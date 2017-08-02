Radisys' (RSYS) CEO Brian Bronson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Radisys Corporation (NASDAQ:RSYS)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Jon Wilson - Chief Financial Officer

Brian Bronson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Brian Alger - ROTH Capital Partners

Mike Latimore - Northland Capital

James Kisner - Jefferies

Tom Diffely - D. A. Davidson

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street Capital

Richard Valera - Needham & Company

Operator

Jon Wilson

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on the call. Today, we will provide an overview of our second quarter business and financial highlights as well as our expectations for the third quarter and balance of 2017. We will then open up the call for your questions.

Let me caution you that any forward-looking statements regarding the company made during the call involve a number of risks and uncertainties and therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on them. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements are discussed in today's earnings release and in our SEC filings, most recently in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

All information provided in this call is as of today. Radisys undertakes no new duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform to actual results or changes in the company's expectations. During the call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures and have provided a GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation in today's earnings release.

With that, let me turn the call over to Brian who will provide an update on the business and our second quarter results.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Jon, and good afternoon, everyone. As we announced on July 6, second quarter revenue of $35.1 million fell short of our initial expectations due exclusively to unique customer specific challenges at Verizon and Reliance Jio.

Specific to Verizon, our visibility and medium term business outlook has been materially impacted by a very recent change in this customer’s subscriber business model. In short, this change is expected to create temporary excess datacenter capacity. The excess capacity will eventually be consumed and purchase of racks will resume, however, based on recent conservations, I currently expect it to be in the first half of next year. There are other sizable DCEngine programs that we are working to win with them that we haven’t been awarded the business and therefore we are reluctant to put these opportunities into our near-term guidance. I will be in a better position to comment further on our third quarter earnings call.

Moving to Reliance, while they continue to bring more subscribers onto their network and see increased needs for application leveraging our MediaEngine products, the difficulty in predicting the actual timing of purchase orders coupled with the implementation of a new goods and services tax regime in India, led to a delay in expected orders.

Additionally, other vendor supplying equipment across Reliance's network were also impacted by order delays due to the new tax law. I do expect to see revenue from this account before year-end as well as make significant progress towards having other strategic products designed in, which are currently being evaluated in various trials.

Despite these challenges, the rest of the business performed as expected. Our non-GAAP loss improved $0.08 sequentially to a loss of $0.06 per share as a result of stronger software and systems revenue relative to the first quarter combined with prudent and decisive expense management.

As we stated at the outset of 2017, Verizon and Reliance had to contribute in a significant way for us to achieve our annual operating plans. Although these customer specific challenges impact our ability to deliver on our previous plan, it is absolutely essential that we remain focused on our strategic objectives to further expand the number of active proof-of-concepts and trial and then convert these engagements in the commercial wins with new and existing customers. Successful execution on these objectives will naturally result in a more diversified customer base and revenue contribution over time.

Further, I remain optimistic about our long-term prospects and ability to drive strong levels of strategic revenue growth as Radisys continues to be viewed by leading service providers around the globe as a disruptor. Current and prospective customers recognize the value of our products, solutions and thought leadership as they look towards fundamentally transforming their network infrastructure.

Although, it continues to be difficult to predict the timing of new technology and product adoption, we have made meaningful progress over the past few quarters as demonstrated by over 30 ongoing active engagements across our strategic product lines many of which are with leading service providers globally. This includes more than 15 active proof-of-concepts and trials. These figures exclude the various strategic opportunities we are engaged in across our CellEngine product line to further leverage our technology in their next generation networks.

While each of these opportunities vary in potential magnitude and timing of ramp to commercial revenue, we have already exceeded the targeted number of engagements we communicated at the outset of 2017. Most importantly these engagement service early validation of our strategy, which supports our long-term growth objectives.

In the second quarter, specifically, we shipped an initial lab order for CORD systems to a new tier 1 U.S. service provider. We are seeing a material increase in engagements in proof-of-concepts tied to various applications of CORD architecture in which we expect to provide a complete solution leveraging both our products and service capabilities. This is further evidenced by an award in the third quarter from a tier 2 European service provider who has selected Radisys as the systems integrator for trials beginning in 2018 tied to M-CORD or Mobile CORD.

We commercially launched our new highly disruptive FlowEngine appliance, the TDE-2000 at the end of the second quarter. In fact, this week we were formally awarded our first TDE-2000 commercial win by a European partner selling our product into a specific service provider opportunity they have won. Importantly, over time we expect to see further use cases and service provider traction through this partner given their market position.

As expected, we closed a master purchase agreement with the tier 1 U.S. service provider we alluded to on our May conference call. DCEngine trials coupled with early discussions around embracing FlowEngine continue to progress with this service provider, which positions us favorably for a commercial win. And finally, we are actively engaged in trials with two existing tier 1 customers who want to move beyond embracing single Radisys product to more fully leveraging our entire product and services capabilities.

While we need to continue to prove the value of our combined solutions, if we are successful, these opportunities have the potential overtime to be significant for Radisys. Collectively, this list represents a sample of engagements across our strategic product and services portfolio. Increasingly service providers see the value of leveraging our entire suite of capabilities as an enabling technology and solutions provider that will allow them to fully embrace SDN and NFP principles and ultimately drive material cost out of their network infrastructure.

