Lincs windfarm and no material acquisitions. Overall, we delivered net cash inflow of over £500 million in the first half of 2017, with just under half coming from the disposals and the remaining from organic sources. As already referenced, EBITDA increased by 2%, although adjusted operating cash flow was down 9%, with the benefit of in-year phasing of 2017 cash taxes more than offset by a return to more normal working capital flows in UK business. Cash interest payments also returned to more normal levels following a one-off interest payment received in 2016 relating to the GLID windfarm disposal. A higher scrip take up resulted in lower cash dividends paid, while other cash flows relating mainly to exceptional and pension deficit payments were broadly unchanged in total.

Let me now turn to the outlook for our sources and uses of cash. This is a similar chart to the one we showed at our Capital Markets Day in June updated for the disposal of the CCGTs at Langage and Humber, which is expected to complete in the second half of the year. With more than £800 million of disposal proceeds expected for the full year and our targeted adjusted operating cash flow of over £2 billion, we remain on track to achieve our targeted net debt range of £2.5 billion to £3 billion by the end of the year, after taking into account working capital increases we typically see in the fourth quarter.

Let me now summarize using our financial framework. For the first half of 2017, underlying adjusted operating cash flow growth was 0.3%. The interim dividend of 3.6 pence is in line with our established practice of paying 30% of the previous year's full dividend. Controllable costs were down, reflecting our continued progress on our efficiency program. Capital expenditure was £385 million in the first half of the year, and we expect to be below the £1 billion limit for the full year.Net debt was £2.9 billion, and we expect to remain within our targeted net debt range of £2.5 billion to £3 billion at the end of the year, a level consistent with our financial framework parameters for our existing portfolio of businesses and also consistent with achieving the financial metrics for strong investment grade credit ratings. And the group's return on capital employed remains well above our 10% to 12% boundary condition.

With that, let me hand it back to Iain.

Iain Conn

Thank you, Jeff. Let me now provide a strategic update. We covered a lot of ground at the recent Capital Markets Day, so I'll mainly focus on progress in the half year and more recent developments.

Let me start by returning to the summary slide from our Capital Markets Day six weeks ago. The key conclusions were that we have a clear purpose and strategy and we have been executing against all aspects of this strategy over the last two years. The portfolio will have been fundamentally repositioned by the end of 2017 with a relative shift away from E&P and Central Power Generation towards our customer facing businesses.

Centrica is in a much stronger position, both competitively and financially, given the progress made on cost efficiency and in reducing net debt. And Centrica is capable of delivering customer led growth with clear strategic frameworks for both consumer and business divisions, stronger core businesses, and new businesses demonstrating growth with attractive unit margins.

Our capabilities, people, processes, and technologies have been materially enhanced. Although our markets are changing rapidly and competition remains intense, we remain confident that we've established the initial platform from which to deliver the medium term underlying growth and returns which underpin our shareholder proposition.

With that as context, over the next 25 minutes or so I'd like to cover six topics, I'll remind you of the progress we've made in refocusing the portfolio, I then want to cover how we're thinking about customer accounts in the Consumer division, and provide a breakdown. I'll then provide a brief update on the progress in our Consumer and Business divisions and our asset businesses. Following a progress report, on our multiyear efficiency program and an update on recent developments in the U.K. energy supply market, including our pricing announcement this morning, I'll conclude with a summary and outlook.

Regarding the transformation of the portfolio, we've been reallocating resources from our asset portfolio to the customer facing businesses. We announced back in 2015 that by 2020 we would shift around £1.5 billion of investment from the asset businesses towards our customer facing activities. We would target this additional resource on our focus areas for growth. Energy Supply and Services, Distributed Energy & Power, the Connected Home and Energy Marketing & Trading.

Over the past two years, we've therefore reduced capital allocation to the asset businesses by around £600 million, reducing E&P capital expenditure down into the £400 million to £600 million range from about £800 million per annum. We've also announced divestments of over £900 million.

In terms of reinvestment into the customer facing businesses, we have so far spent over £500 million in incremental investment with the majority of the cash flow released from the asset portfolio therefore being used to pay down debt and strengthen the group. Our investment focus into the customer businesses has been on building and accessing new capabilities, technologies, and markets. This includes the customer facing acquisitions of Panoramic Power, ENER-G Cogen, Neas Energy, and Flowgem, additional organic capital expenditure, and revenue investment in our Connected Home and Distributed Energy & Power businesses.

We remain on track to invest an additional £100 million of revenue investment in our growth areas in 2017. So far, we are paying for our incremental revenue investment for growth through our own efficiency program, which I'll return to in a moment. We've also committed material resources towards new capabilities and propositions in our core areas in Energy Supply and Services. This includes investing in new marketing capabilities, new propositions such as Local Heroes and reward and loyalty schemes such as British Gas Rewards in the UK and Plenti in North America.

And earlier this year we announced the establishment of Centrica Innovations under which we plan to invest on average about £20 million a year over the next five years. It will help identify, incubate, accelerate, and partner with new technologies and innovations that will enable us to develop further offers, products, and services for our customers. In the first half of 2017, we've made our first investment under Centrica Innovations, acquiring the assets of Rokitt Astra, a company who have developed a proprietary data discovery software solution that uses algorithms to extract meaningful information from structured and unstructured data, which when combined with our own database management IP developed within Centrica Consumer has allowed us to create a product Io-Tahoe, which is currently being commercialized. We are using this combined technology to advantage in our own businesses. We've also been focused on simplifying the portfolio of customer-facing businesses in North America with the divestments of the noncore services businesses, Airco and Airtron Canada, and a recent decision to close our residential solar business, and in the UK with the disposal of the legacy energy management systems business.

I'd now like to turn to the subject of consumer account holdings. In our Consumer division, we've seen significant movements in our customer account holdings with an overall reduction of nearly 700,000 since the middle of 2016. However, 60% of the net reduction is a direct consequence of our own choices with the remaining 40%, or 276,000 accounts, reflecting the underlying movement in our core portfolio over the last year. This illustrates the problem with focusing on a single aggregated number and we've decided to provide you with some additional granularity. So this chart shows the movements of customer accounts within Consumer since the middle of 2016. The three bars in yellow on the left reflect choices we've made. We lost 257,000 customer accounts as a result of the roll-off of a number of collective switch deals in the UK and low margin aggregated customer books in North America. Just over half of these losses were in the UK We are currently no longer actively prioritizing customer acquisition in these channels because they are very low value. We've also decided to scale back our door-to-door channel in the United States, which has had an impact of 66,000 accounts. This is a challenging channel to manage to a consistently high standard, and there's considerable regulatory pressure in this area.

