PRGX Global's (PRGX) CEO Ronald Stewart on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Welcome to the PRGX Global Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. With us on the call today are Ron Stewart, Chief Executive Officer; and Peter Limeri, Chief Financial Officer. I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Limeri. Sir, please go ahead.

Peter Limeri

Thank you, Liz and good morning, afternoon or evening, to each of you around the world. Let us note at the outset that certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance that are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results of the for materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these factors, please refer to PRGX Global Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-Q. PRGX undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation also contains references to certain non-GAAP financial measures such as EBIT, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, metrics that we use internally to measure our operating performance. A reconciliation between these non-GAAP measures and net income loss to most directly comparable GAAP measure is available under the Investor Relations portion of our website at prgx.com.

I will now turn the call over to Ron.

Ronald Stewart

Thanks, Pete and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Today, we reported continued organic growth and profitability on a constant dollar basis and importantly, in the second quarter, developed strong momentum in our Adjacent Services business with several new client additions.

Our strategy of being the highest-performing recovery audit firm in the industry while expanding into a significantly higher client value proposition through advanced analytics and SaaS-based spin management services is working. I am pleased with our growing market momentum and progress in developing and delivering new services. For the second quarter of 2017, revenue from continuing operations grew over 10% on a constant dollar basis compared to the same period in 2016, including the results of our recent acquisitions of Lavante and CNCA. Our growth was led by the Global Commercial Recovery Audit business which achieved revenue growth of over 153% year-over-year on a constant dollar basis.

We were especially pleased with the organic growth in our Commercial Recovery Audit business which had year-over-year constant dollar revenue growth of over 52%, with growth in every region of the world.

We're seeing solid momentum in our Commercial business and we expect to continue that growth based on winning new clients and expanding scope of services in existing clients.

We continue to integrate the CNCA business we recently acquired and are very pleased to have transitioned 100% of their client base. The performance of the CNCA business is on track with our expectations. Revenues from our Adjacent Services business segment which includes our analytics, advisory and supplier information management services, were lower than the same period in 2016 as we continued shifting our sales efforts to our recently announced PRG OPTIX analytics and Lavante SIM SaaS-based service offerings.

While we're disappointed with the Q2 results, our shift to technology-centered solutions is going very well and our pipeline in this segment is strong and growing. These technology-based deals are particularly attractive as they are typically larger revenue bookings and span multiple periods. Revenue ramp-up will be forward compared to our traditional project-based work. However, due to time-based or the time required to close these larger deals and the revenue recognition rules for SaaS solutions.

Our existing client base is showing strong interest in our PRGX OPTIX analytics suite, with 5 activate engagements underway in Q2 and a growing pipeline of opportunities with new and existing clients across multiple industries. We're also seeing increased traction with our Lavante SIM services and signed several contracts during the quarter. We're making significant progress integrating the market-leading Lavante SIM applications with our broader Source-To-Pay technology solutions to deliver meaningful value to our clients. We have several multimillion dollar multiyear proposals in our pipeline, all with legacy clients and we're optimistic that some of these deals will close in the near future.

These new services are a logical extension of our Recovery Audit Services and provide meaningful expansion in the value proposition we deliver to our clients. The demonstrable improvement in core Recovery Audit claims performance, in conjunction with the new services, provide a real differentiation against our competition. During Q2, we signed 11 new clients across multiple industries and expanded scope of services in 11 existing clients. These opportunities vary in size, but represent solid progress. During the quarter, we also closed a deal in partnership with a major global consulting firm on a large-scale transformation program with a large retailer. In this engagement, we're using our analytics tools and insights to identify opportunities for EBITDA and working capital improvement. We see these types of relationships as an important channel for expanding our traditional go-to-market approach.

With these market-based indicators that our strategy is working, you can understand why we're positive about the growth prospects for our business. We're encouraged by the market's reaction and a growing pipeline of opportunities in both our core Recovery Audit and Adjacent Services businesses. I will now let Pete walk you through the details of our second quarter financial performance and then I will provide some further color on how we're delivering on our objectives of growing revenue, profitability and shareholder value we outlined for 2017. Pete?

Peter Limeri

Thank you, Ron. I will begin by reviewing our financial results from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to the same period of 2016. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, was $38.5 million, an increase of 9.1% compared to the second quarter of 2016. On a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates, consolidated revenue for the second quarter, 2017, increased $3.6 million or 10.4% compared to the same quarter in 2016. These amounts include revenue from the CNCA and Lavante acquired businesses which were not in the prior year amount. Excluding those acquired businesses, our revenue from continuing operations increased slightly on a constant dollar basis.

Some additional constant dollar revenue highlights include, on a consolidated basis, this is our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year organic growth. Our global Recovery Audit business had year-over-year growth of 11.6% including CNCA. Excluding CNCA, our year-over-year revenue growth was 2.1%.