With that, let me know shift to some updates on each of our products and professional services offerings. Within DCEngine, we continue to advance our strategy in the second quarter and now have six active engagements with service providers, which includes four current proof-of-concepts and trials. Each of these engagements represent the potential for $5 million plus in annual revenue and could even be much larger if we secure a first source position or multiple program wins. Specific to the second quarter results, we did secure an order from our largest customer to stand up a development lab where by our engineers will aid in the continued validation of software across Verizon's architecture.

Further, our DCEngine strategy coupled with our open standards approach has positioned us favorably with respect to delivering a complete integrated solution for CORD related engagements. As I stated previously, CORD is at the center of bringing together open standards hardware and software to enable service providers to meaningfully drive down the cost of their network and will ultimately put material pressure on incumbent vendors selling to the service provider market.

Our expertise in this emerging technology has enabled us to drive expanding interest from service providers and as a result, we now have over 10 active CORD engagements globally including five ongoing proof-of-concepts and trials from which we have received initial lab systems orders from each of these customers. While CORD is a longer term play for Radisys, it ties directly into our strategy to be the solutions integrator for telcos embracing open standard solutions that will ultimately enable them to drive incumbent vendors out of their networks in order to materially reduce the cost and maintenance of their infrastructure.

In FlowEngine, as I previously highlighted, we commercially launched our TDE-2000 appliance, this is an incredibly important milestone for Radisys as this new product with its advanced switching, routing and load balancing capabilities, combined with the other software rich features such as service function chaining, will allow us to offer a differentiated solution into the STN routing and switching market.

During the second quarter, we secured the first order TDE-2000 from a new partner in Southeast Asia looking to bring FlowEngine into multiple use case opportunities across various service providers. Further, as a result of the successful product launch, we already have five ongoing active proof-of-concepts and trials with leading service providers including our largest customer and the new partner I just highlighted. While we expect only modest revenue contribution from the TDE-2000 over the remainder of 2017 given service provider trial periods, I fully expect that we will secure initial commercial wins with multiple customers that will set the stage for more meaningful levels of revenue growth in 2018 and beyond. In fact we just recently received our first commercial win for the TDE-2000 in Europe.

Within MediaEngine, despite the previously mentioned impact of the delayed orders from Reliance Jio, I want to emphasize this is not lost business and I fully expect to receive the orders in the second half of 2017 given increasing needs across the Reliance network for media processing on the back of continued subscriber up tick.

Beyond this important customer during the second quarter, we closed two new MediaEngine deals through our channel partners with North American service providers. These new wins leverage MediaEngine for transcoding applications and further highlight the overall value proposition of our solution relative to the incumbent providers we displaced. We remain well positioned in the market and are also engaged in active discussions with multiple tier 1 service providers that if successful have the potential to drive material revenue acceleration in 2018.

Finally, the funnel of opportunities tied to Voice-over-LTE network build out through our new channel partner Nokia continues to accelerate and should drive increasing revenue contribution in future quarters. In CellEngine and professional services, we had yet another strong quarter on the back of our accelerating services engagements with multiple tier 1 service providers as well as closing a number of new software licensing opportunities.

Also of note, royalties tied to 4G small cell deployments are finally beginning to ramp as we saw our strongest ever royalty revenue quarter at nearly $400,000. It's currently difficult to predict the timing of uptick on our partner solutions by the end customer, but small cells are finally beginning to take hold globally and our many licensing deals with small cell vendors across the ecosystem positions us favorably to benefit from this trend long-term.

So in summary, while the current business environment at Verizon and Reliance present near-term challenges, the reality is that our relationship with each one of these accounts is as good as it's ever been. Frankly, put I expect over time that each of these accounts will drive wins across all of our strategic product lines. However, as a result of our near-term challenges with these customers, we are lowering our full year revenue outlook as detailed in today's press release. And while we remain fully committed to accelerating our growing funnel, we will be increasingly focusing resources on our top priorities as part of prudently managing our expense base.

While telco selling cycles are long, I remain encouraged by the strategic progress we are making across the business as the funnel of opportunities in our strategic product lines continues to expand. More importantly we are gaining traction across these engagements required to secure commercial wins and ultimately will allow us to drive material diversification in our revenue streams.

Let me now turn the call over Jon for more details around our second quarter results and go-forward expectations.

Jon Wilson

Thanks, Brian. Second quarter revenue was $35.1 million, representing a 7% sequential decline largely attributable to delayed orders from two of our largest customers. Non-GAAP gross margin was 34.1%, an improvement of 690 basis points sequentially as a result of favorable product mix given higher software systems revenue and a significant decline in DCEngine revenue relative to the first quarter.

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $13.7 million were down $1.1 million sequentially as a result of prudent expense management coupled with the timing of variable expenses relative to the first quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss was $1.7 million in the second quarter, an improvement of $2.8 million sequentially given improved product margins and the lower operating expense base. And non-GAAP net loss with $2.2 million or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.14 cents per share in the first quarter of 2017.

Switching over to sequential changes on the balance sheet, gross cash increased by $14.2 million due to strong working capital improvement given timing of DCEngine customer and vendor payments over the course of the first and second quarters, which contributed the cash flow from operations of $10.3 million. Additionally, we borrowed an incremental $5 million at quarter end to further bolster our gross cash position purely to present a larger growth cash figure as we paid down the balance of $16 million immediately after June 30, which better reflects our current ongoing operational needs.