In addition in the U.S., we were running 90,000 services protection plan trials, which have come to an end. These three choices we've made accounted for over 400,000 of the reduction in customer accounts as we focus on value not volume, with 2/3 of this reduction in North America.

So turning then to the underlying effects in green here, competitive pressures have resulted in a net 572,000 energy and services accounts switching away from us on both sides of the Atlantic in the last year. Against this reduction we've added nearly 300,000 Connected Home customer accounts over the same period which carry attractive gross margins. This gives us an underlying net reduction in our core of 276,000 accounts. This is split a 144,000 in North America and 132,000 in the U.K.

Even though the U.K. has hired losses in energy and services, Connected Home offsets 2/3 of these, whereas we've only just launched Hive in North America. As Connected Home continues to grow and we look to also grow our services accounts, we will be looking to stabilize and then begin to grow our overall consumer account holdings. This reduction of 276,000 is the net impact on our core and within that we've also seen large numbers of customers joining us. We've been actively engaging more strongly with our standard variable tariff customer base and offering them more tailored propositions. We also have a number of other new offers being tested currently. We've seen significant numbers of customers choosing new offers, such as our multi-year fixed price offer.

As a result of these actions, we're also seeing improved complaints and NPS levels, customer take up of new propositions and tariffs, and higher levels of customer engagement. This is all part of our approach to customer segmentation and value management, which Mark Hodges outlined at the Capital Markets Day.

This chart is the slide Mark showed at the time providing an illustration of how our energy customer base is distributed by value. Using the U.K. as an example, during the first half of the year, we retained 97% of our customers in the high- and medium-value segments and 91% of customers in the low- and negative-value segments. We're convinced that a stronger focus on customer segmentation and value management, new innovative propositions, and improved service and cost efficiency will serve our customers better and deliver more enduring value for Centrica.

Let me now complete the Consumer picture with an update of progress against the five pillars of our strategic framework. In energy supply, we saw a significant reduction in complaints in the U.K., Ireland, and North America, and delivered further material cost efficiencies in the first half of 2017. We launched British Gas Rewards, a loyalty scheme which will allow our customers to select personalized benefits and have seen strong early sign up with a 150,000 members to-date.

In services, we've now launched our technology-led on-demand services platform Local Heroes nationally in the U.K. with very high initial growth rates and over 8,000 jobs now completed, with 60% of customers new to British Gas. We also continue to lead in the smart meter rollout in the U.K. And I mentioned earlier that we've decided to exit residential solar in the U.S. Across the pillars of peace of mind, home energy management, and home automation served by Connected Home, we continue to make good progress. We had sold 660,000 connected hubs by the end of June, including 30,000 in North America, following the launch of our HVAC smart thermostat. In the early stage of the North America campaign, we've been selling about 2,000 hubs a week, mostly bundled with energy. We launched a camera in June and plan to release our water leak detection and Hive Active Hub products, which we showed off at the Capital Markets Day, in the second half of 2017.

Although it will require material acceleration and success on key marketing campaigns in the latter parts of the year, our plans continue to indicate that we will have sold 1 million hubs and 1.5 million products by the end of 2017, and we've just passed the 1 million product milestone recently. Also in Connected Home, I'm pleased to say that as of last week, we are now live in another new market, Italy. We have been prioritizing Italy for launch and potential partnerships, and we'll update you on progress later in the year. In addition to one-off sales of hubs and products, we've launched a range of subscription offers, including our Welcome Home and Home Check propositions in the UK and North America. These are easy-to-use solutions that enable customers to personalize control and interact with their home through the Hive product range and initial take-up has been good.

Moving now to Centrica business, where complaints were also down in the UK and North America energy supply. UK Business delivered a disappointing operating result, as you've heard from Jeff; however, performance improved in the second quarter, and we have a clear recovery action plan in place. In wholesale energy, we delivered further strong performance in Europe with Neas Energy continuing to perform ahead of its investment case and good optimization performance in North America. We also continue to make good progress on our newer focus areas of energy insight, energy optimization, and energy solutions. Revenue and customer sites were up in our Distributed Energy & Power business unit. In energy insight we deployed a further 6,000 Panoramic Power sensors in the first half, taking the cumulative number to 44,000 across 1,500 sites in 30 countries.

In energy optimization, we now serve customers who own decentralized assets with installed capacity of over 10 gigawatts. And we've now commenced our pioneering Cornwall local energy market trial. In energy solutions, ENER-G Cogen, continues to perform in line with our expectations, and we now have over 1,400 long term contracted sites across 13 countries, and overall we have 600 megawatts of capacity under contract.

Let me conclude the business review with a brief update on our asset businesses. I mentioned earlier that our announced and completed divestments now total over £900 million, near the top of the £0.5 to £1 billion target range. In Central Power Generation, we completed our exit from wind generation ownership with the sale of the Lincs windfarm following on from the disposal of our interest in the GLID windfarm in 2016, and in June agreed to sell our large gas-fired power stations at Langage and Humber.

In E&P we completed the disposal of our Trinidad and Tobago gas assets and announced the disposal of our portfolio of assets in Canada. Once this transaction is complete in the second half of 2017, our E&P activity will be focused solely on European assets. In gas storage, as you've already heard from Jeff, we announced in June that following the results of our extensive well testing program and the decision that we could not safely continue injection and storage operations, we would be making all relevant applications to permanently end Rough's status as a storage facility and to produce all recoverable cushion gas.

Completing the picture for our asset business portfolio transformation, last month we announced an E&P joint venture with Stadtwerke MÃ¼nchen and their Bayerngas Norge assets. The combination of both parties' assets will create a strong and sustainable independent E&P business with a compelling strategic rationale. The joint venture brings together two likeminded shareholders and combines a complementary mix of producing and development assets in Northwest Europe. It will extend Centrica's reserves to production ratio from under 7 years to above 8 years, and reduce our net exposure to decommissioning. The entity will be self financing with an 80% reinvestment rate, with the remaining post tax operating cash flow being distributed to the shareholders.

