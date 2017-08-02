WageWorks (WAGE) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE)

Kimberly L. Wilford - WageWorks, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review our second quarter 2017 financial results. With me on the call today are, Joe Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Colm Callan, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Thanks, Kim. I'd like to start by thanking you all for joining us today. This is another great quarter for WageWorks, highlighted by an outstanding growth rate and strong financial metrics across the board that all exceeded our guidance. Our selling season continues on another record setting pace. The pipeline is strong as is demand across all of our products. Activity from our channel partners and carrier relationships is steady, and our comprehensive platform of integrated offerings continues to be a competitive differentiator for us.

We are reaching an extended demographic in our commuter business through various partnerships, the integration of ADP's businesses continues to progress well, and our acquisition pipeline remains very active across all areas of our business. I will discuss all these topics in more detail in a moment, but first let me walk through our results.

Total revenue for the second quarter was $119.9 million, an increase of 37% over the prior-year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was very strong as well at $36.6 million, an increase of 33% over the prior-year period. And as I said, both metrics exceeded our stated guidance. As I mentioned, we're nearing the home stretch of our 2017 enterprise selling season and we're very pleased with the results so far. Our pipeline and RFP traffic is up year-over-year and we continue to see substantial interest in our full suite of Consumer-Directed Benefits offerings from employers across the country.

Our carrier and channel partners continue to be important drivers of growth, and we're pleased with the success we're having in building and expanding those relationships. For both new and existing carriers and partners, our ability to provide solutions across a consolidated platform of products is an important differentiator. In fact, all the new carrier and partner RFPs we are currently working on, include all of our healthcare products. We are seeing more of our current carrier partners add HSAs and HRAs to the list of WageWorks products that they offer, and believe this trend will continue to increase over time.

While some of our partners work with other providers, many of those providers do not offer a full suite of Consumer-Directed Benefits on an integrated platform. This sets us apart as employers often look to consolidate vendors, but also offer their employees a number of different programs as they look for ways to help them control growing costs in healthcare, dependent care and community.

That brings me to an important topic. While HSAs are our fastest-growing products, the FSA market is also healthy and expanding. We continue to see employees take advantage of both products when they pair an HSA with an FSA. In fact, a participant can have an HSA, an FSA, and a dependent care FSA to cover child and elder costs. A growing number of working Americans are starting to understand these various benefits and are using more than one product to help them manage their family's rising out-of-pocket costs.

There are also many individuals who use either an HSA or an FSA. Given the differences in how these benefits operate, including the uniform coverage rule that allows FSA participants to access their entire plan year contribution on the first day of the plan year, these products appeal to different user basis.

As I've said before, we see people utilizing HSAs and FSAs much in the same way people use 401(k)s to save for retirement. Eventually, we believe most individuals and families will have at least one of these healthcare accounts. Furthermore, just to be clear, both products are and will continue to be integral offerings in our Consumer-Directed Benefits portfolio. And to prove that point, our revenue growth in both products is up more than 55% year-over-year.

We are also seeing growing interest in our HRA product and have almost doubled the number of HRA-only opportunities this year as compared to last, with 49 deals already closed in 2017. Employers as well as many public sector entities are using health plans paired with an HRA sometimes in place of an HSA, because they have more flexibility to include innovative elements such as on-site clinics and telemedicine, which are not permissible with HSAs under current law.

In addition, in some geographic markets where premium differences are not significant, HRAs provide a vehicle for employers to include coverage co-pays for chronic care prescriptions, something they cannot do with a high deductible HSA eligible plan under current rules.

Turning to ADP. The integration of those businesses is ahead of schedule and we remain extremely pleased with the many sales opportunities we're seeing from the ongoing partnership we established with ADP as part of the acquisition last November. We are now currently pursuing more than 800 new sales leads which represents several million dollars in revenue.

Our COBRA business continues to be a solid grower for us, with a steady stream of new implementations scheduled and the many CORBA clients that came to us as part of the ADP transaction, we remain optimistic about the opportunities in this space.

