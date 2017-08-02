K2M Group Holdings' (KTWO) CEO Eric Major on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO)

Executives

Eric Major - President and CEO

Gregory Cole - CFO

Lane Major - Chief Strategy Officer

Analysts

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Jaffray

Matt Miksic - UBS

Glenn Novarro - RBC Capital Markets

Matthew Taylor - Barclays Capital

Craig Bijou - Wells Fargo Securities

Mike Matson - Needham & Company

Joshua T. Jennings - Cowen & Co.

Eric Major

Hello and welcome to K2M's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Let me begin with a brief agenda for today's call. I'll start off with a summary of our financial performance for the second quarter and the first six months of 2017. Then I will discuss the progress we made during the second quarter in a number of key areas, including product innovation, our entry into the expandable interbody market, our continued leadership in 3D printing, international distribution, and surgeon education efforts. I'll then turn the call over to Greg Cole, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss our financial results in greater detail and review our 2017 guidance, which we reaffirmed in this afternoon's press release. We will then open the call for your questions.

We reported another quarter of strong growth trends, fueled by double-digit growth in the United States and high single-digit constant currency growth internationally. Our operational execution during the first half of fiscal year 2017 has been very strong overall, but particularly strong in the areas of product innovation and distribution. Our growth continues to be driven by two factors, growing our innovative portfolio of technologies and techniques, and increasing our sales force productivity as we leverage the investments we've made in our U.S. distribution network.

We continue to gain significant share in the spinal fusion market, as evidenced by our above-market revenue growth trends, and we have reaffirmed our guidance in this afternoon's press release and remain confident in our ability to execute and deliver against our stated growth and profitability objectives. We also continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities that represent the appropriate mix of incremental growth and potential return on invested capital.

Turning to a review of our second quarter performance, we reported 12% growth in the U.S. in Q2 driven by double-digit growth in each of our major procedure categories, complex, MIS, and degenerative, which increased 10%, 25% and 10% respectively compared to last year. Building on our double-digit top line growth in Q2, we reported improvement in profitability as measured by adjusted EBITDA of .$600,000 in the second quarter compared to a loss of $300,000 in the second quarter of 2016, an improvement of more than $900,000 year-over-year.

We remain committed to improving our profitability performance throughout 2017 as part of our stated goal of achieving GAAP net income profitability in late 2018. We expect to generate adjusted EBITDA of $6 million to $10 million this year compared to reporting approximately $600,000 of adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2016.

With respect to our operating progress in the second quarter and first half of 2017, we have made progress on many fronts which we believe enhance our foundation for growth in the year to come. I'll share a few updates on our progress this quarter in the areas of both product innovation and on international growth.

Starting with product innovation, we have made significant progress on the new product development front over the last few months. We have grown our portfolio of 3D printed products and we have announced our first two clearances in the expandable interbody market.

Over the past two years, we established our market leadership in 3D printing. K2M was the first leading spine company to market a 3D printed spinal implant and we now offer the most comprehensive portfolio of 3D printed spinal devices. We now provide 3D solutions for complex spine, MIS and degenerative spine procedures.

Building on our leadership position in 3D printed spinal technologies, we made an important strategic announcement this quarter, one that we believe represents an innovation landmark in our Company's history. We have leveraged our leadership and expertise in 3D printing, combined with many years of research, development and commercialization of expandable technologies to introduce the world's first-to-market, 3D-printed, FDA-cleared expandable interbody. Given a large market opportunity that expandable interbodies offer, we believe this is an important strategic development for K2M and potentially disruptive to the existing market share leaders in the expandable interbody market.

Specifically, during the second quarter we announced the FDA 510(k) clearance of a new 3D printed product, MOJAVE PL 3D Expandable Interbody System. MOJAVE PL 3D is the first-to-market, 3D-printed, FDA-cleared expandable posterior-lumbar interbody system that features K2M's Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology. MOJAVE PL 3D is designed to allow for independent control of the anterior and posterior height in a lumbar spine, a new capability not available with any other product in the market today.

The implant features infinite adjustment within the expansion range and may be locked at any desired height and lordosis to aid in the restoration of sagittal balance. Our alpha phase is officially underway this week having just completed our first case and we look forward to hearing feedback from our surgeons in the coming months as we prepare for a full commercial launch in early 2018.

MOJAVE was the second FDA 510(k) cleared for an interbody technology. Our first was the SAHARA AL Expandable Stabilization System which we announced in June. SAHARA AL represents a technological advancement over static interbody options, allowing for in-situ lordotic adjustment to match patient's sagittal profile through one fusion device. SAHARA AL is a zero-profile device with multi-screw fixation, designed to provide stability to the anterior column, while featuring a comprehensive range of lordotic adjustments.

These are our first two introductions into the expandable space. We are not done. We expect to have an additional announcement shortly.

In addition to growing our 3D printed leadership and entry into expandable interbodies this quarter, we announced important additions to our complex spine portfolio as well. In July, we announced FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark for the NILE Proximal Fixation Spinal System, a spinal system specifically designed for proximal construct augmentation.