Our share of production will be 30 million to 40 million barrels of oil equivalent per annum, lower than our previously announced 40 million to 50 million barrels of oil equivalent targeted annual range. However, we believe this lower level is adequate to allow E&P to fulfill its role in Centrica's portfolio of providing cash flow diversity and balance sheet strength for the group and the JV will have sufficient materiality overall to be sustainable.

The transaction is expected to generate £100 million to £150 million of gross NPV through synergies, and importantly we see the joint venture as having the opportunity to participate in further consolidation should value enhancing combinations arise. We also do not rule out the possibility of an IPO in the medium term.

Centrica would be open to having a lower ownership percentage in a larger entity just as we've done in this step, provided we retain sufficient influence to shape the strategic direction of the business. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Let me touch briefly on progress in our £750 million efficiency program, which is important to enable us to remain competitive and to build much stronger and scalable foundations for the future. Jeff has already covered our continued strong performance in the first half of 2017 with delivery of a further £124 million of savings and an additional 1,100 of like for like headcount reduction.

We remain on track to achieve our 2017 full year targets of £250 million of efficiencies and a 1,500 reduction in direct like for like headcount. If we deliver on that target in 2017, by the end of this year we will have delivered around £650 million of savings since 2015 and be well ahead of our original plans.

In line with those plans, these efficiencies have been delivered from a number of areas, including the implementation of new organizational structures and operating models in our Energy Supply and Services businesses, efficiencies in E&P, the creation of global functions as Jeff outlined in our large support activities such as IT, procurement, finance, and HR to drive simplification and standardization, and the unlocking of material savings in third-party costs. We've also reduced organizational layers and increased spans of control across Centrica.

Before summarizing, let me turn to the UK energy supply market. The market remains highly competitive with a number of suppliers increasing over the past six months to nearly 60 and customer churn continuing at high levels. As you'll be aware, following a request from the Secretary of State, Ofgem has committed to consult on new measures to help make retail competition more effective and to protect vulnerable customers. This would be in addition to the tariff cap for customers on prepayment meters, which was implemented in April of this year following the comprehensive two-year Competition and Markets Authority review.

We have made clear proposals for how the market should be reformed and have done so in writing to BEIS, Number 10 and to Ofgem. Although there are a number of specific sub-recommendations, our proposals can be summarized into two themes. The first is effectively phasing out the standard variable tariff, as we know it, by the market-wide ending of evergreen contracts and changes to the default tariff mechanism. The second area of our proposal is to level the playing field with all suppliers paying a share of government-imposed social and environmental policy costs. Along with differences in pace of smart meter rollout, this cost disparity leads to market distortions and having reached nearly 60 suppliers, the additional incentive for new entrants is no longer necessary. We will continue to engage constructively with both the government and Ofgem to help deliver the best outcome for our customers and other stakeholders.

We announced this morning that following our price freeze, which is now being further extended effectively to the middle of September, from that time we would be increasing the price of our standard electricity tariff by 12.5%. This is our first standard tariff increase for nearly four years and follows four consecutive price cuts. It affects 3.1 million of our 8.4 million customers. With our gas price remaining unchanged, this means the average annual dual fuel bill for a typical household will rise by £76, or 7.3%, to £1,120.Since 2014 the costs of delivering electricity have been increasing. This has been largely driven by increases in transport and distribution costs and government policy costs, which generally affect electricity costs only. Centrica has obviously experienced the same cost pressures from these areas, but we've been able to hold off increasing prices until now, thanks to our own efficiency program. However, we've been selling electricity at negative margins for some time, and with additional increases in these areas, we have had to announce this price rise beginning in mid-September.

The electricity-only increase announced today means the overall dual fuel increase is at the lower end of competitor price increases this year. And you can see on the chart on the right, looks a bit like the CN Tower, but you can see on the chart that we will retain a very competitively-priced standard variable tariff position even after our increase has been implemented. Of the 10 largest suppliers, British Gas would be the third cheapest, only £11 above the lowest priced and £67 below the most expensive. Our dual fuel standard tariff rate will still be cheaper than 84% of the contracts in the market. One area we've been discussing with the government is the protection of vulnerable customers and especially as we go into this winter before any further changes to the market have been recommended by Ofgem.

As a result, we've also announced this morning that we will be unilaterally protecting an additional approximately 200,000 vulnerable customers from our announced price increase. These customers are those who automatically qualify for the Warm Home Discount, but who are not protected by the prepayment tariff cap. They will therefore see their average dual fuel bill protected at an average tariff level of £1,044. So let me know summarize. 2017 has been a very busy year so far, and although some of the political uncertainty hanging over us has dissipated, energy supply markets in particular remain highly competitive, and we've seen impacts of very warm weather on our results. However we've delivered a solid performance in the first half of 2017. We remain on track to achieve the 2017 group targets we set out in February. We expect to deliver adjusted operating cash flow in excess of £2 billion again this year. However, our financial framework, group capital expenditure remains limited to £1 billion in 2017 with E&P CapEx expected to be around £500 million.

Having invested £39 million of incremental revenue investment in our growth businesses in the first half of the year, we intend to spend around £100 million for the full year. We remain on track to deliver a further £250 million of cost efficiencies in 2017 and to reduce direct like-for-like headcount by a further 1,500. And we expect net debt to end the year within the £2.5 billion to £3 billion range, the optimum sustainable level with the current portfolio in the current environment. We're meeting all boundary conditions of our financial framework and have announced 3.6p per share interim dividend.

As we laid out in 2015, any decision to reintroduce a progressive dividend will continue to be linked to our confidence and our ability to deliver underlying adjusted operating cash flow growth over the medium term, of course, assuming that we also will have achieved net debt levels within our targeted range by the end of the year.

In summary, the strategic progress we've made over the past two years means Centrica will have been fundamentally repositioned by the end of 2017. We have clear strategic frameworks for both the Consumer and Business divisions, and with enhanced skills, capabilities, and technology, we can now address new customer needs and customer segments and apply ourselves to new markets in addition to strengthening our core.