Staying on cash, we recently executed an amendment to our line of credit to provide us further covenant flexibility for the balance of 2017. And while I would certainly prefer to have a stronger net cash position, ultimately, we will remain well positioned to navigate near-term headwinds from our largest customer. We will remain acutely focused on managing cash flow and compliance with our existing covenants and I'm confident in our ability to ensure the business had adequate levels of liquidity today given the continued support of Silicon Valley bank.

Accounts receivable decreased over $6 million given the timing of payments from our largest customer. Important to note, accounts receivable includes nearly $10 million of outstanding extended term receivables from our large MediaEngine customer, which we expect to receive in the second half of 2017 and for which payment patterns remain consistent with historical practice for this customer.

Inventory increased nearly $4 million given a buildup of DCEngine inventory for second quarter customer orders that were ultimately delayed and should now ship in 2018. And accounts payable increased over $10 million given timing of payments to our vendors. I will note payables were unnaturally low at the end of the first quarter given prior advanced inventory builds in 2016 for first quarter 2017 shipments.

Moving over to outlook for the third quarter and balance of 2017, we expect third quarter revenue between $26 million to $30 million, which represents approximately flat software systems revenue sequentially and a reduction in hardware solutions revenue tied to an expected decline in legacy embedded products revenue as well as no expected new product orders from our top DCEngine customer.

Third quarter non-GAAP gross margin is expected between 6% and 15% of sales, which includes the impact of an estimated $6.5 million noncash inventory right down at the midpoint tied to final product end of life within our legacy embedded products portfolio that we expect to be finalized during the third quarter. Excluding the inventory impact non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 33% and 35% of sales largely consistent with the second quarter.

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to approximate $13.3 million down from the second quarter given timing of engineering program spend and variable expenses. And we expect third quarter non-GAAP loss to be between $0.31 and $0.24 per share. Excluding the impact of the non-cash inventory write down, non-GAAP loss is expected between $0.13 and $0.09 per share.

For the balance of 2017, we now expect revenue to range from $130 to $140, which again contemplates no new DCEngine product orders from Verizon and excludes any material contribution from the various trials we have on going across our strategic product lines.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to approximate 28% to 30% of sales. Excluding the impact of the onetime non-cash inventory write down from the third quarter, non-GAAP gross margin would be approximately 34% and in line with our second quarter results and third quarter expectations as a result of expected acceleration in software systems revenue during the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to approximate $54.5 million and non-GAAP loss is expected between $0.50 and $0.39 per share. Excluding the impact of the non-cash inventory write down, non-GAAP loss is expected between $0.32 and $0.24 cents per share.

With that, let me now hand the call back over to Brian for his final remarks.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Jon. In summary, I want to emphasize for all investors and stakeholders, the transformation we made over the past few years. During this time, we fundamentally transformed the company from largely an embedded hardware provider to now delivering a more comprehensive suite of software rich products, open standards hardware solutions and a differentiative portfolio of services.

A key tenet of our strategy was moving from selling to tents [ph] and pivoting to sell our entire strategic product and services portfolio direct to service providers, which inherently creates both longer term opportunity, but shorter term risk in terms of timing and lumpiness. The above said, our strategy remains intact and our two largest customers will be essential to our strategy going forward as the programs we are in remain active and importantly we're making traction within these accounts in penetrating broader use cases for our entire suite of products and solutions. Further, the funnel of opportunities we have with the broad range of other service providers will ultimately allow us to realize much broader revenue diversification over time.

So, in closing, I'm obviously disappointed in the near-term revenue challenges with our two large customers, but I remain pleased with the strategic progress we are making across the deep and diverse funnel of opportunities we have across our business. Operationally, we continue to execute well and specifically the launch of our new FlowEngine TDE-2000 as a testament to the entire Radisys team and ensuring the successful launch of this disruptive new product.

Given the impact of our revised revenue outlook to near-term results, we will continue to prudently manage expenses and realign resources internally towards accelerating our existing funnel of over 30 engagements and 15 active proof-of-concepts and trial into material wins.

With that, we will now open up the call for questions

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we have no audio questions at this time.

Brian Bronson

Okay, Melody, well, thank you. Before closing out today's call, I would like briefly to mention that we will be participating at the D.A. Davidson Tech Forum in New York on August 15, the Jefferies Technology Conference & Summit in Chicago on August 29 and the ROTH Datacenter Corporate Access Day on September 6. If you're interested in a meeting at any of these events, please contact your sales representative at these respective firms. Thank you again for joining today's conference call and we look forward to providing further updates on our quarterly update after the third quarter. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today’s conference call. Thank you for joining us. And we now ask you to disconnect.

Brian Bronson

Melody, it looks like there actually is a queue of questions.

Operator

Yes, sir, one moment, please. And we do have a question from Brian Alger from ROTH Capital Partners.

Brian Alger

Hey, guys, can you hear me?

Brian Bronson

Yeah, sorry about that Brian. I’m not sure what happened, but we are obviously available for questions.

Brian Alger

I appreciate that and hopefully everybody didn't just hang up, but maybe it's just us. I appreciate the candor and the detailed update on the progress. Obviously, there's a lot going on. Maybe some clarifications to start out. The inventory write-down that you have come in at $6.5 million.

Brian Bronson

Yeah.

Brian Alger

Is that towards a further reduction in the embedded business from what we had talked about previously or is this just in line with what was known previously?