NILE Proximal Fixation has a versatile application in complex procedures, from scoliosis to adult degenerative. It consists of bands and connectors that may be used in conjunction with spinal rod constructs for attachment to the posterior vertebral structure at the proximal end of the construct. It can be used to provide additional fixation in a MESA, MESA 2, EVEREST, or DENALI Spinal System construct through sublaminar passage.

At the beginning of deformity season, we also announced enhancements for our MESA 2 Deformity Spinal System with the launch of the MESA 2 Cricket. The MESA 2 Cricket offers an innovative 360-degree approach to more easily capture, manipulate, and align a deformed spine as compared to traditional MESA deformity correction instrumentation. This new instrumentation, available for both rods and K2M's MESA Rail, eliminates the need for reduction screws and allows for simultaneous multi-axial translation and reduction, as well as quick removal.

We are extremely proud of our track record of driving new product innovation in the spine market, and the important product clearance announcements in the second quarter reflect the focus of our organization on growing our market leadership in the area of product innovation.

Building on the new product announcements we had in the second quarter, we are also very pleased with the progress we are steering during the alpha launch of our Balance ACS platform. The alpha launch began in February and we've been extremely pleased with the surgeons' uptake. Surgeon reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.

As a reminder, our Balance ACS platform applies three-dimensional solutions across the entire clinical care continuum to help drive quality outcomes for spine patients. BACS provide solutions focused on achieving balance of the spine by addressing each anatomical vertebral segment with a 360-degree approach of the axial, coronal and sagittal planes, emphasizing Total Body Balance as a critical component to surgical success. The BACS System provides services from preauthorization tools and preoperative planning to 3D anatomical modeling and postoperative reporting to help facilitate quality outcomes and to support the intraoperative process.

Our main focus in Q2 has been around BACS preauthorization and BACS Data Management. Surgeons find value in these offerings because they help streamline the surgical preauthorization process with the goal of validating the balance concept through data collection. We're the only spine company to offer this preauthorization application and we are seeing strong surgeon interest in our BACS offering today.

In July we participated in the SRS IMAST as a Double Diamond Sponsor which was held in Cape Town, South Africa. At that event we showcased our 3D printed portfolio, our NILE Proximal Fixation Spinal System, and other complex spine technologies, as well as our Balance ACS platform. We also hosted hands-on education workshops led by distinguished leaders in spine surgery on the balance philosophy. We plan to further introduce Balance ACS at trade shows throughout the year and we will further showcase the platform at this year's NASS.

We also made important strategic announcements related to the Japanese market in the second quarter, one that we believe establishes a strong foundation for future growth in this important international spine market. During our last earnings call, we announced that K2M secured registrations from the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for several of our products, including our MESA and EVEREST spinal systems.

Last month we were pleased to announce a new long-term exclusive distribution agreement with Japan Medicalnext, a subsidiary of the Mitsubishi Corporation and a wholly-owned entity of MC Healthcare, Inc. We are excited that the management of Japan Medicalnext has a wealth of spine experience within Japan and are applying their market expertise and their established operational infrastructure to help grow our business in the country. The impact to revenue growth is expected to be primarily a 2018 event.

The terms of the agreement include a long-term partnership of up to seven years with more than 250 employees, including 50 orthopedic sales professionals, in seven offices located throughout the country. We believe Japan Medicalnext has significant experience in medical device distribution, including the Japanese spinal surgery market. We look forward to this partnership enhancing our potential to increase our market share in Japan's estimated $350 million spine market.

So to summarize, we are very pleased with our financial and operating performance so far. We remain confident in our 2017 financial guidance, which we reaffirmed in this afternoon's press release. With that, I will turn it over to Greg for a more in-depth summary of our financial performance during the quarter as well as a review of our guidance for fiscal year 2017. Greg?

Gregory Cole

Thank you, Eric. Our total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 increased $6.5 million, or 10.9%, to $65.7 million. Total revenue increased 11.6% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by greater sales volume from domestic new surgeon users and newer product offerings, offset in part by lower sales in certain international direct markets as compared to last year.

Our U.S. revenue increased $5.5 million, or 12.2% year-over-year, to $50.8 million, and represented 77% of total revenue in the period. Second quarter U.S. revenue growth was driven primarily by the addition of new surgeon users and sales from new product offerings.

By procedure category, complex spine sales increased 10% year-over-year to $20.3 million, MIS sales increased 25% year-over-year to $8.8 million, and degenerative sales increased 10% year-over-year to $21.6 million. U.S. revenue in the Company's complex spine, MIS and degenerative categories represented 40.1%, 17.3% and 42.6% of U.S. revenue respectively in the second quarter. By way of reminder, our degenerative business is reported in two procedure categories, MIS degen and opened degen. Together, our combined degenerative business increased 14% year-over-year in the second quarter.

Sales growth in complex spine was driven primarily by increased surgeon usage of our EVEREST Deformity System, and to a lesser extent sales of our CASCADIA 3D-printed titanium interbody products. MIS sales were driven primarily by increased surgeon usage of our CASCADIA minimally invasive products and our EVEREST MI product lines. Degenerative category growth primarily reflects increased usage of our CASCADIA interbody devices. Our Q2 same-store same-product pricing headwind was in the low to mid single-digit range, similar to the trends we have experienced since 2014.

