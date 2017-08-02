EV Company News For The Month Of July 2017

EV company news - Toyota to begin mass production of electric vehicles in China as early as 2019. Tesla Model 3 "reservations have surged to over half a million."

EV market news - "Volkswagen is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived - Industry needs 40 gigafactories by 2025." "Shell CEO's next company car is electric."

Global EV sales - June sales saw the second-best month of global electric car sales ever with over 100,000 sales.

Welcome to the July 2017 edition of Electric Vehicle (EV) company news. In many ways, I think July 2017 will be remembered as a major turning point in EV history - with Model 3 production underway, the British and French governments declaring ICE bans, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Big Oil and the IMF acknowledging EVs are the way of the future. What a monumental month for EVs - matched with near-record global sales.

Global electric car sales as of end June 2017

Global electric car sales finished June 2017 with over 100,000 sales for the month, up 38% on June 2016. June sales saw the second-best month of global electric car sales ever. Year-to-date sales are around 450,000, making it highly likely 2017 electric car sales will exceed 1 million for the first time.

China electric car sales were just over 43,000 in June 2017, up 16% on June 2016. EV market share in China is currently at 1.5%.

Current subsidies were reduced by 20% in 2017 and will be reduced by 40% in 2019 and 100% by 2021. A Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) credit system in China is expected to be introduced very soon.

Europe performed well with 28,000 electric cars sold in June 2017, 54% higher than in June 2016. Europe's EV market share is currently at 1.5%.

US June 2017 electric car sales were over 17,000, 16% higher than in June 2016. The US EV market share is a little over 1%.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV-Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above.

Global EV sales by manufacturer to end June 2017 and YTD

(Source: EVSales)

EV market news for July 2017

On July 6, The Guardian reported, "France to ban sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2040. France will end sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 as part of an ambitious plan to meet its targets under the Paris climate accord, Emmanuel Macron's government has announced."

On July 7, Bloomberg reported, "The electric car revolution is accelerating."

Some key quotes included:

Battery manufacturing capacity will triple in the next four years.

Electric cars will outsell fossil-fuel powered vehicles within two decades (by 2038) as battery prices plunge, turning the global auto industry upside down and signaling economic turmoil for oil-exporting countries.

Production of lithium, cobalt and manganese will each increase more than 100-fold.

A very worthwhile read.

In a recent report by ICBC (no link), it stated:

BP is projecting 100 million partial or full electric vehicles globally by 2035. The validity of many of the forecasts is questionable and the spread is wide - take your pick from less than 20% battery electric vehicle (BEV) penetration by 2040 or more than 50% - what is not in doubt is that a majority of automakers are investing heavily in electrification. This week's announcement from Volvo Cars, declaring that every new model from 2019 onwards will be at least partially electrified, was the latest in a long line. For example, during its Q1 earnings, BMW said "electrification of our portfolio is a clear priority." Automakers are reacting to very clear signals from environmental agencies and politicians. Some of those represent aspirational intentions rather than legislated targets – India's ambition to move to a fully electric vehicle market by the early 2030s being one. French policy appears to be equally ambitious. The direction of travel is clear, in both emerging and developed markets.

On July 10, Automotive News Europe reported:

"Industry needs 40 gigafactories, VW says. Company sees huge shortage of batteries by 2025. A massive shortage of lithium ion battery cells could plague the global car industry in the coming decade if capacity equivalent to 40 Tesla gigafactories is not added by 2025, according to estimates from Volkswagen Group. Volkswagen has been researching electrically powered cars for 50 years and is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived, regardless of the comparatively low amount of cell supply."

This article is a must-read, with some very wise words from Volkswagen at the end. Just to quote a few:

If the technologies had been reversed, it would be hard to conceive an engineer now successfully proposing that combustion engines replace electric cars. "Imagine he then said it involved a device where thousands of tiny explosions occur every minute using a toxic and highly flammable liquid that had to be stored in the vehicle somewhere. And then imagine him saying that this fuel came almost entirely from crisis regions. What do you think his boss might have said to him?

It certainly shows the company is now moving in the right direction since the diesel emissions scandal. Well done!

