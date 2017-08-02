Versum Materials' (VSM) CEO Guillermo Novo on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 01, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Nahla Azmy - Head of Investor Relations

Guillermo Novo - President and Chief Executive Officer

George Bitto - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer

Neel Kumar - Morgan Stanley

Kieran de Brun - Credit Suisse

Edwin Mok - Needham & Co

Jacob Schowalter - Seaport Global Securities

Mike Sison - KeyBanc

Daniel Rizzo - Jefferies

Christopher Kapsch - Aegis Capital

Roger Smith - Bank of America

Patrick Ho - Stifel Nicolaus

Good and welcome to the Versum Materials Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Nahla Azmy

Thank you, Alison. Thanks everyone for joining us today for our third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings call. We hope you have had an opportunity to review the press release we issued earlier this morning. We have also posted the presentation for today's call at the Investor Relations section of our website at versummaterials.com. We encourage you to review these documents.

On today's call, we will begin with prepared remarks from Guillermo Novo, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and George Bitto, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following their remarks we will have a Q&A session.

Some of the matters we will discuss on this call, including our 2017 financial outlook and guidance are forward-looking and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the factors set forth in today's press release and discussed in our Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this call.

During today's call, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors. We include reconciliations with the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our news release and in the presentation posted at the Investor Relations section of our website.

Versum Materials assumes no obligation to update information presented on this conference call. This conference call is being webcast live and is being recorded for playback purposes. An archive of the webcast will be made available on our Investor Relations section of our website.

And now with that I’m pleased to turn the call over to Guillermo.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Nahla. We are pleased to have all of you join us today for a review of our third quarter 2017 results, an update of our 2017 initiatives and priorities and our continued confidence regarding the outlook for the semiconductor industry and our performance for the year.

Please turn to Slide 5. As we near our first full-year as an independent Company, I would like to begin again with Versum’s highlights. Versum is a premier global supplier of materials and equipments in the semiconductor industry. We have leadership position and are profitable in complex space . Innovation, quality and reliability and customer intimacy are core at the highly paid value for our customers.

As one of the largest and most diversified specialty material supplier to the semiconductor industry, we have a global infrastructure and technical and commercial capabilities to support our customers and deliver sustained profitable growth. All of this enables our strong financial profile characterized by strong growth prospects, high margins, low capital intensity and strong cash flow generation.

Please turn to Slide 6. As the prior quarters, I would like to start with a review of our key financial performance highlights through the third quarter. George will cover more of the financial details later in the call. Overall, we built top-line growth with robust volume performance across both segments while continuing to deliver strong margins.

We maintained costs in line with our expectations. We generated strong cash flow from operations and increased on to our cash-on-hand balances and we advanced both our organic and inorganic growth strategies. With this third quarter performance, our strong customers position and the diversity of our portfolio and the strong execution of our growth strategy and a healthy outlook was the industry fundamentals. We are raising our guidance for the second time, for the fiscal year 2017.

Please turn to Slide 7. I have mentioned on prior calls, there is no compromise on safety, it is at the core of everything we do at Versum. We see safety performance as an important indicator of our operational excellence and operating discipline.

Given all are standup in organic activity this year, we continued remain force our commitment to safety and operational excellence at all reliable operation facilities lead by our executives business and operational leaders. Our year-to-date performance continue show improvements relative to prior year. That said, our goal is zero injuries and we are committed to working to achieve it.

Please turn to Slide 8. This should be familiar slide with an outline of our 2017 priorities. In this first year as a public Company, we are focused on standing up the Company successfully and building the foundation for Versum to capture and maximize on the industry’s accelerated growth trends. To reiterate, we are focused on building a results and customer oriented culture, delivering profitable growth, enhancing our productivity and transitioning to standalone company.

Please turn to Slide 9. Let me review our year-to-date progress towards these priorities. Starting with our culture. Environmental health and safety remain center of our business and day-to-day activities. Our systems, processes and people continue to perform well. We are building a results oriented culture one that embraces ownership and accountability across our Company by driving our focus and transparency and aligning rewards with results. To drive top-tier industry performance and to align with our internal and external priorities, we have organized ourselves around our business platform.

The leadership team of these platforms have been empowered to drive the operating and strategic performance of their respected businesses and are rewarded on the performance of their platforms. This is translating to improve financial performance, as well as stronger execution for longer term strategic objectives.

We place the customer at the center of our activities. Everyone of us understands that we must first create value of our customers, so that we can then create value for our shareholders and our team. Customers intimacy means we think in terms of partnership with our customers to the final of each new product. From the early stages of innovation through the ramp to high volume manufacturing and beyond.

On profitable growth, we continue to execute well and deliver on our communities. We delivered third quarter revenue growth of 20% with sustaining margin quality. This is translating to meaningful adjusted EBITDA growth. We continue to drive growth through share gains and more [indiscernible] while delivering strong cash flow and we continue to strengthen our balance sheet.

We are executing well on our organic growth priorities, building our supply capabilities for new products, expanding our CMP manufacturing and lab capabilities in Korea and expanding our plans for new NF3 and WF6 capacity in Asia. And finally we are moving forward on inorganic opportunities such as now we completed Dynaloy acquisition and a new commercial alliance with NuMat. Which I'll talk a little bit more later in the call.