Regarding revenue outside the U.S., international revenue increased $0.9 million or 6.6% year-over-year to $14.9 million, representing 23% of total Company sales in the period. International sales increased 9.3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. International revenue growth was driven by increased revenue in Italy and Saudi Arabia, primarily reflecting increased implant replenishment purchases.

Turning to our financial performance throughout the rest of the P&L in the second quarter, GAAP gross margin was 65.7% compared to GAAP gross margin of 66.9% last year. Gross profit includes amortization expense on investments in surgical instruments of $3.6 million, or 5.5% of sales, in the second quarter of 2017, compared to $3.4 million or 5.8% of sales in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of amortization expense, our non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was approximately 71.2% in Q2 of 2017 compared to the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin of 72.6% in Q2 of 2016.

GAAP operating expenses increased $2.4 million or 5% year-over-year to $51.3 million. The increase in operating expenses was driven primarily by a $2.2 million increase in sales and marketing expenses compared to last year, primarily reflecting higher payroll and commission costs on our increased revenue. Our G&A expenses include the impact of intangible amortization of approximately $2.6 million and $2.4 million for the second quarters of 2016 and 2017 respectively.

GAAP net loss was $9.1 million or $0.21 per share, compared to a loss of $11.1 million or $0.27 per share last year. Our GAAP net loss includes the impact of non-cash foreign currency transaction gains and losses, which was a gain of $874,000 this year compared to a loss of $972,000 in the second quarter of 2016. The difference was driven by the impact of foreign currency fluctuations against the U.S. dollar on our inter-company subsidiary payable balances. This year's net loss also reflects the interest expense on our convertible senior note placed in August of last year and the capital lease for our headquarters. Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $602,000 compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $299,000 last year.

As at June 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $36.5 million as compared to $45.5 million as of December 31, 2016. We had working capital of $111.3 million as of June 30, 2017 as compared to $115.9 million as of December 31, 2016. At June 30, 2017, outstanding long-term indebtedness included the carrying value of the convertible senior notes of $38 million and the capital lease obligation of $34.4 million. We have unused borrowing capacity under our line of credit of approximately $49 million.

Turning to our full year 2017 guidance expectations, which we reaffirmed in this afternoon's release, we expect total revenue on an as-reported basis for fiscal year 2017 in the range of $263 million to $270 million, representing growth of 11% to 14% year-over-year. Total revenue on a constant currency basis is expected to increase 12% to 15% year-over-year in 2017. The Company continues to expect mid-teens growth in its U.S. business in 2017. The Company now expects mid single-digit growth in its international business in 2017 compared to an expectation of low single-digit growth previously.

Total net loss for fiscal year 2017 of approximately $34 million to $31 million. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2017 in a range of $6 million to $10 million. We have provided a reconciliation of expected 2017 GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA in our earnings press release to assist in understanding the impact of certain non-cash items on our outlook for adjusted EBITDA.

Finally, for modeling purposes, the midpoint of our fiscal 2017 total revenue guidance assumes mid-teens growth in the U.S. and mid single-digit growth in our international business. Our international growth guidance for 2017 includes the following expectations in our distributor markets of Australia and Japan.

In Australia, our expectations continue to assume that growth will be driven by the servicing of replenishment demand of our partner, LifeHealthcare. We have slightly increased our OUS performance expectations to reflect the incremental pace of replenishment orders that we've received to date.

In Japan, our expectations continue to assume a full 12 month contribution at the historical revenue replenishment run rate we've experienced in that market. We expect revenue from our recently announced strategic partner in Japan to begin contributing materially to our international revenue growth beginning in 2018.

We continue to target GAAP net income profitability in Q4 of 2018. For the full year of 2017, we expect the weighted average share count for earnings purposes to approximate 43.5 million to 44 million shares.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Eric for a few closing comments. Eric?

Eric Major

Thanks Greg. In closing, we remain committed to being a global leader in complex spine and our continued focus on providing minimally invasive solutions that help surgeons to achieve three-dimensional Total Body Balance. As we look forward, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve our full-year 2017 growth objectives.

Growth in the U.S. remains a key anticipated contributor to our total Company revenue results and we expect our growth in the U.S. to continue to differentiate K2M as a market share gainer in the spine space. Outside the U.S., we are encouraged about the long-term growth outlook in both Australia and Japan following the progress we have made in those countries in recent months.

We continue to expect strong tailwinds to revenue performance from our focus on new product introductions and investments in our U.S. distribution infrastructure. We also continue to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities that represent the appropriate mix of incremental growth and potential return on invested capital. Importantly, we are also showing improving profitability, which bolsters our confidence in the ability to drive sustainable growth in both the top and bottom lines, and our success in this area should drive our long-term performance.

We will now open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Matthew O'Brien with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Matthew O'Brien

Just I guess for Greg on the guidance for the second half of the year, you stuck with the full-year guidance, but you are saying that international is going to be a little bit stronger than you had expected before. So that would imply domestically a little bit of softness someplace else. And as I look at the U.S. complex and degen performance on a two-year stacked basis, it's the lowest growth rate we've seen in the last six quarters, still well above market rates, but can you just talk a little bit about the dynamic that you're factoring into the back half of the year in the U.S., is it competitive, is it something else that you want to provide a little bit of color on?

