HeidelbergCement's (HDELY) CEO Bernd Scheifele on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Welcome to everybody here, greetings from Heidelberg. Thanks a lot for joining us in the conference call on our Q2 results today. I'm glad to see that we have more than 150 participants in the call. So even with the summer break everybody seems to be interested in our figures. I'm sitting here together with Dr. Näger, CFO of the company; and Andreas Schaller and Ozan Kacar from Investor Relations.

As usual, I will lead you through the markets and operational results, and Dr. Näger will give you more detailed-insight into financial figures. Now, if I start with the overview, maybe in a nutshell four points. How do we see the development? I think in Q2 if you look to the result, operationally, we are flat if you eliminate the CO2 impact from Italcementi. From last year in Q2, we are even up.

I think this is okay, because you have to clearly see that Q2 was a difficult comparison for us, for three reasons. One is the Ramadan impact, which is significant. I think we have outlined it later that it has cost us about 600,000 tonnes of cement.

And I think this is a conservative figure. If we look to Indonesia, about 400,000 and we have Egypt, Morocco, but also Turkey and Bangladesh. And Ramadan means you lose about two weeks of trading. And last year, Ramadan was in July, so we expect a strong recovery on volumes, especially in these countries in July.

For the western world in Q2, we had 3 shipping days less due to the Easter Holiday season, that's also visible. And lastly, we had especially wet weather. I think we come to that later in our presentation in the Southeast of the U.S. And if you have watched the communication from Martin, which came out this morning, they are very strong in aggregates in the Southeast. They reported about the same weather impact, which was negative for us in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, and Alabama.

If you look further down the P&L, as you know I think there is a significant life below EBITDA. And then you see for the first-half year including all effects, earnings per share are up 11%. That underlines our position that we strongly believe that with Italcementi acquisition, we can create value for the shareholders, because we have also significant synergies and savings on financing and insurance cost.

Third point, Italcementi acquisition is well on track with the relation. You have seen that we have already achieved by half year our synergy target of this year. I think the target is €175 million, we have reached €174 million. We have reduced another 485 FTE in the second quarter. Total number of peoples dismissed is about 2,600. And we are upgrading our FTE body-count number now to 3,500. And we think that we will achieve a €500 million saving target. That's a number I already mentioned earlier.

Our official number was €470 million, but we are confident that we will reach the €500 million or even more. If we look to the outlook, we have seen that the economy in the U.S. and the UK was relatively weak or subdued in the first half. For the U.S., we would expect our pickup of activities in the second half, driven by strong markets in the Southeast. But also Texas, especially Northern Texas and also California should be pretty strong.

We see also a clear recovery in the Prairie provinces in Canada. And the second point is, obviously, we see a clear broad recovery in Europe whether it's Germany, Norway, Sweden, anyway. But also in France, yeah, the market is up. In Spain, the market is up double-digit. And also in Italy, we expect the flat market compared to a decrease, a negative market goes up about 4.5%.

I think that is a good outlook. And if I look beyond to 2017, 2018, I think 2018, we will see further market improvements, especially in Europe and also in Southern Europe. Dr. Näger will comment on working capital and net debt. You have seen these, these figures are up, partially also due to our fill in acquisition of the Cemex assets in the Northwest. We bought a deposition in the Greater Seattle area, which is for us a classical bolt-on acquisition, where we can realize synergies and we are very confident about the market outlook for the Greater Seattle area.

If you look now to the financial figures on Chart 4, if I look to Q2, I will lap to operating income, you have to see two points, our Q2 result for 2017 €683 million, includes a PPA on the Purchase Price Allocation, increased depreciation of about €20 million. If you add to that, we are already flat. And in last year figures, as it is mentioned in the footnote, €17 million CO2 income was included, because Italcementi in order to keep covenants was selling CO2 rights. I think it was in May/June last year, which we obviously are not doing in Heidelberg, and that shows a little bit the situation.

Chart 5 talks a little bit about the headwind in Q2. You see the timing effect in European markets, where we lost about 3 shipping days, Ramadan with about 600,000 tonnes, and the U.S. weather. And that's why we expect that we have a better run in the second half, yeah, and especially having also the benefit of the full run of the synergies.

The group sales volumes, I keep short, we come to that more in detail when we talk about the regions. You see on Chart 7, the EBITDA bridge. And you see the negative pricing impact from Indonesia, Ghana, Thailand is quite visible, yeah. It's about €29 million coming only from Indonesia, about €13 million from Ghana and €4 million from Thailand. And then in the remaining countries, we had the positive pricing impact of about €66 million.

You see cost increases and then you see the synergies against that, yeah. And that explains a little bit in detail the development. I think another important message is that the underlying EBITDA growth trend has significantly accelerated in May and June. We had a deep drop in April, yeah, partially weather, Easter or whatever, then May and also June recovered quite nicely. And especially June, it's really important to know that even with the Ramadan impact we realized growth in EBITDA of about 7.2%, yeah, which gives us confidence that we should have a solid run in the second half.

Energy cost, we talked about that earlier. If you look back, you know that last year we had negative price inflation in energy of about minus 6.6%. We think this year in the cement division we will have about 9% overall. That's the number we had for June. And just to be a little bit more precise, if you look to the energy impact for us, it's mainly in Asia, in Europe. In U.S., we have more or less flat energy price inflation, as well as for coal gas or fuel, where things look differently in Asia and in Europe.

And for example, if you take Asia, in here our markets in Indonesia and especially also India and China are impacted. The Newcastle index from Australia is very important. And just to give an idea, when I was in Asia two weeks ago and three days in Indonesia, the Newcastle index went up due to the storm Debbie to about US$101 per tonne, last year at the time, the coal price index was about $51, $52. And now the Newcastle index, the last days dropped again to a level of US$81, but compared to last year, we still have an increase of about US$30 per tonne.

Our coal contracts in Indonesia are index-based Newcastle, and we buy about 2.4 million, 2.5 million coal per year in Indonesia that gives you a little bit the dimension of the coal price index, which we have to digest in Indonesia beyond the price decrease in cement.