Productivity continues to enhance our financial performance, in addition to improved prep plant loading we continue to drive yield and capacity improvements to achieve improved unit cost and margins. As our Advanced Materials business grows we continue to optimize our supply capabilities, introducing new process technologies and positioning our supply capabilities closer to our customers.

We have expanded the high volume manufacturing capabilities in all the core countries we operate in. Within processed materials we debottlenecked our WF6 plant at Hometown, ahead of budget and schedule. And we expanded NF3 capacity at our Hometown plant in Korea. The loading of incremental capacity and the higher productivity have contributed to sustaining margins.

We are also advancing our plans for other productivity investments. We are starting work on the next phase of our WS6 capacity expansion at our Hometown plant which should come on-stream in the second half of fiscal year 2018. We will also be converting the majority of our NF3 capacity at the Hometown facility to the same competitively positioned low cost technology currently deployed at [Hometown] (Ph). We expect that this will take us about one year to complete and will significantly improve our competitive position. Given the inherent efficiency of this process and the U.S. low cost energy position this plant will be world-class in terms of competiveness and export capabilities.

Given the nature of the industry, we also continue to reinforce our culture and capabilities around quality, reliability and security of supply. It is important to our customers and it is important to us. We remain on-track with building our standalone infrastructure capabilities. With continued progress in the third quarter, we have line of sight for the cost and timing of completion.

We are on target for early 2018 completion of our ERP system, our new system is focused on simplification and standardization to industry best practice and we are only customizing where it’s critical to meet unique business needs. We are also on-track to the transitioning of air product TSAs. Finally, the R&D relocations are progressing on schedule with completion by the end of the calendar year.

Please turn to Slide 10 to cover some brief remarks on market demand trends. This past quarter was sequentially another strong quarter for the semiconductor industry. Consistent with the last few quarters third quarter strength was broad based and included semi sales, semi unit shipment, equipment spending and foundry sales.

The industry's fundamental growth drivers are expected to remain strong for the balance of this year for both legacy and new nodes, driven by memory, logic and expansions in China. The anticipated growth of the semi conductor manufacturing in China is bifurcated between multinationals who will be manufacturing more state of the art nodes and locally owned Chinese IT produces will most likely focus on producing legacy nodes. Looking ahead, MSI growth is expected to remain strong with a greater than 5% trend through 2019. Its growth continues to be a multiple between 1.5 and 1.8 times the underlying GDP.

Semiconductor industry capital equipment spend is up more than 30% as the foundry is around 10-nanometer and prepare for rapid move to 7-nanometer in 2019. DRAM memory is a major driver for equipment spend as the major suppliers ramp up production to meet and increased demand for solid state drive for storage. To reiterate, the industry fundamentals are not only increasing demand for materials, but are also driving robust growth for wafer fab equipment spend.

Please turn to Slide 11, material sales were up 7% on strong volumes and gross profit margins improved to 50%. Advanced Materials delivered another strong quarter with double-digit growth driven by broad based demand across semiconductor market as well as share based and innovation driven growth, all three AM platforms performed well.

Advanced Deposition Materials continues to deliver strong growth across the broad portfolio of organosilane and organometallic precursor products. We are very excited about growth acceleration of our CMP slurry platform, customers have responded enthusiastically to the new technologies we have developed which have now been incorporated in our product offering. This is driving record growth in our advanced oxides barrier products. We are very pleased with our share penetration in memory.

Finally, Surface Prep and Clean continues to gain momentum with new borne environmentally sustainable products, copper cleaning and advanced package cleans. Process materials sales growth was flat compared to prior year. Increased customer imagination primarily driven by higher VNAND demand drove higher volumes was but was offset by lower price mix.

As we have communicated in prior calls even with the recent expansions, capacity constraints with NF3 and WF6 continue to limit for the near-term volume growth for these products. We saw a strong growth in mentioned gases for VNAND and wafer. Demand for deposition gases was strong, but was impacted by supply constraints in the U.S. and Asia which impacted our costs as we rebalanced our network.

Dopant gases continues to grow and will be further strengthened by the addition of the ION-X product line. We continue to leverage the diversity of our portfolio, the growth of our new products, our capacity expansions and our productivity activities to sustain healthy margins.

Please turn to Slide 12, DS&S delivered another strong quarter, the sales up 70% and included gross profit margins of 33%. While strong equipment capital spends on minerals have been a tailwind, DS&S has grown faster than the industry capturing share with additional volume leverage on tank loadings.

Our Megasys service business continues to deliver steady growth as well as capturing good project business to support the installations lead to our equipment sales. Our close alignment with the industry's top capital spenders along with increased focused on Greater China should give us a continued favorable position versus the broader market.

With that, I'll turn over the call to George to go through more detailed review of our financial performance and our guidance. George.

George Bitto

Thank you, Guillermo, and good morning everyone. Please turn to slide 14. As Guillermo reviewed we posted a strong third quarter with sales, operating income and adjusted EBITDA each up approximately 20% versus prior year and with adjusted EBITDA margins remaining strong. This performance was driven by a strong semiconductor market, our well positioned businesses and solid cost management including the implementation of our standalone activities.

As a reminder for comparison purposes 2017 results for the Versum reflect operations as an independent company while 2016 results, which are presented on a carve-out accounting basis, including allocated governance costs from Air Products. Sales of $290.8 million increased 20% from the same quarter a year ago, driven by strong growth in both our DS&S and materials operating segments and gross profit margins increased to 45%.

