Knoll: The Business Is Still Too Tough

But I'm still skeptical about the contract furniture space, and neither Knoll nor peers can quite figure out from where weakness is coming.

I begrudgingly exited my position in Knoll (KNL) earlier this year, due to valuation and cyclical concerns, with the stock near $28. I've long liked both Knoll and its CEO Andrew Cogan, and after riding out a dip into the election, I was disappointed to sell. But the price looked a bit aggressive, given margin concerns, and at the time I was skeptical of some of the valuations, given cyclical stocks.

That trade worked out, but not necessarily for the reasons I thought. (Better lucky than good, etc., etc.) Most cyclicals have continued to rise along with the broad market. But the contract space, with one exception, has been hammered:

KNL data by YCharts

And the chart kind of tells the industry's story here. Quite simply, this isn't supposed to happen. The S&P 500 is up double-digits YTD. CEO confidence is up. Corporate profits are growing. KNL and its peers are the definition of cyclical stocks - they should be outpacing the broad market, not badly underperforming.

That's not the case. But the concern for KNL and other contract stocks is why. Steelcase (SCS) management spent a lot of time trying to answer that question on their fiscal Q1 conference call in June - and I wasn't really thrilled with the answers. Cogan sounded often similar notes on Knoll's Q2 earnings call - but didn't seem to have an answer himself.

And while Cogan sounded optimistic about Knoll turning a corner starting in Q4, it sounded like the improvements were more coming from easier comparisons than a rebound in the business. More broadly, the question with KNL at the moment is: if this is what a good macro cycle looks like, what the heck happens when the cycle finally turns?

Q2 Earnings

KNL fell as much as 14% after Q2 earnings last week, thanks in large part to a big headline miss relative to consensus. As of this writing, shares have completely filled the gap - but it's worth pointing out that Q2 was not a particularly good quarter.

Overall, Knoll revenue declined 8.8% year-over-year. Gross margin declined 150 bps, adjusted EBIT margins fell to 9.1% from 11.4%, and adjusted EBIT itself fell 27% for the second straight quarter. EPS dropped 34% to $0.29, after a 14% decline in Q1 thanks to a lower tax rate.

Unsurprisingly, the Office segment was the driver. Segment sales fell 14.6% after a 19.2% drop in the first quarter. EBIT fell a whopping 72% year-over-year, as margins were more than halved to just 4.3%. Knoll cited some weakness in government spend, but mostly fewer large projects, echoing recent commentary from both Steelcase and Herman Miller (MLHR) on its fiscal Q4 conference call.

One advantage of KNL relative to peers is that its contract furniture exposure is somewhat less, at least on a segment basis. Its Studio and Coverings segments diversify away, somewhat, from the cyclical contract space. Even with Office margins hitting a high-water mark in a very strong 2016, for instance, 52% of segment-level operating income still came from outside Office.

But the problem in Q2 is that both those businesses appear to have disappointed as well. Studio revenues fell 0.7%, with double-digit growth at HOLLY HUNT offset by lower sales in Europe and contract weakness. (Both segments do have exposure to Knoll's contract projects; Cogan on the Q2 call estimated the figure around 50%, which limits the diversification in practice.) Margins there fell 70 bps, leading to a 4.5% drop in profit. Coverings revenue rose 3.1%, but operating income still declined 4% as margins compressed.

The initial sell-off post-earnings in this context makes some sense. But the recovery of KNL shares - the stock closed the day after earnings down just 3% - does as well. Commentary on the Q2 call was certainly relatively optimistic on a forward-looking basis, and Cogan generally hasn't been the type of CEO to overpromise. The fact that weakness is being seen across the four majors implies that Knoll isn't losing share (at least to larger rivals), and at some point, demand should return. Right?

Looking Forward

Even with Knoll highlighting the diversification of profit, particularly given higher margins outside of Office, contract furniture still is the engine here. And so the core question relative to that demand is: why has the first half been so weak, and when, or if, will it rebound?

Cogan postulated one theory, which echoed comments from Steelcase head Jim Keane a month earlier. "Perhaps a lack of clarity on economic policies, tax rates, and the like are [sic] holding back corporate investment." And, to be fair, I can see some logic behind that argument. Even though overall macro factors should be beneficial, based on past experience, on an end market basis there's reason to see caution almost everywhere.