Within our global RA business, our global Commercial Recovery Audit business had year-over-year growth of 153.2%. Excluding CMCA, our global Commercial RA business recorded growth of 52.4% which included growth in every region around the world. Within our global retail RA business, Europe had year-over-year growth of 8.2%.

Total operating expenses from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, excluding depreciation, amortization, transformation, stock-based compensation expenses, were $35 million or 91% of revenue compared to $31.8 million or 90.1% of revenue for the second quarter of 2016, an increase of $3.2 million compared to the prior year. Included in these amounts are the operating expenses associated with the CMCA and Lavante businesses which were not included in the prior year amounts. So excluding expenses relating to those acquired businesses, these operating expenses were lower by $591,000, a 1.9% improvement compared to the second quarter in 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, was $3.5 million or 9% of revenue which was essentially flat compared to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the Lavante and CMCA acquired businesses which were not part of our prior year financials, adjusted EBITDA from our continuing operations in the second quarter increased 4.6% on a constant dollar basis compared to the same period in the prior year.

Now I will review our financial results from continuing operations for the 3 months ended June 30, 2017, at a more detailed level. Revenue from each of our reporting segments was as follows, Recovery Audit Services Americas revenue was $26.6 million compared to revenue of $25.1 million in Q2 2016, an increase of $1.4 million or 5.7%. On a constant dollar basis, adjusted for foreign exchange rates, Q2 2017 Americas RA revenue grew by 6.2% compared to the 2016 second quarter. As mentioned earlier, this increase was led by our Commercial RA Americas business which posted year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 115.2% on a constant dollar basis; and organically, high growth of 29.2%.

On a constant dollar basis, America retail business was lower in Q2 2017 compared to Q2 2016 which was primarily related to timing within a small number of clients, with the majority of the delayed claims having already been approved and the remainder expected later this year. Recovery Audit Services Europe/Asia-Pacific revenue was $10.8 million compared to revenue of $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2016, representing growth of $2.1 million or 23.9%.

On a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, Q2 2017 revenue for this segment grew by 27.3% compared to the same quarter of the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to our Europe and Asia-Pacific Commercial RA businesses which posted year-over-year constant dollar growth of over 150%. And as mentioned earlier, our Europe Retail RA business which grew 8.2% on a constant dollar basis. Excluding revenue from the acquisitions, our Europe/Asia-Pacific RA Revenue grew 14.8% on a year-over-year and constant dollar basis.

Adjacent Services revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, was $1.2 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period in 2016, a decrease of $286,000. Excluding the Lavante SIM revenue, our Adjacent Services revenue decreased by $443,000 compared to the same period of the prior year. The year-over-year reduction was primarily due to delays in finalizing follow-up work on active engagements and shifting new engagements to SaaS-based subscription revenue model.

Also, for our previous calls, we had 1 large postmerger project slated for Q2 which has been further delayed due to the delay in the government approval of this merger. In these emerging businesses, we will continue to invest in our sales team and developing our service offerings. Our cost of revenue or COR, from continuing operations excluding transformation, was $25.3 million or 65.7% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $23.1 million or 65.6% of revenue in the same period of the prior year which was basically flat year-over-year.

Excluding the revenue and expenses associated with the CMCA and Lavante acquired businesses, our core improved by 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. The year-over-year organic improvements were primarily related to the flow-through of the higher revenue and our continual operational process improvements, partially offset by the cost associated with the new regional senior operational leaders and other recovery audit staff that were not in place in the prior year. Total SG&A expenses from continuing operations excluding transformation and stock-based compensation expenses, were $9.7 million or 25.2% of revenue in the second quarter of 2017 compared to $8.6 million or 24.5% of revenue in the same period of the prior year. The increase in expenses is primarily a result of the operating expenses associated with the Lavante and CMCA acquired businesses that were not in the prior year amounts.

These increases were partially offset by cost reductions in other areas across the company. Excluding the expenses associated with the CMCA and Lavante acquired businesses, our SG&A was $8.7 million which is basically flat on a year-over-year constant dollar basis. Depreciation and amortization expenses from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2017 were $1.8 million which is approximately $200,000 higher when compared to the prior year.

In our discontinued operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, we incurred a loss of $349,000 compared to a $559,000 loss for the same period in 2016. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, we had a net loss of $674,000 or a negative $0.03 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $592,000 or a negative $0.03 per basic and diluted share for the same period in 2016.

With regard to our results for the first half ended June 30, 2017, I would note the following highlights, first, revenue from continuing operations grew $5.6 million or 8.4% compared to the first half of 2016. And on a constant dollar basis revenue from continuing operations grew 9.8%. Excluding the Lavente and CMCA acquired businesses, our revenue grew 1.4% on a constant dollar year-over-year basis. Breaking this down further, excluding the acquired businesses, our Global RA revenue grew 1% and our Adjacent Services revenue grew 20.7%.