Overhead costs were $46.4 million including selling and administrative and research and development were higher than prior year associated with the expected cost of becoming an independent as well as from timing on certain expenses including incentive compensation. Given that we are still in the first year of establishing our own standalone platform and exiting the Air Products transition service agreements. Overhead costs are expected to exhibit quarterly variation as we settle into our ongoing operating structure.

We delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 22% and a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.6%. Positive factors included robust volumes for equipment and many of our materials products, favorable currency impacts and tight loading benefits and productivity in both segments. These will offset the expected higher costs of becoming independent company, price pressure in some of our process materials product line and unfavorable business segment mix given the strong delivery systems results.

GAAP operating income was $81 million for the quarter. GAAP net income was $52.7 million and diluted earnings were $0.48 per share. Excluding the $6 million of pre-tax, separation and restructuring charges, which as we said are associated with the one-time relocation of personnel and R&D facilities to pursue sights and our FAP implementation costs, adjusted net income was $56.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.52.

Note that on both the GAAP and on adjusted basis, net income and EPS are not directly comparable to prior year due to $11.9 million of interest expense associated with debt incurred to capitalize the company versus zero interest expense last year. Our effective tax rate of 20.8% this quarter was at the low-end of our expected 20% to 25% range and net income contributed to non-controlling interest was $2 million for the quarter.

Please turn to Slide 15 for a discussion on the segments. Material sales of $206.4 million were up 7% versus last year which reflects a strong volume increase of 9% primarily from our Advanced Materials Product line and favorable currency of 1% offset by 3% unfavorable price mix. Year-on-year Advanced Materials again delivered on a double-digit volume growth with Process Materials contributing mid-single-digit volume growth. Process Materials continues to be impacted by the current portfolio of capacity constraints and prior year business exists.

As Guillermo discussed earlier, our additional low costs NF3 capacity in Asia and the WF6 capacity are both online and are now fully loaded. The benefits of volume coupled with operating productivity and both are Advanced Materials and Process Materials plants offset the impact of higher third-party product cost in few of our Process Materials product lines, enabling us to deliver higher gross profit margins.

The segment delivered solid adjusted EBITDA margin of 39% including bearing much of the impacts with the higher costs associated with becoming an independent public company. For the balance of the year, we expect a similar top-line trend between our businesses. Segment margin should continue to benefit from the improved product mix from a higher proportion of Advanced Materials product mix.

Now please turn to Slide 16, the Delivery Systems and Services sales. DS&S delivered this highest quarter of the year, posting sales of $83.5 million, 70% increase over prior year and equipment volumes up significantly and services delivering steady grown. In addition to a robust underlying market, our strong global position and ability to scale key customers allowed us to capture growth in excess of the underlying market demand.

Segment adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $24.3 million, up 96% from prior year quarter. The loading benefits of the increased equipment sales together with successful productivity efforts was an offset modest unfavorable product mix and costs contributed to becoming an independent company. This enabled us to deliver EBITDA margins of 29% an improvement of 400 basis points compared to prior year quarter.

With the balance of the year, we expect continued strong performance in DS&S sales. In the corporate segment, adjusted EBITDA improved by $3 million due to the timing of prior year corporate governance and overhead costs and difference and where we have booked incentive comp adjustments.

Now please turn to Slide 17 to review year-to-date cash generation. Third quarter year-to-date cash flow from operations total $186.8 million, this included $15.3 million of free cash separation and restructuring costs. Recall we have estimated $20 million to $25 million in pre-tax restructuring costs of fiscal 2017 and we expect these costs to continue balance in the year.

Working capital was use of $7.3 million attributed for the timing and higher level of sales, as well as the resolution of items with Air Products associated with the scale. Capital expenditures year-to-date was $21.4 million included $13.2 million associated with one-time capital spending for our separation and restructuring activities.

Given the high level of operating activity and timing of the capital portion of our restructuring efforts. We are expecting some timing to shift of our capital spending into early next year. Free cash flow for the nine months, [indiscernible] cash from operations for capital expenditures with a $145.4 million. On a normalized basis adjusting for the timing of only pay bond interest, the timing on cash taxes and variations in capital spending and more normalized year-to-date levels would be approximately a $120 million.

In the other financing investment activities note that we have included other cash use. $10 million of investments in highly liquid short-term financial instruments. Finally we ended the quarter with a cash balance of $234.5 million excluding the $10 million in short-term investments. This increased level of cash on hand provides us the financial flexibility to drive growth through organic investments and to continue our active pursuit of value enhancing inorganic growth opportunities.

Now please turn to Slide 18 to discuss our updated financial guidance. Given our year-to-date financial results the continued robust outlook for industry fundamentals, our favorable business and customer positions and three quarters experience of operating under our standalone cost structure. We are raising our guidance for fiscal 2017.

Underlying our outlook are both our internal expectations and external industries forecast in the year, the global GDP in the 3% range, MSI remains a square inch with silicon produced in the 9% to 11% range and wafer fab equipment spending in the 28% to 32% range. For sales we are increasing our outlook to a range of $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. This represents 12% to 15% year over year growth from fiscal 2016 sales to $970 million.

We are raising our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year to a range of $365 million to $375 million which represent year-on-year growth increase from 12% to 15% from fiscal year 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million. As mentioned on prior calls our adjusted EBITDA performance will be dictated by market based products and customer mix and our ability to effectively move from transitioned services to our administrative infrastructure.

