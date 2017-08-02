Cogentix Medical's (CGNT) CEO Darin Hammers on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cogentix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 01, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Doug Sherk - Founder and CEO, EVC Group Inc

Brett Reynolds - CFO, Principal Accounting Officer, SVP and Corporate Secretary

Darin Hammers - CEO, President and Director

Analysts

Larry Haimovitch - HMTC

Tim Clarkson - Van Clemens Capital

Doug Sherk

Thank you, Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Cogentix Medical conference call to review financial results for the second quarter of 2017 which ended on June 30, 2017.

The news release announcing the results crossed the wire shortly after the market closed today and is available on the Cogentix Medical website.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties are more fully discussed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and other periodic filings with the SEC.

And with that out of the way, I'd now like to turn the call over to Darin Hammers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogentix Medical.

Darin Hammers

Thank you, Doug. Good afternoon and thank you everyone for joining us on today’s call. With me on the call is Brett Reynolds, our Chief Financial Officer. Cogentix today is a urology-focused company that has had tremendous success over the last several years and is poised for even more success as we look forward.

The strong results for the second quarter that we announced today fully demonstrate the potential of Cogentix and we’re layered in our recently announced business development opportunities set the stage for the next level of our substantial revenue growth.

We believe that we have put in place the ground work to enable Cogentix to be a very high performing company that are incredibly excited about the future. The Cogentix’s team really delivered in the second quarter. Our urology revenue grew 11% as we continue to add new customers and deepen our relationships with our existing accounts.

This double-digit organic growth was driven primarily by the significant and accelerating growth from our PrimeSight business. PrimeSight always-ready, always-sterile, endoscopy solution grew 48% year-over-year.

This as a result of combining an innovative and proprietary technology with a high performing 45% urology-focused salesforce. PrimeSight urology represented approximately 35% of total company revenues in the second quarter of 2017 compared to 26% in the year ago quarter.

Based in part on our strong results year to-date we announced today that we are planning to increase our U.S. urology salesforce by five sales reps in the second half of 2017. This is in addition to the five sales reps we added to our team in the UK with the Genesis medical acquisition.

Our strategies remain focused on further building our urology leadership for the benefit of our physician customers, to patients and our shareholders. Our proprietary PrimeSight technology offers our physician, customer’s greater patient throughput, peace of mind and office productivity by reducing the typical 45 minutes endoscope processing time to less than 10 minutes.

This product is also clinically proven to reduce the risk of cross-contamination associated with the reuse or reprocessing of difficult to clean conventional endoscopes. Instrument cleaning risk is been listed on ECR eye Institute's Top 10 technology health hazards list every year since 2010 including the number one position in 2016. PrimeSight effectively addresses this hazard with zero cases of cross-contamination across the nearly 6 million procedures that have been performed with this technology.

We are always assessing the question of what will drive more broad adoption of PrimeSight by the infection control community. The answer to this is very simple. If the continued inclusion of our technology and national standards and professional organization guidelines that dictate and drive policy down to the facility level.

Our engagement is an active committee member over the past five years with the association for the advancement of medical instrumentation has provided us the access to do just this.

We've been able to forge relationships with leaders of these professional organizations educate them on our technology and ultimately drive policy change through guidelines. This has provided the continued validation from the top down of our innovative technology.

Our inclusion in national guidelines which help validate the infection control aspect of our unique PrimeSight technology include the following; the AAMI National Standard on flexible and semi-rigid endoscope through reprocessing and healthcare facilities, the AUA/SUNA white paper on flexible cystoscope reprocessing, the [SHEA] multi-society guidelines for reprocessing flexible endoscopes.

And finally, the Veterans Health Administration Directive to sterile processing services. Further, there was a recent article published entitled increasing importance for barriers or protection from infection disease by the nonprofit organization infection prevention strategy.

The piece make several key points including the reduction of hospital acquired infections is a majority priority for hospital systems around the world and the fact that the World Health Organization estimates that superbugs will have a financial economic impact totaling trillions of dollars in the human cost of 10 million deaths per year by 2050.

While no one can predict the future hospital acquired infections are significant risk. In this article envelops the core technologies value proposition and demonstrate the importance of our efforts each day to bring her unique endoscopy offering to our patients.

In addition to the infection control aspects we continue to amplify the throughput and efficacy that differentiates PrimeSight in the market. The ability for physician practices, to reduce their in the scope reprocessing time by 75% simply by using the PrimeSight product allows for meaningful economic savings for these practices.