Now, Chart 10 talks about the synergies from Italcementi, as I said you earlier, we are well on track that something which we have uncontrolled, and I think we are confident that we will reach about at least €500 million, we will give you a more precise update with our Q3 results in order to see what will then come in 2018.

If you look now to the results per area. We start with North America, and the first message is you know that the ESSROC cement assets are very important as far as Italcementi integration is concerned. We had a good run also in Q2. And our target is now with my discussion with management last week in Dallas that we want to bring the EBITDA margin of the ESSROC cement plants already into 2017 to our average level of about 25%.

And into 2016 EBITDA margin of ESSROC was about 10%, and the year before 7.3% that shows - or that underlines what we told you at the acquisition that we strongly believe that Heidelberg can get much more value out of the assets from Italcementi as the previous management, and we are fully on track to deliver that.

The overall synergy target for ESSROC is about US$100 million of about US$65 million, we're going to reach already into 2017. Prices went up all over U.S. by about US$5.50 as expected. And we expect margin improvement to continue, we had in Q2, a special problem in our plant especially in the Silicon Valley in Permanente which is at in Cupertino. We had wet weather, we have management problems, we lost about 200,000 tonnes of production.

And we have to import more and that alone already contributed to EBITDA loss of about €12 million to €14 million, and then we had also significant wet weather, what you see on the weather chart, and that's consistent what Martin reported early on this morning, aggregates overall on track.

Canada major message is that the Prairies have seen the worst. Oil and gas drilling is back in Alberta. We see clearly improved significant more activity in the oil well sector, historically we sold about 300,000 tonnes oil load in Western Canada backdrop to 100,000. We think we will sell this year 200,000 tonnes, so oil well is back, that's good. And we have achieved also price increases expect for the Prairie provinces by about €5.50.

If you look to the margins for the first half, you and I think that is make more sense to talk about margins over the first six months instead only quarter-by-quarter, because that's very impacted by maintenance repair then you see cement margin is clearly up that shows the improvement in ESSROC, and the aggregates market margin is also up on already significantly high level.

If you look to Western and Southern Europe, the real problem in that region is UK. In UK we had difficult run especially in the second quarter. The London market is clearly slowing down due to the Brexit uncertainty then we had a delay in infrastructure project, especially Hinkley power plant was delayed, but also the Thames Tideway project was a little bit delay, and also the high speed trade in Birmingham, London. We expect now volumes to come in the second half. We had - and also it's fair to say, we had in-house problem in ready mix. Our ready mix volumes in Q2 were down by about 10.4% that's clearly below the market. The market is about, according to our estimate minus 4%.

We had an issue with management, and we change now the managing director of the ready mix company in order to improve the situation in the second half. The ready mix volumes are very important, because they have a significant pull through impact on cement and aggregates. So if we are weakening in ready mix, the other business lines, like cement and aggregates also suffer. That's why we have zero tolerance on underperformance in that respect.

Germany was okay, market is strong, pricing on a like-for-like basis slightly down, outlook for the second half is good. We expect that Germany for the full-year will deliver our better result than last year, which was already on okay level. Good news from Italy, France and Spain, you see that later on Chart 15, all markets are up here.

Volume wise Italy flat, pricing up about €3 per tonne. France the market is up, we expect about a growth 4% to 5%. Cement prices still slightly up, we expect the flat outlook for the full-year. Spain, the market is up double-digit, 10%, 15%. Our pricing is also up €2.53. So we see clearly that the Southern European markets are in a recovery mode.

Now, if you look, I think, that's why we inserted all the chart about the profit bridge of Western and Southern Europe. If you look, we see the reported to 2016 result, then we have the currency impact that's UK. Then we have the one-off that CO2, and provisions sold by Italcementi for the last year's half year figures. There was mainly an issuance on bank covenants.

And then you see Italcementi countries up by about €21 million, half of it is about even more on half of it is Italy. And then you see UK down by about €29 million, including ForEx UK is about down €35 million, €30 million, which is clearly below the market and that's why we have reacted on the management side.

Chart 16 underlying a little bit what happened in April. You see that the volumes in Europe dropped significantly, whereas they've been back now in May, June. Northern, Eastern Europe, I think that's a good story. You see that results are clearly up, yes, double-digit driven by a very strong domestic market in Norway and Sweden. In Norway, the cement volumes are up 11%. Sweden is about 15% up. Poland is also growing 6%, 7%. Romania is up. So overall in the region things are growing well.

The tropic countries like Russia and Ukraine. Market grows in Russia still negative with minus 5%, but we have increased prices in a significant way by about 13%. In Ukraine, market is also slightly growing. Prices are up by about 30%, 35%. In Kazakhstan, our growth is about is about plus 7%, price is also up 10%. So in all three countries results are above last year.

Outlook remained strong, especially for Norway, Sweden, Denmark, we expect very strong, when in the second half. If we look to Asia-Pacific, you see result is clearly down by about €62 million on operating income for the half-year, and €27 million for Q2. That is more or less all Indonesia. Indonesia is down for the first half year, by about €75 million.

And also Thailand is down by about €12 million, and we have significant result improvements in China, and in Australia, and in India, which are together about €35 million up. Obviously, Indonesia that's the market, which attracts the most interest. The good news is that, if we had talked to our Indonesian management yesterday, we have now also our July volumes.

July volumes for our Indocement are up about 55%, okay, last year was Ramadan. If I take the two months together June and July, Indocement cement volumes grew 7.5% that shows you that the underlying market trend is strong. And that is a part of our confidence that the market is improving.

At the same time, in June and July pricing remain flat. So we are now a little bit at the bottom, because our local competitors, if they want to sell in our coal markets, we already realized cash losses, and nobody stays very long under the bottom.

So that's what we see in Indonesia, we see also that now infrastructure projects are started in Jakarta. Our coal markets in Central Java and Western Java, so we are relatively - or let's say, we are mildly confident on Indonesia. India, market overall is okay. The market in the South was a little bit under pressure, but pricing is up. And overall things are okay. We had also in India, a significant synergies are realized our Indian result is clearly up.

In Thailand, first half year, the market was weak. We have practically no public investment due to the change of the King. Prices are now stabilizing. We have done the price increase in the last two months. And we expect stronger public investments to come in the second half.