Turning to our Commuter business, our partnerships with Uber and Lyft are progressing well. During the second quarter, we saw continued increases in transactions and spend each month as both programs grow in popularity. In addition, our relationship with SpotHero is off to a good start.

As you might recall, in May, our participants were able to begin using their WageWorks Commuter cards to reserve and pay for parking through SpotHero. While still early, San Francisco and New York had seen the most usage, but the program is also available in major cities across the country, including Denver, Chicago, Washington, DC, Boston and Philadelphia, to name a few. Our Uber, Lyft and SpotHero partnerships are great examples of ways we can reach an expanded demographic and increase the use of commuter benefits.

On the M&A and channel partner front, we continue to have a solid pipeline of targets, and as you know, an excellent track record of successfully integrating acquired companies and channel partnership portfolios. We will continue to be a very active player in the ongoing industry consolidation, as M&A and channel partnerships remain an integral part of our growth strategy.

In conclusion, I'm very pleased with how the business is performing, and I expect our momentum to continue in the back half of the year and finish 2017 well above our targeted annual growth rate of 15% to 25%, with 9% to 14% of that coming from organic means.

We believe that the demand for Consumer-Directed Benefits continues to build, and obviously, shows no signs of slowing down. Our multi-product platform, along with our winning formula of outstanding service, technology and innovation, industry leadership and consumer engagement, positions us well for continued success and reinforces my long-standing belief that this business is just getting started.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Colm for a review of the numbers.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Thanks, Joe. I'd also like to add my thanks to all of you for joining us on the call this afternoon. Before I begin, please note that every time I reference non-GAAP numbers on this call, those non-GAAP numbers exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, contingent consideration expense, severance costs related to integration initiatives, costs associated with the acquisition of ADP's businesses and the related tax impact of these items. A GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation can be found in the tables of our press release, which is available on our website.

Now I'll provide details on our strong financial performance during the second quarter of 2017, then I'll discuss the financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2017. Total revenue for the second quarter was $119.9 million, an increase of 37% over the same period last year. Healthcare revenue was $70 million for the quarter, an increase of 46% compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Commuter revenue was $18.1 million for the second quarter, an increase of 4% over the same period last year. COBRA revenue was $27.7 million, an increase of 55% over the second quarter of 2016. Other revenue was $4.1 million compared to $4.4 million in the same period last year.

Let's now turn to costs and margins. We will review our numbers on a GAAP basis, and where applicable, on a non-GAAP basis. Gross profit for the second quarter was $76.5 million, and represents a gross margin of 64% compared to $59.3 million, representing a 68% gross margin in the second quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses totaled $62.6 million in the second quarter compared with $54.7 million in the same period last year. As a result, our income from operations on a GAAP basis for the second quarter was $13.9 million, representing an operating margin of 11.6% compared with GAAP operating income of $4.6 million or an operating margin of 5.3% in the same period last year.

Our non-GAAP income from operations was $30.8 million for the second quarter, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.7%. For the same period last year, non-GAAP income from operations was $22.3 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 25.4%.

Our GAAP net income was $19.1 million or $0.49 per share based on 38.6 million diluted shares in the second quarter of 2017. This compares to GAAP net income of $2.9 million or $0.08 per share based on 37.2 million diluted shares in the second quarter of 2016.

As a reminder, we adopted a mandatory accounting change related to the treatment of stock-based compensation earlier this year. This accounting change resulted in a tax benefit of $6.8 million during the second quarter of 2017 as compared to a tax expense of $1.5 million during the previous year.

On a non-GAAP basis, our net income was $17.7 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to a non-GAAP net income of $13.3 million for the second quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share was $0.46 for the second quarter of 2017 compared with $0.36 for the second quarter of 2016 based on 38.6 million and 37.2 million shares outstanding, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $36.6 million, which reflects an increase of 33% year-over-year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31%, an increase of close to 2% from the first quarter of 2017. This compares to $27.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31% in the second quarter of 2016.

Moving to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents totaled $774.8 million as of June 30, 2017, inclusive of $130.8 million net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other costs from our follow-on public stock offering in June. This compares to cash and cash equivalents totaling $678.3 million as of December 31, 2016.

