I Love The Chegg Story - Not So Sure On Valuation

I sold my shares in Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) late last year because I thought the stock had run a little too far, too fast. That was obviously the incorrect decision, as CHGG has gained another 60%+ since then. But it's worth pointing out after a couple of strong earnings reports that execution last year was a little choppier than it has seemed of late. The Q4 2015 report in February 2016 wasn't as bad as the market initially thought, but the company did push out, and lower, long-term earnings and growth targets. I've liked the CHGG story since its Ingram deal, but the valuation has been varying degrees of high for pretty much all of its time on the public markets.

Coming out of what looked like another strong earnings report last week, CHGG still looks a bit too pricey to me - even though I still like the long-term story here. EBITDA and free cash flow numbers both are inflated by rather significant dilution (on track for almost 15% of this year's revenue); without that issuance, Chegg is pretty much unprofitable even in terms of Adjusted EBITDA.

Obviously, there's time and potential for CHGG to grow into that valuation, and this is a "snowball" type of story as its market dominance grows. But with the stock a little shaky at the moment and valuation still high, I'd like to see a pullback before I own CHGG again.

Chegg's Bull Case Is Playing Out

Again, I do like the story here. The company's growth continues to be impressive, with Chegg Services revenue up 50% in Q2 and guided to rise 40% for the full year. Chegg Study looks dominant and is the key business here at the moment, per the company's Q2 conference call. The Imagine Easy acquisition last year looks like a winner. I'm perhaps a bit more skeptical than most on Tutors; management continues to argue that could be the largest business, at least many years out. But it appears that contribution there still is somewhat light, and execution problems in the past still suggest some potential issues around matching supply and demand, particularly at peak times.

Still, the business model here clearly is working. And the fundamentals are following. Revenue growth looks choppy due to recognition timing around the Ingram transition; GAAP revenue is guided to decline for the third straight year in 2017. Adjusting for recognition (Ingram-fulfilled sales are booked at 20%, instead of the 100% for Chegg-fulfilled transactions - but gross profit is roughly the same), however, non-GAAP revenue rose 20% last year and is guided toward ~21% growth this year. Adjusted EBITDA has moved from a $13 million loss in 2014 to a guided $41-42 million this year, double 2016 levels.

It's not a surprise, then, that the stock has tripled off early 2016 lows (even ignoring a quick dip toward $3 in February of that year). The question is whether there's any juice left in the run.

How This Plays Out

There's a snowball effect to the recent performance in that the better Chegg performs, the better its long-term outlook is, not just from a fundamental perspective but also from a competitive perspective. To steal a term from Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig, many of the company's products are in "winner takes most" markets. With the textbook business in theory operating as a free customer acquisition channel, and share apparently growing in all of the end markets, Chegg is quickly cementing its dominance across the space.

Because of that, I'm a bit skeptical of some of the competitive concerns raised by CHGG bears. I don't want to dismiss them outright; I'm a bit wary of the high short interest here. 26% of the float is sold short according to Finviz.com; other sources cite an even higher figure. But I don't think the bear case necessarily holds water from an operational perspective.

For one, the threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering Chegg's space strikes me as unlikely, to say the least. Amazon does have a textbook rental business, and it does offer Prime services to college students. But Chegg's existing products, notably Study, are time- and resource-intensive to build. Amazon has thrown elbows at companies like GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) with its Restaurants initiative and Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) with Amazon Prints. But the engineering behind the Restaurants offering isn't all that technical (though it does require a reasonable amount of manpower from a sales standpoint), and Amazon Prints is basically a white-label version of another company's product. For Amazon to fully take on Chegg in the Services businesses would require a multi-year, well-funded, targeted effort. If anyone can do it, it's Amazon, but it seems much simpler for the company to simply buy Chegg, as many CHGG bulls have argued.

Beyond Amazon, other competitors can, and do, offer similar services. But at the moment, none appear to have scale or breadth of Chegg - and that matters. Again, the "winner takes most" argument has applied to many online marketplaces (Amazon itself, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Match Group (OTC:MTCH), etc.). And with each passing quarter, the possibility of Chegg looking like the winner only grows.