We continue our work in clinician, education in this area and the number of PrimeSight users grows every quarter. We anticipate that we will continue to see a runway of significant growth PrimeSight as we estimate our current market share is less than 10% in the US. And in addition to our U.S. opportunity our recent acquisition of Genesis in the UK increases our PrimeSight growth potential internationally.

So turning now to Urgent PC, our PTNS solution overactive bladder, we are very encouraged by what we're seeing in the marketplace. Approximately 18 months ago one of the largest medical device companies in the world launched a competitive device. Some people thought our Urgent PC business would diminish significantly maybe even go to zero due to this new entrant. Instead our U.S Urgent PC business has continued to grow.

In the last six quarters since the launch of competitive product we've seen unit growth in each and every one of these quarters. We focused on defending a base of customers upon the launch of this competitive product and have been incredibly successful.

With the competitive entrant into the market we did experience some ASP pressure in 2016. However, we've had consisted ASPs the past few quarters; it appears that the pricing is stabilized.

So in hindsight, the launch of competitive products served to further validate the value of Urgent PC and as I have said several times on these calls in the space a rising tide truly lifts all boats

Urgent PC serves a large and growing market of the more than 42 million Americans who suffer from overactive bladder and it symptoms. These patients are typically prescribed drugs to treat the condition as the initial line of therapy, but nearly 9% of those patients discontinue taking of drugs within one year primarily due to the side effects. Then next line of therapy for OAB includes Urgent PC, BOTOX and InterStim.

Of these three, Urgent PC is the least invasive has a significantly lower risk profile for potential adverse events and is a lower-cost treatment option. Our strategy for Urgent PC business remains to focus on expanding into new urology and gynecology accounts while driving utilization of therapy with existing customers.

We continue to see success with this initiative and remain confident that we will expand the market for execution. In the second quarter we were successful in securing a three-year sole-source contract with a major hospital system on the West Coast who happens to be our largest customer.

This agreement essentially locks up our existing business in the system and gives us the opportunity to partner with them to seek to treat more OAB patients who are currently suffering in silence.

In addition, we’re expanding our presence with gynecologists who are often the primary position for many women. One example of the many new gynecologist customers that have come on board with Urgent PC will help illustrate that fact.

Last quarter we sponsored a key opinion leader led educational event for a large number of gynecologists in California, while several physicians have since started using Urgent PC, one particular gynecologist at a midsize practice has fully embraced the UPC technology and treatment. That decision has already scheduled more than 20 patients for Urgent PC has set up multiple sites for the treatment and the practice is expected to purchase over $50,000 of Urgent PC in the first full-year utilizing this therapy.

This gynecologists is not only excited to treat the hundreds of patients that he sees with OAB but has also set up a funnel to treat similar patients from the other GYNs in his practice.

Additionally, we launch our Navigator program earlier this year. Our OAB navigator program provides guidance and support our Urgent PC practices to implement a navigation program within their office. The Navigator rules to educate, tracking guided patients progress through the OAB treatment pathway which includes third-line therapies to ensure that they do not end up going untreated.

This is a great program and we fully expect that will increase the number of patients to seek the third-line therapy for OAB. A quick example of a Navigator success story is within the Texas account. After our Navigator consult with them on implementation of best practices for their Navigator program we saw an increase in UPC leads of six fold to this practice.

Our execution in urology is yielding double-digit topline organic growth, but our management team and board are very aware that Cogentix Medical has the commercial organization and execution capabilities to be a much larger company.

So let me now shift gears to the business developing activities that we believe will result in transformational levels of growth. The two business development transactions we announced in the second half of July will add 10 points of top young topline urology growth in 2018. This is essentially a doubling of the urology growth rate we reported today for the first half of 2017.

Just last week we announced the acquisition of Genesis’s medical .Genesis has been our exclusive PrimeSight urology partner in the UK for the past four years and has demonstrated in an exceptional ability to sell our products with deep relationships in the British urology market.

In addition to PrimeSight the company also sells and markets a variety of other products to urologists. Genesis, a profitable business on its own had approximately $3 million of revenue last year. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement Cogentix have purchased the tangible assets of Genesis and will pay up to 515,000 pounds or approximately $675,000 for the ongoing business dependent upon the attainment of certain revenue milestones. The Genesis transaction immediately increases our company's revenue base and growth rate.