Gregory Cole

Sure. So, I think first thing, we do a couple of things when we talk about the complex spine business. I think first of all, as you know, we really have a hard time evaluating our complex spine business until we see the entire thing. And so Q3, when we have a full picture on our complex spine guidance, we'll be better able to address the season.

We've had periods before where we've had 10% type growth in the complex spine in the second quarter, and so our expectation is that we'll do a little bit better than that certainly in the third quarter. And then to break that down a little further, I don't have much more information on complex spine because we just need to see the whole picture.

I think as we dig a little bit deeper into the degenerative business, I think there's a couple of things that we're pretty pleased with, is that we continue to accelerate over the first quarter in that second quarter period. We're very aware of the commentary from the other companies around the degenerative businesses respectively.

Now we've always said pretty consistently we're not sure that we're a good bellwether of any kind for the overall industry because I think we compete a little bit differently. We're really competing with some of these newer technologies like CASCADIA and soon to be these new expandable products. But our thought process continues to remain that we're going to go into the strength of that degenerative season well-positioned with products that are doing well in that market and we're very encouraged just seeing the sequential step-up in the growth rate of our performance to date on that degen side, 14% overall in the second quarter. So that gives us some pretty good comfort going into the back half.

Matthew O'Brien

That's helpful. And as the follow-up, a lot of new products rolling out here, lot of strength in the MIS business, so I guess just give a little sense for the strengthen in the MIS side of things, especially with CASCADIA haven't been on the market for a little while now? And then if you can kind of frame up the opportunity with some of these new products because I know getting into expandables is new, but just some of the incremental new area to maybe frame up some of those market opportunities, I think that'd be helpful as well? Thank you.

Eric Major

This is Eric. When you look at the business, you look at our MIS business in Q2 in the first half of the year, we continue to see growth across especially our EVEREST MI, EVEREST XT product portfolio. It's been received very well in the marketplace. And I think what's really helping drive that is this CASCADIA platform. So when those technologies are used, we believe that it's an ideal combination to utilize that with our 3D-printed technology.

Again, I'll repeat what Greg had said, when you look at our degen business overall between MIS and open degen, you're looking at a 14% growth in Q2. That's the U.S. number. We feel like that is demonstrating nice growth and giving us confidence as we look at the full-year guidance.

When we talk about expandables, this is exciting for us, this is very exciting. The expandable market is a pretty large market. If you look at the overall interbody market, it's roughly a $2.5 billion, perhaps a $3 billion market size. The expandables alone in there, we believe that market is $500 million or larger, and we are now entering that market.

And the approval of the MOJAVE PL 3D, which is the first-to-market ever system that is a 3D-printed expandable system that allows for adjustability in multiple planes ties in perfectly to our whole view of Total Body Balance, balancing ahead over the pelvis and really providing surgeons with new tools and techniques to allow them to – as they think about providing that ideal balance.

So this is a big move for us, moving to the expandable space. We're entering alpha now. We'll be getting feedback from our surgeons during the alpha process and we're looking for the launch of that product in the early part of 2018.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Miksic with UBS.

Matt Miksic

So I wanted to ask a little bit more about the performance in the quarter. I guess I would just ask, credit due completely for the way above market rate growth in the quarter, but was there anything about the first quarter in the U.S. that came up just a touch behind where you were estimating? And I guess I think you did comment, Eric and Greg, on the strength OUS, maybe kind of moving along a little faster replenishments in the quarter. Was that not the way you saw the quarter, and I guess what would you attribute that to maybe?

Eric Major

When we think about our growth rate, of course I'm always looking for more with the team, I'm always driving the team on performance. But when we look at the business, we look at the peer group and we look at what we know is going on inside of our business with the new people that we're adding, the new technologies. 14% growth in that degen space, which I think is the first bellwether as to what's going on, because we've talked about in the past, when we bring on new salespeople, they typically go to the degen area first, and by seeing that 14% growth in the degen space split between MIS and open degen, that to us is a bellwether of positive growth going in the right direction.

On the complex spine side, we've said this for multiple years, during the IPO and then subsequent quarters since then each year, between Q2 and Q3 as you guys know the students are finishing up in May, these surgeries really begin in late May or early June, and they cross through right in the heart of that deformity season now, June, July and early August. And that's why we always, when we look at the complex spine numbers, we report at the end of Q3 and how that's going to impact the year, how that's going to impact the overall complex spine business.

So, we feel good about it. That's why we believe that our guidance for the year is correct. And we do believe a number of these products are going to help drive the back end of the year as well given the new distribution adds we've made in introducing these new products, particularly these 3D-printed products to the market.

Matt Miksic

That's helpful. And I had one if I could just clarify, I mean I think investors should know that you do have this advantage relative to exposure to insurance in the U.S., coverage in the U.S., just because of the concentration you do have in complex, but doesn't typically come under that kind of pressure, and one of the things that had come up on a couple of our recent calls, and I think mentioned maybe last week, and you may have referred to this, Eric, I know you aren't the biggest fish in the pond and you have this difference in mix, but maybe based on some of the tools that you had talked about at a conference, a coverage analysis helping docs track where coverage is changing potentially among different private payors, commercial payors, is there anything that you're seeing that would support shifting around of the way payors are dealing with preauthorizations and coverage?

