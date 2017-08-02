ZAGG's (ZAGG) CEO Randy Hales on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ZAGG Inc. (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 01, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Randy Hales

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on our call today. I’m very pleased with our second quarter performance, which combined with our first quarter results has provided us with a strong start to 2017. I want to thank all the ZAGG employees whose hard work and focus is reflected in our near term performing and the long term progress, we’re making against our corporate objectives and commitment to our shareholders.

Second quarters consolidated revenues increased 15% with both our ZAGG and mophie business units posting very good growth domestically and even more so overseas, as overall international sales were up 56% year-over-year. Importantly, operating performance at mophie continued to improve as a result of several initiatives implemented since the acquisition. In fact, the mophie business unit recorded positive adjusted EBITDA for the last two months of the second quarter and we expect this trend to continue during the second half of the year. Mophie's recent results, which included quarter end inventories at their lowest level in years are an important milestone and demonstrate that the business can be operated profitably.

With the mophie integration, functional team alignment and ERP conversion initiatives now complete we move forward with increased confidence in our outlook for mophie to contribute positively to our full year adjusted EBITDA. Adding to our optimism for this year and longer term is the ongoing strength of our brands in the marketplace. As reported by the NPD Group, our largest product categories continue to experience strong market share positions. The InvisibleShield and mophie brands remain number one in dollar market share for their respective categories with cell phone screen protection achieving a record high share of 54% since the beginning of 2014. The ZAGG brand remains the number two in dollar market share in folio keyboards and the iFrogz brand is the number five stereo headphone brand in unit share.

We are very pleased with the performance of our brands. While not material to the second quarters, I’m excited to announce that we recently established our first ever research and development team. This team was organized to seek out, validate, and commercialize new and interesting technologies and strengthen our existing product categories as well as identify promising new product categories. I look forward to updating you on their work as it progresses.

Before I turn the call over Brad, I want to reiterate our confidence in achieving the 2017 annual guidance of net sales in a range of $470 million to $500 million and adjusted EBITDA of $71 million to $75 million, which as I just mentioned includes a positive contribution from the mophie business unit.

I'll now turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Holiday

Thanks Randy. Since many of the details of our quarterly financial performance were included in the supplemental financial information issued earlier today, I would just like to take a few minutes to add some additional comments on our performance this year, which overall is in line with our expectations at the beginning of the year.

The annual sales guidance of $470 million to $570 million that we established at the start of the year, and reiterated today is based on several key assumptions that I’d like to review. Number one, we assume that the ZAGG business would grow as we expanded our domestic distribution into new channels and also increased our product offerings at existing customers.

Year-to-date sales for our ZAGG business unit have increased 7%. Number two, we assume that the mophie business unit would generate significant net sales growth due to an additional two months of sales in 2017, a reduction in sales returns and discounts and improved inventory availability and as we rectified the supply chain issues that we've experienced in 2016. Year-to-date sales for the mophie business unit have increased 93%.

Number three, we assume that international sales growth will continue to be strong which year-to-date has increased 72%. Number four, we assume that new product launches in conjunction with OEM device launches would drive growth. To-date our screen protection business sales are up 15%, power case sales are up 58%, power management sales were up 133% and audio sales are up 21%.

Our annual adjusted EBITDA guidance of $71 million to $75 million was based on driving continued strong ZAGG business unit performance combined with a meaningful improvement in the mophie business unit to improve forecasting and supply chain management. Year-to-date we have made great progress on several fronts with mophie including increasing gross margin 300 basis points, reducing the amount of inventory in the channel to 15 weeks in mid-July down from over 50 weeks at the time of the acquisition and increasing inventory turns to 4.8 times compared to 4.1 times last year. We remain confident that mophie is on track to generate positive adjusted EBITDA for the year which will be a significant contribution in achieving our full year guidance. Additionally we are on track to capture the $8 million in synergies we targeted for this year.

At the same time, our balance sheet remains strong. Accounts receivable increased to $73 million as a result of higher quarterly sales and DSOs improved slightly to 58 days this year from 59 days in June of last year. The overall quality of our receivables remains very high. Inventory balances decreased 22% compared to June of 2016 on a 15% increase in sales as a result of continued improvement in our forecasting and supply chain management. As a result., ZAGG business unit inventory turns improved to 8.8 times compared to 7.1 times, and as I mentioned mophie improved to 4.8 compared to 4.5 for the same period last year.

I am pleased to report that we successfully completed our ERP integration on July 1, which means that our mophie business units now has access to all the tools we've successfully used in managing our ZAGG business units. So I would expect continued improvement in inventory management, forecasting and supply chain management going forward.