China, so as we are active in two regions. Volumes were up by between 4% and 8%, and pricing is up by about 30%, 35%. So Beijing is managing the Chinese cement market centrally, you get only certain slots, where you can produce then you have shut down your plant. And overall, I would say, it works, okay.

And then you see on Chart 19, the Ramadan impact that's what we talked earlier. And I gave you now, the figures for July. In July, as I told you our volumes are up 53% or 55%. So we sold more than 1.5 million tonnes, and that looks okay.

If we look to Africa, you see the result is down in the quarter and also in the half year. Major impact mainly three countries, Ghana is for the first half year down by about €17 million, and also Tanzania is down, and Turkey. In Ghana the price is now around US$94 per tonne, a year-ago the price was about US$120, just give an idea.

In Turkey, prices are stable. We have pushed now our price increased by about $4 for August 1. We expect stronger volumes in Turkey, after the Ramadan, and we will benefit especially from significant infrastructure projects now in the Marmara region, but also around our plant in Çanakkale. Çanakkale is opposite to the Dardanelles at Troya, and the Erdogan government hasjust now started the construction of a bridge from Çanakkale to the other part, which we cut the distance to Istanbul significantly, and obviously we are the supplier of cement that will boost our volumes. We also secure the contract for another tunnel through the Bosphorus in Istanbul. So we expect stronger volumes in the second half.

In Ghana, the market compared to last year was strong, first half year plus 11% that continues. The last two years the market was negative. So also in Ghana, we are relatively optimistic. Morocco market was weak, minus 7%, minus 8%, pricing okay. Profitability continues to be on a very high level.

In Egypt, the market was down minus 10%. Egypt remains a difficult market. The pricing is obviously significantly under pressure due to that currency - through the currency devaluation. Now we have pushed our prices in the local currency and you will continue to do so in the second half.

In the first half, Egypt for us is about last year, because we have started our coal mill in the Helwan plant. And that's why we have now a significant costs saving against fuel of about €15 million to €16 million for the full year.

Israel continues to be very strong, so a very mixed picture Group services, you see our result is up in the second quarter. In the second quarter, we clearly improved. We have significant synergies on the training side, because we are buying now internally more from the Italcementi plants in the Mediterranean, where we still have spare capacity. Export volumes are up 33%.

In Asia, we see that the surplus volumes available is reduced, because the Chinese cut production and we also have stronger local demand in Vietnam, and in Japan and Korea. And we see also that the clinker price are increasing. That's always a sign that the market is getting healthier, yeah, and so, overall outlook, okay.

So that's it from the operations and I hand over to Dr. Näger for the financial figures.

Lorenz Näger

Yeah, thank you very much. Dr. Scheifele, and welcome to the call also from my side. I would like to report to you about the financial activity in the second quarter and in the half year. If we start on Slide 23, you can see that we have again been active in the capital markets by issuing a bond at very favorable conditions, was issued in June at a volume of €500 million, with a coupon of 1.5%, which allows us to further decrease our finance cost, what we will like to see also in the income statement.

Second point is on the cash flow side, you have seen a higher outflow for working capital financing. This comes in the first instance, as the countries of Italcementi are included in the cash flow statement. Now, the comparison in the cash flow statement is IFRS, that means that in the first half year 2016 is without Italcementi and the first half year 2017 it includes Italcementi. So we have the double effect. The first effect comes from the new Italcementi country and the second part of effect comes from a stronger increase in working capital compared to previous year, which is in line with the market development.

We believe that this working capital build-up will go down and fully be reversed until end of the year. On the use of the cash flow, we have two remarkable development, which, A, was the acquisition of Pacific Northwest from Cemex for €130 million, which is the perfect fit into our activities in this region, in Northern California. And we have completed this market presence with ready-mix plant and an aggregate pit, which both should deliver significant synergies.

The second point we use cash flow in the second quarter was to repatriate cash from subsidiaries to minorities. This is mainly Morocco and Indonesia and Bangladesh. You know that out of our cash, a significant part or mode of our cash is sitting in such subsidiaries. And as we have done in previous years, we continue to repatriate the cash and to decrease our cash exposure in those countries.

You will see this done into cash flow statement in the use of our free cash flow. Thirdly, it's to note that we have finalized the financial integration of Italcementi. This means mainly that we have finalized the purchase price allocation in our balance sheet. And as you have seen, or not seen, there were no major changes compared to the first consolidation in the first quarter of last year. So we got it twice well under control in the first instance and there were only minor changes to the initial purchase price allocation. And you can see the impact of this mainly in the depreciation. I will hint on this later on.

So if we go to income statement on Slide 24, here you can see IFRS against IFRS, so meaning until - in 2016 without Italcementi, 2017 including Italcementi. And this is the reason for the increase in the revenue of 31%, which reflects the contribution from Italcementi side.

The result of current operations, up 21% and then you see the depreciation and amortization, up close to 50% in the quarter and in the half year. And this is the increased depreciation due to the first consolidation of Italcementi and the PPA. The additional ordinary results minus €20 million in the quarter, this includes mainly first provisions for and costs for restructuring and integrating Italcementi country. It's on a pretty low level.

Result from participation, up 100% to €21 million, our participations have well performed, it includes mainly ready-mix operations in the U.S. Financial result, as expected, down €99 million in the quarter, €180 million in half the year, down €40 million compared to last year. And this trend will continue over the year until end of the year and give us a significantly improved financial result by the acquisition related increase in the debt position.

Income taxes, minus €176 million, up from €95 million. This is mainly due to a one-off tax income from deferred taxes in Indonesia after the asset revaluation. This makes about €50 million of the difference. The remainder is tax expense from Italcementi countries.

Discontinued operations stable at minus €12 million from the environmental and asbestos liabilities in U.S. And minorities significantly down to €39 million, previous year €67 million. This fully reflects the decrease in net profitability of Indocement. Then the cash flow statement on Slide 25 depicts the developments, which I have already mentioned. Working capital significantly up in the quarter, again an outflow of €153 million, €120 million more than previous year, mainly driven by the increased scope from the Italcementi countries.