Although the world remains uncertain and our markets are highly competitive, we've established a strong platform from which to compete and to deliver long-term shareholder value through both returns and growth. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Iain Conn

And I'd now like to ask Mark and Mark to join us on stage to take your questions. As usual, just raise your hand to ask a question. When I get to you, please identify yourself before asking your question and there are microphones at each station. You can lift them out. It's a very fancy room, this, so I'm just saying that for our UBS colleagues. And if you lift the microphones out, please press and hold down the silver button to speak. Thank you very much. So Lakis, why don't you go first? You caught my eye, so we'll go to Lakis, and we'll just keep going in the middle bank for a minute.

Lakis Athanasiou

Okay, Lakis Athanasiou, Agency Partners. A few questions, one routine, on Rough cushion gas, are you planning to do more than the 15 BCM you mentioned in Q1 through 2018? And what is happening with these services? You're backing out of solar. What about the rest of the business? Is that going to go to profit or was the losses, which we presume are going to be there because we don't really know since you kind of -- since you reduced your quality reporting on North American Home. So what's happening there? And also mass markets, you've got a count reduction, but we don't know where, again because you've stopped splitting out regional customer numbers. So what's happening? Is it Canada? Is it the Northeast? Is it Texas? What is going on?

Iain Conn

Okay. I'm going to ask Mark Hodges to talk about services in North America and talk about the current situation and the future. I mean, I think it's a little bit unfair to say we've stopped providing information and splitting these out. We do split things out regionally by business unit, obviously not sub-regionally, I accept. But just before we do on Rough, on the cushion gas there are two stages in this effectively. The first is a safety related permission that we are seeking to reduce the pressure in the reservoir to below 1,500 pounds per square inch. The reason for that is that we believe the well stock will be particularly secure at pressures below 1,500 pounds. We saw some failures in our test regime at that sort of level. And if we take the pressure down to that level, the barriers will be even more secure. So that's step one.

Step two is for us to get permission from the Oil and Gas Authority and the Competition and Markets Authority to cease storage obligations and operations, and therefore Rough would be returned to a producing asset. We currently have a production license for the area, but we are bound by the obligation to run it as storage assets at the moment. So once we get those permissions we would then be able to produce all remaining recoverable gas in the field. And as you know, the value of that gas broadly covers the future net present cost of decommissioning depending on the technology curve that we apply. So that's what we're going to be doing on Rough. Now, Mark in terms of services, North America.

Mark Hodges

So a couple of things, one, we do see services in North America as an opportunity for growth. It's an important part of the business as we laid out at the Capital Markets Day. If you take the U.S. year-on-year performance, around half of the improvement is down to performance improvements in solar that we've made anyway before the decision to exit. And then in terms of the rest of the business, the energy and services, it makes up the other half of the profitability improvement. Services is broadly flat from a profitability perspective, which is really ongoing competitive pressures, because it's a competitive market, as offset by our own operational efficiencies. So we continue to drive costs out of that business. What we're looking at is the franchise model, we're looking as we explained at Capital Markets Day how do we improve the sophistication around some of the pricing on some of the products in North America as well as in the U.K. And in services, as a core pillar of the strategies, we explained, I would like to grow it both here in the U.K. and in North America. And if we need to think about some more disclosure to help you understand that then I'm sure the man on my right will help me think about that.

Iain Conn

And just to finish, one more comment on that. I mean, we're not just bound to the U.K. and North America in the matter of services either. The model that we launched and showed you at the Capital Markets Day, the Local Heroes model, could be applied in other markets as long as we can find the right mechanism to guarantee the quality of the work. So we are seeing services as a diversification, an important diversification beyond energy supply as well as all the other pillars to the right of energy supply in both divisions.

Mark Hodges

If I could just give one data point, sorry, just one data point, Lakis, to your question in terms of services. Iain showed that there were 90,000 in terms of the protection payment trials. If you take that number out of the U.S. services business, it actually grew by 18,000 accounts in the first half of the year. So whilst that hasn't translated into any significant uplift in profitability, it did grow marginally in the first half of the year, in terms of the business we're really interested in being in.

Iain Conn

Let's got to -- just do 2 or 3 more in the middle and we'll just go to the remaining.

Mark Freshney

Mark Freshney from Credit Suisse. I have two questions. Firstly on the balance sheet. You have got over 6 billion of gross debt. Net debt looks as if it's going to be less than half of that at year end. So you've got a balance sheet which is entirely inappropriate for the current size of the business. Is there anything you can do to try and reduce the interest charge and actually make that more efficiently?

And secondly, on Connected Homes, I know you've given us a lot of detail at the CMD last month or two months ago, but I mean in my calculations the annualized run rate of growth for revenue in Connected Homes needs to be 100% each year for the next five years to reach the kind of 1 billion indicative. Can you give us more color on what the revenue uplift from going to new markets might be because it appears a very, very aggressive target.

Iain Conn

Well, I think that one is definitely one for Mark Hodges, similar questions that I've been asking him. No, I'm teasing. That will be Mark one for Mark. Jeff, on the gross and net debt and interest charge?

Jeff Bell

Yes, I mean, very much take the point clearly in building the financial resilience of the group and getting net debt to a level that we think is appropriate for the businesses we have. That has meant that we have a lot of liquidity, a lot of cash because obviously the gross debt is termed out to a longer period. We are absolutely looking at all options and ideas in terms of how we would potentially improve that. You would imagine, though, that in the current low-yield environment, typical types of liability management options are more expensive. But we continue to look at those, but to-date we haven't found anything that we felt is sort of economically attractive, but we'll continue to look at that going forward.

Iain Conn

And on that point, if I can add just one other dimension, Jeff. At the Capitals Markets Day we were very clear that we're not rushing out to do this, but we would re-expand the balance sheet if we found the right things to enter into joint ventures or acquisitions, but it's not like we're going on a wild spending spree. We'd be very, very careful about what it is that we target for investment. But clearly large acquisitions are outside of the current financial framework, sources and uses of cash that we've been presenting. Mark, Connected Home growth?

Mark Hodges

Yes, well the answer is very much along the lines we gave at the Capital Markets Day. If you think about the dimensions of growth and what we're trying to do, and I recognize that we do need some attractive growth rates. I think about it in terms of the product range, which you know we're expanding, Iain's already referenced the camera, the Hive hub with the audio analytics capability, the leak detector, adding to the capabilities we already have, and of course over time we would expect to integrate some third-party devices into our ecosystem to give the customers more choice. So and that's one dimension that would promote growth. There is the subscription model that we are pushing hard on now that lowers some of the price point pain from one-off purchases and, of course, builds an enduring revenue model that carries on year-on-year, so you are adding to it over time. And we're working hard, having launched a couple of subscriptions here in North America to really make those work for our customers. There are then the channels that we go to market, so we have more I think we can do in our existing businesses, whether that be British Gas, Direct Energy, or Bord Gáis. Those are customer bases that we want to penetrate more with the product range.