On July 21, The Los Angeles Times reported, "California bill would boost electric car rebates by $3 billion. Over seven years, California has spent $430 million on low-emission vehicle subsidies to help lower the cost for car buyers. Now the state Legislature is looking to extend that by another seven years, but with a price tag of $3 billion. The legislation favors automakers such as Tesla that make electric-only cars over car makers that sell plug-in hybrids – subsidies on such cars would be a fraction of pure EVs. A full Senate vote could send the bill to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk within weeks."

On July 25, The Guardian reported, "Britain to ban sale of all diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040... amid fears that rising levels of nitrogen oxide pose a major risk to public health. The commitment, which follows a similar pledge in France, is part of the government's much-anticipated clean air plan. London is (also) introducing a £10 toxic 'T-charge' that will be levied on up to 10,000 of the oldest, most polluting vehicles every weekday."

London air pollution - Plan to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040



(Source)

On July 27, Wheels reported, "EV superhighway announced by Queensland Government. Australia's electric vehicle charging infrastructure is about to get a shot in the arm from an unexpected source, with the Queensland government announcing today an almost 1800km 'EV Superhighway' between the Gold Coast and Cairns in Far North Queensland."

On July 28, Global Fleet.com reported, "Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) CEO's next company car is... electric. To get a sense of the enormity of the powertrain revolution sweeping the automotive industry, ask the CEO of Shell about his next company car. 'It will be an electric', says Ben van Beurden - the head of Europe's largest listed oil company - without hesitation or doubt. On Bloomberg TV, he expounded upon the rapidly approaching post-fossil future. Your local butcher announcing he's a vegetarian: that would be a fitting equivalent to Van Beurden's announcement on Bloomberg."

On July 28, Green Car Reports ran a great article titled "Will electric cars take over as quickly as cars displaced horses from 1900 to 1925?" Within the article, I read this:

A working paper from the International Monetary Fund, titled "Riding the Energy Transition: Oil Beyond 2040," suggests that under an optimistic scenario, plug-in electric vehicles could reach as much as 90 percent of production by 2040.

EV Company news for July 2017

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently the number 1 electric car seller in the US with 13% market share, and also still number 1 globally with 10% global market share.

On July 7, Bloomberg reported, "Elon Musk's Tesla wins contract for South Australia battery. Tesla’s 100MW of storage to be paired with Neoen wind farm, enough power for more than 30,000 homes. Musk to honor pledge to build storage system within 100 days."

On July 29, Tesla had its official Model 3 handover celebration of around 30 Model 3 vehicles. This is forecast to ramp up to 100 in August, 1,500 or more in September, then reach 5,000 units per week this year, and 10,000 units a week in 2018. Customers placing orders now are told they can expect a Model 3 delivery sometime in late 2018 or a Model S or X after 1-2 months. The company also released a 310-mile longer-range version Model 3 starting at US$44,000. The base version has 220 miles of range and starts at US$35,000. Tesla did not disclose the battery capacities; however, Electrek estimates, "it looks like that the standard pack has a capacity between 50 and 55 kWh and the 'Long Range Battery' has about 70 to 75 kWh of energy capacity."

You can watch a video here that also includes three great Tesla video ads done by the public as a result of the Bria Loveday video competition. My favorite was the first ad (I also liked the winning ad) - how about yours?

Model 3 handover celebration at the Freemont factory

(Source)

On July 29, Electric reported, "Elon Musk confirms Model 3 reservations have surged to over half a million."

The graph below shows Tesla's rapid revenue increase coming in the next few years. It also forecasts the company to be profitable in early 2019.

Financials analysts' consensus forecast

(Source: Simply Wall St)

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY)

BMW is currently the number 2 global electric car manufacturer with 9% global market share.

On July 27, the Irish Times reported, "BMW commits to electric versions of every model. BMW has followed Volvo's lead, and announced that similar to the Swedes, it's committing to making electric or plug-in hybrid versions of every car in its range. That's not perhaps the biggest promise ever - after all, you can already buy a plug-in hybrid Mini Countryman, 2 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series and X5, but it is a definite move in what Munich sees as the right motoring direction. The long awaited all-electric Mini will go on sale in 2019."

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, HK:1211)

BYD is ranked number 1 in China with 19% market share and has jumped two places and is now ranked number 3 globally with 8% global market share.