Then on the use of the cash flow, it's mainly on the investments. Outflow €325 million, including €131 million from the Pacific Northwest acquisition, except as stable on previous year level, proceeds from disposal and consolidation a bit lower, this is mainly a timing effect. We expect this to pick up until the end of the year to a level of at least last year's level.

So then, we have the dividend payments outflow, €488 million in the quarter, €177 million more than last year. And that's again, mainly the increased dividend from subsidiaries' minority shareholders, as I said, Morocco, Indonesia, Bangladesh and a couple of smaller ones.

This is again reflected on Slide 26 in graphical manner. On the horizontal green bar, you can see the free cash flow €892 million down compared to previous year, as explained in Q2 earnings, it's buildup in working capital. This should come back to the last year's level over the year. On the use of the free cash flow, €394 million growth CapEx, €317 for dividends for shareholders of HeidelbergCement Aktiengesellschaft and €207 million to minority shareholders in subsidiaries.

Net debt up to €10.1 billion, in line with expectation, and we believe that this will go down to our target level of around €8.5 billion until end of the year. If we look to the more recent capital reports, we see that is - the cash inflow starts to accelerate and comes back.

So Slide 27 shows you the balance sheet. As you may know, there is a significant decrease of balance sheet total compared to the end, which is more unusual, because normally during the year there is a buildup in working capital. But here we have in the last quarter a significant currency impact, as the euro strengthened significantly towards the end of the second quarter. So we see that the balance sheet contracted by roughly €1.2 billion. Whereas the P&L is untouched, because the average exchange rate are on very similar level compared to last year.

So we have a certain extended unique effect, the P&L is stable, but the balance sheet has the impact of the fixed rate at the end of the second quarter. And if you go through the single positions you exactly see this fixed assets down compared to previous - sorry, compared to year-end. That's pure FX effect, receivables and inventories, the normal build up in the active season.

You then see a significant decrease in the cash position. That's as we have distributed the dividends from subsidiaries, that's what you see here. Equity down by €1 billion compared to end of the year due to the FX effect, which reduces the CTA in the equity position. Debt as reported, and operating liabilities down compared to the end of the year, also partly on the business side and partly due to currency effects.

If you then see on Page 28, the debt maturity profile, you can nicely see the newly issued bond in the year 2027. You can also see that the maturity - the remaining maturities in 2017 is very limited. This is mainly one single bond that's 7.25%, which will mature, during the end of 2017, and then we will have two major bonds maturing early 2018, which then will bring our interest cost significantly further down in 2018.

I mean, that's it from the financial side. And I would like to give it back to Dr. Scheifele for the outlook.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. I think outlook is unchanged. You see that from this chart, what it is, Chart 30, yeah. So we stick to our forecast of a mid-single double-digit organic growth, yeah. And want to increase volumes in our business lines and expect also energy cost to go up high-single-digit increase. There is no change. If you look to the world, we see that economic activity in U.S. and UK has been weaker. In U.S., we bet on a stronger second half. UK, I would say, remains with a clear question mark.

We think we have seen really the worst in our three trouble spots, Indonesia, Ghana and Thailand. And in Europe, we see overall a broad recovery, different from country to country, but overall Continental Europe should do better. And we will have the full benefit of the synergies in the second half. And finally, we'll also have an easier comparison base against the second half, because if you recall, Q3 last year was not very strong, also Q4 was not very strong. So we run against an easier comparison base, that's why we are still fighting to reach our targets.

Okay. That's it from our side. And we go to our questions. Okay. Thanks a lot.

Robert Muir

Yes, good afternoon, everyone. Two questions for me, two more general ones. The first one just on Europe in general, it seems like pricing in a couple of key markets, such as Poland for instance, seems moving in the right direction. I was just wondering, could you give us an outline of where the best markets are for pricing in your view across Europe and what you expect to see going forward there?

And then on the back of that, maybe has there been any change in, I guess, the flow of cement across borders in Europe? After all, it feels that taken place. And then the second question is just on consolidation in general. In Italy, we've seen some consolidation in the Northeast. Do you expect more to happen in that market? What sort of timescale? And then more generally across your portfolio, are there any other areas where you expect consolidation fairly imminently? Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Mr. Muir, hello. So, pricing, you're right. Poland is a good story, I didn't want to focus too much on Poland, the volumes are up. However, I think you can check with Ozan Kacar. I think above 9%, the market is strong. And also pricing is up by about PLN 4 to PLN 5. So also we see a trend change in Poland, which is very important for us. And pricing is now again above PLN 200, and it was down to PLN 190. Here we have changed the Managing Director last year.

Mr. Yelito [ph] is a very experienced guy, he has been Managing Director for Górazdze [ph] about 15 year ago. Then he worked on international mandates, and he is now back in Poland. I think he is doing a very good job. So we are relative optimistic in Poland.

Also Czech Republic, volumes are good. We have big contracts on the highway between Prague and Plzen [ph], yeah. And secondly, pricing is also up, if you ask me where is pricing, the most favorable one in Europe.

Europe is unfortunately in pricing, not yet U.S. In U.S., we talk about US$5.50. I know that you analyst always expect me to deliver US$10 or US$20, yeah. That's mission impossible. And in Europe, we talk more about increases of €2, €1.5, €3, so I think overall, we see price stabilization, yeah, and increases. If you think that Russia is part of Europe, then Russia is up, double-digit. If you think Ukraine is part of Europe, then it's up 33%.

Kazakhstan is probably not Europe anymore. You know what I mean. So in these parts, we try to recover strongly. In the other areas, we see pricing up in Spain, especially in Southern Spain. In Northern Spain, it's about €2.50, €3. We've seen year-to-date pricing up in France by about €1.50, that's a major trend change. In the last year, pricing in France went always down, that's important.

Also Italy, we are up for us about €3 per half year. Key issue in Italy is to avoid now the negative greyhound race in the last quarter, where prices dropped always significantly, because the guys try to secure the volumes in order to keep the CO2 rates. And the same is true for France, yeah.

And so overall, in Europe things are, I would say moving. And as I said, I think in Q1. In Europe, the overall price development is better than I was anticipating, because capacity utilization in this market is still relatively low. But participant in the market remains high, especially taking into account the high energy-prices.

