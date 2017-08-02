Alacer Gold's (ALACF) CEO Rod Antal on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTC:ALACF) Q2 2017 Results Conference Call August 1, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Lisa Maestas - Director, IR

Rod Antal - President and CEO

Mark Murchison - CFO

Analysts

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

Tara Hassan - Raymond James

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Lisa Maestas

Thank you, Yvonne. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold's Second Quarter 2017 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call. Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

You will find Alacer Gold listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast and the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found in our earnings press release on our website at alacergold.com. All documents released today can also be found on sedar.com and on asx.com.au. A telephonic replay of this call will be available for one month and an archived webcast will be available for three months following today's call. Following today's presentation, we will open the call up for a Q&A session.

If I could please direct you to turn to Slide 2, this call will include forward-looking statements. Please refer to the forward-looking language included in our presentation, press release and the MD&A. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and are on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Rod Antall and if you could please turn to Slide 3.

Rod Antal

Well, hi, everyone and welcome to the second quarter call. I would like to start off by highlighting some of the key activities for the first half of the year. From a strategic prospective, the Sulfide Project is on schedule and is now tracking on the budget with capital to cost estimate declining from $744 million to $726 million.

Drilling is continuing at Cakmaktepe and the DSF is progressing at Gediktepe. On the operations front and as we guided and with the receipt of the pasture permit in our drill, we started mining in the West Pit, this is allowed us to meet our higher production guidance of 35% to 40%. With the first half results, we’re on track to meet our full year production guidance with 160,000 to 190,000 ounces. We expect cost to trail lower in the second half and to make full year guidance.

Our financials who strengthens today we've captured $18 million of saving on the Sulfide Project compared to the capital cost estimate. This was from the negotiated lira-denominated contracts and the devaluation of the lira. We also announced a couple of weeks ago that we completed a hedge program of TRY500 million, delivered exposure to currency volatility. This has to potential to deliver additional savings on the project with up to $50 million. We're pleased with the progress we're making and then setting the foundation to success for the rest of the year and beyond.

Let's turn to Slide 4 for an update on the Sulfide Project. As you can see from this picture, construction of the Sulfide Project is progressing quickly and is on schedule. As you can imagine, there is currently one of activity going on as we ramp up post the barn holiday. On the next slide, there are a couple more detailed photos of the Sulfide Project development.

So moving on to Slide 5 and moving clockwise and top left, in the grinding area you can see the first part of the installation of the SAG mill completion diagram. You can also see the mills on the ground, which are now being prepared for reinstallation. The Oxygen Plant was 66% complete at the end of quarter two and the many tanks and the acidulation and POX areas are advancing the schedule.

On Slide 6, the Sulfide Project continues to advance the schedule with a number of milestones achieved in the second quarter. The autoclave assembly was completed and the QA process will continue until we see formal certification in the third quarter. Engineering design is complete. Pipe installation is commenced and electrical and instrumentation work has started with the cable rack installation and arrival of the first electrical rooms aside. Spending on the project continues to ramp up with total projects spend to $321 million and remain capital spend of $405 million at the end of the second quarter.

We've been successfully in negotiating a number of contracts in Turkish lira. This together with depreciation of the lira, mean we’ve captured $80 million of savings on cost incurred so far. As a result with reduced the Sulfide Project capital cost estimate and $744 million to $726 million. In addition to the $18 million of captured savings, the Turkish lira-hedge program to TRY500 million and an average FX rate of 3.8 has the potential to deliver an additional cost estimate reduction up to $50 million.

However, with the project 48% complete, there are a number of items that make it too early to quantify a definitive number for the potential CapEx savings until we complete the project next year. Of course, the other factor that will ultimately return of the final capital cost of the project is to use of contingency. In this regard, we continue to remain in good shape but we have early expectation that we will fully utilize this contingency on the project.

As I look forward, this mix period will be critical as construction activities reach to peak across a number of work fronts. We are also very focused on the well progressed operational readiness that provides us with a granularity to be successful as we start up the plant next year. In summary, we are tracking to plan and we have put ourselves in a very good position to be successful. We look forward to keeping you up-to-date as the project continues to progress.

So on to Slide 7, in keeping with the early work on de-risking the technical aspects of the project, we have also been busy on the financial front with the gold hedge program and the recently announced Turkish lira hedging. At the end of the second quarter, there was approximately 158,000 ounces of full gold sales remaining at an average cost of $1,281, securing the gold price during the construction period.

After a comprehensive technical review by the lenders' independent engineers and satisfaction of all conditions precedent, we drew down $130 million from the $350 million finance facility in April. Another important liquidity factor is that our lenders have confirmed that no cost overrun reserve is required. This outcome demonstrates the robustness of the Sulfide Project. And it means we do not need to maintain a restricted cash balance with the banks.