Our outlook also assumes currency rates to be consistent with the end of July levels. This adjusted EBITDA guidance excludes the previously discussed $20 million to $25 million of restructuring costs associated with implementing our own our key infrastructure and ERP system and relocation of our administrative and research and development infrastructure.

Given the capital timing considerations which I discussed earlier, we expect spending per CapEx together with the announced time along the acquisition to be in the range of $75 million to $85 million. This outlook includes $25 million to $30 million of spending for standing up our IT infrastructure and the relocation of our R&D assets, down from our previous estimate of $35 million to $40 million as some of this capital will shift into first fiscal quarter of 2018.

For the total fiscal year depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $45 million our effective tax rate is expected to be at the lower end of our 20% to 25% range, and net income attributable to non controlling interest is expected to be approximately $7 million for the year.

In conclusion, we are extremely pleased with our financial performance to date, and the efforts of our entire team in executing our commitments and delivering on our financial targets while at the same time managing through our transition to become an independent company.

Now, let me turn the call back to Guillermo.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, George. Please turn to Slide 20. It's an exciting time for our industry and for Versum Materials, driving long-term profitable growth is at the center of our strategy and priorities. We are committed to the semiconductor industry and are investing to strengthen our growth capabilities.

As we continue gain in the past organic growth is the highest quality growth we can generate. We are funding initiatives to increase our manufacturing capabilities, improve our cost, increase and accelerate our innovation capabilities and enhance collaboration with customers. I have always shared with you some examples of these investments.

We also to see exciting inorganic opportunities to accelerate growth and strengthen our portfolio; given the diversity of our portfolio and our product line leadership positions we believe we have significant competitive advantage to pursue inorganic bolt-on acquisitions or partnerships that will either enhance our technology, customers or geographic positions.

In addition to bolt-on opportunities as the industry evolves there will be opportunities to further strengthen our core businesses and explore adjacent markets. As you already know with recent announcements, we are gaining momentum in our bolt-on strategy both in the acquisitions and partnership side.

Let's move to Slide 21 for an update on some of the investments in inorganic growth. We are very excited to be able to close two transactions that complement our materials segment, strengthen our businesses and bring incremental financial benefits. Starting with Dynaloy, it's with great pleasure that I welcome the Dynaloy team to Versum today. We are looking forward to an exciting journey ahead as we bring our Surface Prep and Clean businesses together and build one of the premier businesses in the industry.

Dynaloy's key strategic value for Versum lies in the offering of its product portfolio, experienced team, customer relationships and technologies in the Advanced Packaging space. The majority of Dynaloy's business is focused on semiconductor customers with more than 90% of the semi revenues coming from Advanced Packaging and cleans. They are very well positioned in thick film resist removal, the largest and fastest growing sub segment in this space. They also bring a strong IT portfolio that we will be able to leverage with our own technology development initiatives.

To frame the potential for this market broadly, the combined IT and advanced IT cleanse market total approximately $425 million in 2015, with Advanced Packaging representing approximately 15% of the market. It's estimated that in the next five to 10 years advanced packaging should grow at double-digit and represent 40% of the $750 million market by 2025. We believe with the addition of Dynaloy our combined SP&C business platform will be better positioned to become a leading supplier of advanced package cleans solutions.

We are equally excited about the recent announced commercial lines with NuMat to be an exclusive channel in commercializing their positive ION-X technology. This business will complement our Process Materials portfolio by allowing us to commercialize a range of dopant gases using sub atmospheric pressures storage technology which we believe will bring value to our customer base.

In the agreement NuMat will develop and manufacture metal organic framework absorbing or MOFs for the application and supply to pursuit ION-X cylinders containing NuMat’s proprietary MOFs. Versum will have the exclusive worldwide rights to fill market sell and distribute ION-X products. We will use our existing global infrastructure to sell ION-X products to the global semiconductor industry. Again to mention the opportunity this agreement will allow us to enter a $150 million to $200 million market with limited number of existing players. We will bring the differentiated product offering and other proposition that will benefit and create value for our customers.

To reiterate, given our multiple business lines the fragmentation of the industry and the increased complexity and requirements of our customers, we will continue our active purchase of inorganic transactions to drive value for both our customers and our shareholders.

Please turn to Slide 22. Finally, to summarize Versum, we are a new old company but fully folding holdings are a first year of an independent company Versum had a legacy of decades of customer relationship, knowledge and participation in this industry. Remaining product line positions in the semiconductor market Versum is well positioned to benefit from the industry's exciting secular growth trends. We are a Company with solid growth, high margins, low capital intensity and strong cash flows.

This concludes our prepared remarks. So with that let's open the call for Q&A. Operator.

Ian Zaffino

Hi. Great, thank you very much. Very good quarter here. I guess the question would be as you look at the quarter and you look at the sales growth, the 20% sales increase is that right that you should be getting a 100 basis points in margin expansion or should it be some higher than that?

Guillermo Novo

Let me - you have to look at each of the business segments and businesses obviously the mix has a big effect on our margins, but overall all of our businesses improved through individual margins, so the net increase for the overall company was more of a mix impact between delivery systems and materials. George do you want to add anything?

George Bitto

And Ian just to remind you, I mean one of the questions when we look year-to-year is while we are getting sales and leverage from our product line, we are also transitioning to a different cost structure so there is a little bit of differentiation in terms of what we would normally see relative to incremental growth.