On July 20, BYD reported, "BYD and ADL to deliver still more electric buses to Go-Ahead London. The ADL/BYD electric bus partnership has secured a third order from Go-Ahead London – for a total of 30 of its BYD ADL Enviro200EV 10.8m models." Then, on July 23, it reported: "Another London order for BYD ADL electric buses. The ADL BYD partnership to supply 23 of its 10.8m single decker model."

On July 31, the company reported, "Los Angeles metro board awards one of the largest single electric bus contracts in US history to BYD - a contract for 60 40-foot all-electric buses."

A great month for BYD, showing that it is coming back strongly after a slow Q1.

BAIC (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), SAIC (CH:600104)

BAIC is currently the number 2 selling electric car manufacturer in China with 17% market share and the global number 4 with 7% market share. SAIC is ranked number 4 in China with 7% market share.

On July 5, Reuters reported, "Germany's Daimler and its Chinese joint venture partner BAIC Motor Corporation have agreed to jointly invest 5 billion yuan ($735 million) in battery electric vehicle production in China by 2020 and to provide the infrastructure needed."

Renault (OTC:RNSDF)-Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 5 for global electric car sales and Renault is ranked global number 8.

The Renault Zoe is currently the number 1 selling electric car in Europe in 2017 with 17,146 sales to end June, or a 13% market share.

July saw Renault win the teams title at the FIA Formula E championships in Montreal, Canada, for a third consecutive season.

Formula E

(Source)

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

Toyota is currently ranked number 6 in the global electric car manufacturers' sales ranking.

On July 22, Reuters reported: "Toyota eyes mass EV output in China as early as 2019: report. Toyota Motor Corp is likely to begin mass production of electric vehicles (EVs) in China as early as 2019, the Asahi daily reported on Saturday. The pace of production is to be decided after taking into account the regulations and the subsidies, the report said, adding that annual output could start with more than several thousand units."

On July 24, 4-Traders/Reuters ran a report titled "Toyota set to sell long-range, fast-charging electric cars in 2022." The report said, "Toyota Motor Corp is working on an electric car powered by a new type of battery that significantly increases driving range and reduces charging time, aiming to begin sales in 2022, the Chunichi Shimbun daily reported on Tuesday. Toyota's new electric car, to be built on an all-new platform, will use all-solid-state batteries, allowing it to be recharged in just a few minutes, the newspaper said, without citing sources."

You can read more here regarding some of the challenges the industry still faces to achieve effective solid-state batteries.

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

GM/Chevrolet are currently number 2 electric car sellers in the US with 12% market share. They are currently the number 7 global electric car manufacturer with 5% market share.

On July 18, Reuters reported, "GM extends shutdown at Chevy Bolt plant as inventories swell. GM's vehicle inventory in the United States hit a 10-year high in June at 105 days supply."

I think Jose Pontes, editor of EV Sales, says it all:

One advice to GM: Instead of producing units mainly to California, only to win dust on local dealerships, why not starting to allocate production for the orders already made in Europe? I know ZEV credits are nice and all that, but there are more ways to win money…And while you are at it, in Canada, South Korea and the rest of the US, there are also buyers waiting for months (Years?) for their Chevy Bolt, you know?

I would only add that I think the GM Chevy dealers prefer to sell the hybrid Chevy Volt so as to make much higher re-occurring revenue from servicing. Happy to hear what readers think is the issue. Model 3 perhaps?

GM has said that "the Chevy Bolt EV is coming to Europe as the 'Opel Ampera E' in 'June 2017'."

Volkswagen Group, Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)

Volkswagen is currently the number 10 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 4% market share.

On July 7, Bloomberg reported: "Late to the battery-car race, VW says it can still blunt Tesla."

The article highlighted the company's EV plans:

I.D. Neo hatchback targeted at Europe to begin sales in 2020.

Four electric vehicles worldwide to be rolled out by 2023.

In recent weeks, Diess said, VW has signed off on the final design of the electric I.D. line-up's first model, a hatchback similar to the marque's bestselling Golf. The car, dubbed the Neo, will be targeted at the European market, priced along the lines of the Golf's diesel version, and will have a range of as much as 600 kilometers (370 miles) on a full battery. Manufacturers are developing battery vehicles in response to regulators' tightening emissions restrictions that apply across their product lines, particularly new European Union rules set for 2020."