Energy-related markets were a headwind even last year, when Knoll posted stellar results (at least through the first nine months), and with oil down likely aren't any better this year. Knoll had some luck with financial customers last year, but there may have been some pent-up demand after years of regulatory uncertainty, and low growth and low spreads probably are pushing cost controls with many of those customers. Healthcare providers could be sitting on their hands, awaiting some sort of result from the drama in D.C. Government demand itself is down.

If that theory is right - or close - there's a nice bull case for KNL at these levels, and one I see as stronger than that of other peers. There's going to be pent-up demand on the way - and Knoll can add to that the benefit of easier comparisons starting in Q4 and peaking in Q1 2018. There's been some modest restructuring and efficiency improvements of late as well; if there is a spring-loaded rebound here, and absorption returns in Office, margins move back toward double-digits and Knoll posts something close to 20% EPS growth, if not higher. (5% revenue growth + 100 bps+ in consolidated margins plus modest leverage gets right to about 20%.)

It's worth pointing out as well that KNL has made those moves before, and of late has been a very volatile stock. A long post-crisis climb got shares above $25 in mid-2015; they were at $17 within about 7 months. From there, in 18 months, KNL has gone from $17 to $26 to $21 to $28 to $19, including a quick V-shaped dip around the election.

But it's starting to look as if something else is going on here beyond a simple pause. Secular concerns have dogged the industry for some time, as "open office" plans and other changes have led to lower demand for high-margin cubicle walls and other individual accessories. Both Cogan and Keane cited trends toward lower revenue per employee as a headwind; both Knoll and Steelcase are looking to diversify in response. Knoll's acquisition of DatesWeiser, for instance, was intended to expand the offering beyond individual workspaces into the conference room.

That's not the only issue. Smaller firms have clearly taken share, given what looks like an increasing divergence between order growth reported by the four majors (which also includes HNI Corporation (HNI)) and BIFMA, the industry's trade association. And it's likely that a trend toward smaller orders - driven by less need for massive installations of dozens or hundreds of workspaces at a time - is helping those less-scaled competitors win.

The weakness in large orders doesn't just potentially impact margins due to higher sales costs. (Knoll has increased its "feet on the street" by double-digits, per the Q2 call, due to the need to chase more, but smaller projects). It erodes the end of the space where Knoll basically had two competitors (HNI's presence is more on the lower end of contract). In other words, it takes away Knoll's best business.

It had looked through 2016 as if Knoll - which grew sales 9%+ through the first three quarters of the year - was taking enough share from fellow majors to offset that problem. Even considering tougher comparisons and weak North American performance at rivals, that doesn't necessarily appear to be the case anymore. More broadly, it's simply too tough to get too excited about a cyclical stock facing secular pressure, particularly near what should be the end/top of that cycle.

Valuation

It may be that there's more of a cyclical aspect to recent sector weakness than I'm giving credit for - and if that's the case, then KNL is probably too cheap. Forced to choose, I'd still pick KNL, though HNI looks intriguing as it fills its own post-earnings gap (and bounces off a nine-month low in the process), and MLHR has outperformed this year.

On a trailing basis, KNL has the cheapest multiple, at 13x adjusted EPS against 14.5-15.5x for the three peers. But KNL probably has one more quarter of big earnings declines coming, given a tough Q3 comparison, and the multiple probably is closer to that 14-15x range assuming 2017 EPS is lower than the trailing twelve-month $1.48 figure, as appears to be the case.

That range is about the middle of KNL's range over the past few years, as secular concerns have kept a lid on the stock even when performance improved. 2018 should be better, as Cogan insisted, and if the company can benefit from even double-digit growth based on easier comparisons there's a case for 15-20% upside. (Something like 15x $1.55 in 2018 EPS would get shares to $23.)

But, comparisons aside, I'm still skeptical that there's a bottom in, and Knoll has a few specific headwinds of its own. A longer cyclical recovery and/or political movements could spike steel and hurt margins. Steelcase talked up higher pricing pressure in an already-intense environment, which is another factor. The weak loonie helped Knoll last year, given production facilities in that country; its recent strength could add to Q3 woes.

At the very least, I don't see a rush to buy KNL ahead of Q3 report, which in even a bullish scenario is likely to show another big decline. I'd love to see the stock dip below $17 again because at a 12-13x multiple the bet here is basically that 2018 will be better than 2017 - which is a bet worth taking. Right now, however, there's still some improvement priced in. And I'm not sure enough of that improvement is coming soon enough to jump in, even below $20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.