With the proceeds raised during this follow-on offering, as well as the increased capacity provided by the expansion of our existing credit facility, which we completed early in the second quarter of 2017, we believe we will be able to opportunistically capitalize our strategic acquisitions and finance other business initiatives to improve shareholder value over the long term.

As we mentioned during our last earnings call, we will continue to take a proactive approach towards managing our balance sheet to ensure we are best positioned for success going forward. For the second quarter, we generated approximately $45.1 million in cash from operating activities compared to generating $18.4 million in cash from operating activities in Q2 of 2016.

Now let me turn to our guidance. Starting with the third quarter, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $115 million to $117.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $0.38 to $0.41, which assumes a tax rate of approximately 40% and approximately 41 million weighted average shares outstanding. Our weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter includes the approximately 2 million primary shares issued during our June 2017 follow-on public offering.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2017 is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $36 million. Please note that our revenue guidance for the third quarter reflects the typical seasonality that we see in our business related to participant spending patterns and the associated impact on interchange revenue, as well as the timing of certain grace period and run-out fees. This seasonality has been offset in the past few years by the acquisition of CONEXIS, as well as the launch of the Fed's FSA program last year.

For the full year 2017, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $479 million to $484 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.75, which assumes a tax rate of approximately 40% and approximately 39.8 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017 is now expected to be in the range of $142 million to $146 million.

In summary, we are pleased with our second quarter performance and believe we are well-positioned for continued success in 2017 and beyond.

Operator, I think we are ready to begin the Q&A session. Thank you.

Thank you. Our first question comes from Bob Napoli with William Blair. You may begin.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Good afternoon. Thank you, appreciated. I guess, Colm, when you look at, just from a capacity standpoint, what are your thoughts on the capacity that you have for M&A, the size transactions that with the obviously the strength in balance sheet you can consider?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure, Bob. Thanks for the question. I think the short answer to your question is there's no acquisition out there that we couldn't transact on today. We're obviously looking at a lot of things, but we have close to $775 million in cash, none of which is restricted. We've got an existing credit facility that has $250 million drawn on it, but its $400 million committed with the ability to expand it up to $500 million total. And as we demonstrated in June, we've got access to capital markets if we needed to do something beyond that. So, through the capital that we have available to us today, as well at the credit facility, we believe we're well positioned to execute on anything that comes our way.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

And, I guess, Joe, what is the – I mean, the pipeline look like as far as – and what are you – as far as your interest, is it more the same types of deals that WageWorks has done in the past? Are there additional like – I mean, ADP-type entities, like maybe Aetna PayFlex or – are there – I mean, there are other names out there, but what is available and how much of that is in line with what you've done historically and are there things out there that would expand tangentially the target markets?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. Well, Bob, the first question, I'd echo Colm's comment. I think the position we're in right now, first of all, we have a very robust pipeline. There's a number of things that are active in the pipeline, discussions taken place, obviously if there was materiality attached to them. We disclose them. But I think, first of all, there is a significant runway of potential acquisitions that are right in our sweet spot, things that we've acquired in the past; administrators, companies that have the vision of – businesses that do exactly what we do. There's a number of those out there that, obviously, we would be interested in.

The HSA area is a particular interest that we focus on and believe that with our situation that we have with our custodial partner that, that puts us in a position of being able to compete effectively in that environment, which is maybe something we hadn't had in the previous years, but it's something we're fortunate enough to have right now.

So I would still believe that we will conclude a transaction or transactions between now and end of the year. My only caveat is, acquisitions are a little finicky with regard to timing. If you look at some of the acquisitions we've done in the last couple of years, if you'd ask me at this point in time, would it be a month or two? I'd tell you, yes, and they end up taking two or three more months than we thought.

