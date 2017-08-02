Copper Rises To A New Level

In many ways, copper has acted as an ETF or a proxy for economic growth in China. The Chinese, as a result of their population and expansion to the second richest nation in the world, have been massive consumers of the red metal for decades. It was the demand for copper from the Asian country that lifted copper to its all-time high in 2011 at $4.6495 per pound. However, 2011 was not the first time the nonferrous metal traded above the $4 level.

COMEX copper futures had never traded above $1.6065 per pound until 2005. And, for the majority of time between 1972 and 2004, the pivot point for the price of the base metal was $1 per pound. The face pace of the Chinese growth lifted copper to a high of $4.216 in 2008, but the global financial crisis caused it to decline to lows of $1.2475 that same year. However, copper has never revisited that level, and after rising to a higher high in 2011, it had been making lower highs and lower lows until the beginning of 2016, falling below the $2 per pound level once again.

The lows in 2016

The bear market came to an end in January 2016 when the price of the red metal fell to a low of $1.9355 per pound. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of COMEX copper futures declined below the $2 per pound level in late 2015 and bottomed in January 2016. The bear market trend took the base metal from $4.6495 to the lows over a more than four-year period, but copper found a bottom and has been making higher lows and higher highs since the beginning of last year. Copper did not explode higher; the metal spent lots of time consolidating.

A long period of consolidation

After falling to a significant bottom, the price of copper spent the next ten months trading from around $2 to just under $2.32 per pound. Source: CQG

The monthly copper chart illustrates that the price eventually moved to a higher level back in November 2016 and rallied to highs of $2.8230 in late February of 2017. The nonferrous metal then proceeded to trade between $2.47 and $2.70 per pound until July when it moved above its latest level of technical resistance at the February highs.

Copper rises above technical resistance

In late July, copper moved above $2.90 per pound and traded to $2.92 on the final day of the month. The move in copper has been slow, steady and significant. As of the end of July, warehouse inventories on the London Metals Exchange (LME) fell below the 300,000-ton level once again which is supportive for the price of the base metal. Copper is a bellwether raw material that tends to diagnose the health of the global economy. Over the course of history, copper has often led other commodities prices, and over recent weeks we have witnessed strength, not only in other base metals that trade on the LME but also in a myriad of other raw materials sectors. Grains rallied at the end of June and into early July, before correcting lower, on dry weather conditions across some major growing areas in the United States. The price of crude oil has rallied from lows of $42.05 per barrel to close at the end of July at just over $50 per barrel, the highest level since May. Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices have moved higher from recent lows. Even the prices of many of the soft commodities have rallied as the prices of sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and FCOJ have moved higher than recent bottoms. Iron ore has moved over 35% higher since the middle of June, and the price of lumber is $50 per 1,000 board feet above where it was trading last year at this time.

When it comes to the commodities market, each raw material has its supply and demand fundamentals which tend to dictate the path of least resistance for prices. However, over recent weeks we have seen a rally in the overall raw materials sector, and copper has been one of the only markets that have rallied to a new high for 2017 and the highest price since back in 2015. It is starting to feel like the red metal has taken the baton when it comes to a sector of the global economy that is a harbinger for inflation.

The next technical levels to watch

Now that copper has taken out the February highs at just over $2.82 per pound, the next level of technical resistance stands at $2.961 per pound, the May 2015 highs. Above there, $3 stands as a critical psychological level for the industrial commodity. On the monthly chart, if copper can achieve a $3 handle, the July 2014 highs at $3.2745 will stand as the new target for the base metal.

Copper’s spectacular rise to over $4.60 per pound in 2011 was the result of aggressive buying and stockpiling by the Chinese. As China is the world’s leading commodities consumer, economic conditions in the Asian nation will dictate its price path in the weeks and months ahead. Lately, economic data from China has improved. Remember, when copper hit its lows in January 2016 it was at a time when the Chinese domestic stock market was plunging as economic growth slowed. However, the economy in the world’s most populous nation has been doing a lot better over recent months, and copper has been taking its temperature. Aside from China, improving economies and moderate growth in the United States and Europe have also lit a fire under the red metal.

Dr. Copper could be saying commodities are heading higher

At their July meeting, the U.S. Federal Reserve did not have a press conference; they just issued a statement in the aftermath of the summer meeting. The Fed left interest rates unchanged and issued a missive that the markets deemed dovish. In June, the Fed told markets that they would begin reducing their balance sheet to the tune of $50 per month. The legacy of quantitative easing in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis has become a $4.50-trillion balance sheet, and the central bank is now getting ready to let many of the debt instruments purchased during QE roll off their books. The resolution to quantitative easing is a coming bout of quantitative tightening or QT. However, while the Fed seemed ready to go in June, in July, they changed their language to “relatively soon” for balance sheet normalization when the market was looking for imminent action.

The market interpreted the latest words out of the Fed as a return, or step backward, towards a dovish orientation to monetary policy. The gradual approach has turned out to be at the pace of a snail. Moreover, even though the Fed has hiked rates twice already in 2017, the short-term Fed Funds rate remains at the 1.25% level, a low historical level. One of the reasons that Fed gave for their concern about the economy has been that inflation remains below their 2% target rate. The Fed is concerned that low inflation could lead to a recession. However, while the Fed is watching data that points to only moderate economic growth, copper is telling markets something different. Copper is encouraging other commodities to rally and is saying that there is likely more inflation in the global system than the central bank realizes. Moreover, the decline in the U.S. dollar has been highly supportive for the price of copper and almost all other commodities. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index shows, the dollar has declined from the highest level since 2002 in January of this year at 103.815 to lows of 92.68 on the final day of July. The 10.7% plunge in the dollar’s value has lifted the price of copper and most other raw materials. A 10.7%-move in a currency market over a seven-month period is a massive move. Copper has moved around 18% higher over the same period, which should not come as any surprise. Volatility in commodities markets tends to be much higher than in currency markets. Therefore, moves in raw material prices have historically magnified currency changes on a percentage basis.

Copper broke out to the upside in late July and closed the month at the highest level in more than two years. Copper is sending an inflationary and bullish sign to the commodities market across all sectors, and many other metals, minerals, energy, and agricultural products are following the red metal over recent weeks. Ignore the current price action in copper at your peril. If copper climbs above the $3 level and continues to post gains over the second half of 2017, watch out. A rally in the commodity that diagnoses the state of the global economy will have far reaching consequences for other raw materials and markets across all asset classes.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.