Our liquidity remains strong with $422 million plus we expect to generate over $80 million of free cash flow from the current operations through the remaining construction period. This provides us a comfortable cash surplus with total liquidity and sources of cash aggregating over $500 million. With an estimated $405 million of capital spend remain for the project the project is well and truly funded.

So moving on to the next slide, I just want to take a moment to discuss the other organic growth opportunity we're progressing. In December, we released the maiden resource in the Copler District is a 140,000 ounces M&I ounces which is a positive first step. These deposits are within five to seven kilometers from Copler and the resource remains open.

As you know, we became more excited from the discovery we had at the end of last year’s drilling program where we identified a shallow high-grade area called Cakmaktepe Central. Most of the drilling results were not included in the maiden resource due to timing and represent resource growth potential. While the maiden resource at Cakmaktepe has established a great foundation, Central appears to more closely align to our original exploration objective of discovering shallow satellite deposits that have the potential for quick development.

The 2017 drilling program that is progressing will be focused on the step-out drilling for the entire Cakmaktepe’s mineralized area. Another large part of the program this year will be at Cakmaktepe Central will be able to define the development plans to potentially bring Central into production in 2018. Later this year, we plan to provide an exploration update on the current work and also an update on those developments plans for Central.

On to Slide 9, on Gediktepe. In September last year, we announced the results of a positive pre-feasibility study in Gediktepe, the polymetallic orebody of which we own 50% with our joint venture partner. The project has the potential to become a valuable contributor to our business in the medium term with a projected life-of-mine production of 1.8 million ounces on a gold equivalent basis over 12 years and all-in sustaining costs of $625. We've started and expect to issue a definitive feasibility study with development options for the project in June of next year, so June of 2018.

So with that, I want to hand the presentation over to Mark, for an overview of our operating results which are outlined on Slide 10.

Mark Murchison

Thanks, Rod, and hello everyone. Some key operating metrics on Slide 10, 31,000 ounces of gold were produced in Q2 giving production for the first half of 64,000 ounces or 38% of full year guidance. All in sustaining costs of $909 per ounce for the quarter was higher than full year guidance. Our all-in sustaining costs are expected to trend lower through the second half of the year for a few reasons.

Production will increase in the second half, all distances will be shorter and more waste tons will be utilized in the construction of the Sulfide Project. With receipts of the pasture permit, mining of the West Pit commenced in April. We anticipate the mining of oxide ore in the West and Marble Pits to be complete by the end of Q3 and the Manganese Pit will be the primary source of oxide ore for the remainder of the year.

And onto the Slide 11 and our financial results, I'll focus a few comments on the half year numbers. 63,000 ounces of gold were sold in the first half and we had approximately 3,000 ounces of gold on hand at the end of the period. Operating cash flow of $17 million was generated. Attributable net profit was $32 million or $0.11 per share for the half.

The attributable net profit includes two significant non-cash items. Firstly, an attributable income tax benefit of $40 million, arising from incentive tax credits related to qualifying expenditures under the third incentive certificate. And secondly, an attributable unrealized $10 million loss arising from the mark-to-market value of the gold and we're hedged books at period end that partly offset the tax credit.

A comment on tax as a reminder, we estimate that for every dollar spent on the Sulfide Project and heap leach pad expansion, a $0.35 cash tax credit will be generated. So for 2017 with over $400 million of CapEx forecast to be spent on these items approximately a $140 million of cash tax credits or 35% of the spend will be recognized as a credit in the profit and loss.

The effective accounting tax rise in the financial statement is expected to continue as a significant credit during the Sulfide construction period, as incentive tax credit to recognize and carry forward a deferred tax asset to offset future tax payable. As just mentioned, we forecast approximately a $140 million to be recognized in 2017 and credited to the income tax expense in the P&L.

Finally and perhaps most importantly, we expect Alacer's annual effective cash tax rate going forward to be around 5%. Our balance sheet remains strong and supports our growth. As Rod noted, our liquidity position is very strong with cash of $202 million and $220 million undrawn on the finance facility.

And in addition we're forecasting free cash flow from the oxide during the sulfide construction period of over $80 million. In total that gives us cash sources through the sulfide construction period of over $500 million.

Now if you could please turn to Slide 12, I'll hand the call back over to Rod.

Rod Antal

Thanks Mark. So to provide the foundation for growth and value creation, the Sulfide Project is tracking on the budget and is on schedule for first gold core in quarter 3 next year. With the Sulfide Project in the first quartile of all in sustaining cost curve, the project will generate $1.5 billion of free cash flow over the 20 year life of mine. We continue to take a disciplined in facing our products and have de-risked the business on several fronts.

Our balance sheet remains strong as Mark mentioned with $502 million resources available and $405 million left in capital spend for the project. We have captured $18 million of savings on the Sulfide Project CapEx as compared to the capital cost estimate, and we continue to de-risk the business with gold and lira hedges.