So we continue to work them and work our pipeline. We're not in a rush to conclude an acquisition. But I think we will continue to be active, and the view that you may have that we would continue to be active on the acquisition front is something that will definitely continue to happen with this business.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

And then my last question is just – I mean, as you said, M&A is finicky and if you don't get an acquisition completed going into 2018, your EBITDA margins – and your guidance for EBITDA margins are at the very low-end of your target range. As you're integrating ADP, what would you see as the trend in EBITDA margins next year? I mean, your (22:32) gross profit margin is down year-over-year from the acquisition. Does that get back into the high-60% – mid to high-60% range, the high-60s? And some of your operating expenses, like your marketing actually was not up a lot year-over-year, sales and marketing, but some of your other expenses were. So just is that sales and marketing coming – the – not growing just from the channel partnership success and more of the marketing going to the channel partners?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. Well, let me say, first of all, the timing of acquisitions is always dependent upon two parties. And we'll continue to work with those. And, Bob, as you know, there's – from a timing standpoint, they happen when they happen. I'm certainly not going to rush into an acquisition that could be a worst deal for us because of the timing associated with the year or the quarter. We'll conclude them when they are ready to be concluded. I would say, though, that the one thing that is – one of the primary strengths of this business is – and that is really a result of the team that we have in place – is our ability to drive scale.

Colm mentioned in his remarks, our EBITDA margin went up 2 percentage points from Q1 to Q2. That's what the absorption of the ADP business at mid-teens margins at the beginning of the year. And if you go through what we've talked about those acquisitions, we probably don't expect the ADP acquisition to contribute significantly to the EBITDA margins that we have until the latter part of this year and definitely into 2018.

So you're seeing scale at its finest right now, being able to absorb that much revenue at a significantly lower margin than we operate, but continue to take up from Q1 to Q2 an increase of 2 percentage points. So I could say, and I have said many times before, if we discontinue doing acquisitions, you would see the margins in this business continue to accelerate at a rapid rate. The qualifier there is, we are not going to discontinue doing acquisitions. So I think as a point of reference, seeing what we did from Q4 to Q1, and now Q1 to Q2, demonstrate some of the underlying expertise we have in driving scale in this kind of business.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure. Thank you, Bob.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey, good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess for maybe – first just on what Bob was talking about on ADP, I walked away from the last call with the impression that you guys might get 10% of their client base or something like that on to your platform this year and then the bolus really hit in 2018 and 2019. Is that still a reasonable expectation?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. I think the percentages are probably there, thereabouts in the right range. But the other thing I would mention is that's not – although that's a part of the synergies that contribute going forward, we're not reliant necessarily on having that business move to our platform before we can start to realize some pretty significant synergies. So I think in the back half of this year, many of the operational improvements and things like that, that Edgar and his team are instituting right now are going to contribute and allow that business to contribute to increasing EBITDA margins. But clearly, the view over time would be that we would continue to consolidate on to our platform. That's really something we never rush. We work very closely with our clients to work out time frames that are attractive and agreeable to them.

The most important thing, remember, is to maintain those client relationships ongoing, and that's one of the key things that we've said about doing. We've been very successful at that to-date. And again, like I said, that is a portion of the synergies being generated and whether or not the clients move in six months or a year or two years, that's really not the governor that keeps us from getting that business to our corporate level standards of what roughly 30-ish-percent. So you'll continue to see synergies and scale being driven. And a part of that is the transition of clients to our platform. And obviously, you'll see more of that in 2018 and 2019.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. That's great. And then, Joe or Colm, just one more on ADP. I think last quarter you guys basically said that the attrition rate was running lower than you had thought it would or that you'd assumed originally in your guidance, and that was a good guide (28:03). But you didn't want to make an assumption that, that was going to persist throughout the entire year. Can you just give us an update on maybe what you're seeing there and what is embedded in guidance for ADP at this point?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. I'll let Colm add anything. But my comment would be from – we continue to learn about the businesses like any business that we've acquired. I would say right now we're very comfortable with what we've seen from ADP. They continue to deliver the numbers in the range that they told us they would deliver them. And we feel pretty good about it. Colm...

