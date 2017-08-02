Investing In AMD

There are more extreme differences in opinion than typical surrounding AMD as of late. Investment research associates are certainly showing a difference, as there is anything but a consensus regarding the value of the company. TipRanks shows that there is a $17 spread in the valuation of the company, from a low of $5 to a high of $22, which translates to an estimate of $4.7 to $20.7 billion for AMD.



The problems with it are as follows: 1) AMD is a high-tech company, and many investment analysts and investors just don't have the background to understand the fundamental changes to the products being offered. This means they will have no understanding of the potential adoption of the technology by the market. They can only look at current and past sales figures to guide their predictions.



2) Let's face it, AMD does not have a rosy past. The company has consistently suffered from a lack of market adoption by its products for various reasons. So, when investors look at the latest sales data for AMD from the 1st and 2nd quarter financial reports, they once again don’t see the massive uptick in sales that shows widespread market adoption for Ryzen. All they see is a tiny improvement in sales from the release of Ryzen in the 1st quarter, a year-over-year (YoY) increase of $133 million, and a small increase in sales in the 2nd quarter to $659 million, thanks to GPU sales driven by the Ethereum digital currency and from Ryzen (an increase of $66 million from the 1st quarter and a YoY increase of $224 million). This is not the volume one would expect for a contender against Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which sold $7.6 billion worth in CPUs last quarter for a YoY increase of $696 million. Market share gains by AMD through the introduction of Ryzen don't seem to be affecting Intel sales, as Intel is also bringing in more revenue each quarter.

It should be noted that Ryzen accounted for an increase of 133 million in sales in the first quarter and is likely the main driver behind the $224 million increase in revenue for AMD. Keep in mind that the company's $659 million in sales is only 1.4% of the potential $49 billion worth of sales in high-performance computing (PCs + Datacenter).





Investors need to realize that with respect to AMD they're only looking at the smallest subset of the market, which are small computer outfitters that build custom systems and people who have the skills to build a computer from parts. This particular market segment has been shrinking over the last 10 years, for a variety of reasons, chief among them being the high price for computer parts due to the virtual monopoly that Intel has enjoyed. The sales many investors are expecting won't arrive until large name brand computer builders like Dell (NYSE:DVMT), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF), HP (NYSE:HPQ), and Asus (OTC:AKCPF) start selling both desktop and laptop versions of Ryzen... which isn't expected to occur until the 3rd and 4th quarters of this year. These companies are the ones that provide market access to both AMD and Intel. Unfortunately, this isn't stopping some analysts from pointing to the absence of these sales as one of the indicators that AMD is overvalued - a poor argument based on incomplete research and understanding.



3) Many investors and analysts are expecting a big response from Intel from the threat that is AMD. They don't understand the market or the technology. For the last 10 years, Intel has had a faster CPU, it built the best CPU core, and when comparing cores to cores, the company wins hands down. So yeah, you'd think that when Intel responds to AMD's new Ryzen CPU, it'll come back with something more impressive. The single most impressive part of Zen architecture (the Ryzen CPU/SoC) is the infinity fabric. AMD found a way to scale its processors so they're organized in units of 4 - read this tech report from Tom's Hardware to learn more.

Intel's response to the infinity fabric was its mesh architecture, included in the new Skylake-X Xeon server CPUs that were already shipped when the company made the announcement for the CPU last month - only it's a depressing flop. Its mesh architecture suffers from latency problems due to the number of cores trying to access data at the same time. Intel may have introduced a problem in its mesh design that is analogous to latency problems on large computer networks. The problem was solved in computers networks by adding switches and routers to create a network of smaller computer clusters, similar to what AMD did with the infinity fabric.

About Vega

Vega is good for AMD, but it may not lead to a large gain in market share. First off, the market isn't going to react great, because on performance Vega is about even with the GTX1080, and AMD had promised a beat. The problem here is that Vega is more expensive to create than the GTX1080 or the 1080Ti, completely due to the size of the card. AMD isn't going to be making great margins here. The good news is that there is potential for Vega to be better, but like everything to do with computing, it requires software optimization.

Typically, companies do optimization for computer hardware that is commonly used, so in order for Vega to shine, AMD needs it to get market share. The plan to bundle is a good idea, however it requires a large computer hardware purchase along with the initial video card in order to take advantage of it. Only time will tell if Vega is successful. The point is that Vega isn't a clear win, so don't expect a clear bounce in the stock.

Up to the release of Vega, AMD has been vague about its performance by choosing to compare GPU graphics between Vega and Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Pascal-based GTX1080 using a blind test. Reports show that users were unable to distinguish between systems, and that many preferred the AMD system while others preferred the Nvidia system. The things with blind tests are that they don't really tell the full story of what's going on behind the scenes, but they do make a valid point for AMD. If you can't tell the difference between video cards, does it matter? Does it matter still if Vega is offered for less? The thing is that it matters to investors because AMD won't be bringing in as large of a margin as Nvidia is making with its Pascal-based GPUs. While market share is important, being profitable is more important. You can therefore expect that there will be a lid on AMD stock until this information is revealed by third-party benchmarks which may start to appear as we approach the release date of Vega, which is August 14th.

The Takeaway

The stock market is an unsorted bunch of people who both know and don't know about the various issues and technology. If investors don't see the market trend with respect to parallel computing, which I identified in my last article, if they don't understand how AMD gets market exposure through sales with brand name computer builders, and if they don't understand that the mobile version of Ryzen hasn't been released yet and that the school rush is the first major sales opportunity, then there's going to be some bears and shorts around the stock. This means that unless the company puts out something amazing, the stock really won't move, because a good portion of the stock market thinks AMD is overvalued - and that's unlikely to change until the 3rd or 4th quarter, when it finally gets access to the computing market as a whole.

While I most definitely see AMD going to $20 by year end, the path there will be bumpy, littered by uncertainty, misinformation, and ignorance. There is nothing standing in the way of Ryzen's success - we only have to wait.