With regard to core, excluding expenses associated with the CMCA and Lavante required businesses - acquired businesses, our core improved by approximately 1% on a constant dollar year-over-year basis. Finally, regarding adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of the acquired businesses, our adjusted EBITDA for the first 6 months improved by 4.8% on a constant dollar year-over-year basis.

I will now highlight certain balance sheet and cash flow information. As of June 30, 2017, we had net unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $12.9 million and had $13.6 million of borrowings against our revolving credit facility. $2.7 million of our June 30 cash was in U.S. bank accounts, with the remainder held outside the U.S.

Cash flow from operations for the second quarter of 2017 was $4.6 million compared to $544,000 in the same period last year. Capital expenditures on property and equipment for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, were $2.5 million compared to $1.1 million in Q2, 2016.

With the completion of the financial review, I'll now turn it back over to Ron.

Ronald Stewart

Thanks, Pete. In the beginning of the year, we established 3 areas of focus for the company, to continue growth in revenue, profitability and shareholder value during 2017. We're pleased with our progress in all 3 focus areas. First, we committed to deliver continued growth in the Recovery Audit business, our core. Several years ago, we were struggling to differentiate our offerings from the competition. And as a result, our revenues and associated margins were challenged.

Early in my tenure here at PRGX, we set ourselves on a course to focus our attention on our core business, investing in technologies, audit process reengineering and innovative new audit concepts. These investments are paying off as we have now posted our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year constant dollar revenue growth in our core Recovery Audit business. We get asked a lot about the highly publicized challenges in the retail industry and how these challenges are impacting our business.

First of all, the vast majority of our clients are not in the segments most impacted by these retail challenges. And secondly, we have a significant presence in the faster growing e-tailing segment of retail. Profit improvement, increased working capital and lower cost of goods and operating expenses are highly desirable by all of our clients and we feel good about our ability to deliver meaningful value and impact.

We continue to view Recovery Audit services as highly strategic, with meaningful growth opportunities for PRGX. We're making real progress and continue to believe that we can grow this business on a sustainable basis. Second, we committed to get our Adjacent Services platforms up and running. The introduction of PRGX OPTIX analytics services and the acquisition and integration of Lavante are helping us do just that. During the first two quarters of 2017, we've shown real momentum in this area. We concluded the quarter with multiple signed new contracts in SIM and PRGX OPTIX solutions and have a strong pipeline of larger deals.

It continues to be early days in this segment. And while new contracts take longer to close than we would like and revenue growth builds more slowly due to SaaS-based revenue recognition rules, we feel very good about this business and our prospects going forward. We expect to continue to invest in this segment and to build market presence and add new services. Third, we committed to building a world-class and global sales and marketing organization and adding qualified and experienced leadership to manage our advisory and analytics service offerings.

In the second quarter, we made two very important hires in this area. Daryl Rolley in the role of Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; and Will Auchincloss, Vice President and General Manager of Global Advisory and Analytics Services, who both come to us with highly relevant backgrounds. We will continue to expand the teams underneath Gerald and Will as we build our industry-leading global go-to-market organization. We have exited the second quarter with strong momentum in our core Recovery Audit business and a helping and growing pipeline of OPTIX and Lavante opportunities. We believe our ability to harness our clients' data to generate meaningful EBITDA contribution for those clients and to manage their critical supplier relationships is our competitive differentiation and it's working.

As we look forward to the full year of 2017, we continue to expect year-over-year double-digit revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth on a constant dollar basis.

With my comments complete, I will turn it over to Liz for questions. Liz?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Alex Paris of Barrington Research.

Christopher Howe

This is Chris sitting in for Alex. And I had a question, could you provide any additional color on the progress you're seeing in Europe? You spoke about the numbers behind it as it pertains to help from the CNCA acquisition. And what sort of traction did you see in the quarter as far as leveraging their strong client base?

Ronald Stewart

So as I've mentioned previously, one of the real strength of CNCA was their presence in - specifically the U.K they've got a number of, I'd say, Tier 1 clients that are strong performers and continue to be. So the first thing, of course, was to get all those clients brought over to PRGX. And as I've mentioned, we've done that.

Secondly, they - we met all the expectations, the budget expectations, for the quarter from the CNCA clients and we're just get moving on introducing the new services that we provide to their clients. I'd say that it's pretty much scope of business as usual with their clients in Q2 as we begin to introduce some of the new services and expanding into new revenue sources. But everything has moved over very smoothly and we're not missing a beat in terms of revenue or profit contribution.