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

No, I'd just say, as Joe mentioned, we feel good that they're performing in line what we expected. It's not leading us to change anything with respect to guidance, we feel comfortable about what we communicated earlier this year and what we just communicated earlier on in this call.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then two more quick ones (29:03) you can think about on – you called out, Joe, HRA as something that it seems like a lot of employers are interested in right now. And I'm not trying to be nitpicky here, but I did a quick scan of your Q, and it was actually called out at something that was a little bit of a headwind at least right now in the Healthcare business year-over-year from a growth standpoint. So can you give us a little color on what the – like what the dynamic is there? And then also maybe there's obviously a tremendous amount of noise coming out of DC around Trumpcare. You guys are talking about having a very good selling season. Just any color on whether or not the distraction that DC has been lately has had any impact on your business this year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Okay. Well, to the first question on HRAs, I think what we've communicated since the beginning of this year is – is really first brought up to me earlier in the year from our Chief Sales Officer, who is talking about the significant interest in number of RFP we were receiving from prospects asking for HRA services. And as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, we're also seeing significant interest from public sector entities in offering an HRA product. I mentioned we closed 49 HRA deals this year. So as we kind of – so remember, everything that we're bringing up talking about and selling this year really has an impact on 2018 and beyond.

HRAs over time have a little bit of cyclicalness to them from the standpoint that there're programs offered uniquely by individual employers. They have those programs that they offer. Sometimes those programs go into perpetuity. Sometimes those programs are offered on a one year or two year or three-year basis. Sometimes employers will stop an HRA program, not offer one the following year, but then start one up the next year. So I think any of the noise you might have seen year-over-year is probably related to something like that. But the reason I've called it out this year in particular is because of what we're seeing – as I mentioned in a couple examples in the remarks as well as interest that we're seeing from several public sector entities that look to be real strong potential for us with large account numbers heading into 2018 and 2019.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Oh, and then DC, who can forgot about that? So from Washington's standpoint, obviously we've all followed the gyrations of the healthcare bill. I would still maintain, number one – I'm not sure it's done for the year. I think there's still a lot of rumblings of the Senate getting back into action, looking at passing some sort of a bill that then would allow them to get into conference. But as it relates to our industry, I think one important thing to point out would be, there's been over 21 bills put forward this year alone that improve HSAs and FSAs. Those 21 bills, unlike many of the others that have been put forward, have bipartisan support. So I tend to take more of an optimistic view that I think something will happen, whether it's in the next quarter or by the end of the year. But whatever happens and whatever shape or form it takes, and if they get to conference, or if nothing ever gets passed and we just continue as is, then I would look for kind of fix-it (33:20) changes that you hear about. And I think the chances of some of these bills that have been put forward to improve our products will be implemented.

The other part of your question, have we seen people – employers be affected in their decision-making processes, in their rollout of these products, in their support of these products because of what's taken place in Washington, I think the answer to that kind of across the board will be no. If anything, we've seen more RFPs this year, we're heading into the homestretch with a whole number of decisions going to be taking place over the next month or so.

And then, if you look – if we kind of look at the pipeline of SMB activity that really kind of starts after Labor Day, we're getting RFPs after RFPs in each week (34:12). So I don't really see a slow down there. I think all of the healthcare-related bills et cetera (34:22) obviously frustrating to everyone. But I think as far as its impact in our business, I think it's neutral at this point. And I think the only way I see it going forward would be improved because of some of the improvements that come through some of these bills that have been put forward on HSAs and FSAs.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. That's great. Thank you.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure.

Steven William Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Hello...

Steven William Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

I'm just set – can you hear me now?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. Hi, Steve.

Steven William Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

So my question is just about the selling season. Can you give us any color around how the product mix or product specifications this year are different from last year? So for example, is there more matching by employers at HSAs? Are there more people taking both an HSA and also a special FSA or other trends that you've seen?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks, Steve. I think what I would say is, first of all, overall the pipeline is pretty strong across all of the different products. I highlighted earlier an emphasis that we've seen this year in particular on HRAs. But in the RFPs and the new business opportunities we're pursuing in the HSA space, I think that continues to be strong. I think we've seen – as I mentioned, the HRAs are growing. And what we're seeing, I wouldn't call it a sea change, but I would say more than what we've seen in the last couple of years of employers rather than matching an HSA directly with dollars into an HSA, we do see more employers getting to the same point of encouraging people to sign up for high-deductible health plans, encouraging people to take advantage of an HSA. And if they do start up an HSA, they will provide them money needed in HRA to pay for out-of-pocket expenses to allow them to get a good head start in saving in their HSA plan.