Brian Bronson

In line with what we've known – well, known previously in the context of we've been harvesting this product line for the last two plus years right. And so as we work through that harvesting or modified harvest, however, you want to characterize it, you go through these processes of identifying last time buys with customers, you sort through remaining inventory with your contract manufacturing partner, et cetera, and so we're getting close to completing that and that’s the reason for the more formal heads up that most likely we will be booking this in Q3. There's a chance that that we won't be done with this work, but it has in Q3, it may take until Q4, but it has no bearing on our guide guidance before which is that this business will continue to decline sort of bottom out at $30 million to $40 million overtime and then – and that'll be our end business. So, we are getting closer to that end state.

Brian Alger

Okay, maybe asking it another way. Within the current guidance of $130 million to $140 million, how much would you quantify has been in that legacy embedded world?

Jon Wilson

Well, the legacy embedded Brian, no change to prior guy of plus or minus $55 million for the year.

Brian Bronson

Yeah, I can't remember what you had Brian, but that's right, Jon, $55 million plus or minus.

Brian Alger

Okay. That's what we had. I just want to make sure that we're all on the same page and not looking at that. So with that and obviously at a baseline here with Verizon kind of out of the picture on the DCEngine for the remainder of the year, it seems as though you guys are taking the approach of being conservative and that you don't know when things are going close, so you are not picking any of that into the equation. It is it fair to say that your current guidance doesn't allow for things coming over the transom between now and the end of the year?

Brian Bronson

That's right. In the construct of Verizon, that's right. I mean our reality is and you know this well Brian, we did close to $70 million with this customer last year and we did close to $15 million with this customer in the first quarter. When you have the – at the end of June, which is what it was and found out that there was a marketing decision or the sounds of the marketing decision from higher up and it took us till the middle of July to validate that where the subscriber business model change created instant excess capacity. We need to learn more. The customer is telling us the timelines are 2018, as I described. I hope it's in the first half. Yes, it could be sooner, yes, it could be sooner based on budget flush or all sorts of reasons, and it will by the way, yes, it could be sooner because we have other use cases that we’re working with them on, but right now, I don't know. I’ll be in Basking Ridge next week and we will continue to work this hard, but this is all really fresh data. And it's unfortunate, but I guess the only silver lining here is that it's not loss business. Strategic progress continues. And there's no doubt they'll run out of capacity and they will continue buying in 2018. It's just – I need time to figure out what the exact timing is.

Brian Alger

Okay. And just one final one. You described the number of your engagements on the proof-of-concept or trial level as being $5 million plus. Is that kind of like the minimum amount that any of these would be or all of them or are all of them in that range where it's single digit millions?

Brian Bronson

I think they're also – there's a couple reasons for that. They're all over the place. In terms of second source CORD solution, use case, trials and then they buy in 2018 before you get to a more meaningful number and so, Jon and I debated a lot how we calibrate investors and analysts whether it’s $5 plus million or $10 plus million, but the bottom line is each one of these – and when you get both of them stitched together will represent material revenue and I'd like to see give us another three to six months to figure out what are the bigger use cases, but that’s what we see right now.

Jon Wilson

Yeah. And really Brian think about that with respect to DCEngine when we calibrated on the rough sizing from a financial magnitude perspective and then you think about the other trials and proof-of-concepts ongoing throughout the rest of the strategic product portfolio and those would be a different magnitude, some could be of that size over time, others are probably in and around maybe $0.5 million, $1 million plus range [indiscernible] across the portfolio initially.

Brian Alger

Okay. That’s helpful guys. Well, hopefully, there’s others on the line.

Brian Bronson

Well, Brian, one other thing, I would just take the opportunity because we bored in pretty quickly is that I thought at painful levels of detail on how to articulate his to our stakeholders because at the end of the day, Verizon is so material, not just with DCEngine, but with FlowEngine, with MediaEngine, with services and other things that we're doing. And what I want to try to get across here is that when you ring fence that conversation, which is our reality, everything else is proceeding as I’d expected, some things are taking a little bit longer depending on the product line, but overall the progress on that we demanded to make by the summer here, it sits well, in many respects we’re head of progress and now the curve ball that we've got to deal with is that without this Verizon revenue for the next couple of quarters making sure that we make progress we need to make to bring these commercial – bring these proof-of-concepts over to commercial wins. And so, that’s what I expect to deliver back to you as frequent as I can, no later on the next quarter's call.

Brian Alger

Okay. Well, thanks, guys. I appreciate the clarity.

Jon Wilson

Thanks, Brian.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Mike Latimore from Northland Capital.

Mike Latimore

Hi, guys.

Brian Bronson

Hi, Mike.

Mike Latimore

On the software system of the business, are you thinking that its able to grow this year or just generally on the software systems category in total, you think that’s growth down a little bit?

Brian Bronson

I think – well, first of all, I think it's going to be difficult to grow in fact it could be down slightly. And the main driver is in transcoding, the similar theme, we needed to a Verizon transcoding deal transpired in the back end of this year, which still very well could happen, but it's not in our guidance and that business would be material to the entire software and systems line. And so, without that we will not grow. FlowEngine is off a little bit. I mean the full transparency, the funnel is exceeding expectations, getting a design win and converting these proof-of-concepts into trial when in reality the customer wanted the GA product, maybe that's my bad to some extend between EA in March and GA in June that we allowed ourselves an extra couple of months of buffer to design these products in, but that's only a couple of bucks, the big driver here is MediaEngine transcoding being off.

