Gold Bull Portfolio: Recent News And Month In Review

Here's a look at the performance of the gold bull portfolio, and a recap of this month's top news in the gold mining sector.

Dynacor turns things around in Peru; Nevsun remains undervalued; is the next takeover target in West Africa?

Each month, I plan on providing a monthly recap of the top news in the gold mining sector, including drill results, takeover announcements and other relevant updates.

I also plan on providing followers with a quick update on the performance of my "gold bull portfolio," which is comprised of a basket of 20 or so gold miners, juniors and explorers; this portfolio is designed to provide leverage to the price of gold and the goal is to outperform benchmark indexes, such as the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), the junior miners index (GDXJ), and the price of gold (GLD).

Here's a recap of the top news in the gold sector this past month and a quick update on my portfolio and marketplace service offering.

Barrick Gold (ABX) and Goldcorp (GG) Earnings

It was the tale of two earnings reports. Barrick produced 1.432 million ounces of gold with all-in sustaining costs among the lowest in the industry at $710 per ounce; I noted the strength at Barrick's Nevada operations, which accounted for 741,000 ounces of gold production at $541 AISC. This led to strong cash flow and a $309-million reduction of its debt. This is a much stronger gold miner than last year in my opinion.

Meanwhile, Goldcorp continues to disappoint; the miner says that it produced 635,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $800 per ounce, but earnings and cash flow were weak and the company has run into issues at its Coffee gold project in the Yukon.

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCPK:KGILF) Keeps Surprising

My top overall gold stock pick for 2017 continues to outperform expectations. Kirkland Lake Gold produced 160,156 ounces of gold in Q2; that is up almost 30,000 ounces from Q1 and a new quarterly record. Most notably, its Fosterville mine in Australia saw production jump to 77,069 ounces, a 17% increase, with grades improving more than 100% to 17.2 g/t. Kirkland Lake Gold's acquisition of Newmarket Gold keeps looking better and better, and the jump in production is also good news for Aurico Metals (OTCPK:ARCTF), which owns a 2% royalty on Fosterville production.

IAMGOLD (IAG) Rosebel Mine Update

Mid-tier producer IAMGOLD recently announced an updated reserve estimate at its Rosebel mine. The company says proven and probable reserves increased by 80% to 3.5 million ounces, with measured and indicated resources jumping 55% to 8.9 million ounces and inferred resources growing 322% to 2.5 million ounces. This does not even include a resource for the Saramacca deposit; an initial resource is expected there in September. This is positive news for the stock and continued outperformance appears likely.

Dynacor Gold: Signs of a Turnaround?

Dynacor Gold (OTC:DNGDF) reported June production figures from its Veta Dorado plant in Chala. Production has recently been less than planned due to an extreme weather event (an earthquake of magnitude 6.4) which occurred on July 17 in southern Peru; however, production increased to 6,895 ounces in June compared to 6,203 ounces in the previous month. Dynacor has had a bumpy ride to start the year, but I think a turnaround could be in store for shares, as I recently argued.

Insider Buying Reported at 5 Gold Companies

Earlier this month, I highlighted insider buying activity at five gold stocks: Orca Gold (OTCPK:CANWF), Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF), IDM Mining (OTCQB:IDMMF) , Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Eurasian Minerals (NYSEMKT:EMXX). Insider buying is a positive sign, as it means insiders are bullish on shares of company stock and think the share price will rise; I think it is just one factor investors should take into consideration.

Nevsun Resources (NSU) Update

Nevsun Resources had a busy month. The company reported higher copper production from its Bisha mine in Eritrea (although zinc production came in a bit lower than planned), and on July 19, released the final infill drilling results from the 100% Timok Upper Zone, which included copper grades up to 17.97% and gold grades up to 12.9 g/t over 67.4 meters.

Higher copper prices and upside at Timok (particularly, the upper zone) should continue to provide upside for shares, which I feel are still undervalued here - as I argued recently, I feel the upper zone alone is worth more than the company's current value. I expect the zinc issues to be worked out at Bisha by next quarter as well.

B2Gold (BTG) Runs Into Some Short-Term Trouble

B2Gold shares are under pressure following the announcement of second-quarter gold production, which came in a bit lower than I was expecting due to production shortages at the La Libertad and El Limon mines in Nicaragua; the company has revised its full-year guidance downward to 530,000 to 570,000 ounces of gold, below the previous range of 545,000 to 595,000 ounces. On the bright side, construction at the Fekola project in Mali is 3 months ahead of schedule and this mine is expected to boost production to more than 900,000 ounces once in operation.