We do see quite a bit of that, and that's a change over the last couple of years. I think on the limited purpose HSA from both – from a limited purpose independent care, I think one of the things healthcare reform will eventually do, will improve the dependent care programs, which really haven't been touched in the last several years. So I think the administration has a keen interest in providing some improvements there.

And I think we're just seeing more and more people be – as out-of-pocket expenses continue to go up every year. As I've said before, the really only defense mechanism that people have to combat that increase in cost is to use the dollars that they make more effectively. And one of the key ways (37:31) through an FSA or an HSA, an HSA with a limited purpose FSA, taking advantage of dependent care programs and things like that.

And then when employers offer wellness incentives and things like that, that they can take advantage of blood pressure checks, health risk assessments to generate more dollars through an HRA program, I think all of those are part and parcel to kind of what we believe these products are becoming more popular. And I think, over time, more and more people are going to take advantage of these because if you don't, you're really leaving money on the table.

Steven William Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thank you.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Thank you, Steve.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thank you. If we just talk a little bit about growth, it looks like my numbers are right, you had really strong kind of double-digit growth in the first half of the year, yet the guidance seems to imply a fairly substantial deceleration in the back half of the year, if my numbers are right. So, wondering if you could just speak to that. I know you've got tougher comps with the OPM or coming (38:41) into the same-store sales base, if you will, in September. But any other reasons that would suggest that growth would decelerate in the back half of the year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

No, David. You point out really two things. One, OPM, we have a month of that in the third quarter and then the fourth quarter. Obviously, there's a grower over there. And then, as you know, in December we had one month worth of the ADP acquisition. So, those are really the only two things that I would touch on in the latter half of the year.

I think the other thing is, just like any other year and I've talked about this usually at this time every year, we've got several implementations scheduled on the COBRA side during the back half of the year that I don't want to get too far over my skis on, but want to get those implemented and then take a fresh look then as we give guidance into the fourth quarter.

But look, again, each year we tend to – when we do acquisitions, there'll be quarters where there are tougher comps than others. I think you've read it pretty well. But I think regardless, we'll end this year with north of 30% revenue growth. And no matter which way we slice it, that's an outstanding year for us, especially with the confidence level that we have of being able to generate the scale that we do offer every dollar of revenue.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Right. And just with regard to LTM, and I know you haven't probably engaged in Open Enrollment yet. But can you give us any sense of kind of how you're thinking about the ability to grow that base given – again, you talk a lot about how low the penetration rates are, their desire to increase (40:29) points you can share in terms of your progress in term of Open Enrollment?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. No, happy to. I mean, I look at the – obviously, just numbers wise, it's obviously a great opportunity. But to date, I don't know that I've seen anything that would cause me to veer from the belief that this business is operating like any other very large entity that we've brought on over the last several years. We got through last year's Open Enrollment in kind of a quick way. We brought them on board pretty quickly, around the time that Open Enrollment started.

We would have looked at the things that went well last year, the things that we thought we could improve on. I know the team has been working pretty hard on generating hopefully some new programs that we can roll out this year. Many of them replicatable from other large employers that we've done in the second year of Open Enrollment.