Then there are in the current markets we're in there's more we can do. So we're only a few weeks into our North American launch, we're learning a lot about how digital sales journey and what we can do to activate customers to access our products. And then finally as you referenced, the partnership conversations are really important in new markets. We are talking to a number of very large organizations. I mentioned at Capital Markets Day. They're not rooted in the energy sector, so in telecoms, in banking, and some energy players, and some of these conversations are with people who have huge customer bases in the way that we do in the UK and I think that's a critical part of the growth agenda for Connected is tying up those deals. The good news is people are really interested in our capability. They look to what we've done in the UK and that's perceived to be very successful. And they're looking for us to help them replicate that kind of success in their own market. So those things all need to happen. I don't think it will happen in some straight line basis. Iain does often ask me how we're going to meet the challenge. But as we said and Iain said in his remarks, we're confident of getting to the million hubs this year, which would be a great start.

Chris Laybutt

Chris Laybutt from JPMorgan. Just a couple of questions, firstly on the dividend. You said that you've got confidence of growing operating cash flow and you're now within the band for net debt. Has your confidence increased significantly, would you say, or moderately? How confident are you, would be the question I suppose, and so therefore how confident can we be of seeing some dividend growth in February? On the standard variable tariff customer margins, can you give us an idea of perhaps at a group level where you see margins at the end of the year? And if we could also, just on the standard variable tariff customers themselves, are those customers now paying a slightly higher margin, or are you just recouping costs for those customers? And then 1 more sneakily, energy markets and trading, out of the £105 million, Jeff, could you give us an idea of how much was U.K. trading? You mentioned those 3 buckets. An indication would be very handy.

Iain Conn

What I'd like to suggest in addition to Jeff commenting on Energy Marketing & Trading, just to ask also Mark Hanafin at that time just talk a bit about what's going on in Energy Marketing & Trading. It's been a great result in the first half. So firstly on the dividend, I mean it's a very -- not a very sneaky question or a very overt question. But look, first of all, we've been very clear about the philosophy, which is that we need to be confident in our ability to grow operating cash flow in the medium-term in line with our goal of 3% to 5% per annum. Now I'm encouraged that hitherto it's now 2.6% if you take it off a first half 2015 base. The analysis that we show you where we have to correct for foreign exchange and commodity prices and one-off working capital movements is obviously highly sensitive to small adjustments to cash flow in any particular period, but we're doing our best to form a judgment from that. And obviously as we go forward and get the balance sheet into the right place, we'll be looking really closely at that, not only our historical delivery which so far has been broadly in line with that 3% to 5%, but obviously, most importantly, what do we think about it going forward. We said in 2015 that the cash flow growth in the 2015 to 2020 period would be dominated by our cost efficiency in the early part and would then have to do a handshake, if you like, with cash flow growth from gross margin in the second part. And clearly we will be updating you in February around both aspects, how we feel about growth and how we feel about our cost efficiency going forward. At the end of the day, the dividend decision is a matter for the board, and we will obviously take all of these factors into account as we walk towards February. But I can't say any more than that. The man in the front row would not appreciate it. Mark Hodges on SVT, various aspects of it and then we'll move to EM&T, Jeff and Mark.

Mark Hodges

So, Chris, without trying to be unhelpful, we probably won't want to give a kind of prediction of where margins, net margins, would be at the end of the year. But typically, as you know, looking backwards, we've operated at somewhere between kind of 4% and 6% post-tax, about £42 to about £65 [indiscernible] customer profitability. We don't have a target range. We do genuinely believe that profitability is an outcome of competition. As Iain described earlier, we've positioned we think our standard variable tariff well in the market to be competitive. The other thing we don't do is have deeply discounted fixed deals. So the profitability of our fixed deals is pretty much on a par with where we are on standard tariffs. So there's not a huge margin disparity. And the other thing we showed you was the value segmentation and customers will disburse around that segmentation across all product types. It's not as if one product is in one end and another product is at the other end because as we described at the Capital Markets Day, the drivers of some of those value are things like propensity to churn, propensity to buy a second product. So that can happen with a fixed product or a standard product. And I think yes, I think that's probably at this stage what we'd say on margins looking forward. The other big factor, of course, which we're very thoughtful about is at the end of the day this will partially be down to consumption and weather in the second half of the year as well, which at this stage is the biggest variable in terms of our performance looking forward.

Iain Conn

Thanks, Mark. Jeff and the other Mark on the EM&T.

Jeff Bell

Yes, I'll just comment briefly and then turn it over to Mark. I think my observation would be that the Energy Marketing & Trading business, broadly in the UK, which includes the proprietary trading business, LNG, origination is a bigger business than Neas. And so of the remainder that isn't the flexible gas contracts, it would be weighted towards the historical UK EM&T business as a majority of it, but the Neas business makes a significant minority or reasonable minority of the balance as well. So, Mark, in terms of the businesses itself.

Mark Hanafin

Yes. So I'd say probably about a third of the net margin, that's pre-OpEx, of the first half results is UK proprietary trading. But it's been a strong performance across the board. LNG has performed very well, originations performed very well, Neas is kind of running at maybe twice what we expected. And part of that first half performance is the extreme volatility that we saw in electricity prices across Northwest Europe at the end of last year and beginning of this year. Of course, volatility on its own doesn't create profit. You have to be able to execute. And I think across both Neas and the traditional trading businesses we have been able to execute very well on that. In Jeff's presentation, he mentioned that there was about 40 million in the first half related to flexible -- this is legacy flexible gas contracts, some of which are take-or-pay, and we're looking at sort of the phasing and smaller losses in the second half. So when you take all of that into account, I think the results are very heavily weighted towards the first half.