Ian Zaffino

So you are saying that you took out costs, you are saying incremental margin would have been higher than 35% or you added costs so?

George Bitto

What I’m saying is as we transition from carved out accounting last year to standalone infrastructure this year, we have cost differentiation that is different from sales level and therefore that limits some of the margin leverage.

Guillermo Novo

Remember Ian that in this year we have do some duplicated costs as we start building our own infrastructure and we still have TSA so there is a year-on-year increase that will fade off as we move it to 2018 and we are totally off the TSAs.

Ian Zaffino

Okay. So then, great. That’s really helpful. So we actually look at this year and I think, I just calculated incremental margin about 35%, it will be higher than that. So what is sort of the incremental margin really looking at here as you would on sales?

George Bitto

I mean, it’s really verified business. That’s if you look at in materials, we increased our gross profit margins, if you want to look at that metric. But within each part of our portfolio, each of the segments have actually most of them have done on margin. But the issue is the mix, which was our growing, they don’t have the same margin so between the AM platforms, the PM platforms and even within DS they have different mixes. So I think the biggest, at a corporate level is both materials and delivery system both of them increased margins of the mix with higher sales of DS that have a lower margin that’s what’s driving the overall mix impact.

Ian Zaffino

Neel Kumar

I was wondering, if you sell any margin benefit in the quarter, in the new NF3 capacity to offset some of the price softening and also from volume perspective. When you expected to see some in the benefits, in the new NF3 and WF6 capacity as seen Process Materials is still capacity constrained?

Guillermo Novo

So if you look at overall our plants, we brought on capacity, we loaded it, we have gotten productivity. So overall margins have continued to improve and hold even with some of the softer pricing. So pretty much like we said, last quarter. I think looking out PM has more product, the majority of our businesses is not WF6 and NF3. The other products have been doing very well growth in those areas driven by memories and other areas continue to do well and the margins are pretty stable there.

Neel Kumar

And obviously 2017 has been pretty strong from a growth and industry CapEx spend perspective. And as we move pass fourth quarter and into year fiscal 2018. Can you discuss your assessment of the underlying industry demand trends and how you expect 2018 stack up relative to 2017?

Guillermo Novo

Let me give some general comments, and then I will ask George maybe share some specific, more specific numbers with you. But if we look at our CapEx, obviously this year, we have a lot of the trends, the infrastructure build or our ERP system and or the R&D infrastructure that we are building out. As we move into next year, it’s going to be more about our operating businesses that we are supporting.

We have actually increased some of our outlook in terms of investments to drive organic growth, most of that is driven by Advanced Materials and also Process Materials in Asia and that will advance into the year. So I think the issue now is going to be were about the timing of the projects and how they rollout including 2017, 2018 and 2019 in terms of not all some are shorter from a longer projects. But we are making sure that our organic growth opportunities are fully funded. But, George do you want to comment?

George Bitto

Well the only thing I would add that I think from the microenvironment things were certainly very good in 2017 and we expect them to continue to be strong in 2018 although MSI right now we are suggesting 9% to 11% this year is probably less than that as we go over the next couple of years to see the solid growth.

And I think wafer fab equipments spending which is around 30% this year will certainly not duplicate that in the next year. But all-in-all, I think we believe that we are looking at a fairly small semiconductor environment over the next couple of years and as Guillermo said, we are positioning ourselves to actively play in that.

Neel Kumar

Great. Thanks.

Good morning. And congratulations on the quarter. I was just wondering if you could commented a lot, but more of the Process Materials on the trends that you are seeing in pricing in NF3 and WF6. And how you view those continuing I would say into 2018?

Guillermo Novo

I don’t think this trend have changed that much from what we said in the last call. I think the biggest issue right now is the sort of the macro numbers of supply demand it’s more than micro numbers of supply demand. When does NF3 capacity and WF6 capacity come on relative to the VNAND demand and I mean that’s what we really see. We are probably seeing I would say pricing more towards the bottom and as VNAND demand really start pickup that capacity will be absorbed.

Kieran de Brun

I guess going forward just shifting over to your inorganic growth strategy, I mean when you look at the potential for acquisitions. Is the main focus kind of beyond small bolt-ons mainly in the Advanced Materials segment or other opportunities for let say mid to larger M&A that you have seen potentially expanding to a different area within your Advanced Materials segments something like with lithography per se? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

As we have said in the past, I think the broad comment is there are opportunities in both bolt-ons and other M&A opportunities as the industry evolves. We also vision and want to participate in that process, as you have seen we are active and we will continue to remain active. Have our strategy and lot of our focus areas that we work on. Commenting more than that is probably not adequate in any - giving any specifics further than that.

Kieran de Brun

Great. Thank you.

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. First, just a clarification on the guidance, does your full-year guidance include Dynaloy and then the acquisition and then, if I back over the numbers it seems like you are implying the lower revenue in the fourth quarter even with high EBITDA margin. How does that work?

George Bitto

So, I think a couple of points. I mean, yes essentially our guidance would include those pieces as we bring them in, but there is not a lot of material impact on that in the near-term as we have been talking a couple of months. I think the biggest thought in terms of sales versus EBITDA guidance as we look forward is basically a round desk.