During the second half of 2017 we expect that this transaction will add approximately $800,000 in incremental revenue and will add another $2 million of incremental revenues in 2018.

We are also very excited about the addition of our new endo-urology product line that we announced in mid July. This product line is focused on the minimally invasive treatment of kidney stones and we are in the process of beginning to train their salesforce on these products and procuring our initial inventory.

We will formally launch this product at the start of 2018 and we anticipate at least $2.5 million of revenue next year. We have high expectations for these products and believe it will reflect our experience with PrimeSight, another example of when you put a great product line in the hands of a well-established high-performing salesforce.

In total these two first steps and executing a business development strategy should add approximately $4.5 million of incremental urology revenue in 2018, and while significant additions these transaction should be viewed as just the beginning of the execution of our business development strategy as we intend to put our balance sheet to prudently build our immediate and longer-term revenue potential.

We are actively pursuing additional business development opportunities that will even further the potential of Cogentix allowing us to continue to leverage our large and well positioned U.S. sales and marketing organization.

Facilitated by the $27 million of cash that remains on our balance sheet these additional BD opportunities include potential transactions that would provide near-term revenue growth as well as longer-term market changing opportunities. We look forward to updating you on these in the coming months.

So now, I’d like to turn over the call to Brett for review of our first quarter financial results.

Brett Reynolds

Thank you, Darin, and good afternoon everyone. We achieve urology revenue growth of 11% in the second quarter as reported and 12% on a constant currency basis. Total company revenue including non-core product lines increased 8% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $14.1 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2017 which compares $30 million in the year ago period.

The $1.1 million increase in total revenue, rise of $1.2 million increase urology revenue slightly offset by a small decrease in our non-core industrial and airway management product lines.

Year-to-date our urology revenue growth rate was also 11%. Urology revenue growth of 11% in the second quarter was driven by our PrimeSight business. PrimeSight revenue in the quarter was $5 million representing an increase of $1.6 million or 48% when compared to the year ago quarter.

During the second quarter our sales and marketing organization significantly grew the sales of our PrimeSight capital equipment as well as a recurring sheet business. Darin has discussed the reasons for this impressive growth.

As we look forward, we expect continued significant growth of PrimeSight capital given we have less than 10% of the current market for cystoscope, and we also expect continued significant growth of our sheet business given our ever-increasing installed base of scopes.

Total Urgent PC revenue in the second quarter was $5.3 million. In the U.S. Urgent PC revenue totaled $4.5 million even with Q2 of last year. Units sold of Urgent PC in the US increased by 5% over a year ago offset by a 5% decrease in average selling prices. As everyone knows throughout 2016 we experienced decreases in Urgent PC, ASPs with a new competitor entrant to the market.

But as Darin noted Urgent PC, ASPs have been stable over the last three quarters. From a unit perspective, we sold slightly more than 6300 lead set boxes in the US in the second quarter and utilization for active customer was 3.7 boxes, up from 3.4 box practice customer in the year ago period.

Utilization among our Top 50 accounts in the second quarter was 34 lead set t boxes, up from 30 boxes last year. These metrics demonstrate that we continue to experience growth within our existing Urgent PC customer base.

International Urgent PC revenue was down approximately $100,000 a year ago primarily due to a distributor buying patterns. Our third urology product line Macroplastique had revenue of $1.7 million in the second quarter which represent a decrease to approximately $250,000 from a year ago period.

As we have mentioned on past calls Macroplastique is a mature business subject to quarterly revenue volatility. On a long-term basis we expect Macroplastique revenue to be flat given the overall market is flat, but his product does offer very healthy gross margins to the company.

Our gross margin in the second quarter was 66.9% as compared to 68.6% in the year ago quarter. The change in gross margin was attributable to product mix as a higher proportion of our total sales for PrimeSight in the e second quarter which is lower gross margins in Urgent PC and Macroplastique.

However our second quarter gross margin of 66.9% is up from our gross margin of 65.3% in the first quarter of this year due to better overhead absorption associated with our PrimeSight products.

Operating expenses for the second quarter total $9 million consistent with the year ago quarter. G&A expenses were approximately $150,000 higher than Q2 last year due to business development expenses and higher stock-based comp.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased approximately $100,000 due to a one-time $375,000 refund we agreed to with the IRS in the second quarter of this year related to the medical device tax that we paid in prior years partially offset by higher personnel costs when compared to year ago.

