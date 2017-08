S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update

The best and the worst sectors for these metrics.

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a Value Score (V-score) and a Quality Score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price/Earnings for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to Sales (P/S), Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher is the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher is the better.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns, according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation table on 8/1/2017

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average ("Avg.") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage ("%Hist"). The first column, "V-score," shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg. %Hist Fwd P/E Avg. %Hist P/S Avg. %Hist P/FCF Avg. %Hist All -31.15 23.08 19.18 20.33 17.48 14.83 17.87 2.57 1.58 62.66 30.56 24.7 23.72 Cons.Disc. -11.20 19.15 18.7 2.41 15.33 14.56 5.29 1.51 1.12 34.82 24.06 23.52 2.30 Cons.Stap. -35.69 25.58 20.48 24.90 19.77 16.27 21.51 2.55 1.54 65.58 51.37 39.28 30.78 Energy -68.34 34.39 17.8 93.20 23.95 14.38 66.55 2.77 1.94 42.78 52.25 30.59 70.81 Financials -36.18 16.37 15.02 8.99 13.56 11.55 17.40 2.77 1.89 46.56 17.23 10.03 71.78 Healthcare -16.25 31.23 23.76 31.44 18.09 16.85 7.36 3.84 2.93 31.06 28.58 30.04 -4.86 Industrials -34.50 23.2 18.75 23.73 18.12 14.52 24.79 1.84 1.24 48.39 36.2 25.66 41.08 I.T. & Tel. -2.24 25.3 27.16 -6.85 16.08 19.29 -16.64 3.72 2.72 36.76 24.9 26.02 -4.30 Materials -45.92 26.88 19.74 36.17 19.21 14.36 33.77 1.86 1.15 61.74 41.85 27.53 52.02 Utilities -35.40 20.78 15.21 36.62 18.53 13.15 40.91 2.18 1.11 96.40 29.43 43.5 -32.34 Real Estate -8.05 35.7 40.71 -12.31 40.44 36 12.33 8.65 6.67 29.69 53.08 51.8 2.47

Energy: P/FCF Avg. starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004 - Real Estate: Avg. starts in 2006

V-score chart

Sector quality table

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg. All -0.47 14.46 14.93 Cons.Disc. 3.67 21.01 17.34 Cons.Stap. -1.31 22.75 24.06 Energy -16.85 -1.96 14.89 Financials -2.15 10.38 12.53 Healthcare -0.78 16.82 17.6 Industrials 3.45 20.4 16.95 I.T. & Tel. 5.35 18.46 13.11 Materials 3.55 17.44 13.89 Utilities -1.43 9.92 11.35 Real Estate 1.75 8.58 6.83

Q-score chart

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

Sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 2.25% 15.97% Cons.Disc. XLY 2.47% 13.71% Cons.Stap. XLP 0.88% 3.85% Energy XLE 3.08% 1.29% Financials XLF 1.62% 32.92% Healthcare XLV 0.68% 7.93% Industrials XLI 1.13% 20.17% I.T. & Tel. XLK 4.36% 25.09% Materials XLB 2.09% 14.44% Utilities XLU 2.27% 5.62% Real Estate XLRE 1.15% -2.37%

Monthly Momentum

Annual Momentum

Interpretation

S&P 500 companies as a group look overpriced by about 31%, with a quality factor close to the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went up 2.25% in one month.

The V-score has deteriorated by 2.5%.

The leading sector has been Technology.

The laggards are Healthcare and Consumer Staples.

V-Score has improved significantly in Consumer Staples and Materials, whereas it has deteriorated in Utilities, Industrials and Technology.

Q-Score has improved in Energy and shows minor changes in other sectors.

Technology is close to fair value regarding historical averages and above the average in quality measured by ROE. Real Estate, Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary are moderately overpriced by 8-16%. Consumer Discretionary and Real Estate are above the baseline in quality, Healthcare is close below it.

Other sectors are overpriced by 35-70%. Industrials and Materials are above their historical baseline in quality. Overpricing has been significantly reduced in Utilities in the 2nd quarter, but this sector still looks 35% more expensive than its historical average regarding my metrics. The most overvalued sector is Energy. It also has the worst quality score and is the only sector with a negative median ROE. It may change, if and only if oil price goes up.