Truthfully, I'm a bit surprised by the short interest here, at least beyond valuation. And valuation is a terrible short catalyst in this case, particularly as Chegg management seems to look further and further down the line (with investors likely to follow, particularly in a bull market). It's been interesting of late to hear commentary that implies the company is looking well beyond just its core college base and at some level of future expansion into middle school and high school students. On the Q2 call, Rosensweig argued that Tutors would be the largest business someday because "the need for office hours or human help 24 hours a day in any language at any time" is only going to grow; "you can imagine one day just us being the largest 'human help educator'". Similarly, Study can expand well beyond simple college courses.

That's a multi-year, if not multi-decade, bull case, of course. And it may all be pie-in-the-sky thinking that doesn't play out. But there is a massive opportunity here, and Chegg, particularly of late, has capitalized on its opportunities. The more it does so, the better positioned it is to create future revenue streams. And it makes the CHGG story one that's very tough to bet against.

Valuation

All told, I don't think a CHGG short makes much sense at this point. But as much as I love the story, I still question the fundamentals here.

From a headline number perspective, CHGG doesn't look terrible, particularly for an Internet marketplace in this market. EV/revenue is right about 5x at the midpoint of 2017 guidance. I might quibble and use Services revenue only as the denominator, given the lack of profitability from Required Services (i.e., textbooks), but on that basis, a 7x revenue isn't that crazy. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is at ~15x EV/revenue, for instance.

Profit multiples look OK for a high-growth company. The midpoints of full-year guidance ranges suggest a ~30x multiple to EBITDA and ~60x free cash flow (both backing out net cash). But long-term targets of 30% Services revenue growth and 25% Adjusted EBITDA margins suggest something like $450 million in revenue by the end of the decade and over $100 million in EBITDA, implying a much more reasonable ~12x out-year multiple. Capex should come down dramatically as well; even excluding the impact of substantial NOL balances, free cash flow should get to the $60 million-plus range, against a current enterprise value around $1.2 billion.

Assuming Chegg still has a reasonable growth runway next decade - and that certainly looks the case at the moment - both figures imply pretty solid upside from current levels. High-teens EBITDA and 25-30x FCF multiples both get market capitalization toward $2 billion and CHGG stock near $20.

The problem is those figures both ignore dilution, which is reasonably substantial here. Stock-based compensation is on pace to be booked at about $35 million this year, a bit below the past three years (when it ranged from $36 million to $41 million). Even keeping those figures excluded from the P&L and increasing diluted share count (plus 9 million from this week's offering), out-year per share targets fall toward $17-18. Discounted back at 8-10%, that implies current fair value in the high $13-low $14 range - not far above current levels. Adding them back, Chegg is barely profitable: cash flow is negative and EBITDA is just $6 million.

Obviously, there's a "garbage in, garbage out" problem here, and investors more bullish on the long-term opportunity could see both faster near-term growth and higher valuations down the line. But the exercise does show that CHGG is pricing in a reasonable amount of success, as strong as its story has been of late. Even hitting targets doesn't necessarily imply more than low-double digits CAGR - a nice return, to be sure, but not exactly earth-shattering given volatility and still-present risk here. Rosensweig mentioned LinkedIn as a comparable on the Q2 call, and it's worth pointing out that Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) supposedly acquisition of that platform came at a cost of almost $250 per subscriber. Chegg subscriber figures suggest a valuation of $1,100 per subscriber - quadruple that number. Obviously, those aren't apples-to-apples comparisons, but CHGG's valuation clearly is starting to price in the story here.

Again, I've been too cautious once already, and I could be doing so again. But I'd love to see some profit-taking that gets the stock closer to $10 (though that very well may be too much to ask). Part of the reason I liked CHGG last year was that I thought the market hadn't fully digested the impact of the Ingram deal. At this point, I believe it has - and, as a result, I don't think CHGG offers quite the same value.