We expect higher operating costs in the second half of this year as we expand our U.S. urology salesforce by five territories and as we prepare for the launch of our Endo-Urology product line.

Further, we welcome to the Cogentix project team, the 10 employees of Genesis medical which we acquired last week. And we also will continue to incur business development costs.

Operating profit for the second quarter was nearly $400,000 compared to an operating loss of 2.3 million in the year ago quarter with a year ago operating loss including 2.2 million of one-time proxy related cost.

Cash operating profit in the second quarter which is GAAP operating profit excluding non-cash expenses was $1.5 million, a significant improvement as compared to a cash operating profit of $900,000 in the year ago quarter.

Other income in the second quarter was $100,000 primarily due to interest income. In the prior year we had operating expense of nearly 400,000 due to the interest on the related party debt which was converted to equity in the fourth quarter of last year.

All told, net income for Q2 was $400,000 or a $0.01 per share compared to a loss of $0.10 per share last year. Turning now to the balance sheet, we ended the second quarter with $27 million of cash and investments, up 1.2 million from the end of the first quarter of 2017. And we had no borrowings under our line of credit at June 30.

I like to turn the call back to Darin. Darin?

Darin Hammers

The Cogentix team is executing. Our sales and marketing organization continues to drive significant growth. We are a company that is cash flow positive and we recently announced to business development transactions that will meaningfully increase our urology growth weight while spending very little cash on these deals.

As I mentioned at the start of my comments we are very excited about the future and some of you may recall following the equity investments last November we committed to compete -- complete one or two business development transactions within the year.

We have met our commitment ahead of schedule and are certainly not done. Our management team and board have demonstrated that we can be creative in structuring business development deals that offer an attractive revenue and income profile, but minimize the use of our balance sheet with the two transactions we’ve recently announced.

Mindful that Cogentix has approximately $27 million of cash on the balance sheet and a pipeline of business development opportunities in various stages. We will continue to use creativity and our balance sheet prudently as we execute through future business development transactions.

Cogentix is now a formidable urology business focused on both organic and non-organic growth as we move through the second half of 2017 and look forward to 2018. Our board continues to explore strategic alternatives to our non-core airway management industrial product lines.

These products are well regarded in the marketplace that are focus on urology does not allow us to spend the time or resources needed to fully capture the value of these products I'd like to thank our board and the entire Cogentix Medical organization for their focus and dedication as we work to realize the full opportunity of Cogentix Medical and build the evaluation of the company.

Operator, please open the line for questions first.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of [Jeffrey Cone] from William Blair. Sir, your line is now open.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Darin. Can you hear me okay?

Darin Hammers

We can. Hi, Jeff.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey. Just few question come to mind, so first that you’re not going to put out any type of guidance for 2017, is that correct?

Darin Hammers

That’s correct.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, what did you…

Darin Hammers

But that -- we did talk about urology growth rate being high in the second half from the first half from the release and not necessarily guidance, but we certainly like what we see.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Okay. Can you walk me through the [superball] on the sales organization as far as number of FTEs excluding the [five] that you plan to hire over the next quarter?

Darin Hammers

Yes. Right now we have roughly 45 territories in the U.S. with seven regional sales directors, that’s up from we added five at the beginning of this year. So, we anticipate getting to 50 which I believe is critical mass to be able to effectively cover the U.S. with the products that we sell.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, ex-U.S, the recent acquisition will provide a direct channel to the UK, I assume. And then what about any other territories direct?

Darin Hammers

So it actually doubles the number of reps that we have in the UK because we already had five direct reps with the original Cogentix team, Genesis brings another five. And so these two different organizations sell different products. The Macroplastique and Urgent PC will remain to be sold by the existing Cogentix sales reps and the Genesis sales reps will continue to sell the PrimeSight technology for urology.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Darin Hammers

We also – we’re also direct in the Netherlands as well as the Nordic countries.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. And then on Urgent PC box is a 20 lead sets or 10 lead sets?

Darin Hammers

12.

Unidentified Analyst

12 lead sets. Okay. Got it. And then, lastly could you walk us through or provide any type of data regarding PrimeSight as far as the size of the installed base, number of users, utilization et cetera?

Darin Hammers

Yes. We don’t provide that Jeff. We give high level, the dollars, but getting to that level specifics generally gives our competitors a little more information than we care share.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. And revenue from PrimeSight is largely domestic, correct or entirely domestic?