Then Italy consolidation, yes, that's the market we watch very closely. And as I said, Heidelberg is prepared to participate actively in the consolidation process. And let's wait and see, yeah, what's happening in the second half. We are relatively optimistic that we will see further consolidation in Italy to happen in the second half or in the coming months. Yeah, okay?

Robert Muir

Thanks very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

Paul Roger

Yes, good afternoon, everyone. So just two questions, the first one is on guidance. It looks like you need about probably 10% to 12% like-for-like EBITDA growth in the second half to meet the bottom of your full-year guidance. Obviously, that's an acceleration. Is that just really a reflection of the easy base? Or are you integrating that expectations of either further synergies or new sequential price increases? And maybe just as a follow-up on that one, can you give us some idea of what like-for-like EBITDA did in July, just to give us some confidence in the full-year?

And then secondly on Indonesia, I think last year Indocement made about 28% margin in the second half. Clearly, pricing would be lower year-on-year. But do you think getting back to that type of profitability is realistic if volumes come back and obviously it's got lower cost production coming in now as well.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Roger, when the question is very easy for me, we would hire you immediately for head RCC at Heidelberg, because unfortunately I just have an idea about my volumes in July in some countries. But for my EBITDA I cannot even dream of, yeah. And I will be lucky if I get it in during the summer break by Dr. Näger on the 15th maybe. So if you can help us with that, you're more than welcome. We pay decent salaries, you know what I mean. So, sorry, I don't know. Sorry to say I don't know.

On the guidance, second half, the base is lower, yeah, that's for sure. Obviously, I think the base is lower and we will have to see how that develops, because especially the comparison against Ghana and Indonesia should be much easier, because they came really in a negative trend last year. And we hope that, especially Ghana for example, we can keep - we can reach the same result in the second half this year than we reached last year, because the market is much stronger, yeah.

And in Indonesia, I come to that later, that's a more difficult call, because that's why I mentioned that, that with the coal price and the coal price is then in denominated in dollars. That depends then on the dollar Indonesia currency exchange rate. You know what I mean. So that's a more difficult ball game, yeah. And obviously, on the synergy side, I would be surprised if we stick only with the 175 this year. We are an aggressive company, yeah, I think I told the market that the 200% target for the bonus of the management is something about 500, that's why I was sure that we will hit the 500. And maybe we do a little bit more in the second half.

I'm not going to give you any guidance on that you see that we have increased the guidance on the synergies from 470 to 500. So that's 300 million more. And here we still have, it's clear that we have more upside, that there is upside on the synergies that depends also a little bit you have to see on the market development, especially in the U.S., yeah.

I mentioned for the U.S., because that's a big portion of the ESSROC. I mentioned the U.S., the ESSROC synergies is about US$100 million, of about US$65 million will come this year. Yeah. And I told the market that ESSROC last year did an OI of about zero, and target this year is I think 55 million or 56 million, yeah, that's what you see so. That's where we were involved.

Now, the point is, we have in the - if the production performance of ESSROC cement plants reaches also on availability, number of stops, daily production and to the, yeah, running time. HeidelbergCement standard, we would have beyond these synergies another 800,000 tonnes of cement to produce and to sell. If you take a contribution margin of about $50, yeah, we have a selling price of about in that region, $105, $110, so $50 is not a crazy number. That gives you another $40 million, just to give an idea, yeah, which will not come in the second half, but which would be [arm sightful] [ph] 2018 or 2019 if the market continues to grow.

So that's what I'm telling you. On the synergy side, there are still some numbers around where - which are not funky, which we can realize if the market is with us.

Secondly on Indonesia, if you look now, I have to check now your EBITDA margin on the second half was whatever you said to me…

Paul Roger

Well, I think just looking at Indocement, it looks like…

Bernd Scheifele

Indocement, it was 28%. I can only talk a little bit about the cement business line. Maybe our figures work, as I had OIBD for last year on the cement line of about 30%. Yeah, and our run-rate at the moment is about maybe 25%, yeah. And then we will have to see where we end up, yeah. And what was your question, whether we can hit the 28% in the second half?

Paul Roger

Yeah, just in - yeah, just help me out, because obviously pricing going to be negative year on year…

Bernd Scheifele

I think that's not going to be possible, because that's why I mentioned to you. In Indonesia, in the first half year, similar to Egypt, for example, we had the perfect storm. We had in Indonesia, you have to see in the first half year, in the figures we have - by June, which we have published.

The market growth in Indonesia, the first six months due to Ramadan was still minus 1.3%. Indocement was down by about minus 4%, because the Jakarta market was still lousy. Jakarta was still down minus 8%. That changed now in July, if you take July in the market growth is already coming back to plus 2%, plus 3%, and we are up now in the two months 7.5%.

So we will have a contribution margin coming from more volumes in the second half, whether that 6%, 7%, or 8%, 9% I can tell you with the market is stronger. But we still have the coal side against last year. And that's why I told you the coal cost, which are up US$30 per tonne. And you still have to buy about 1.2 million tonnes in the second half, because we consume about €2.5 million. And you still have something on stock.

And you see that we have headwinds in the first half year. Prices down, volumes down, coal price up to US$100 per tonne, that's the worst case scenario. And at least on the volume side, and on pricing we expect and improving trend in the second half.

Paul Roger

Okay. That's great. Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thank you.

Phil Roseberg

Good afternoon. Thank you very much. Just a couple of questions, please. Again trying to get a bit of transparency on where the sort of forecast could be heading in the coming months. And you mentioned the June EBITDA growth of 7.2%, which includes Ramadan effect. Would you have an idea of what that would be without the Ramadan effect? In other words, what would be the sort of the run rate growth exiting the half?

And the second question is just looking at the EBITDA bridge on Slide 7. The price costs, well, if you exclude the specific costs price impacts in Indonesia, Ghana and Thailand. The price cost is still very negative in Q2. And yet, you're talking of some, I supposed fairly decent price increases in different markets around the world. So I guess, my question is what would it take to offset that costs going forward, and where is that likely to come from? Are there further increases planned, basically what do you need?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, so Roseberg, hello. Now, first of all, June without Ramadan, I think we have one, and you can see - what did we say? We lost about 600,000 volumes, and if you ever reach it with whatever contribution margin of about €20 million then we would say about €15 million to €20 million. That's would be…

Lorenz Näger

7% to 8% on the month.