Christopher Howe

That's helpful. And you had mentioned the closed deal with the consulting firm as it pertains to a large retailer. Could you provide some more details perhaps on how this came about? And the size of the deal? What should be our expectations for deals of this type moving forward?

Ronald Stewart

Sure. First of all, let's say, desirable channel, where we can - we come in with a unique ability to process a very large amount of data, provide analytics and insights into that data. We think that are faster and cheaper than anyone that we would compete against. So that is a value proposition. In this particular case, the firm was very interested in doing a large-scale transformation program or I should say, they were asked to do a large-scale transformation program for this client we had been introduced in the past and exploring how we could work together. I think they saw what we do as a real strength and helping them get into depth a lot faster, lot more effectively for these type of clients.

In terms of size, of course, I don't want to divulge the size of the engagement, it's not huge. But it's off to a good start, very promising results. And a lot of interest in pursuing other client opportunities as we go forward. And we have conversations going with a couple of different firms, several different firms in similar kind of regard where we can very helpful in getting data produced, getting analytics produced and insights provided very quickly.

Christopher Howe

And I have 1 more. The SIM services and its integration with Source-To-Pay, you had brought up that there were several multiyear proposals in the pipeline. How should we think about the sales cycle for these types of proposals?

Ronald Stewart

Yes, they - first of all, we closed the Lavante SIM acquisition in fourth quarter of 2016. And so since that time, we've been working - integrating their organization, integrating their team and - as well as how to integrate their technology into our offering so that we're providing meaningful solutions to our clients. And so number one, I'm really pleased with the progress we're making in getting solutions or offerings that really can make a difference for our clients in a very unique way. So I feel good about how we're positioning and integrating the functions and features of Lavante to drive really impressive results for our clients, so that's number one.

In terms of the sales cycle, these are typically involving a fairly long sales cycle as you go through the understanding of the value proposition, understanding what the business case is and how it would be deployed. So there is - it's not a quick one-off project, these are typically multiyear types of commitments of services and are, thus, pretty large scale revenues. So it takes a little bit longer. But obviously, the result is that you've got some repeatable, sustainable revenue over a period of time, that's what we're building on. We've got several of those in the pipeline. We have not had these kinds of deals of any magnitude in the past. And so that's why it feels good that we're getting several of these out in the - in front of clients and getting good reaction to them.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Kevin Liu with B. Riley.

Kevin Liu

First question. Just with respect to your guidance, I wanted to clarify. On EBITDA, are you still expecting that to be up 25% to 30%? Or are we just thinking up double digits at this point?

Peter Limeri

No, it's still 25% to 30% compared to last year, Kevin.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And obviously, your double-digit revenue growth expectation for the full year implies some acceleration in the back half. So I'm wondering if you could give us a sense for how much a visibility you have into that growth. And whether you would expect that growth to be kind of across all segments? Or if there are any particular ones that contribute more meaningfully?

Ronald Stewart

Well, for the most part, I'd say, you're going to see growth in all segments. I think some would be more significant than others, but we do have good visibility into inventory. We've got good momentum in our core Recovery Audit business. You saw the results we showed in Commercial. As Pete indicated, we had a little delay on some claims in retail in Q2 that - most of which have already come through in the first part of Q3. So we've got pretty good visibility to it. We've got good programs underway where we can see growing momentum in certain clients. So we keep a close look on our latest view and look at it monthly. And I think right now, we feel very good about being able to deliver those numbers.

Kevin Liu

Got it. And just around the delayed claims you mentioned for Q2, was that fairly across several clients or just kind of limited to a large one? And any sense you can give us for what the magnitude of that slip was?

Peter Limeri

It was across a few clients, more than 1, less than 10. And the magnitude was 7 figures, almost seven figures.

Kevin Liu

Great. And just lastly for me. You mentioned the number of OPTIX and SIMs deals that you booked in the quarter. Can you talk a little bit about kind of the annual contract value of those deals and to what extent they were kind of reflected in the Q2 revenue number?

Ronald Stewart

Not a lot in Q2. Most of these were arranged. And as you know, especially in the Recovery Audit, the contract compliance bits that [indiscernible] typically are going to take a while to ramp up. So I think you will - we'll start to see some revenue in the second half of the year. Then in the Adjacent Services, again, some of those are going to be SaaS-based contracts that we'll see again some revenue in '17, but it will go over into '18 and beyond. So - and I think in terms of size, there are - as you would expect, there's quite a variety. In most cases, these are with the new clients, they're not extremely large initial commitments, but they're large companies that got good prospects for - to be able to grow and expand, so we're optimistic about that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. I'm not showing any further phone questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back to Mr. Stewart for any closing remarks.

Ronald Stewart

Okay. Well, thank you, everyone, for joining the call. And we look forward to getting with you again next quarter and thanks for your attendance. Take care.