The lira hedges provide potential of up to $50 million and additional savings on the Sulfide Projects, capital cost estimate. Our organic growth portfolio started to yield results and we’re advancing our pipeline. We’re targeting production from Cakmaktepe by 2018 and we continue to advance get it by first stage with the potential to bring it online 2020.

So with that, I would now like to open up the call for questions. So thanks everyone.

Michael Slifirski

Just interested given your reasonably confident projecting what the benefit to the CapEx of the project might be from the currency. Can you also then perhaps project what benefit on the same basis that might be for operating cost so for the project?

Mark Murchison

It’s a good question Mike. we haven’t projected the final numbers yet in terms of the data. The checks and balances are in place of course to ensure a lot of the assumptions that were in the original studies, still hold true and I'm pleased to report that way very good shape on that regard. And so we get closer so the towards the start up the plant and we start to put in the procurement request for a lot of the consumer goes and other items that will made for the after plant or so, but probably little bit too early to tell at this time. But if, once we get through that there are already material impact to the $34 a ton processing cost in, we'll obviously let you know.

Michael Slifirski

Maybe a slight extension then, if you look at perhaps just LIBOR and the impact on that. How much has been given back through inflation? Or is there is a net benefit in LIBOR for the operating cost at this stage?

Rod Antal

Yes, look as Mark sort of mentioned from time-to-time, the headline inflation rate in Turkey sort of stays around absolute 10% mark, but with the on LIBOR basis. But with the devaluation of lira, obviously we will move offsetting some of those price increases. But it really depends on the time when we started seeing of the market once the lira is down. And the impacts to the LIBOR pool maybe we're looking at different type of LIBOR pool here that will be bringing in with specialist skills and other things on how much that would have impact. But again so far I would see any material change to our assumptions.

Tara Hassan

Can you may be provide some guidance on what your expected grade profile is on the oxide through the second half of this year to get your targeted guidance levels?

Mark Murchison

Hi, Tara, it's Mark. So in the second half with the grade that we're forecasting is around 1.3 grand. And the other part that’s significant is that we certainly forecasting in planning that will start considerably more oxide tones on heap leach pad that we did in the first half. It will be around 4 million tons for the second half.

Tara Hassan

Okay that’s great. And just going back to the question regarding the CapEx savings, I know its kind tricky with the moment on the lira. But is it possible or do you have a rough idea of how much of that 50 million would be related to lira and hedging program versus potential gains on contracts?

Rod Antal

It’s what we are talking about is predominantly the lira comparison to the original capital cost estimate. So, through the good work of the team, we've been able to negotiate more of that contract in Turkish lira than we originally anticipated, so that was the first thing. And then through the recent hedging program that we put in place a few weeks ago, we announced a few weeks ago, we have taken the split of the 3.8 versus the cost estimate of about 2.7. So, that’s how that numbers come about. But it’s just a couple of points I was wanted to make on the why we're seeing at this stage, we are still not going to sit on that number. So the range is up to $50 million.

And there’s a couple of factors that they play here, the first one will be -- remember, we have the flexibility on the hedge program to use both in operations and the Sulfide Project. So, ultimately, the math of savings will be determined by how that’s allocated. The second part of this is, there’s still some parts of the project that we call are committed. So things like some of the under costs that could be in Turkish lira. And we haven’t got a final, line of the final up until probably another six months going through the project to see what that number looks like. So there could be some variability to the forward number for the Turkish lira.

And then last part is obviously with 48% through the project, was through a half of project to build. We will have -- we will wrap up the commercial terms in terms of any variations on the contracts coming up into sort of second quarter next year and we will see what the impacts of that is to that amount. So that's way we are noncommittal on these number just yet. It's really a guidance to say can be up to 50 and those other things will come into play and we will see how that wrap up.

Tara Hassan

And just a final question, when you looked forward on sort of the remaining milestones to complete to the Sulfide expansion, what for your at sort of critical path at this point that you are focused on getting done?

Rod Antal

Yes, not surprising the three areas that is, the all the critical path. The autoclave circuit in total, the CIP tanks and then the tailing storage facilities is one of the key areas. But we are in next phase of the project right now where there are a number of work fronts that are opened as you can imagine. And a lot of the efforts now as we get into sort of the peak main line for totally upward project. Just being able to get us, the other pipe being the installation of all the electrical et cetera, et cetera, which obviously is quite laborious and it takes a lot of time. So, we have critical -- you could say the critical path, please ensure that we might take the productivity rate through this next period as we bring a little time to get up, but in terms of the pace, sort of comparison, the plant that is sort of big ones.

Rod Antal

Well, thanks everyone and I appreciate. And thanks everyone for joining us today. As we mentioned, we’ve had a good first half of the year. We are on track for our operations. Some good news coming out for the Sulfide Project which we are on schedule to deliver in the next year and the organic growth portions of the portfolio are starting to move along as well. So look forward to keeping you all up-to-date. And with that, I bit you farewell.