Bernd Scheifele

That would be about €20 million, that would be double-digit - that would be clearly double-digit. You can't go get back to us, we have not calculated that, my guess would be around €15 million to €20 million more, and that's what we will - that's what we should see around in July. Always assuming the other markets are doing as expected. You always have to see for example, U.S. even if you don't want to hear it - U.S., you have to see the first half year in the U.S. cement market. The PCA is not out yet, our friend Sullivan [ph] is about 1% up according to the estimate of Heidelberg are handsomely high.

What was the PCA forecast? It was 3.5. And our forecast due to our footprint with recovery in Texas and in California was about 4 to 5. What did we do about whatever 1? What I mean? That's the problem. And if we miss for the full-year 3% growth in U.S., don't blame me. What I mean, so I have a lot of countries, it's not only Indonesia, so that's why U.S. I hope my competitors now in U.S. who came out this morning, they are bullish as always. They say it's going to go perfect, if it goes - if U.S. starts really running this strong in the second half find with us. We haven't seen in the first six months. So let's wait and see, that's a little bit point, which we have to see. And what was your second question?

Phil Roseberg

Pricing?

Bernd Scheifele

On the pricing. Yes, on the pricing that's a chart I asked Ozan to develop, yeah, a little bit, because otherwise he would have said, oh, Scheifele, pricing is so low. What the hell, it tells you on the pricing side, we have to digest the negative price impacts from the, I call them, Bermuda Triangle countries, that's Indonesia, Ghana, Thailand, where the prices dropped significantly. And then we have the price impact from the other countries.

And you have to see that obviously pricing typically comes in April 1, May 1, and then final part in June, there was a certain timing impact depending on the order book et cetera. That's why typically the full impact on price increases. You see typically into three and four, because you have a certain rollout impact, which you will see, and for example, we have reacted.

We are doing now our price increase of about €8, just give an idea in Tanzania, we're going to try to do a price increase. In Ghana, in order to improve profitability, we're doing a price increase in Turkey.

So we are moving in selected markets, in order to improve pricing further.

Phil Roseberg

But do you think that's the price costs balance is already established at the end of Q2, pr is this still somewhere to go?

Bernd Scheifele

I would say, you will see more positive price impact to come. And on the other side, which is for me a little bit difficult to predict, and I look a little bit talk to Näger, and maybe Mr. Roger can help us on that. I have not full transparency - sorry, that goes now very much in the granularity of the business - but that's - that's how we run it.

I do not have full visibility, what's the quality of the stocks in coal and pet coke in our plants, because it's the key issue, whether you are stocked - still stocked with cheap pet coke and coal from last year. Or whether you have to buy now the nice coal for US$100 in Asia, you understand what I mean? That has an impact on the margin, which is pretty significant.

And on that that is for me relatively difficult to see, we will see probably an increasing trend on energy costs in Q3, because we are running out of stock. But that - I have not the full transparency.

Lorenz Näger

Calling to our policy, we should be covered 16% to 17%.

Bernd Scheifele

Yes, but they called it now in April, it's just on a higher level.

Lorenz Näger

On a higher level than last year, of course, yeah.

Bernd Scheifele

You know what I mean? So there is a negative - there is a potential negative interplay on the energy side.

Phil Roseberg

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay. Thank you.

Gregor Kuglitsch

I have two questions. Thanks for taking the time. One is on guidance, you are call it 5% to 10% EBITDA growth guidance. From your perspective, do you think, there is any chance you get meet the high end of that, or are you know more thinking towards low end? I want to understand, whether you are thinking has changed obviously after having seen in the first half numbers?

And then second question is just going back in the energy cost, not quite clear, I think you gave some numbers, you could repeat them, if you think that energy cost inflation is accelerating or decelerating in your P&L, I am not quite sure, how that's going to flow through. Your best estimate obviously you've give full-year guidance. And then I guess what the first half is? That would be my second question. Thank you.

Lorenz Näger

Yes. As for me the guidance, Mr. Kuglitsch, I think it's not about what should either feels or thinks, we've already given you the guidance. And for me, it's difficult to say. Otherwise, the market feels always [indiscernible] it's always foolish, so I'm going to be careful now. So I think we told you what we are and let's see how it works out. I think a key issue is, obviously, if the U.S. has a strong second half, I think we have a good chance to be at the upper end. If U.S. is weaker, it's more on the lower or middle end. I think the U.S. is a key component of that.

And if you look for U.S. outlook, you should look to our aggregate spiels [ph], which are a U.S.-based company. They should know better what's happening with the White House and so on, for us it is difficult to judge from Heidelberg. We read only the news which are not always good, by the way. That's the first point.

The second point is on energy costs. Just to give the audience a little bit the numbers, you thought we talk about big numbers. I told you repeatedly the energy cost - total energy cost for HeidelbergCement, all business last year were €1.84 billion. Okay?

And our forecast at the moment is at energy costs of around €2 billion, €2.20 billion. That's an increase of about €160 million, €180 million, which you have to see. Now that's where we think now.

If you look to Q3, on the one side, we have a higher energy cost base. On the other side last year, already in Q3, energy pricing were increasing. And that's why I said to Phil Roseberg, for me it would be a bit difficult. I don't have the full transparency on the stock quality. It depends very much a little bit on how we are stocked.

So on the one side, energy costs, especially in Asia and Europe, but especially in Asia are up due to the storm Debbie in Australia. On the other side we have a relatively easy comparison because the increase in energy costs already occurred last year in Q3. So I think that's where we are.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you very much.

Lorenz Näger

Thank you.

Robert Gardiner

Take my question. Two for me. So just one, I'd just be interested if you have any more color on the issues you had at your plant in California, why the need to import? What was the problem there? And also if maybe you could give us some indication on July, the way you've done in Indonesia. Just be interested, again back to the guidance, how you're trending through the summer in terms of your volumes.