As Guillermo point out and trying to forecast exactly how the pieces will come in, in terms of different segments as well as product lines within the segments. So I think the margin impacts will keep us in the same margin range we have been in; it could move up and down a little bit depending on where that fourth quarter sales and profit growth comes from.

Edwin Mok

If I focus on the material business, and I look at last three quarters, seems like your year-over-year growth rate has slowed over last few quarters beyond just kind of capacity constraint across material side, any other reason why that would grow slow and should we expect the trend to continue or should we expect that to revert once your capacity come online?

Guillermo Novo

We don't see any specific trends of reducing our growth rates, I think all of our segments are doing very well, as we said the one that is now limited our two products, it's not the segment, it's two products, most of the other products in the segment were well positioned, but we are not seeing any slowdown in any specific area.

George Bitto

And I would say even on the advanced material side we consistently are seeing double-digit growth quarter-to-quarter and so maybe while there is a particular quarter variation in comparing periods I don't think there is any underlying trend that would suggest a slowdown.

Guillermo Novo

Actually I was going to say in the target areas that we are focusing on and especially in the advanced materials those multiples of growth are multiples of high teen growth rates, so two to three times of that is depending on the segment that we are targeting. So I think the issue there is about our ability to position our new technologies, gain share and penetrate new applications, we are not in all countries equally positioned, we are not equally positioned in all segments, and that's the opportunity that we have to grow beyond just what the underlying market is doing.

Edwin Mok

Great, that’s just a great color. I just have one quick follow-up, on the NF3, your conversion to a new technology, how much does that add effectively how much capacity does that effectively add to that facility or NF3 capability?

Guillermo Novo

That’s really going to be much more of productivity investments, again we don't have a crystal ball of what is going to happen in the future, as we said in prior calls, we can focus on other things that we can control and we want to make sure that all our products our manufacturing capabilities are competitive and state of the art in terms of being able to compete and drive in the industry and this is an opportunity for us to really improve our cost position.

There probably will beat some incremental volumes, this plant is not as cost effective as we have said in the past, the export opportunities right now, we probably don't capitalize on it, so there will be some upside in volume but the majority of that and the real driver is productivity.

Edwin Mok

Great, that’s all I have. Thank you. Very helpful.

Good morning, this is Jacob on for Mike. Could you guys quantify how much of the drag the negative mix was on the DS&S segments EBITDA margins?

Guillermo Novo

So, again I think there is two elements of mix associated with DS is mix difference inside of the segment itself depending on what product lines, I don't think that that's a big number, I mean it's call it a percent may be. And then there is a little bit of mix on the segment side because we still a higher proportion of DS&S related to materials. So again I would say that in either case that’s a big number.

Jacob Schowalter

Okay. So, given the kind of this level of volumes would it be like a neutral mix? Would it be unreasonable for this segment to hit 30% EBITDA margins?

George Bitto

For DS&S? The position that we have right now is very strong in some of the growth areas, so our plans are running very well loaded. So for the near future we expect good leverage for the incremental volumes, these right now is operating very high rates. As we look to expand capacity looking into China to expand capabilities obviously that will the new opportunities that will require some level of investment, but as long as we are running through our existing footprint this should be good leverage.

Jacob Schowalter

Okay. And then one more on DS&S. As a leading indicator for material sales and given the strong volumes over the last year, how long does the cycle typically takes for those customers who ordered the machine some of you start ordering materials in larger volumes, I assume it probably starts off at low volumes once they get systems and then it fully ramps. So, could you give some more color on that sort of cycle?

Guillermo Novo

So, our orders of equipment come in - as far as building the new fabs so as they build up the fabs and starts installing the equipment the orders come in usually big orders and the timing is very critical because once we install is truly part of that meeting their product ramp. So, I would say this is a real strong leading indicator, if you look at for example Korea has been a very strong market, a lot of that obviously is going into VNAND and as those plants start getting ramped w will see that on the material side.

I mean that's related to one of your questions we got on NF3 and some of the other products, I think there is an impact of timing as these projects truly come on stream and I know the industry where we are working very hard to get those investments in a productive mode.

Jacob Schowalter

Great, thank you for answering my questions.

Hey guys nice quarter. You talked about good growth in the industry through 2019, how is your capacity looking in slurry and deposition to support that growth?

Guillermo Novo

I don't think we have a capacity issue in any of those businesses, it's more about either supporting new products, so a lot of these are new precursors, when customer start ramping into high volume manufacturing making sure that we are well positioned not just in capacity but in location to support them and that’s subscribing some investments.

And the slurry, again it’s not so much a capacity issue, I think we are position globally, the one area that we talk about is our position in Korea is not a strong and that’s really been a factor that we don’t have a local supply. We do have an existing plants in our cleans business, and we are just, again just trying to be efficient and make sure that we have a cost effective plant.

What we are doing is leveraging that site to expand it so that we are also producing CMP slurries there, and obviously that will position us to commercialize a lot of the new technologies that are be successful in other parts of the world. Customers are liking what they are seeing good for them, obviously local supply, local support is critical for them to start using to us.

Mike Sison

And then just a follow-up on deposition, I know ALD continues to be a pretty strong area for the industry. Can we talk about the growth trends you are seeing there and what opportunity if you see for that business over the next couple of years?