So remember, they have kind of a unique process where they can phone in open reenrollment (41:45). So we're getting ready to staff for that, which obviously we incurred last year so we know about it this year. And so, I think we're optimistic that we'll see some penetration there this year and without – obviously hard to predicate it. But if they are like many other large clients that we've had over the years, we should continue to see positive penetration in the enrollment numbers not only this year, but over the next couple of years.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And just one last one on commuter. You said a lot of positive things happening there with the new partnerships with the rideshare programs and some (42:29) some state regulatory changes. And any reason that – was that just kind of an anomaly that you saw some deceleration this quarter, anything else going on that may be affecting the comparison, because you think that that business, if anything, would be showing better year-over-year growth as we migrate through the year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah, David, I think the – we have a tough comp in Q2 over last Q2. I think in second quarter of last year, we hit the deadline where employers in New York City had to step up and take advantage of the ordinance that was put into place where they were starting to be assessed (43:10) penalties. So I think that's really one of the – probably the only reason for the tough comp in Q2. But I think we're – I talked about the partnership agreements we have, but we're also seeing and are hopeful that in short order here we see some other cities adopt a similar kind of ordinance that you saw in New York City, which should help for the growth in that going forward.

David Michael Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay, guys. Thanks very much.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Joe and Colm, could you comment on – related to the growth on the organic growth for the quarter? And then what is embedded in your guidance for the third quarter and fourth quarter?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. Well, I think from – as you heard during our prepared remarks, I think the – obviously, the 37% growth rate in the third quarter kind of what we've guided to for the year would be kind of well over the 30%, which is obviously much higher than the 15% to 25% growth rate that we commit to in our target operating model, with 9% to 14% of that being organic.

And I firmly believe that our objective is to continue and believe we are continuing through the first half of the year at double-digit organic growth. We've got a couple of tough – excuse me, couple of tough comps in the third and fourth quarter, but hopefully with some implementations coming on, I would stand by, at this point, being double-digit organic grower in 2017 much like we have been the previous two years.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Sorry, Joe. Just to be clear, so you still expect to be in that 9% to 14% range in the third quarter and fourth quarter. So for the whole year, you should still be in the double-digit. Is that what you were saying? I just want to be clear on that.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

No. What I said was, we anticipate to be between 9% and 14% for the year.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. Got it. I understand. And then, I was going to ask you about the HSA business. In terms of – I don't know if you've shared in the past I forget, but the amount of revenue you're generating from the HSA asset balances, and if you could just comment on sort of where you're at today, what is the trajectory there going forward? And also what the financial profile of that business would look like over time as you grow it?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Hi, Mayank. This is Colm. So I think what we said at the beginning of the year, we expected that to generate somewhere in the order of $4 million to $6 million. And that I think during the last call, we gave or we said we're probably at the higher end of that because we've seen some rate increases from Fed. I don't expect there to be any meaningful changes in the interest rate environment between now and the end of the year, maybe one in December, but that's not going to be early enough to really change anything dramatically.

So, I'd say right now that we're still holding steady in the belief that it should be at the upper end of the range, as I mentioned earlier. But then obviously, it should continue to grow going forward as the number of accounts increases, the average balances in those accounts increases, and we still see an increasing interest rate environment going forward. But not guiding to anything in 2018 yet, because we're still trying to get through 2017 at this point.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Sure. And then in terms of the financial profile, I'm assuming it's a pretty high margin business.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

It is. It's relatively low-cost business to service (46:48) relatively higher margins to flow through.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. And then finally on competition, Joe, could you just give us some sense of what you're seeing in the market? Obviously, you talked about why you're winning. When you do lose, is it because of price or are there other factors that come into play when you don't win a deal against your competition?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

I think, if I had to pick the times where we have lost the competition, the good news is that's hopefully few and far between. To be honest with you, I think the only reason someone can beat us would be on price, and that doesn't mean that we can be as competitive from a pricing standpoint.

But I think when an employer really evaluates and when we get to the position of being able to tell our story and talk about the service that we bring to bear, the technology and innovation that continues to make these products more efficient to use and a better experience for the participant, the industry leadership that we have as well as consumer engagement as far as the things we do during the Open Enrollment process to encourage individuals to take advantage of these products which is one of the reasons we have a higher penetration of people using these products, working with WageWorks I think than anybody in the industry, I think – and then the employer obviously gets the tax savings on every dollar that goes into one of the programs, I think when you look at the overall cost, I think we have a very compelling proposition.