Mike Latimore

Okay. Got it. That makes sense. And then in terms of your – sort of your EPF guidance for the year, does that sort of sync up with the debt covenants that you have in your debt agreement, is your back-end to kind of EBITDA number from that?

Jon Wilson

Mike, it’s – in the third and fourth quarters, we’re kind of in and around the levels we need, I will be fully transparent though. We’re on an active dialogue with Silicon Valley Bank around not only what we put in place already, but continuing to figure out what the right structure for us is currently and then going into the future.

Mike Latimore

Okay, got it. And then on the – you said you did sign that master service agreement or master purchase agreement you had…

Brian Bronson

We did.

Mike Latimore

Okay, go ahead – great.

Brian Bronson

Yeah, we did. And I know it’s getting difficult because I mean when you got over 30 engagements, you got over 50 POC and trials, we’re trying to nondescript, we’re doing geo-name dropping and new tier 1 service providers and tier 2s, we are pushing our customers as far as we can push them without undermining our progress by publicly talking about the progress we have together. The one that was recently awarded to us, the tier 2 Southern European service provider that’s M-CORD, which by the way I'm not sure if I was clear is also DCEngine too, I'm hoping to get something public out of them over the next couple of months. But short of that we will just keep reporting out this way and most importantly over the next months we’ll start talking about count of commercial wins, not POC and trials.

Mike Latimore

Got it. And just last back on your largest customer, you generally talked about your marketing decision and changing in the customer, I think, subscription business model you said, can you just elaborate a little bit more on kind of what’s changing there and then why that might improve next year I guess?

Brian Bronson

I have to be careful here, but I think everybody knows that our use case, the current one that we’ve shipped all the revenue tied towards is around the VC [ph] cloud. And what I mean by the cloud, I mean cellphone backup. And you can imagine that in the current model, there are free usage and there’s for-pay usage and when you change the model and obviously changes the need for storage and I'll probably need to stop there. But it was very recent, very explicit, again, no excuses, the lack of revenue hurts, but if it’s [indiscernible] tied to decision that made, it was flash cut, and the consumption will continue and we'll start to deploy more racks. By that point in time, I also expect to have more wins that even for some reason if it takes a little bit longer, we can mitigate the risk with other wins there or with other customers, so it's really back to how do we navigate, which we will, over the next couple of quarters with that revenue going away and again making sure that we pull these other wins over the goal line and we don't have this problem a year from now.

Mike Latimore

Okay, got it. Thanks.

Jon Wilson

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of James Kisner from Jefferies.

James Kisner

Hi, thanks, guys. First, just a clarification. So, I think, you said you exceeded your expectations for customer engagements and there's no assumption of revenue from those I think you said in the second half contemplated in your new guidance. Is that the case in your prior guidance?

Brian Bronson

No, no. I’m sorry, Jim. No material revenue. Sorry to interrupt you. I just wanted to draw that distinction. There will be dribs and drabs, but to an extent that any of these ramp faster that would be upside to the guidance range.

James Kisner

And is that a change from before, your old guidance include more revenue from those opportunities?

Brian Bronson

A bit. A bit. I mean I keep coming back to it. If Verizon went with the – at least $50 million for those that remember the February guidance, that was driving I think everybody on average was a sort of 205 on the Street, that's what we had to have from Verizon. So, obviously, we're going to be really far short there. And so the rest of the stuff is noise. It’s off a little bit. FlowEngine is off a little bit, I'm not trying to deflect, but again we wouldn’t be having any of these conversations right now if Verizon had stayed on the track [ph].

James Kisner

Okay, that helps. You made a lot of comments about the funnel and long-term opportunity and growth and I know you kind of got to 2018, I can expect that, but we all consider models you're in.

Brian Bronson

Yeah.

James Kisner

I'm just wondering do you have any kind of principles or guidelines, I assume that you expect to grow next year and have anything else you can kind of say to help us understand what the outlook over longer term?

Brian Bronson

Yeah, so here's is what I can say, one, we are not going to get explicit here in early August despite I think you guys deserve to have that sort of ring fencing. So let me try of it this way. In no certain order we just – Brian, I’m not sure, he asked the question about embedded products and so you have a good handle on that dynamic from 2017 to 2018. In the construct of DCEngine, I don't know. We do somewhere in and around $20 million this year, we get close to 70 last year again all with Verizon. And so I would expect – could expect growth off of that number, but it's really driven off of when Verizon takes back on and then of course some of these trials moving to commercial production. The software solutions line we did $56 million $57 million last year, we will be a little short of that this year and so I would expect in excess of 20% growth. Because I mean, one, we need to grow this thing 20% in general. Now with transcoding particularly being off and FlowEngine taking a little bit longer, I’d expect stronger growth than 20%. And I'm hoping that – I'm looking to Jon, is there anything else that reconcile that should give them the map that they need to set their numbers, it would be my guess.

Jon Wilson

Yeah, no, spot on Brian.

James Kisner

Great. It’s helpful. And I guess [indiscernible] I think I’m getting like negative $17 million, $18 million in non-GAAP net income, I think, probably your guidance, if my math is right. I mean is that – how should we think about that roll to cash flow, [audio dip] burn cash this year, like, any thoughts where you think you might end the year just cash?