On July 18, BNN reported, "Porsche ponders diesel exit, pushes electric cars: CEO. Porsche is spending a billion euros ($1.2 billion) to overhaul its main Stuttgart plant and build its first battery-only model - the four-door Mission E saloon which is due on the market in 2019."

Again, on July 31, it reported, "Audi aims to cut 10B euros in costs to fund electric-car push. Audi, Volkswagen's main profit driver, plans to bring five new all-electric models to market in coming years, starting with the e-tron sport-utility vehicle (SUV) to be assembled from 2018 in Brussels."

On July 31, Green Car Reports reported, "Porsche prototype 350-kw (800 V) electric car fast-charging station installed. The prototype is currently capable of recharging an electric car's battery to 80 percent capacity in about 15 minutes."

Bloomberg has recently reported that "Audi has said every model line will have a hybrid or purely battery-powered variant by 2020."

VW ID EV concept



(Source)

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY)

On July 31, Freight in the City reported, "Daimler starts European small series production of 7.5-tonne all-electric truck. Daimler has begun small series production of its all-electric, light-duty Fuso eCanter truck for the European and US markets."

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

On July 5, Bloomberg reported, "Volvo vows 'end' of combustion cars with new push into electric. Volvo is phasing out cars that rely on combustion engines, with every new model launched from 2019 to have an electric motor. Promising the "historic end" of cars that only have combustion engines, Volvo Car Group will introduce five electric models by 2021 and offer hybrid options across its product line, according to a statement on Wednesday. "This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," Volvo Chief Executive Officer Hakan Samuelsson said in the statement. "Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1 million electrified cars by 2025. This is how we are going to do it."

Great move from Volvo. Well done!

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU)

On July 31, Green Car Reports reported, "Fiat Chrysler to electrify more vehicles as diesels fall out of favor. By the time we hit the conclusion of the plan in 2022, it will see more than half of its fleet incorporated in electrification." Also mentioned was "Maserati will, when it completes the development of its next two models effectively switch all of its portfolio to electrification."

Green Power Motor Company (TSXV:GPV)

Green Power Motor Company is a relatively new Canadian electric bus manufacturer that I am watching.

Autonomous Driving/Car Play and IT connectivity

Currently, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) and Tesla are leaders in autonomous vehicles. I also noticed the new Model 3 will come with wi-fi. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is doing well with on-board entertainment Apple Play, as is Google with Android Auto. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a leader in supplying GPU chips for modern cars at various levels of autonomy and safety. All the above should benefit from the switch to EVs and higher-tech vehicles. I will soon be releasing an article (currently on my Trend Investing service) titled "Companies to benefit from the future smart car boom."

Other EV companies I am following include Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Faraday Future (OTC:FDYTF, TW:3035), Fisker (private), Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF), Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF), Kia (OTC:KIMTF), Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Nio (formerly NextEV), and Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY).

For more reading, this is my latest EV article: "Death of the internal combustion engine vehicle." The list of countries and cities banning (or soon to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least Britain, Germany, France, Netherlands, London, Paris, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens. Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway, China, and India. There are probably many more, but I have only just recently started this list. I am happy to hear from readers any more names to add to the ban list.

Conclusion

June 2017 electric car sales boomed yet again, growing 38% from June 2016. EV sales market share now exceeds 1% in all major regions US (~1%), China (1.5%), and Europe (1.5%).

July has been a blockbuster month for the EV sector, fittingly coinciding with the official handover party of the Tesla Model 3 from the company that started the EV movement about 10 years ago.

My highlights were so many, but here are just a few:

The Tesla Model 3 handover event, and "Elon Musk confirms Model 3 reservations have surged to over half a million."

"Volvo is phasing out cars that rely on combustion engines, with every new model launched from 2019 to have an electric motor."

"Volkswagen is convinced that the time for electric drive has arrived - Industry needs 40 gigafactories by 2025."

"France to ban sales of petrol and diesel cars by 2040", and "Britain plans to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040."

IMF optimistic scenario - "plug-in electric vehicles could reach as much as 90 percent of production by 2040."

"Shell CEO's next company car is... electric."

Bloomberg - "The electric car revolution is accelerating."

You are right about that, Bloomberg!!!

That ends an incredible and memorable month for the EV industry. There can now be no doubt that mass market EV adoption is on the way.

Congratulations to all of those involved.