Eric Major

That's a multi-factorial question as you kind of think about all the different factors going into the businesses. Let me first begin with what you said with K2M's unique strategy. So we reported 40.1% of our revenue coming from complex spine. That does have us at a disproportionate level that we think is an advantage for us, demonstrating that we truly are focused in the complex spine space. And to your point, it is very rare that we get phone calls here about a problem with reimbursement and case cancellations around especially these adolescent idiopathic scoliosis patients in that space of complex spine.

More broadly, while we hear about potential reimbursement changes, we today aren't hearing, at least inside of K2, denied cases or cases not being approved or cleared. What I will say however is that this issue of preauthorization and the payors holding more accountable the surgeons' offices and the patients before being cleared for surgery, we believe our BACS technology and the preauthorization tool within the BACS technology is ideally timed for that shift we're seeing in the market.

The initial feedback we have been getting from surgeons, as I had noted in the prepared remarks, has been extremely positive when they see that preauthorization component, because as we stated in the past, you can imagine a patient who has come in and is indicated for surgery by the surgeon and the patient will spend months or weeks getting ready for a surgery that they are going to be out of the office for two, three, four weeks postoperative recovery, and then the Friday before a Monday surgery they get notification from their payor that the case has been denied or delayed and they aren't authorized to do the surgery, has a significant impact on that patient as well as the surgeon, the hospital and the whole system.

So, I think that's what's appealing so much to our surgeon base that is seeing this BACS platform and this preauthorization component of it, that allows them to go through that to ensure they are working well within the payor system, to make sure they're doing everything they need to do prior to submission of clearance to get approval for that surgery.

So I think that piece is well timed strategically for us in the market, and frankly, nobody else has that technology that we're aware of in the market, there is nobody else. And so we're very excited about how this BACS platform will continue to be received across the broader spine market.

Gregory Cole

I sort of think of it as I really hope we're touching on a new way to compete in the degen space, and I do believe that with the – we're really focused on the product innovation side. We actually did something that – and again, this is a bit of an opinion as much as anything, but I think what we've done with the 3D printed products, coming out with the first 3D-printed expandable products, we're really trying to compete in that degen space in a different way through the innovation side, and there hasn't been a ton of innovation in the traditional PEEK interbody space or even some of the expandables. Those have been pretty well-established markets for some time.

So I do think being able to compete with more innovation in that space is just a better way, if you will, and we'll have to prove that out, we'll need to make sure we can consistently deliver the returns that you guys expect of us. But I do think that this is the way to do it today. And then when you couple onto it the BACS platform and hopefully some good positive training with surgeons able to get their cases preapproved in a more timely manner and avoiding some of the issues around insurance denials, I just think that's a really nice way to temper the market adjustments that may or may not be happening. And truthfully, we don't know, we don't have good data to tell you that there are market adjustments happening, but we do think we're well-positioned in the event that they do.

Eric Major

So this is exciting for us. We noted, we referred to this as an innovation landmark. The reason for that is, this 3D-printed interbody expandable technology allows the surgeons to do things that they have not been able to do before, and I think that is a real exciting takeaway, with new capabilities that have never been available in the market before. So, I think those are the types of things that gives us visibility into these accounts. As we've talked about our previous calls, they allow us to gain entrance into the account not only with that technology, but it often opens new technologies so that they can see our broader portfolio.

Operator

Our next question comes from Glenn Novarro with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Glenn Novarro

Two questions; first, relative to our expectations, your U.S. degen and U.S. complex spine came in a little bit lighter than what we were expecting, and I'm wondering, we've asked about payor pushback on the call, has anything changed in terms of the competitive dynamics in the marketplace? I know Medtronic hasn't reported their third of the market, but has anything changed, has Medtronic strengthened its position? So maybe just talk about the competitive landscape and what you saw in the second quarter? And then I had a follow-up question for Greg.

Eric Major

I think what I would say to that is, again, given the size of K2 versus call it Medtronic or J&J, that we're aware of the recent public market commentary from some of the other companies. It will be interesting to see what they say when they report. And when you look at our numbers, still a small fluctuation in the number is what really impacts those percentages. But we're talking about a half a day sales, we're not talking about dramatic shifts here when you look at these numbers, we're talking about a half a day sales for the Company. So for us, that's way we remain confident in the guidance for the year.

And I just want to emphasize it, I won't go into a long discussion, because I just answered it before on BACS, that it is an opportunity for me again to reiterate to you and to the group here that this preauthorization tool with BACS, it couldn't be better timed. I mean, all of these questions now from a broader industry, probably less to us, because again I don't think we're seeing that impact that others are talking about yet, the difference on any numbers here are very small fluctuations for us, half day sales, but this preauthorization component provides a tool, a real tool to surgeons that help patients that no one else can provide right now, and I think it's positioning us beautifully and why we're getting such interest from the market as we start to roll this out.