You will run into instances whether it's broker-initiated or Purchasing Department initiated where price really becomes the only factor and that does happen from time-to-time and where we've tended to come up on the short end is usually with regard to somebody who's very (48:48) focused on the price.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Got it. Great. Thanks a lot.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks. Joe, in your prepared remarks, you mentioned carrier bids this year are kind of all coming in multi-products across your suite. I was wondering if you could comment about what it looks like for large kind of corporate bids as well as the public entities that you referenced? Thanks.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. You mean what it looks like as far as what they're looking for?

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Yeah, whether the trend of multi-product bids or kind of point solutions as a trend?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, we're definitely seeing that on the carrier side, as I mentioned. But if you had to go through – we do reviews of RFPs and things like that on a pretty frequent basis. The vast majority of RFPs that we're getting, whether it's large corporations, medium-sized businesses and now, and then whether they're coming from channel partners or from the carrier partners, it does seem to be in the multi-product environment usually looking for one, two or the full suite of products.

We negotiate a lot of deals where we will price out an HSA, an FSA and an HRA, even though they don't offer one today. And then we'll see a year or two from now, they may look to offer something on that, but it's right there on the shelf integrated within the platform, being able to be used on the same plastic SIM card that somebody has.

In the public sector side of it, I'd say a lot of what we see is multi-product. But on the HRA side, in some of the things that we've seen this year, there's a number of opportunities we're pursuing on the, kind of what I would call, the public sector area that are basically HRA only, where entities are looking to take advantage of an HRA to drive certain behavior not only from public employees, but also citizens of those public sectors.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And how would you stratify the opportunities for the company at the state, local and federal level? If you could just give us some color as to where you're seeing the most strength.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. If I had to say it right now and – as I mentioned, we're heading towards the end of the selling season, I think we're pursuing significant opportunities in all three of what you've just mentioned.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. And with respect to the FSA business in particular, ...

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Right.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

...is that business experiencing growth and do you expect it too this year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Absolutely. I talked about it in the remarks. I think that's one of the biggest misnomers in our industry and things that we continually try to articulate; but in many ways, need to continue to do that. I talked about our FSA and HSA business being up over 55% year-over-year. We see employers across the board, especially employers that take advantage of the carryover provision, that they're seeing double-digit growth in FSAs.

Now, it's not growing as fast as HSAs for sure, but there's a lot more FSAs in the market than HSAs. So, I think as I talked about, there are different segments of our population and of employee population. Certain segments find the ability to have all that money available at the beginning of the year, to be able to really plan and spend accordingly for their families is very attractive. And there's another segment out there, for example, like me that really looks at an HSA as a savings vehicle that I can continue and many other people do as well to use it as a savings vehicle, to use for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses later on in life.

And I can supplement that with an FSA each year to take advantage of other certain out-of-pocket expenses. So, we see the FSA business, as I mentioned in the remarks, continuing to grow, continuing to be an integral part of what we do. And again, as I look at the healthcare space and I've talked positively about all three products, whether it's HRA, HSA and FSA, all products are, to some extent, I would say firing on all cylinders. We're very pleased with what we're seeing across our healthcare business. And from a revenue and a margin perspective, the good news for us is they really have all very similar contributions to our P&L.

So if an employer wants to, as I mentioned, offer an HRA, to supplement an HSA, we have that on the shelf. We have it integrated within our platform. It can be used on the same plastic they're using today. If an employer wants to target individuals to move to a high deductible health plan, we're very encouraging to get at it and help them do that. And I think, again as I mentioned, part of the reason we win is being able to offer than that full suite of products and services to employers, and I think that's what we're seeing resonate in the market today.

Tobey Sommer - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks for elaborating.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure. No problem. Thank you.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Thank you, operator, and I just like to reiterate once again, it is a great quarter for us. We're looking forward to an outstanding 2017. More importantly, I think we're very encouraged with how we're building this year in anticipation of 2018 and 2019. And I'd be remiss again without thanking all of the employees throughout our organization that really make these numbers possible and through whose hard work, we're being able to position the company for future success going forward. So thank you, all, and look forward to talking to you next quarter.