Since the end of June last year, we have reduced our net debt by over 50% compared to $33 million at the end of June of 2017. During the quarter we expanded our credit facility by $50 million to support future potential growth projects in our core business, which is consistent with what we have said on our last earnings call. I would like to thank our bank group for their ongoing support of our company.

Finally, for 2017, we estimate CapEx to be approximately $9 million. That concludes our prepared remarks. I would now like to open the call for questions.

Dave King

Thanks, good afternoon guys.

Randy Hales

Hi Dave.

Dave King

I guess first off, looks like you had fairly substantial international growth this quarter. So in terms of the 56% year-on-year increase, I guess what were the drivers of that between new doors, incremental shelf space, sell-through? And then what categories was driving that, was that sort of across the board or was that primarily in screen protectors, or in power management just some color there I think would be helpful. Thanks.

Randy Hales

Yeah you bet Dave. It comes to a lot of things that you've identified. Now new doors certainly and then better penetration with existing customers, the mophie brand and those power products have opened up a tremendous amount of doors that we had not previously been selling into on the ZAGG side. And vice versa to a certain extent where we had some InvisibleShield strongholds but there was a mophie presence. So, it's really a lot of sharing connections and bridging connections between the two different brands.

And then there is a lot of continued expansion in our InvisibleShield on demand product line that we talk about in previous calls, that allows you to print a screen protector as a customer walks into the store. So all those elements combined in to really continue to lift international.

Dave King

Okay. So, and when you say expansion of on demand that's putting more on demand in new accounts, is the right way to think about that or is that -- was that more just sell through?

Randy Hales

Yes, there is two factors there. One is putting more machines in more doors but also that we realized that the longer than machine is there the more cuts that are being made on that machine. So there is familiarity at the staffing level as the -- the team on the ground gets more comfortable with that product. So we're seeing more cuts per machine continue to ramp.

Dave King

Okay. That’s good color. And then switching gears to the guidance, I guess on the top line first, the $470 million to $500 million, excuse me how should we thinking about that in terms of the contribution from mophie? I think at one point you guys had outlined about a $170 million was sort of what you are thinking from mophie versus I think by current run rate of like $77 million or so, is that still the right way to be thinking about that? And then similarly as we think about the gross margin guidance, for low to mid-30s, what are the puts and takes to that, is that more product mix on screen protectors helping in the back half? Or is that more improvement of mophie as the driver there? Thanks.

Randy Hales

Yes, on the gross margin side of things, Dave it's a little bit of both. We've seen some really nice improvement on the mophie side of the business, as Brad mentioned in his remarks. And in effect progressing a little head of our internal plan in their recovery. But then also obviously with the second half of the year we anticipate some new OEM device launches and selling of screen protection. So that also will help sustain gross margin. So, we're very comfortable with the guidance in that low to mid-30s from that prospective. And then as far as breaking out mophie versus ZAGG we haven't done that but I can tell you that mophie is progressing very well against our original targets for the year and looks to have some tailwinds going into the second half of the year.

Dave King

Okay, perfect. Thanks for taking my questions. I'll step back and good luck for the rest of the year.

Randy Hales

Thank you, Dave.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions. I wondered if you give us a little bit more color on a gross margin impact of the S8 class, you kind of called that out on your release?

Randy Hales

Yes, happy to do that. It's the first time Mike that we feel a curved glass screen protector and there is a bit of the learning curve there and some inefficiencies as we kick that up. And we have to absorb some of those as we put the product in market. Also the ramp was a little bit slower than we would have like to have seen. Thankfully we had the opportunity this spring to perfect the processors and really get our arms around how to make that product the way we want to and harvest the margin we would typically see.

So we feel very confident, we are where we need to be going into the fall product voice launches. So, was a little bit compressed in our first out of the gates approach to that product, we've got all those issues resolved.

Mike Malouf

And do you think you learned enough with regards to the S8 curved screen to help you if there is indeed some sort of curved screen with the Apple iPhone that's released potentially latter this fall?

Randy Hales

Yes, very much so. We are -- we feel very good about where we are for curved devices going forward.

Mike Malouf

Okay. And then, I know in your guidance one of the things that -- I know think was mentioned was some new products that you had some expectations for coming out in September. Are those still part of the guidance or is that upside to the guidance and how sooner do you think we'll see anything with how those new products? Thanks.

Randy Hales

Yes, still on track for new products. I don't believe we've ever given a date for when those markets or those products would appear on the market. But you certainly be thinking of second half of the year, late third quarter, in the fourth quarter and we are very encouraged with those and then tracking along right at our plan.

Mike Malouf

And are those crucial to the guidance, the success in those new products, or would those be incremental?

Randy Hales

Mostly incremental, you have to remember we developed our plan in the fourth quarter of last year for 2017. And then some of these projects have come along and matured since that time, so they will be incremental.