And I also had mentioned earlier, for those of you that come to NASS, we'll have a lot of information at NASS for you and opportunities to even better understand this preauthorization tool that we have it out at a time where maybe there is some change going on offering something nobody else is going to offer for these surgeons in these offices.

Glenn Novarro

Fair enough, thanks. And then Greg, you've maintained your adjusted EBITDA guidance which assumes a big pickup in the second half of the year. Can you provide us a roadmap as to what drives the big acceleration in adjusted EBITDA in the second half?

Gregory Cole

Sure. I mean frankly this is a roadmap that you should be able to look as close as last year and the year prior for. I mean our traditional patterns are pretty straightforward. We tend to spend a lot of money upfront going into deformity season, training and education and getting the sales force ramped up, and they are all front half expenses. And by the time we get to the third quarter, the revenue has stepped up and there really isn't the expense base there to offset it, in the same way as it is in the first and second quarters.

So, it's pretty exciting for us, and you'll see that, we should expect, in fact the third quarter tends to be our best quarter. So the expenses that we see in that quarter are just traditionally the lowest. And just using last year's EBITDA numbers with a modest improvement, you're going to get to the guidance.

So we have full expectations of improving our EBITDA over the prior year, and this quarter we did roughly $1 million better than the prior year, I think it was $900,000 in total. So those expectations hold true and we still feel confident in that trend.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Taylor of Barclays. Your line is open.

Matthew Taylor

I guess the first thing I wanted to ask was if you could frame for us the opportunity a little bit more precisely around the expandable cages, and specifically I'd like to know how much of that revenue you think could be kind of cannibalization versus new opportunity or maybe you could help us understand what kind of revenue opportunity you've been missing by not having that?

Eric Major

So when we look at the market, we think it's at least a $500 million market for expandables. This is a segment of the market we haven't been participating in. So we have static 3D technology, which we've had tremendous exciting uptake in, and it services in a very important large component of the market.

So when you think about entrance into new segments of markets to drive a business and to drive growth, while it's under the umbrella of interbody, expandable is really a different segment within that interbody space. There are those surgeons who utilize an expandable technology, those that the larger majority of that market had used static. We do see some surgeons who migrate from static to expandable. But in that $2.5 billion to $3 billion market, $500 million-plus of it are existing expandable users that we have not been able to access.

And now with the MOJAVE PL 3D, our field team is going to be able to go in with a technology that is not incremental but we believe a technology that offers things that nobody else has been able to offer before, and 3D-printed, which I think brings some really exciting innovation to the space and will grab the attention of surgeons at conferences and in the field. And then lastly, what I'll add to that is also we have introduced SAHARA which allows us to now introduce expandable in the [ALS] [ph] market, coming from the front.

And then the last piece I want to add that I kind of just touched on briefly during the prepared remarks is that we have another announcement coming very, very shortly in the expandable space. And these expandable technologies are particularly exciting for us strategically also because clinically they offer new things, new opportunities to the surgeon for treatment, but they also have unique intellectual property and patents around them allowing them to do things that these technologies have not been able to do before. So it really opens up a whole new market for us. You should expect another announcement very shortly from us in this space of expandables.

Matthew Taylor

Thanks for the color. And I just wanted to follow-up on the international question here. So when you updated the guidance, you bumped up international for a little bit better replenishment, and I really want to understand two things. One is, why are we waiting until 2018 to get any real contribution from Japan, and why is just replenishment the right way to think about this, why wouldn't there be more purchases of some of the sets with new products to get a little bit more growth out of international this year?

Gregory Cole

So first of all, I think that what we've seen so far, the amount of replenishment purchases that we've seen in the half year, I mean it's a modest $1 million ahead of the discussion that we had with you guys. If you recall, we beat the consensus expectations, I want to say it was by $1 million to $1.5 million in the first quarter, purely on that international side. It's a fairly modest jump.

Now in our minds, it was replenishment and in some cases the Australian distributor who made a lot of that number was getting himself right-sized for his business, and he's done really well, but it doesn't appear that it was a change to the replenishment run rate that we want to carry forward through to the entire year. So we've only carried through the amount that we've experienced thus far, we haven't carried that through to the rest of the year, and we remain cautious with those partners in Australia and Japan.

Now, with respect to the broader opportunity in Japan and is there an opportunity for as you said more stocking orders or sort of the initial kickoff orders to get that market going, and there do remain those opportunities but we are in fact working with that partner. If you recall, one of the pieces that we did with this transition to Mitsubishi is they had to incorporate our prior distributor as a sub-distributor and kind of work through the magic of the sales relationships with our prior partner. So that's taken a little bit of time as they get their sales approach together. In the midst, they are going through training and they are getting surgeons trained and educated on the products.

So we do think there is an opportunity for which we are describing some time in the fourth quarter, just not something we're comfortable enough to bank on as of yet, but I do think there is a meaningful step-up in that business coming. What we're trying to do is just honing on exactly when it's coming, and as right now we think that 2018 is the safest way to play that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Craig Bijou of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Craig Bijou

I want to start with international guidance. Just doing the math and if I'm doing it correctly, it looks like you guys had roughly 12% growth in the first half and then that would imply based on the new revised guidance either flat or potentially negative growth in the second half internationally. And I know, Greg, you made the comment that some of the international direct markets which had traditionally been pretty strong, it sounded like they were lower this quarter. So, I guess the question is, just what are some of the assumptions underlying the back half, is there any concern with any of the international market?