Guillermo Novo

We are very excited in that portfolio, I think the volumes are very good, but more importantly, the need for new molecules, new precursors is expanding and we are very well position. As the largest player in the state, I think we have very capability to work on multiple modules at the same time and we are doing that. So it’s an exciting time for us. And really target to what the, everybody is the industry is saying material becoming in a much more critical driver of innovation for broader industry and I think we are seeing that in the projects that we are working on for a few of ours.

Mike Sison

Great. Thank you.

This is Dan Rizzo on for Laurence. How are you? Is there any more debottlenecking opportunities, or opportunities for expansion aside from you guys have mentioned over the last couple of quarters, I mean, if you look past 2017, 2018 and maybe 2019 into next decade. I was just want to what your thought process is?

Guillermo Novo

We look at definitely it depends on the product lines, our debottlenecking opportunities, I assume your thought referring to NF3 and WF6, which is the usual. But if look at it broadly across all our areas, there is opportunities for debottlenecking or leveraging infrastructure. I think it’s going back to the prior question on slow for identical. How do we leverage our existing footprint? It’s not necessarily to debottlenecking per say, but it’s maintain, I want to make sure that we are being very efficient and how we are bring in new capacity.

We are seeing that was precursors that is a growth, we are expanding and debottlenecking or bringing on incremental production capability within the same sites or new sites. And in NF3 and WF6, we continue to do that. I think NF3, a little bit conversion in North America, the next investment is really more of a new plant and we are still working on that and we will probably have an industry by the end of calendar year. But WF6, we do have one more that will be doing in the U.S.

Daniel Rizzo

Thanks for the color. And then I know you talked about the strong micro trend in both BSF and then semi equipment and then in material equipment, I mean in the past and more than in the past couple of years have we seen periods where there is like a destock cycle to catch you guys by surprise where demand is robust right now, but I was wondering if there is a point where your customers can take a pause, not necessarily in the fourth quarter here, but into your fiscal 2018 also point that.

Guillermo Novo

Well I mean that always is something that we track and monitor depending on the inventories and how the end product demand is. I would say right now the really view is this is a much more structural change in the industry and demand specially if you look at the memory side, so we see that there is going to be significant growth in VNAND and that's probably is a bigger driver than just an inventory correction at this point of time. On the logic side obviously we do track that more closely, but right now again with the move to 10-nanometer, 7-nanometers I think it's still very positive outlook for the industry.

Daniel Rizzo

Okay, thank you very much.

Yes, good morning, just had a follow-up on I think Ian's question regarding the company's overall year over year margin improvement, notwithstanding the product mix which you mentioned may have constrained that margin expansion. I want to understand, I think you are saying that the real cost plus the duplicative IT and stand up public company cost that you experienced this year are higher than the year ago carve out accounting cost and is that right and if so you know on an apples to apples basis I guess the margin improvement would have been better, I want to confirm that's the case and then regarding the transition and the ERP project can you just provide any color to that if you are able to on trying to in terms of quantifying those duplicative cost that may fade and maybe George if you could just mention if you feel good about the execution of those transitioned projects. Are they looking on time and so forth?

Guillermo Novo

Sure Chris I mean so a couple of comments in order I mean I think as you've seen sales are up 20%, adjusted EBITDA 22% so on the quarter so we are seeing leverage through to the bottom line. I think the point I was making earlier is the cost structure is different in standalone both in terms of what we are building to operate as a standalone company as well as some duplicative costs and so that does have an impact on incremental margin, but even with that we were still driving leverage to the bottom line.

I think we have said in the past that duplicative costs are probably in the $7 million to $10 million range, I think as we get off to that base is quickly as possible, we are trying to obviously lower our costs this year, but that's been we won't have as much incremental benefit year-on-year so maybe that number is going to be closer to five to seven you know as we move forward.

On the ERP side of things I think things are going as expected, we still are on target in our minds for first quarter calendar 2018. Goliath and I think that we are comfortable with where we are at on the process. You know the other thing to mention as well as while incentive comp year-on-year the adjustment from the corporation perspective wasn't a whole lot of difference then any adjustments we had in Q3, there is a difference in segments.

And so last year a lot of that adjustment was booked into - corporate this year is booked into the segments and so that's why you see a little bit of variation in terms of positive year-on-year corporate segment, and, so we are constrained year-on-year materials segment.

Christopher Kapsch

Actually that was helpful and then I just wanted to follow-up also on the formal commentary about the Advanced Materials Product line benefiting from both market demand and share gains, and obviously a good cadence of process of record wins. Can you just maybe provide a little bit more color on which product lines that you are seeing the most success with and then the penetration that you are seeing, can you just provide some color across memory, foundry and logic fabs, and is it also limited to advanced technology node, are you seeing these share gains across legacy nodes as well?

Guillermo Novo

We are actually gaining share on both legacy and nodes, and that obviously varies by platform that we have. So, there is a lot of variability depending on the platform and what are some of the dynamics that are happening. I would say in CMP we had barrier and the advanced oxides for [FCI] (Ph) while we are going into VNAND, but also into logic node, there is really strong growth; we have introduced some new technology that gives lower affectivity better cost to our customers and we have achieved significant penetration between a lot of our existing customers and new customers.

So, that's a really exciting area for us. In the deposition, the organometallic side and the organosilane, - growth new metal precursors, and new molecules looking out into 10-nanometer, 7-nanometer, that the industry is excited about and as are we. I think for cleaning probably that gets impacted a little bit less from some of the dynamics on memory, right now with the advanced packaging again this is one of the reasons for our acquisition of Dynaloy is really getting better positioned and accelerating the technology development and we are very excited about some of the opportunities in that space.