Mike Malouf

Okay great, thanks for that and nice job turnaround in mophie, good to see. Thanks.

Randy Hales

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah hey guys this is Nick Allman [ph] on for Mike. Thanks for taking my questions. First one yeah you guys did like a $103 million in revenue from the retail channel. Can you guys just give us some more color on which retail channels are doing well, maybe which stores have some momentum going into the second half and then maybe which ones need a little bit more work?

Randy Hales

You bet Nick. We really -- it's our continued strength in wireless which has been a trend now for probably the last six to eight quarters. And it really has to do with the way they are financing devices into contracts and so on that you don’t see in some of the more traditional CE retailers at this time. So we are seeing strength there, we continue to expand, we are in more doors, especially internationally right now and we see strength continuing there.

We will always continue to find those right product combinations and price positioning for all of our channels especially those where some of the wireless businesses has moved away from, but that’s where we’re seeing a lot of our growth today.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, okay. And then what percent of total sales were tied to Apple products this quarter, any idea?

Randy Hales

We yes we have a very good idea. We haven’t broken those out, but that I will comment and tell you that relationship continues to strengthen, that was something that the mophie brand brought the table through the acquisition and so we continue to foster that relationship and make sure that its healthy.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it okay. Thanks guys.

Randy Hales

Thank you.

Jon Hickman

Hi, two questions guys. Can you give us any hints about these new products and maybe tell us when we might be able to see them on the shelves?

Randy Hales

Yeah, most of the products we’re working on the pipeline will be in market third and fourth quarter this year and I think the way to think about is the - nicely with our existing categories perhaps, you think about them as extensions into what we’re already doing but some new and more advanced technology.

Jon Hickman

And then can you tell what’s the reception been on this Sapphire?

Randy Hales

Yeah the Sapphire Defense screen protector, we talked a lot about it over the last couple of calls and you'll recall is probably the best screen protector product we have ever put in the market. However we have this very persistent push for product improvement and we will be bringing some technology to market that is built on that platform but even better yet that we will introduce during the third and early fourth quarter this year. So stay tuned on that. We can’t speak about what it does or why it's better just yet from a competitive standpoint but it does build on the Sapphire Defense platform.

Jon Hickman

Okay, thank you.

Randy Hales

Yeah, you bet. Thank you.

Austin Drake

Yeah hi, this is Austin Drake on for Jeff.

Randy Hales

Hey Austin, how you are doing.

Austin Drake

Good. So you might have addressed this in your prepared remarks and I might have missed it, but just wanted to make sure you are still working through the mophie legacy inventory in the channel as we entered Q2. Did you end up selling through that to have the inventory position where you would like when you exited the quarter?

Randy Hales

Well we are we are in a great position with the multi inventory and I think the best as far back as we can see in any other records it's at its lowest levels it's ever been. Brad spoke about a little bit about the increased turns but there is more story behind that end Brad spoke a little bit about the increased turns but there is more story behind that. If you want to cover more on that, Brad?

Brad Holiday

So I think we've made tremendous progress. But inventory that's in channel and even what we had when we acquired it takes time to get it through the system. So we've made as I mentioned a time of acquisitions we have 50 weeks of inventory at channel. We're down about 15, I think 14.5 weeks as of mid-July. So we've made significant progress in channel.

I would tell you that overall inventory is good. I think maybe the mix of inventory still needs to be worked on a little bit but we're making a good progress and feel good about where we are and we'd expect that as we get through the end of the year that inventory will be pretty much right sized the way we want it. But it's something that just takes a little bit of time to kind a push it through the pipeline. But we're very pleased with the progress and they're pretty much on all the systems now that we operate with and we have very good visibility. So we're very happy with the progress we're make today.

Austin Drake

Okay, great. And what products in particular do you guys see driving year-over-year growth in the second half of the year?

Randy Hales

Yeah typically what happens Austin, as new OEM devices are launched, we have a series of products that addressed those in all of our brands. So in mophie power products and the invisible shield screen protectors. We even interestingly find some lift in our audio products. So really across the board and what you can expect from us is new better faster products that will be launched this fall with some new technologies.

Brad Holiday

And Austin, you are kind of knew to the story, I would just also add that, typically with like screen protection we're able to get that out pretty much at the time of product launch. With the multi business they typically have gotten that out versus September launch would probably their stuff out in January and February. Last year we got it into mid-December. And we continue to try to improve on that, but that usually there is still a lag between the time of device introduction and when we get the power products into the marketplace. But certainly improved year-over-year.

Austin Drake

Okay great, that’s helpful. And that's it from me and congrats on the quarter.

Randy Hales

Thanks Austin.

Randy Hales

Great, well thank you. We appreciate everybody joining us on the call today and we look forward to discussing our third quarter results with you on our next call. Thank you.