Iain Conn

When we get to end of the year, we'll need to explain the structural part, which are these legacy contracts. They go back 20 years, some of them two out of three of them are going to be rolling off over the next year, which is in some ways good in terms of demystifying the result. But they are some of the more valuable ones that'll be rolling off. So we're going to need to explain how this all is going to evolve when we get towards February. I'm going to take two more questions in -- yes, two more questions in the middle and then I'm going to move to kind of see are there questions in the wings. Yes, there are. Okay, so we'll take two more in the middle. There are three hands up, all right, three. And then so let's start there, there, and then Ed.

Martin Brough

It's Martin Brough from Deutsche. Just a quick question on UK nuclear, but obviously you're a minority investor there so not in full strategic control of what happens there. But in terms of the balance between prices gradually being squeezed over time and very good operating performance in terms of outputs but then issues around timing of CapEx or investments into the fleet. How do you regard [Indiscernible] dividends there? Is it stable one? Due you expect a bit of a squeeze on dividends? Or is there any chance of [Indiscernible] bit of cash in at some point if you need to do some investments that will then result in some paybacks later on?

Iain Conn

Well, as you know, we've said that we hold the nuclear business as a financial investment effectively because its strategic optionality is limited, especially after we exited Hinkley Point C, which I don't regret. But, Mark, how should people think about the dynamics in the nuclear business?

Mark Hanafin

Yes, I think obviously there's uncertainty around production levels, but the performance has been you know exceptional, and the team in Barnwood have demonstrated over the period that we've owned the assets, terrific engineering skills to manage the plants and improve the load factors. And this year is also shaping up to be a very good production year. It's, of course, exposed to the absolute electricity price. I mean from that perspective I would say that the capacity market revenues that are going to start coming in, particularly '18-'19 when we see first of the [Indiscernible] auctions delivering clearly at a lot of revenue into our nuclear business. And we mustn't forget it's zero carbon electricity production, and that will benefit from whatever mechanism that government ultimately decides that needs to be in place to reward low carbon generation. And at the moment that's the carbon price support mechanism.

Iain Conn

And then two more and then we're definitely going to the wings.

Nick Ashworth

It's Nick Ashworth at Morgan Stanley. A couple just on the growth businesses. Firstly on the revenue investment. You talked about the £100 million that you are going to be investing in these new businesses through the course of this year. You also talked about going into a new market, Italy. And I guess the question is around further new markets in that business. Do you have because I know some of them were talked about at the Capital Markets Day. Are they more on the agenda for this year into next year? And presumably the revenue investment will continue into next year given that there could be new markets or continuing on the investments in the markets you're growing into this year. So if we could get a little bit more color around how that could progress over the next year or two?

And then secondly, just a bit wider from that, we got lot of detail around the growth businesses at the Capital Markets Day, and clearly we got the revenue targets for 2022. But in terms of a bit further down the P&L and thinking about the EBIT contribution, the profitability of these businesses, at what point do we get more color on that? How do you think that that can evolve and are there certain KPIs or targets that we should be thinking about as these businesses grow?

Iain Conn

If it's okay, guys, I'll just quickly answer both parts, which is just clearly in a success case we would want to grow the revenue. Now that will mean that we will deepen the J curve potentially before we actually get back to breakeven and then -- but it would result in a higher growth rate. I mean clearly these businesses are showing signs of natural growth with the trends of the market.

So we will be updating obviously on what our investment plans are for these businesses in February, but we're right in the middle of beginning the planning process at the moment. But we're cautiously optimistic on that. I mean, I think in terms of the new markets, I mean we mentioned a number of them, but Italy for Connected Home is first, but in DE&P, we've already entered into Denmark and Sweden and Hungary and Italy, and so there are some material shifts going on.

In terms of the quality of EBIT margin, we're not disclosing that fully, but Mark Hodges did talk about 20% to 40% unit gross margin in his presentation at the Capital Markets Day, which I think gives you a pretty good clue as to the sort of quality of businesses we see. And therefore, provided they're attractive, and I can assure you we're not going to invest in them if we don't think they have attractive unit margins, we will be showing you as the growth curves accelerate, and hopefully they will. We clearly recognize the need to provide you with some better operating KPIs. It's just a bit early. Ed, and then we're going to move over to Fraser McLaren.

Edmund Reid

Edmund Reid from Lazarus, three questions. The first one is on the cost of the smart meter rollouts in H1 and also your expectation on the trajectory going forward in terms of rollout given that you're quite a long way ahead of your other big 6 competitors? Second question is on prepayment customers. Are those customers profitable post the price cap? And the third question is on EV charging. Clearly that's in the news. Seems like a huge opportunity. Is that an area that you are looking at?

Iain Conn

Just briefly on EV charging, we had it in the media call as well. Look we have been involved in that a little bit in terms of deploying charging points. We are looking as a technology vector into how the EV market is going to change ultimately the way in which the distributed system works. And we will be looking at the integration within the home of EVs. Whether we're going to get into the charging part of it, I don't know yet. There are lots of companies across Europe that are doing that with integration with Wi-Fi and other things. It's early days, but Mark Hodges, on the other two smart meters and prepayment profitability.

Mark Hodges

Yes. So on smart meters, as you know, we continue to lead. As you say, we're up to about 4.5 million meters installed. We still think it's a good thing to do for customers. The NPS at those customers is still higher than the average. It's about 15 points higher. So that's a good way of engaging our customers. We also know that calls to us on billing inquiries are a lot lower, and we know that customers are saving money on average with that many meters now. We know that annually they're saving around 3.5% of their annual bill. So we're fundamentally still in a position where we think smart meter rollout is a good thing to do. There are challenges. We've been around them a number of times in this room, the number of SMETS 1 meters becomes a slightly bigger concern because we need to figure out how to make those interoperable. We've had continued delays with the DCC and SMETS 2 that we're hopeful that we're working through those now and we can begin SMETS 2 at scale in the first half of next year.

But there are challenges, to your point, about how will this continue, and it will have an effect on cost. There are some challenges. There is a public perception and public perception issues. There's been a lot in the media recently around smart meters and safety. We've put huge amount of emphasis on safety of the installations that we're involved in. And there are some stammers who at this stage don't want a smart meter. And because it's an opt-in scheme, not an opt-out scheme, nobody quite knows what will happen as you go well beyond early adoption and nobody is going to in the end force customers to take these meters. There is I think a belief among certain people that as more players install more meters and it becomes the norm, the take-up will naturally increase. I think that's still to be proven. And in terms of cost, we don't disclose separately the cost of the program, but of course it's one of the contributory factors to the underlying cost we talked about this morning going up and it's a small part, but it's a part of why we've increased the electricity prices today. Oh sorry, prepayment meters. I mean in terms of the profitability, I mean they are making a contribution. Jeff outlined the financial impact in the year. What we're doing to maintain or improve the profitability is obviously reducing our costs to serve and generally our whole cost efficiency program is to make sure that any gross margin impact that we see we try to offset as much as possible with our own cost efficiency.