So, it's pretty broad based, obviously VNAND a big growth driver, but we are also seeing growth in logic and in DRAM in our position. I would say also in the DS&S side, we are very well positioned in Korea, so obviously a lot of investments are going there and we have done well in Korea; while we are well positioned to support our customers as we enter China and that's driving good positioned on the equipment, with a lot of history and ability not just the supply then at a time where the project case is accelerating for them, we are able to accompany them in meeting their demand and we are able to support them after with the aftermarket support.

Christopher Kapsch

Thank you for the extra color.

Thanks very much. When you upgrade your hometown NF3 capacity to also process quality, will there be an interruption in capacity or production and if so for how long might that last?

Guillermo Novo

No, we actually have two operating class at the Hometown site so we will be converting one of them, our larger one but there we will continue to upgrade the other plant with the existing technology.

Roger Smith

And in terms of the home set WF6 capacity expansion is that coming on in sort of two trench one now may be one in fiscal 2018 and then may be a further expansion to those 2019, I’m just, unclear about the tempo the expansion?

Guillermo Novo

Yes, so we just finished an expansion that we brought on stream WF6 and that was done so now we are doing the second expansion that will be starting now will be completed in 2018?

Roger Smith

2018 and is there a fiscal 2019 expansion as well there?

Guillermo Novo

No, in my comment for 2019 for both NF3 and WF6 that's about a new capacity and we are looking and working on our plants that will be located in Asia, but we have not defined a location. We can either do it on one of our existing sites probably would be the most cost effective, but many of our customers are asking us to look at alternative sites just for proximity and secretive supply.

Roger Smith

Thank you very much.

Hi guys congrats on the strong results. I hopped on late. So I apologize if this has already been answered, but I had a question on EUV, hoping to get an update on what you are hearing from customers in terms of insertion timing and how you view the opportunity into fiscal year 2018 and more importantly 2019 and beyond? Thank you.

Guillermo Novo

We are doing the same thing, I mean we are seeing the same thing as the industry is saying, most of the EUVs that are coming in probably increasing [indiscernible] but really more coming in five and below. And from our side anything that helps drive innovation and continue the momentum of the industry that’s something we support and we are excited about the issues we need to see how all the technologies play out and what path our customers selects moving forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Thank you very much and congrats on a nice quarter. Guillermo, first off and I know you kind of addressed this already, but maybe I'll ask in a little bit of a different way. Given that you've noted that you are increasing your capacity to what I believe will be continued strong demand trends for devices like 3D NAND. do you believe that you will be able to catch up to this demand in 2018 or do you think you will still need to be flexible at increased capacity per the demand strength that's out there in the industry?

Guillermo Novo

We were increasing the capacity and we have been doing very well in loading and improving our costs. Our strategy is to remaining a strong and relevant supplier to our strategic customer. So our capacity expansion really or not targeting to the number one producer in the industry, or supplier to the industry with our low cost position.

And the portfolio that we bring across PM. Our approach is really to come to our customers with the broad portfolio of PM products. We will be in very disposition to supply them and ensure end security supply as they drive their expansion. So we see our ability to lower our plants and bring on the new capacity would be something we can do with a lot of confidence.

Patrick Ho

Great, that’s helpful and maybe on a big picture basis. With the semi-industry undergoing many changes dynamics on the manufacturing process front. Can you kind of qualitatively describe your work with the customers and how your relationship are potentially deepening with them, particularly, if you are able to introduce new materials or new chemistry to address their changing manufacturing need. And do you see those specifically more in the logic side of things or are there additional opportunities on the memory side?

Guillermo Novo

Good question, we are, as we have for the last two decades continue to partner with our customers and the OEMs in a lot of the longer term development. So obviously a lot of work right now in 10-nanometer and 7-nanometer, but that’s really more about the PORs and the SVM and HVM manufacturing as they begin ramp. But we will have to do a lot of work on developing excellent materials and optimizing processes really 4-nanometer, 5-nanometer and smaller. So our teams are working on both of those fronts. So that front and pipeline is very critical for us, in terms of defining new materials.

And obviously in play, we don’t know exactly which ones are going to be selected, I think one of the advantages with our diverse portfolio is that we can play with multiple molecules and depending on the path our customers choose to take and the OEMs choose to develop, we can accompany them in the process. So we spend a lot of time - in that I would say probably that the leading indicators more of the precursor, the deposition side, but that also gives us good insight into what we are going to have to polish and what we have going to clean in other steps also about the requirements and other process you have to. So I think that where the strategic part of our product portfolio comes in that we have greater visibility across the industry.

Patrick Ho

Great. Thank you very much.

Guillermo Novo

Okay.

George Bitto

You are welcome.

Thanks Al and I just wanted to bring your attention to a couple upcoming investor conference events in mid-September, we are scheduled to participate in the Credit Suisse Basic Materials Conference in New York and the KeyBanc Basic Materials Conference in Boston. With that, I will turn the call back to Guillermo for his closing comments.

Guillermo Novo

Thank you, Nahla. Again, thank all of you for your time and interest in Versum. We appreciate all of your support and look forward to continuing our dialogue with you around our business and the industry prospects. With that I wish you all a wonderful summer and I hope to speak to all of you again in the fall. Thank you.

