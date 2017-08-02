Discovery Communications - Scripps Deal Is A Defensive Move

Discovery Communications (DISCA) has agreed to acquire Scripps Networks (SNI), apparently outbidding Viacom (VIAB) in the process. Investors do not like the deal which can be categorized as defensive, despite improved diversification and anticipated financial synergies, as these benefits are priced in the premium offered for Scripps already.

I think that the deal is defensive in terms of its nature. While improved negotiation power is a real benefit resulting from the deal, the reality is that time spent on TV watching is coming down while many apps are battling for the attention of the audience. While earnings multiples are non-demanding, after shares have been down substantially, I am no longer inclined to operate on the short side. The low earnings multiple does not make me upbeat given the leverage employed and pressure on the business model.

Merging With Scripps

Discovery Communications has reached an agreement to acquire Scripps in a $14.6-billion deal. Investors in Scripps receive a $90 per share consideration, comprised out of a $63 per share cash payment and $27 worth of shares in Discovery's Class C shares.

The share component of the deal is subject to a collar with a range of $22.32 to $28.70 per share. As 70% of the deal will be funded with cash and debt, the equity consideration of the deal is relatively modest at 30%, which makes that Scripps' investors as a group will own 20% of Discovery's shares.

The rationale behind the deal is driven by both strategic and financial benefits. Discovery aims to expand its portfolio of IP in real life entertainment. Scripps is the owner of channels like HGTV, Food network, DIY network and Great American Country, among others, being complementary to Discovery's own targeted and popular channels. Besides getting more diversified in terms of the nature of the content, Discovery aims to export Scripp's content abroad as well through its distribution capabilities, especially for programs and categories in which both companies are active.

Shared production and distribution capabilities are furthermore the driver behind cost synergies which are seen at $350 million by 2019, of which half will be generated in the coming year. Realising these synergies will come at a cost which is roughly equivalent to the anticipated synergy target. Revenue generation might increase as well, although no revenue synergies are priced in. Discovery's monetization efforts trail those of Scripps by a wider margin as the company hopes to learn from Scripps on this subject.

The combination has an audience share of roughly 20%, which makes it the largest player, even larger than Viacom, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Turner. The global distribution power of the business is very strong, with 3 billion subscribers, although just 170 million viewers are reached each month. These viewers have access to a combined 8,000 hours of global original programming, which should be more than sufficient as it is equivalent to 22 hours a day, 365 days of the year.

The Multiples

The $14.6-billion deal is rather sizeable as Scripps has been one of the few businesses in the industry which has demonstrated very strong growth in recent years. Scripps has grown revenues from $1.5 billion in 2007 to $3.5 billion on a trailing basis, as investors have doubled the value of their investment over the past decade.

For the year of 2016, Scripps has generated adjusted EBITDA of $1.26 billion. This means that Discovery is paying a 4.2 times sales multiple and 11.6 times adjusted EBITDA.

In comparison, Discovery is much bigger as it posted sales of $6.5 billion last year on which it posted an adjusted OIBDA number (EBITDA equivalent) of $2.43 billion, for a 37% margin number. This is the same margin number reported by Scripps. Alongside the deal announcement, Discovery announced its second-quarter results which revealed that Discovery currently operates with a net debt load of $8.0 billion ahead of the deal. With a diluted share count of 578 million shares which trade around $27 ahead of the deal, Discovery has a $23.6 billion enterprise valuation as a stand-alone business of the deal.

That makes that Discovery is valued at 3.6 times sales and 9.7 times OIBDA, a roughly 15-20% discount compared to Scripps Network. This difference is caused by the premium offered for the shares of Scripps, of course, which are up a third over the past year. If you include the $350 million in projected synergies, the effective EBITDA multiple drops to 9 times, roughly in line or slightly lower than the multiple at which Discovery is trading.

Discovery's own valuations multiples are no longer reliant, however, as shares of Discovery are down 8-9% in response to the deal, corresponding to a $1.2-billion decline in value on the back of a $14.6-billion deal. This drop comes despite the promise of sizeable synergies, seen at 10% of the revenue base reported by Scripps.

The 70% cash component of the deal implies that Discovery will take on another $10.2 billion in debt in relation to the deal, for a $18.2 billion net debt load. The pro-forma OIBDA number will jump from $2.43 billion from Discovery to $3.7 billion following the inclusion of Scripps. If synergies are factored in, pro-forma EBITDA jumps to $4 billion, for a 4.6 times leverage ratio. This largely corresponds to Discovery's claims that gross debt stands at 4.8 times upon consummation of the deal. Leverage ratios are expected to fall to 3.5 times gross debt by the end of 2019, driven by Discovery's policy to not pay out any dividends.

Market Sees The Deal As A Negative

Discovery and other peers are hurt by unbundling and skinny bundling trends, as consumers are not willing to pay fat bucks for access to hundreds of channels, as they do not need so much choice and opt to watch more content online through YouTube or spend time on social media or gaming.

This move is a defensive move by Discovery as it is built on the promise of more dominance in a shrinking market and while costs synergies are probably very real, this is offset by the impact of an elevated leverage ratio which can be dangerous in combination with a shrinking business. It should be said that a lack of dividend payouts allows for a relatively quick pace of deleveraging.

While the move can be categorised as a defensive move, Discovery's CEO David Zaslav made an interesting comment as well. Of course, the combination has greater bargaining power in negotiation packages, but the strong brands and many channels actually allow the company to sell its own skinny bundles for $10-15 a month. While I appreciate this strategic thinking, I am not sure if this would be appealing to many consumers, as more diversified and premium content is available on platforms like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for much lower costs. While this own skinny bundle might offer an opportunity, which I downplay, the reverse is true as well. Having similar channels in an overall TV market which is shrinking means that consolidation means that some channels or shows have to disappear as well.

Final Thoughts, Content Is King?

Content is King, and while this statement continues to be true, the reality is that not all content is created equally. The quality of the content is good in certain niche segments, drawing reliable audiences. The reality is that for many other shows, people use these programs as background noise or for casual watching, as some shows/channels have too much of a fake feel to my nature (especially home remodelling shows). In a world in which high quality content is offered in vast quantities at lower costs, the newly created combination is at a disadvantage. The advantage for the combination is the greater size in terms of negotiation power with cable companies and the ability to directly offer streaming subscriptions to its investors.

The 32% premium offered to Scripps can be rationalized by the expected synergies, but the reality is that besides some power to boost near-term margins, I see few long-term benefits. I am not a big buyer of the own skinny bundle argument, as leverage has shot up substantially as a result of the deal.

While Discovery's earnings currently trend at close to $2 per share, we have not looked at the prospects for earnings accretion yet. This accretion has not been quantified by Discovery and will depend heavily on the borrowing terms, potential synergies and further trends in the industry. While the valuation of Discovery does not seem that high in relation to the earnings power, operational and leverage risks are fairly elevated, certainly as the combination of pressure on the business model is combined with the leverage being taken on.

Given the fat earnings yield and the potential to survive, if the company can make a successful merger integration and introduce proper services to customers, a short position might be dangerous. That does not translate into an automatic buying opportunity, as the cocktail of pressure on top-line sales growth, in combination with leverage and potential pressure on rates, makes that I remain very cautious. After all, the battle for consumer's attention only gets more fierce.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.