Brian Bronson

Negative…

Jon Wilson

Yeah.

Brian Bronson

… it’s all included in inventory right?

Jon Wilson

Yeah.

Brian Bronson

No cash.

Jon Wilson

Yeah, so that number James includes the roughly $6.5 million in cash inventory charge includes a lot of amortization of intangibles. Then coming back to your question, I think we are going to be – without providing specific guidance around cash, bringing it back to my comments around liquidity, I expect that we remain in and around current levels of net cash for the balance of the year, plus or minus.

James Kisner

You’d be making up a lot of it – you have a negative net income, so you would have [audio dip] maybe the source of your liquidity, I mean how are you going to sustain the same place with losses?

Jon Wilson

Well, well, take it back, tell him about Reliance.

Brian Bronson

Yeah.

Jon Wilson

Again, right, so, let’s unpack it, James, so indicated in my prepared remarks, we have $10 million of receivables currently outstanding from fourth quarter orders with our large MediaEngine customer in Southeast Asia, right, expect those to come in the second half, it’s $10 million right there, okay. And that’s consistent with historical practice. When you look at the GAAP again income number, you’ve got roughly $12 million of intangible amortization, you’ve got another $6.5 million, $7 million again of non-cash inventory charge that we seeded. So again those are all non-cash numbers coming through that line there. And when you gross that all up to where we are at today, taking into the second half Q3 and Q4, again our guidance implies roughly breakeven levels of free cash flow plus or minus right, not with significant pick up from working capital changes like AR coming down or AP going up for example.

James Kisner

Okay, that helps. Thanks for passive. Thank you.

Brian Bronson

Yes. And maybe just to punctuate on that question and to Jon’s prior remarks, we know how to run clearly this portion of the business given our backgrounds. We have a strong partner in Silicon Valley Bank. We’ve been on a multi-year joining together on highly convince and continued to play ball with us, and therefore we’re going to put our heads down and execute. The stocks been under pressure and you determine what it maybe tomorrow what have you. So first and foremost, it’s about executing, it’s about bringing the commercial winds over the goal line, it’s about SVB and Radisys continuing to be strong partners and a number of goal from there.

James Kisner

Okay, sounds good. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Tom Diffely from D. A. Davidson.

Tom Diffely

Yes, good afternoon. So just I guess first a clarification, when you took the Verizon revenue out of the rest of the year, that was for all of Verizon or just the DCEngine portion?

Brian Bronson

The real material impact is DCEngine, but in the second half of the year, we had contemplated in full transparency one of our two large customers taking to commercial production transcoding. And I can’t remember, Jon, if we ever explicit but it’s material to the software and solutions line. These deals are still in play at least with one of them, I’m talking about timing and play, they are both in play longer term and so we could see if we are pulled out over the goal line some upside in the Q4. But again, given what we had to go through here, we’re going to put it upside and if it doesn’t happen, then it will happen in 2018 and we’ll have even stronger growth in software and solutions.

Jon Wilson

And then still expect, Tom as you know and others do as well, FlowEngine, we’ll still see orders from Verizon in the second half including an expectation that trials and ultimately further progression into trials with the TDE-2000 should begin to start as well.

Tom Diffely

Okay, that makes sense. And you haven’t seen any viable second source for DCEngine to date, have you?

Brian Bronson

A viable second source meaning our largest customer?

Tom Diffely

More on the competitive front?

Brian Bronson

Well, so put it this way, there are plenty of flavors or form factors of OCP. Many of the big telecom equipment manufacturers have it playing off the facebook model as well and so – but in the construct of CG-OpenRack-19 which is what we open sourced with DCEngine, there are sled builders and there were folks that are getting to build it, and obviously we’ve embraced those folks as a supplier but we are the Trojan horse still.

Tom Diffely

Yes, okay. And then in regards to the second major customer that’s little softer now, did you I mean outside the collections from a year ago, did you take the revenue from them out of this year as well sound like?

Jon Wilson

No, no. We still have it in the second half and I would just say that there is a good likelihood that, that happens obviously. Their capacity is real, don’t know whether it’s going to happen in Q3 or Q4 to be honest with you. But really at the end of the day if that happens, it all comes back to Verizon here relative to plus or minus a little bit of timing.

Tom Diffely

Okay, good to know. And then just based on the delays here, at some point are you going to have to cut back on the number of young agents you have?

Brian Bronson

Yes and no. And so here is, we always when we ratify their strategy a couple of years ago, we online that we wanted to go off and attack those bigger operators who will be more willing to embrace folks like us that are bellwethers that others would follow et cetera. The good news is that, that strategy is playing out and so we’re getting deeper on those targeted accounts. And so to someone like default, we are forcing their sales to go even deeper yet and push those over the goal line which would improve the probability of soaring up the revenue growth in the profile. What that does though is that it creates a little bit of a slower churn on business development activities. Let me give you one example. We talked about cable as an area that we wanted to go off and target, Comcast, Liberty Global et cetera. We are still calling on those accounts and seeding them, but they are taking longer and so wasted a lot of energy into it right now.

Tom Diffely

Okay, that makes sense. And finally, with the new product, as your – two backup here, first on the MediaEngine side, what is your long term view at this point about the size of that market?