And one for Dr. Näger maybe as well, just in terms of that working capital move. You did mention it could potentially reverse, but does he still expect maybe an inflow for the full year? And maybe if he could give us some indication that current spot rates, where foreign exchange will be for the full year?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, Mr. Gardiner, we - Heidelberg has the luxury to run three cement plants in a very nice part of North America in California. But California is not very friendly to have industry, meaning operation costs in California are extremely high, because I think we spend - or each year, at least €2 million or €3 million for lawyers who fight us Sierra Club, I'm not sure that whether you know the Sierra Club. This is a kind of ecologist, grass root movement in the U.S., and they are trying to sue us on whatever is happening. So this is another uneasy environment.

Our cement plant in Permanente is based in Cupertino. We have an excellent view on the new Apple headquarter, so that's a very nice area. The problem is our neighbors are all these Silicon Valley freaks, these multimillionaires and they laugh with our trucks come and go from the cement plant, so that makes the whole operational environment a little bit difficult, but it tells you a little bit about intrinsic real estate value of that piece of property, I think it is about 200,000 hectares or whatever. So it's a huge site.

And we had always problems to run the plan, also to find the right personnel, because it is for us extremely difficult to find a decent plant manager and production manager because living costs in Cupertino are sky high. That's the one part. So we have a little bit of people issue and the other point is that we had an extremely wet weather and production problems. And to make a long story short, Heidelberg, we're aggressive.

We finally decided to change plant management in a very broad range. We fired the plant manager, the production manager and the maintenance repair manager and we brought three new guys in. And I'm watching the PPIs now with a lot of attention and our production volumes in May and June have already significantly improved.

So we are now on a better trend, so some call it weather-related delays in production, you can word it that way that is nice. If you say it also, I would say it was a mix of weather and a little bit underperformance on the management side. And on the latter, the tolerance in Heidelberg is relatively low. That's why they moved on the management side and we're confident that we will have a better run on the second half.

And you have to see that we lost about 200,000 tonnes, which is a lot. And then we had to import this partially with our Stockton Terminal, which is in San Francisco. Then you have increased maintenance repair costs and whatever, so the whole mess there in Southern California and the cement division is probably a hit about €10 million to €15 million EBITDA.

Dr. Näger and myself had a very frank discussion with our California management a week ago. It was Tuesday, by the way, in Dallas. And they know now, we're looking at them and I guess it will improve. So that's where we are. And on July, okay, I told you now Indocement is up. And as I said earlier, if you can improve the report - the speed of the reporting system in Heidelberg, you are welcome. I don't have seen the group volumes speakers yet, yeah. I just talked to some countries where you are typically interested.

And that's why I talked to Indonesia in order to check the Ramadan effect. But I haven't seen the volumes from Morocco, Germany and I don't know what, Benin or Togo yet. So I can't give you the full picture. Okay?

Lorenz Näger

Yes, I'm very sorry that we do not have the EBITDA and the 30th of the month for the 31st. So it could be faster than speed of light is even for serious controls are very difficult. So we have kind of nice conversation in that respect. But coming back to working capital, yes, definitely, the outflow was a bit higher than we expected it to be. A little bit, I would say €150 million, roughly may be €200 million higher than we expected it to be. It seems to be a seasonal issue, yes? It comes from - if you look to the cash flow statements of the big companies and industries, you see the same.

We had checked it in our management meetings, there is nothing, change of policy or change of structure or deterioration in the payments of the customers or the suppliers. So that's all okay. So that's why we are confident that the flow back in working capital towards the end of the year will be a full swing. And that's why we maintain our target of €8.5 billion net debt by end of the year. So that's the reasoning behind it. I cannot see any underlying reason of that, and we will continue to strengthen our working capital management. So maybe there comes even a little bit on top.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay?

Robert Gardiner

Yes, thank you. And just a last one, your FX assumption for the full year now with the euro strengthening the way...

Lorenz Näger

If I knew the FX for the full year, I wouldn't even take this nice job here, so it's always hard to predict. Yes, we are a little bit wrong side on dollar. We thought it would be stronger. We had not expected the euro to be a strong as it is. So best forecast is the current level, we do not have a significant plan to move away from the current levels of the FX.

And what you see in our FX balance overall is that we have a very nicely balanced portfolio. So you see it in our P&L. There is almost no FX effect with no more than €6 million, or €8 million on EBITDA level, and so that the whole company is very stable. What hurts us a little bit is the U.S. dollar. That's our major operation. And it's a big profit contribution, and the U.S. dollar clearly is weaker than we expected it to be. But we do not have a strategic forecast in that respect.

Bernd Scheifele

Mr. Gardiner, just to be specific on the dollar, because that's obviously a key currency, even I follow here. We have put our budget on a dollar, euro exchange rate of 2.05 end of January.

Lorenz Näger

1.05.

Bernd Scheifele

It's 1.05, yes, end of January. And if you go back to euro papers end of January, you will see the all-knowing Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank said by mid of the year, the dollar will be at $1.1 and then would go even below €1 to the euro. So everybody was expecting the dollar to strengthen. And where we are now, the dollar is what moved into wrong direction, it's now at 1.15 - or 1.17. That's a swing of $0.20, is for us about €100 million. You what I mean? So just to give an idea.

And that is for us like for you, well, okay, sorry that's beyond our - any forecast. And that has an impact obviously on the ForEx translation impact that has an impact also on if you buy coal or oil in dollars, and then you have the countermovement that, for example, the Indonesian move - currency has been pretty strong. And then even gained against the dollar and the euro, which is also not predicted. So this is for us all these one-offs which we have to see which have a significant impact, sometimes double-digit on our figures. Okay?

Robert Gardiner

Yes, that's great. Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Thank you.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you. My two questions are firstly, in the U.S. or North America, your volumes, you talk about weak half one. But looking at Q2, your volume was up 7% in cement like-for-like and even in the half one it was up 6%. And you had a problem at the Californian plant. So perhaps you could comment on that? That actually, that's pretty decent. Where's that coming from? I understand why aggregates was weak, the weather. But ready-mixed is down, so perhaps you could have also flagged that. And what sort of growth do you expect in the second half in the U.S. cement? And are you going for above market share given what you've got with the ESSROC capacities? That's the first question.