Darin Hammers

No. Its overall company is 75% U.S. and 25% international and PrimeSight big picture follows that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then lastly, any more colors specific as far as the M&A landscape that you’re seeing out there is obviously you’re playing as you go into our market, but are there number of opportunities vast. Are prices going up? What kind of trends that you’re seeing?

Darin Hammers

Yes. We don’t get into the specifics, but I can tell you that our pipeline looks good and the opportunities that we are continuing to focus on we see a path, but as you know business development is unpredictable.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Perfect. That’s it from me. Thanks very much for taking the questions.

Darin Hammers

Thanks, Jeff. Appreciate it.

Larry Haimovitch

Hi, guys. Congrats on the progress. Looks like you really executing your business plan very well.

Darin Hammers

Thanks Larry.

Brett Reynolds

Thanks, Larry.

Larry Haimovitch

Brett, this probably for you more than Darin, although certainly I'm sure you can answer this. You acquired the company at a very low multiple of revenue. You're paying less – you’re paying I think its 600 and something thousand for a company that will do or has done $3 million in revenue. First question is, is there any explanation why you're able to buy a company at basically roughly $0.20 on the dollar of revenue?

And number two since they were running at a $3 million rate, I'm trying to understand why you're really projecting them to do 2 million in the next fiscal year. I was a little confused by that?

Brett Reynolds

Yes. It’s a good question, Larry. So Genesis was the UK distributor for PrimeSight, okay. So about two-thirds of their revenue was our product going through will capture incremental revenue for the margin that will have and then they also have other products in their stable, so that’s how you go from the 3 million and they’ve got good growth expectations for next year, but that’s I go to the 800,000 incremental this year and 2 million next year instead of 4 million.

Darin Hammers

Yes. So the 2 million is incremental to what we get this year. It's not the total 2 million. They’ll do in excess of $3.5 million to $4 million next year.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. Maybe I misread the press release and so it will continue to grow actually despite the fact that you're absorbing some of the revenue that they were generating by being your distributor?

Brett Reynolds

Absolutely.

Darin Hammers

Absolutely. It’s going nicely. And again part of it is the owner of Genesis was looking for an opportunity to work a little bit less and retire at some point and we were a good partner for him, so he’s agreed to stay on for the next 18 months to help transition and make sure that the business continues to grow.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay. And then in PTNS business I know Medtronic got in the market, I think you said 18 months ago, and that sounds right to me as well. Have they exited the market? I thought I had heard somewhere that they were in and they have totally exited. Is that accurate or am I mistaken?

Darin Hammers

I don’t think they’ve exited. They essentially had a direct salesforce that sold only their version of PTNS and we've also heard that they let go that entire team, but then they turn that technology over to the InterStim reps. So, I don't think they've exited. They just don't have the direct sales force anymore.

Larry Haimovitch

But those sales reps are not focus solely on PTNS like the other ones were before?

Darin Hammers

We’re not saying that, and I go back to, I keep saying this consistently, two competitors in this space isn’t necessarily a bad thing especially if it helps increase awareness because there's 42 million patients of which less than 150,000 of them ever get treated for third line therapies, so if Medtronic can help spread that word I'm happy they’re there.

Larry Haimovitch

Okay, guys. Thank you.

Darin Hammers

Thank you, Larry.

Tim Clarkson

Hey, great quarter guys. I was quite impressed particularly with the disinfection line, that’s very impressive. I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. Anyhow I just wondering on the new incremental business that you're creating there in this quarter, what are the gross margins in those businesses?

Brett Reynolds

So, the gross margin for the Genesis acquisition essentially is the PrimeSight business, so that gross margin is better because we’re not selling through distributor and it will reflect the gross margin of our current product offering. On the endo-urology product line we believe that the gross margin is going to be roughly 55%, when you factor in the fact that we’re OEM-ing that product line, so we’ll sell it here in the U.S.

Tim Clarkson

So, good gross margins really on both.

Brett Reynolds

Yes.

Tim Clarkson

Yes, absolute. I just want to encourage you guys, I mean, it seems like your attempts to grow the business is being done in a lot more rational basis and evenhanded basis which will give confidence to the street in comparison to the kind of ragged way the last deal was done? So thanks.

Darin Hammers

You’re welcome.

Darin Hammers

Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for participating today. We appreciate your interest and we look forward to updating you on our progress.