Brian Bronson

Well, it’s very different depending on whether it includes transcoding or excludes transcoding. So we continue to do all we can do in terms of market share and partnerships and Voice over LTE. So between the work that we are doing direct with operators and then enabling Nokia, [indiscernible] and a few of our key channel partners, that is a good business but it’s a business when you couple with conferencing that’s no more than 20 million, 25 million bucks a year, highly profitable good business, it gets us into the accounts and let’s expand another product. So when you bring in transcoding, then your market doubles and triples overtime. That transcoding business is going right after the traditional media gateways, the session border controllers et cetera and they have that same Radisys look and feel about enabling technology here. You can do MediaEngine, media processing, adjunct transcoding and you don’t need to leverage and buy the SBCs and you can do it at the fifth of the price. And all by the way our transcoding most likely is going to be on DCEngine and [indiscernible]. So that’s what we’re thinking. So you go from a businesses in the 20s with no real transformational growth prospects but again a very nice solid business to one that could start to see really nice growth. Each one of these transcoding deals is material relative to our existing business. So this is just taking longer here because the priorities, you need problems like EVS and hands voice services where there is real choke points emerging in the network and then the prioritization increase. That’s getting more acute and I expect if we don’t get them done in the back end of 2017, you’ll see more in 2018.

Tom Diffely

Okay, that’s very helpful. Appreciate your time.

Jon Wilson

Thanks, Tom.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Jaeson Schmidt with Lake Street Capital.

Jaeson Schmidt

Hi guys, thanks for my questions. Just wanted to clarify your follow-up on some of the previous question, the downward revision to the full year guide, the maturity of that is really related to Verizon or are there other moving pieces within that?

Brian Bronson

So majority of - because there are so many moving pieces, I want all stakeholders to walkway that it’s Verizon. I’m not throwing our largest customer to bump, that’s not my point. Massive chunk of revenue fall off from DCEngine, transcoding [indiscernible] describing, you can assume that, that also is Verizon has an option. There are other customers but in a context of materiality and our planning assumptions as well, and then we’ve got services business and Fall Engine business as Jon described. So that’s the material piece. The other piece is a little bit of timing around DCEngine other customers as well as FlowEngine ramp but I keep coming back to the conversation plus or minus 10%, we wouldn’t be having any of this conversation and again the stock wouldn’t be getting pummeled if it wasn’t – if we were continuing to clip along at our run rate with Verizon DCEngine.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay helpful. And what was the contribution from FlowEngine in Q2 and how should we think about that for this year? Is that going to be relatively flat over 2016 or ultimately down given some of these push outs?

Brian Bronson

It will be – I don’t want to give them prescriptive numbers but it will be down a little bit, it’s too early to tell, it’s early August. The funnel is growing by the day, we just landed our first commercial win, literally just landed and the product was aide [ph] on June 30. And that win wasn’t let’s just call it $500,000 to $750,000 a year. So maybe not millions and millions but that’s the whole point of FlowEngine, these used cases will be $2 million, $3 million, $4 million, $5 million pop in service function chaining and network tapping and intelligent switching, load balancing. And so we could recover some of that as the year goes along, but I just wanted to highlight now because we are getting an all out here on the table, it could take a little longer.

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. And then finally on OpEx, looks like it’s going to be $12.7 million in Q4 assuming that $54.5 million midpoint for the year. Should we anticipate you guys needing to invest heavily beyond this year? Or is everything pretty in place for OpEx? Can you remain relatively flat from that number?

Brian Bronson

Well, there is a couple. So what I’m first asking and I’m hoping that you’re going to be accepting is that we continue let’s not have Verizon temporary revenue falloff daunt us and investing that are at current levels to get commercial wins. We have all come this far as a stakeholder base and as the CEO and one of the largest shareholders in the company outright I’m committed to continue to spend at these levels. I don’t think I’m going to continue to spend at increased levels in 2018 and I can say that because embedded we’ve been working that down, that will come to its rest in place and you’ll see some variability there. Various sites will continue to wind down, won’t have certain product lines like I mean for example FlowEngine, we spent a lot of time, effort and money getting it to GA and so there is now a normalized run rate as we focus on selling the heck out of what we have. And so all those are drivers to say similar spends, I don’t see spending more and I think it’s time to sell the heck out of what we have, get the funnel trends into wins and get back to making money as we progress through 2018. I can’t commit that in Q1 2018, we need to – we’ve got to get these other wins producing revenue and without Verizon revenue I can’t make a commitment but I’d like to keep the spend more down [ph].

Jaeson Schmidt

Okay. Thanks a lot guys.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Jaeson.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Richard Valera with Needham & Company.

Richard Valera

Thank you. Just following up on some of the prior questions, you say how much DCEngine you’ve already shipped for Verizon in 2017?

Jon Wilson

It’s just slightly so we did about $13 million in the first quarter, Rich, which is what we have discussed and we did slightly more – we did just a little bit more revenue in the second quarter so you’re talking plus or minus $15 million bucks.

Richard Valera

Right. But I guess your target there – I thought it but $50 million for the year. Was that about – I thought that was what was baked into guidance?

Jon Wilson

At least $50 million, that was guidance. So infer from that, that we needed at least that amount and in reality our internal plans are just that we need something closer to $60 million for example to prove the message out. And that was down still from $70 million with the wildcard being timing of commercial ramp or trial ramp with the new customers, and that’s how we were buffering ourselves in February.

Richard Valera

If I give you the benefit of the doubt and say $60 million which is $10 million above your point and you shipped $35 million

Jon Wilson

$15 million Rich.