Gregory Cole

No, no concerns to speak of. I think if you remember, our original guidance on the international market was low single-digit growth internationally. And so effectively what we're doing is just carrying forward low single-digit growth into the second half, because the little bit of success that we've had thus far for the first – and by the way, we're talking about $1 million, I mean it's not – I wish it were a big number but the amount that we beat guidance by on the international business in the first half is not a huge number, but it looks great on a percentage basis to the year-over-year figures.

So we're just not carrying through that beat in other quarters for the rest of the year. We want to see it transpire. So, the basic assumption very candidly is low single-digit growth for the remainder of the year, consistent with the way we set up our guidance at the beginning of the year.

As we look into the individual markets, we don't see any what I would call troubled markets or problems, and the direct business overall is doing really well. There are some pockets there that are hotter than others, but overall that direct business continues to perform very strongly for us. That's one of the highlights.

We still have the same dialog around the distributor businesses and a little bit of timing around the way they purchase their replenishments and are they going to do it every month, every quarter or every six months. So we are constantly trying to manage the ordering of the replenishments and how we recognize the revenue on those orders. But overall, that's nothing different than what we've seen. So there's no outliers in that guidance on the international side.

Craig Bijou

Okay, thanks, that's helpful. And as a follow-up, I wanted to – with the new Japanese distributor, I know you're expanding your coverage of the country from I believe it's two cities to the entire country, I think you guys are doing 2 million to 3 million in replenishment sales annually in Japan, correct me if I'm wrong, but I guess the question is, when you talk about meaningful contribution in 2018, how should we – is it multiple, is it doubling, tripling, I mean is there a way that you can help us think about what to expect from Japan in 2018?

Eric Major

This is Eric. You know it's early, it's early in the process. We have been spending a lot of time flying back and forth. Our team has been with the Japanese, the new Japanese team doing a lot of hands-on trading, lot of workshops with their initial spine specialists, that they've identified as their complex spine specialists. We had members of the team that have come over here from Japan to do training and in fact they are bringing over surgeons into our Total Body Balance [indiscernible] training lab. And that's all setting things up for 2018, right.

So they are in the process of doing forecasting, targeting, training their people on the ground, just like our new salespeople here, they are identifying specialists for complex spine, and they are starting with their broader spine force in the degen space to get some degen initial experience with our K2 products training their people. So that is all happening here in 2017.

We would love to see some initial uptake and use of the product in Japan from this broader group, but it's 2018 where we're going to see the impact and to be able to quantify that. It's part of our budgeting process, part of our planning process that we are just in now as we start to think about 2018.

Gregory Cole

Yes, and as you try to put your head around sort of what that opportunity is, I mean there is what they should do and what they will do as sort of two different pieces. Once they place their initial order of sets, so I think we'll have a better idea of what they can do, because we'll all do the math around what should each set generate and each surgeon what should he be doing, that kind of stuff, the typical math that we do in orthopedics finance.

But the other thing I would add is, we still have a couple of products that we still have to get registered. We have the majority of our products registered there. They can do all the deformity stuff today, the stuff that they've been doing, but some of the other products that are key to the degenerative launch which would open up a wider segment of the degen market, we still got to get cleared.

So, I mean that's why it's important that we temper expectations a bit. We still got a little bit of work to do before we're off hitting the broad market on all cylinders, but the start will be a complex spine start.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Matson with Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Mike Matson

I guess I just had a couple on some of the new products, particularly with regard to MOJAVE. So I was wondering, it looks like a fairly intricate design. As that puts impact to that and some of these other products going to be on your gross margins, are you able to get any sort of price premium to offset any kind of increased manufacturing cost? And then either a question on MOJAVE or just related to the integration with the BACS system, because it seems like it's pretty complex given the degree of adjustability there, so I can see surgeons kind of being hesitant to use it maybe unless they have some kind of guidance around where to actually set the angles on it? So if you could answer those, it'd be great. Thanks.

Eric Major

So you can start to see the combination between BACS and some of these new product offerings. I think I'm going to turn it over to Lane, our Chief Strategic Officer, to walk through more detail on the MOJAVE product.

Lane Major

I think as we think about MOJAVE PL 3D, we have a real opportunity here. We've taken a very strong leadership position in this area of 3D printing. MOJAVE PL 3D actually marks our 10th product featuring Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology.

And so, if you sort of think about these two worlds colliding, one being 3D printing and the other being expandable interbodies, we've taken those two pieces and we developed an expandable interbody device, our MOJAVE PL 3D, which even before we found the way to 3D print it, is a first-to-market to be able to do some of the things that it can do.

So first and foremost, separate from how it's manufactured, it can do things that other expandables cannot do in the market. We then went one step further and through our Lamellar 3D Titanium Technology we created a 3D printed version of it. And all of a sudden now you can see that we have an implant technology that when you partner with a software solution, an enabling technology that we've introduced in the market unlike anyone else, we've now started providing unique features that didn't otherwise exist.