Iain Conn

So Mark Fraser McLaren, then John Musk.

Fraser McLaren

McLaren from Merrill. Just three quick questions, please. First of all on vulnerable customers, does the 200,000 reflect your view on the extent to which caps might be extended or is it just a starter for 10? Secondly, how should we think about the timing of accounting in earnings terms for Rough given the mismatch between gas revenues and the closure costs? And then finally on pension payments, you made an extra £76 million of additional contributions in the first half. Could you remind us please about how much we should expect in the future?

Iain Conn

So the last two are going to be for Jeff, and vulnerable customers, Mark Hodges.

Mark Hodges

So there is a debate to be had around what's the right group of vulnerable customers. Ofgem we're expecting to come out and consult with the industry in the next few weeks. We will obviously actively participate in that debate. There are various definitions. It's quite difficult thing to tie down vulnerability. What we wanted to do today was at least make a start. So we're not really making a declaration of limiting it to this group, but equally these are the people we feel have been missed and they're not covered by the prepayment meter cap. And we think it's the right thing to do to shield them from this particular increase, whilst the broader debate takes place and I'm sure it will take some time to resolve this issue. So we wanted to be front footed and do what we think is the right thing for this group of customers and then let the wider consultation take its natural course.

Iain Conn

Jeff, on Rough and pensions.

Jeff Bell

Yes, in terms of Rough, the decommissioning liability is effectively set up, kind of has a two-sided balance sheet entry, one setting up liability and 1 for the asset itself. So effectively the P&L impact, so to speak, will occur over the next 4 or 5 years assuming that we're successful in turning it into a producing asset. And that will effectively kind of run through the DD&A effectively of that asset, so that at the end of it, once we'll produce the gas we'll have a liability it'll just be a balance sheet cash flow item at that point as it's decommissioned. Sorry, on the pension, say again the pension question.

Iain Conn

Pension payments really.

Fraser McLaren

Yes. So you made an extra £76 million of payments in the first half this year into the fund to reduce the deficit. How much are you planning to spend in the future?

Jeff Bell

Yes, so the £76 million is part of our sort of natural asset-backed contribution profile that we have in place. We, as part of the last triennial deficit negotiations that we concluded with the pension trustees at the end of last year, sees that broadly continuing on for about a 15-year period. In the short-term, though, in this year -- sorry, into next year it's a little higher as the old one isn't kind of completely rolled off, while the new deficit payments come in. So it's a little higher next year. It's about 100 million and then it sort of falls back down into that 75 million in the future years after that. Obviously every three years we end up back revisiting that and the next one is sort of March 2018, which doesn't seem all that far away now. So as we get later next year, we'll be relooking at that, and we'll have to see where, what kind of both asset values and discount rates have got to in that time.

Iain Conn

John Musk.

John Musk

It's John Musk from RBC. Just one question left, which was on the rising complaints in home services in the UK just to get some color on that and whether that's potentially an indication that you're going too fast on some of your cost efficiencies.

Iain Conn

Mark.

Mark Hodges

Yes, look, we had a disappointing performance in Q1 actually in terms of services complaints. I mean our complaints are down in home energy in the UK significantly, again 18% or 100,000 complaints in absolute terms. In home services they were up by 42%, which is actually 20,000 additional complaints. Really it was the hangover of a move we made at the back end of last year. We closed a site in Albury, and we shifted some work that was distributed around our network to Stockport, and we just didn't quite execute it as well as I would have liked us to. There's a lot of learning in that as we move forward. But the good news is most of those complaints were for inconvenience, so we were getting some of the scheduling and dispatching of engineers wrong. We've fixed that. That was fixed by the beginning of Q2, and we've seen a significant improvement during Q2, and I would expect that to continue during the second half of the year. So it's certainly not a trend, and something that we've extracted the full learning from in terms of making those kinds of organizational changes.

Iain Conn

Anymore here? Okay, it's three I think -- two of three here. Please.

Deepa Venkateswaran

This is Deepa from Bernstein. I have two questions and a follow up to an earlier question. So firstly for Mark Hodges, could you explain why you had -- what led to the breakeven situation in British Gas business, and how much was that driven externally versus any internal changes? And what are you doing to basically bring the business back to profitability? My second question is to Mark Hanafin, a similar question actually. Your lifting costs are up year-on-year by 12% after showing some very strong progress in recent years. So how should we think about this going forward, the lifting cost metric? And a follow up on the previous question on the 200,000 customers that you've automatically given the £76 credit. Is this the extent of all your customers who receive Warm Home Discount or is this a subset of the customers?

Iain Conn

So, Deepa, because of our organizational changes actually Mark Hodges is not going to answer the one on UK business. It's now been passed to Mark Hanafin. So he will cover that. I will cover the lifting cost item because that now reports directly to me, and then Mark Hodges will continue to talk about the 200,000 customers. So Mark Hanafin on UKB.

Mark Hanafin

Okay, so, yes, we had a disappointing first quarter. There were quite a number of factors that all went against the business, in U.K. Business. We had warmer weather, we had extreme electricity costs. So those electricity cost volatilities though are described helping EM&T hurt U.K. Business. Some of that will come back because you're signing contracts over 1, 2, 3 years. And therefore those very high costs at the beginning are causing losses in those contracts, but obviously they're being priced appropriately to deliver value over the period.

The third area was lower customer numbers, and there was a couple of other aspects as well that hurt. One was continued highly competitive environment and margin pressure, and there was also some variances in the settlements process of estimating in imbalances which, of course, is a part of the nature of the business, which were outside of the usual range. And that's just -- it's just a variable that happens in all of the supply businesses.

So that was the reason. There are some very positives, though, in the business. I mean customer retention in the higher value SME area was down just 1% since the middle of last year. The losses were mainly planned. They were in the very low margin, multi site, I&C area where we had looked to reduce. Bad debt charges are continuing to fall significantly. We've had very strong debt collection performance. Complaints are down very significantly and NPS is up. So I think there are some positives there.