Richard Valera

I’m sorry, you shipped $15 million, so then you’ve got $45 million shortfall there but you took down your revenue by $70 million. So I guess I’d love to know what’s, Brian, you keep coming back to without Verizon we’re not having this conversation, but that’s a significant delta. I mean that’s still a significant delta versus guidance. And we wouldn’t have been at 205 minus that delta is still a significant reduction I think in anyone’s book albeit not the reduction we have. So I love to understand the breakdown of that balance because it sounds like it wasn’t just Verizon DCEngine here we’ve got a number of things in play.

Jon Wilson

Yes. So what I would tell you is that it’s $40 million plus of DCEngine, plus it was $10 million of MediaEngine I just talked about and FlowEngine, when you think about FlowEngine been a couple off million off in DCEngine is $5 million, $10 million off on timing of customer ramp. I’m saying I’m not on the 205 having the conversation that its taking longer is a better understood than reconciling it did $55 million plus just with DCEngine, the MediaEngine Verizon alone, that’s what I’m talking about.

Richard Valera

Right. And then just to kind of gauge the risk in the Reliance, it sounds like you’re still expecting to get some significant orders from them in the back half of MediaEngine to make the year and they’ve sound usage based. So that seems to tail some risk to me. Just wanted to try to gauge your confidence level in getting those significant Reliance orders in the back half of the year.

Jon Wilson

Maybe I’ll take it first and then hand it over to Brian, Rich. But first, the Reliance, our new guidance range, with or without Reliance is contemplated within that range. So Reliance certainly is not included in all aspects of the range just to calibrate. So is it a significant order of sure, but it’s not to the magnitude of orders for example that we saw in the fourth quarter of 2016 that we’re accounting on here for example. And Brian, from an actual customer need standpoint, I guess given everything we are hearing from the accounts and the subscriber uptick they’re seeing on the network, media processing needs are increasing. And so we are actually seeing acute needs that we are hearing from the account to deploy more media processing resources.

Brian Bronson

Yes. I mean from a business perspective it looks good by 12/31 but as Jon just described and particularly given the situation that we are in here today in recalibration, the last thing I want to do is to get outside the range again here. So that’s kind of our mood and the business can look good but like we did and like we heard about in the last week of June, this goods and sales tax tied to inventory the regime that was implemented by India just like the marketing decision hail up from Verizon, these things are impactful to us. And so we’re going to dampen our enthusiasm I guess for lack of better words around feathering in material revenue from these accounts outside the range until proven differently. I just don’t know how to manage it. The forecast is one thing, they’re telling us and giving us good signals but give me the PL.

Richard Valera

Okay. And you’re talking about software systems being down, none of your things would have moderately in 2017, it seems like you need a pretty significant ramp in the fourth quarter to get here, having to be down modestly and I’m just wondering if there is anymore precision to describe to that or this is aforementioned Reliance situation keep you from getting more precise there?

Jon Wilson

Reliance is definitely the foundational map that gets you more into the zone but then more importantly what is FlowEngine and transcoding with MediaEngine really do. And I need more time and data point, this is again whether we win or lose, this is just timing of getting into something that we can forecast. And so I knew the summer would be awkward in terms of winning new business, making the tracks we need to bid and trying to predict it, it’s real and now complicated with Verizon DCEngine particularly.

Richard Valera

Right. And then just to go back to your covenants, so you have new covenant that LTM $3 million covenant so that it’s kind of the number you have to hit for this calendar year I guess to be in compliance and maybe I’m computing EBITDA differently that you guys but I’m getting around minus $5 million for the year while being kind of in line with your non-GAAP EPS even excluding the inventory charge. So I guess I’d be curious what EBITDA you guys calculate you’re generating at the midpoint of your non-GAAP EPS number?

Jon Wilson

Yes, it’s a great question, Rich, and know Mike asked it earlier as well. And to be frank, I’m not sure I was this clear as I intended to be. Q3 actually feel – were reasonably in the range of hitting our EBITDA covenants, Q4 though we do given this guidance range, we would not be in a position today to meet those EBITDA covenants. And so coming back to stated remarks, we are already in active dialogue with Silicon Valley Bank and our partners around the line and have all the confidence in the world that we are going to get the line to a place that allows to navigate here, but we are working really hard to make sure we get it right place and I’m again confident that we will.

Jon Wilson

I mean it should, thanks, Jon, I mean it should give you a true indication of how real time this is, I mean, we just along with our preannouncement announced the amended line with Silicon Valley Bank, and then two or three weeks later, we talk and get realities from Verizon in terms of timing and we are going to have to go back and work with our partner again which I’m comfortable that we will do and then we will reset it appropriately and then work from there.

Richard Valera

Okay. Thank you. That’s it for me.

Brian Bronson

Thanks, Rich.

Operator

Brian Bronson

Yeah, I will do this again, just in case some folks hear it the first time. But before we close out today’s call, I do want to briefly mention that we will be participating at the D.A. Davidson Tech Forum in New York on August 15, the Jefferies Technology Conference & Summit in Chicago on August 29 and the ROTH Datacenter Corporate Access Day on September 6. If you're interested in a meeting at any of these events, please contact your sales representative at these respective firms. Thank you again today's for joining the conference call and we look forward to providing further updates on our quarterly update after the third quarter. And again we do apologize for the mix up on the Q&A. Thank you.