And you're exactly right, of our BACS system, one of the modules is our BACS surgical planar which allows you to do exactly those types of things, where you have a measuring technology, you can do effective preoperative planning and so forth.

So, MOJAVE PL 3D marks yet another innovation in Lamellar Titanium Technology and that builds upon the SAHARA AL expandable that was just announced the past few months as well. So, we're very excited about where we can go with this, but we're also pretty encouraged by where we already are in the area of expandables and 3D.

Mike Matson

Thanks. Can you just, the timing-wise though, I mean is that something that's currently a capability of the BACS software? And then the gross margin question, can you just comment on the gross margins for MOJAVE and some of these other new products?

Lane Major

Sure. Yes, the timing is really ideal. I mean Eric touched on it earlier, but between these new modules being introduced in the marketplace, the way that they talk to one another, the way that you can plan things out, the way that ideally in this degenerative space you know the preauthorization tool can really help, those talk to each other quite nicely.

On the gross margin piece, we very much, similar to what we've seen in the area of Lamellar 3D, we believe that we can – we'll be demanding a premium price, we'll be able to see a premium price above and beyond kind of the static cages that you see out there, not to mention there's just such an untapped opportunity with this expandable market that we sort of estimated $500 million. So we're optimistic about those details, but we're just beginning the alpha phase evaluation and we'll see where that goes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Jennings with Cowen & Co. Your line is open.

Joshua T. Jennings

I was hoping just to clarify Craig's question on your international guidance revision. Is that mid single-digits, is that on a reported basis or on a constant currency basis?

Gregory Cole

That's reported basis, as-reported.

Joshua T. Jennings

Okay. And just two quick follow-ups; first, on the U.S. complex spine unit, is there any way, sorry to get granular, but can you talk about the seasonality that you experienced last year in 2Q and 3Q? I'm just trying to think about the comparisons that you're facing here in Q3 and what you faced in Q2. And to be more specific, did you see stronger scoli procedure volumes in 2Q than expected last year or was the majority of that scoli seasonality based in 3Q of 2016?

Gregory Cole

So, just the easiest way to think about it is first half and second half. So, one of the things that we saw just thinking about last year, last year first half scoli was about 10% and it finished the year or the second half by itself with 17% growth year-over-year. It really varies by year in terms of what step-up you're going to see and how bigger you're going to see it.

So, we say this cautiously, I'm not going to try to predict perfectly what our complex spine season is going to look like this year, but we are very much used to a phenomena where the third quarter has just a little more business than the second quarter does, and it tends to show up in both the growth rate as well as in the aggregate dollars.

So, to be fair, I mean what we tend to do every year on the call with you guys unfortunately is we kind of [indiscernible] on the overall evaluation of complex spine, and so we have a chance to see the full 3Q numbers. And I'm not sure how long you've – how far back you listed the data, but you will recall the year, and this is 2014 I believe it is, the first year we went public, where we came out of the gates and our first time complex numbers were sub-10%. I mean that just didn't look particularly great and I think we even had a second quarter that was below 6%, was in the sort of the mid single-digit range.

And then the third quarter came around and it was something like high 20%, 30% range for year-over-year growth. And we were all astounded by what we called just a really long deformity season. We thought like it just seemed like it went all the way through the summer.

So unfortunately I can't answer what's going to happen this year, because I really don't know, but we will have pretty good color on that going into the end of 3Q, and that's really what we have set as the benchmark to re-evaluate our guidance because we'll have good information to talk to about our overall performance at that point.

Joshua T. Jennings

Okay, understood, thanks. Then just lastly, you mentioned the acceleration sequentially in the degen franchise, and I was just wondering, I mean CASCADIA I think was launched in October 2015, some new family member products were launched in that last year, is the acceleration – I mean CASCADIA seems to be a driver, but just focusing on that product, are you seeing anything new in terms of trends, in terms of your implant, getting the implants in some competitors' procedures, or is there anything new that's driving that acceleration specifically for the 3D-printed portfolio? Thanks a lot.

Eric Major

The Lamellar Titanium Technology for us is what I think is really appealing to the surgeons. Lamellar Titanium Technology is that unique geometry that K2 is using. It's the design that we talk about improving imaging quality, intra and postoperatively to see fusion. Lamellar Titanium Technology is possible because of 3D, but it's really our utilization of 3D technology to be able to implement and use Lamellar Titanium 3D, and this is what we talk about.

And to provide a scope for the call, we have 10 cleared products in our 3D portfolio, 10, not one, not the expandables in the set, we have 10 unique products that are 3D-printed products, cleared, and we talked about MOJAVE which is in alpha now and building that portfolio and kind of said that we've got another announcement coming very soon.

So we are really leveraging the 3D-printed component of our business. We're applying our Lamellar Titanium Technology geometry to each of these designs. And we're at 10 now, building a very comprehensive portfolio and with that bringing an expertise of 3D printing across our biomechanical engineering and product management team. And that is the long answer to really what is driving that uptick and interest for us in this space, both degenerative open and the MIS, which is MIS degenerative, it's the technologies. So we're excited about it and we think that's ultimately what you're seeing as this driver of this growth coming from.

Operator

That is all the time that we have for questions. We have reached the conclusion of our conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