In terms of the new organization, so since March we've created Centrica Business which U.K. business is now part of, and immediately we see that the interface with trading potentially gives us some opportunities to improve the value proposition of the U.K. business. And similarly some of the innovations in North America, some of you will have seen the energy portfolio of products on the Capital Markets Day, those kinds of innovations we look at applying that to the U.K. as well.

Iain Conn

And, Deepa, on lifting and other production costs, firstly, there are number of factors going on, but, as Jeff mentioned in his presentation, there is a bit of inflation starting to reenter the market. As you've seen higher prices and also stable prices, which is encouraging more activity. But actually, there's quite a long way to go before the supply chain is anywhere near tight. So I don't expect that to be a rapid acceleration.

The second is that our volumes are actually down in the first half, partly because Morecambe was shut down and the shutdown of Morecambe is also adding costs as we are repositioning Morecambe for the new configuration. And then finally, prices are up in the first half versus last year, and that obviously indicates that you're starting to see better margins and that's flowing through into adjusted operating profit.

I think in summary I would say that the lifting costs still of around £12.5 are feasible. We need to keep a very close eye on that because the sustainability of our new joint venture with Bayerngas Norge depends on the ability to replace reserves at a sensible rate. And lastly, we had the 200,000 Warm Home Discount customers again. What was the question? I forgot.

Mark Hodges

Yes. Was it the narrow group or the broader group? It's the narrow group, so the people who automatically qualify for Warm Home Discount as a matter of right and who are not already covered by the prepayment meter cap are the ones that we've looked after with the announcement that we made this morning.

Deepa Venkateswaran

How many more customers did you pay last year the Warm Home Discount?

Mark Hodges

It varies every year, but this group of 200,000 last year was around 600 I think from memory, was the broader group in terms of it being means tested.

Iain Turner

It's Iain Turner from Exane. Just going back to the Warm Home Discount, what was your thinking there between differentiating between the core group and the broader group in terms of your policy going forward? Is it just a question of cost or do you think that -- because I think the plans that people have put forward were for the broader group to be covered by some sort of vulnerable cap.

Jeff Bell

So in terms of today, I think it was -- it's quite simple. This is a defined group. There's no argument about who they are because with the broader group there's a degree of means-testing and it's actually to do with -- people have to apply as you know for the discount. So this is relatively straightforward, easy to define, easy for us to credit the money back to that group, and what we really wanted to do was make sure that what we would consider the most vulnerable we had shielded from today's increase so that we can then go and have a much broader ranging debate with the regulator around what the long or certainly the medium-term solution to this particular issue should be. That was the thinking behind the action we took today. It's not a statement of intent. We're not drawing up any kind of boundary lines. We will engage in the conversations in good faith. It's obviously a very, very topical issue. It's been a very thorny issue for some time, and I'd like to think we'll play our role in now trying to think about how we can resolve it.

Iain Conn

Iain, I think I'm right in saying that the 200,000 customers are actually contained within the 3.1 million who are affected. So from an economic point of view, if we managed to rebate them correctly, actually there's only about 2.9 million who will be economically impacted by our price rise, although we've counted them within our 3.1 million because technically speaking it applies to them. Right. We've got a few more, Jenny. Who else? We only got two -- couple more questions only. Okay. That's manageable I think. So Jenny first and then we'll...

Jenny Ping

This is Jenny Ping from Citi. Just one for me. You talked about the volume effect because of the warm weather. Have you done any work or analysis on what part of that decline is actually due to the weather versus just general decline in consumption volumes?

Iain Conn

Mark.

Mark Hodges

Yes. I mean we've seen over many years consumption volumes coming down. And there are actually predictions each year, as you know, made. So we tend to see somewhere between about 1%, 1.5% in terms of homes becoming more efficient over time, people becoming more aware with smart meters of managing their energy efficiency, things like rolling out thermostat. So there is a general trend. It then gets very difficult, because actually you're down to the behavior of the customers and a warm period following a cold period means that people can actually leave their heating on or vice versa. So it becomes quite difficult to disentangle in detail. But there is an element of a trend over the last five years of consumption I think declining a little bit every year.

Dominic Nash

Hi, it's Dominic Nash, Macquarie. Just two very quick ones, actually, both on Hive. Firstly, you say you're selling 20,000 Hives a week in run rate in the U.S. Is that on target? And secondly, who is your partner in Italy or what sort of industrial sort of segment are you looking at for your partnership?

Iain Conn

So, firstly, it's 2,000 a week, not 20,000 a week so far in North America. But clearly we've been selling somewhere in the region of, in a low week, about 5,000 hubs a week, 20,000 a month. We were with Amazon last week and they were bragging about how many Alexas they're selling, and they're measuring that in tens of thousands a months and we're starting to measure Hive in tens of thousands a month too. So I mean we're at the low end of the tens obviously, but we are hopeful. Mark, on partnerships, do you want to say anymore? I don't think we probably want to disclose but.

Mark Hodges

No, don't want to disclose. I mean, and I would not pick it to any territory, but the key point I was making earlier is we're not restricted to just energy. We're talking to telcos, we're talking to insurance companies. There are other sectors who are very interested in what our technology can do for their business and their customers, and I think that's actually very exciting.

Iain Conn

And this is genuinely a lot of incoming. It's not us rushing around trying to market Hive to lots of people. We are getting a lot of incoming interest in partnering with it. And the judgment we have to make is who do we select and getting the commercial terms right. But as Mark outlined earlier, many of these companies that are ringing us up are actually, they've got very large customer bases. We have been doing a bit of seeking people out too, but it's quite encouraging the number of incoming calls we're getting. Are there any last questions? Well, ladies gentlemen, thank you very much. I mean, in summary a solid set of results, I think hopefully in line with what many of you expected. We have made a lot of progress strategically in repositioning the portfolio this year. And by the end of this year we will have finished phase one of repositioning Centrica after the collapse in oil and gas prices. And we're very encouraged by the platform we've developed to deliver returns and growth going forward. And obviously we will be talking more about our growth prospects when we meet you again in February. And, obviously, we have a trading update to come later in the year, but in the meantime thank you very much. And for those of you who're going on break over the remainder of the summer, I hope you enjoy it. Thank you.