Orca Gold Closes Private Placement, to Start Drilling

Orca Gold sold 35.6 million units for gross proceeds of $14.3 million in early July; the money will be used to fund exploration at its 70% owned Block 14 gold project, as a 25,000-meter drill program has commenced. There's a reason I listed this as my No. 5 gold stock to own for 2017: I think this is a well-funded gold explorer with excellent exploration upside.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Shareholders Approve Orion Transaction

Shareholders of Osisko recently gave the OK to its Orion portfolio transaction, and it is expected to close Monday. The deal costs the company $1.13 billion, netting it 11 cash flowing assets, including a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine, a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine, and a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. The deal includes a total of 74 royalties, streams and precious metals offtakes.

I've argued that the deal should not be compared to Sandstorm Gold's Hot Maden transaction - while that deal carries much higher potential returns, it also carries significantly more risk, in my opinion.

El Dorado Gold - Integra Takeover Goes Through

El Dorado Gold's (EGO) takeover of Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) cleared in early July; shareholders of Integra received either shares of El Dorado Gold or a combination of cash and shares. Hopefully, previous Integra shareholders have sold off their El Dorado Gold shares following closing of the deal, as El Dorado Gold shares have fallen by more than 15% since the deal closed.

Tanzania Setback for Acacia Mining and Others

The African country has hit Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLY) with a $190-billion tax bill for "unpaid taxes, penalties and interest" as the country feels it is not getting its fair share of profits from the mining industry, according to news reports.

Meanwhile, I remain bearish on the struggling Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Co. (TRX), despite the release of a "positive" feasibility study on its Buckreef project; this is one of five gold stocks I recommended avoiding in a 2016 article. I would avoid investing in any miner operating solely in the country of Tanzania.

Teranga Gold (OTCPK:TGCDF): Strong Q2 Operating Results

The situation at Teranga is much better in Senegal, as recent operating results and exploration results are positive signs; Teranga is a holding of mine and I am excited by both news releases, as I think the company is a strong growth stock to own.

Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF): Deaths in Colombia

Six security contractors were recently killed in an explosion near Continental Gold's Buritica project; the incident highlights illegal mining as a problem that has yet to be solved in Colombia. I've recommended avoiding Continental Gold shares in the past, and I'd still stay away from this company despite a recent 19.9% equity investment from Newmont Mining (NEM).

As I've stated in the past, I don't trust the management team, which is headed by the former CEO of the trainwreck known as Colossus Minerals (more info can be found in this Al Jazeera article). I recommend avoiding shares.

Gold Bull Portfolio Performance Update for July

Here's a monthly recap of my gold portfolio. This portfolio is made up of hand-selected gold equities and it includes many smaller developers and explorers. The purpose of the portfolio is to gain leverage to gold and silver prices, and to outperform benchmark gold indexes, including the VanEck gold miners index which is made up of a basket of mining stocks and with a market cap of $7.6 billion, is one of the largest and most popular gold ETFs (I've chosen the GDX as a benchmark for this reason).

The portfolio is made up of 23 positions currently. Month-to-date, the portfolio has advanced by 8.38%, compared to a 2.14% gain in the GDX. Year-to-date, the portfolio is now up by 35.89%, while the GDX has advanced by 9.5%. I believe I have outperformed because I've selected high-quality miners and juniors (such as Kirkland Lake Gold, which I covered here), weeded out underperformers that are included in the GDX, and I have successfully picked takeover targets.

I mainly target the following types of gold companies:

1) Explorers or developers with strong exploration upside in favorable jurisdictions, such as the U.S., Canada, and certain parts of West Africa, among other jurisdictions.

2) Producing junior and mid-tier miners that have little to no debt and low all-in sustaining cash costs, and growth potential from low-cost assets.

3) Stocks having high insider ownership or recent insider buying, with near-term catalysts such as the release of a feasibility study or initial production.

4) Strong management teams with past experience in the mining sector and a track record of success.

5) Companies that I feel are takeover targets, whether it's due to a strong gold development project, exploration upside, equity ownership from a major or mid-tier gold miner, insider ownership, or a combination of the above.

Subscribers get access to a full list of holdings and weightings.

(Credit: ETrade Screenshots. Performance as of 7/31, according to ETrade; GDX performance according to MarketWatch).

Outside of the gold portfolio, I've also provided analysis on copper stock Nevsun Resources with a buy rating at $2.49 per share, as well as analysis on energy stock Kinder Morgan (KMI) and some MLPs I prefer over it.

For August and beyond, I plan on providing subscribers with more gold portfolio updates (recent buys/sells and overall thoughts on positions), in-depth analysis on smaller explorers, developers and takeover targets, early release access to my analysis on earnings reports and insider buying reports, Q&As with CEOs and mining executives, and other related coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, OR, KLGDF, DNGDF, NSU, TGCDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.