Second is in the UK. You had this bitumen impact in Q1 and now another €30 million in Q2. So what is it that you can't pass on some of that increase in price or all of that increase? And why are you cutting costs in the UK? Is it your volume outlook is weaker than it previously was? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

On the U.S. figures, I think there is a like-for-like reporting issue because we have - I'm not sure whether we have put in the right point equal to equal volumes. That's why I think that other - the 6% looks a little bit inflated. To me, you should check with Ozan again, because we discussed it last week with the West management as well, there was an issue with Puerto Rico. If you take literal, I think our numbers are more than - at 4%, which is a little bit impacted by California. If you look to the U.S., the market development was very different between the states. We had a very strong run, for example, in Indiana. That's where we have three cement plants.

The market was growing double-digit, plus 11%. Also, Texas was up 6%, so we did pretty well. California was up 4%. These are big markets for us, whereas other markets, just to give you an idea, like Pennsylvania was down, minus 1%, Ohio, minus 7%; Maryland was also minus 1%, New York was flat. So the geographies in the U.S. was very much different. But the broad message is clear, the U.S. market, and you want - if you listen to Cemex, if you look into LafargeHolcim, it's very clear.

The first six months, the U.S. cement market was not as strong as we had expected. And if Mr. Sullivan from PCA comes out with the first figures - I haven't seen them yet. My guess would be, it's plus 1%. I'll tell you June was, on the U.S. level, was probably minus 1%, yeah.

So the market is not as strong as we had anticipated, yeah. And on the U.K., you are right, on bitumen. But on bitumen, it's typically so, yeah, if the bitumen price goes up, it's difficult to immediately raise asphalt prices in the same way. And in the last year, we had obviously a very good result in asphalt, because we had the price agreed and then the bitumen price dropped significantly, yeah. There we made an extra margin and we had a reverse trend this year.

The cost cutting is very similar, yeah. We have cost cutting program in the UK in place, which should deliver a P&L effective cost reduction of £10 million versus our plan. And that's now in the rollout phase. And obviously, that goes overhead, it's all over the place, yeah. And it is clear that we have to tighten the belt if the results are under pressure. And - because I told you that we were in the UK it's clear that in the - especially in the first part, especially also in the second quarter we were not following the market, we were really putting [ph] the market.

John Fraser-Andrews

And just if I could follow up on the U.S., what is the strategy in terms of filling out the ESSROC volume? Are you planning to - I know you're lining up to go from market share and increase the volume…

Bernd Scheifele

No, no, no, we are not going for market share. We are going for keeping the market share and pushing the margin. That's the long term. We have to - I'm paid for the long-term development of the company and also to deliver short-term results which keep you happy. So we try to strike a balance, yeah. So that's the point.

And what I mentioned on the ESSROC capacity is only the point, because I get always asked question from analysts and investors, hey, Heidelberg is now maxed out on production; we don't have any capacity left and next year you have to import like hell; and that would put your margin under pressure. My message is that's not true.

We still have significant spare capacity and we are just about - we have finished our grinding projects in Tehachapi and Edmonton, which will give us another - more than 1 million capacity for next year in the U.S. So we have enough growth in gross capacity in the U.S. if the market continues to grow. And maybe one message from Dr. Näger was our slag volumes in the U.S., yeah, we are importing slag to the U.S., especially in Florida, but also in Texas.

Our slag volumes, which are included in cement and cement [indiscernible] they were up 12%, which explains a little bit also partially the higher cement volumes. Okay?

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay.

Josep Pujal

Yes, hello. Two questions for me, please. The first one, if you could tell us what were the EBITDA synergies which were embedded in the H1 2016 EBITDA, yeah, if we take the €1.370 billion of pro forma? And my second one is about pricing in Indonesia. What are prices doing recently? Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

As I told you, in Indonesia, yeah, the price level in June and July, the price in, especially in black cement but also in white [ph] cement remained more or less flat. So we are now at a price of about IDR655, IDR660 per tonne net selling price. The reason is that in our core markets, West Java and Central Java, the price went down to a level where the local competitors like [Gilma or Panasia] [ph] they are already losing cash.

If you include the logistic costs and if you include also the financial costs in order to serve the interest on the loans which they had taken out in order to finance the project, that's why we see we had reached a certain bottom line on that. And your first question, I have to go back to Mr. Kacar. I can't tell you what was now by heart the synergy contribution in 2016 in first half. I can only tell you, we have done the 170, what was it, 174 or 175 in the first half year, and 84 in the second quarter, and that's very consistent also.

If you look to our people employed, I think we are now, if I have it right, we are at about 61,000 FTE. And a year ago, Heidelberg was at 49,000. That's an increase of about 12,000. In Italcementi, they had about 20,000. We sold off - we disposed assets from Italcementi but we reduced the personnel by about 2,600, yeah. That's more than 10% of the workforce. And we are on track to delivering these numbers, okay?

Josep Pujal

Thank you.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, final question I would say. Okay. Thanks a lot, another question.

John Messenger

Thank you. Good afternoon all. Thanks for taking the questions. Two if I could, Dr. Scheifele. The first is just, when we are sitting as external kind of investors and analysts looking at these numbers, clearly we have the synergies and then we have the organic change the group has delivered. It's the combination of price, cost, volume, et cetera.

If I am one of your country managers, are the synergies in the portfolio of businesses I'd be given, are they ring fenced as one very separate number, with then the organic performance that I deliver from the businesses I'm managing, are those two very discreet and very separate or do they get merged into one number?

And that obviously when we look at the first quarter, €64 million organic decline, 50 synergies; second quarter, minus 90, plus 84 on synergies. If I'm a North American manager of a product line or within the country, where is the line drawn and which is more important to me, because clearly historically you've had an amazing focus on organically, each business unit, can you move your profits up this year? The synergy kind of blurs this.

And I'm just trying to understand how totally clear you can be with people internally as to delivering on both to make sure that there isn't a compromise, because the synergy is clearly have to be delivered to make Italcementi an economically viable deal for shareholders.

The second one was just I wonder could you give us a flavor on Egypt. I know you didn't describe it as a problem country, but just to understand with the move on coal grinding, has that neutralized what would otherwise be quite a big energy pressure from the subsidy cut that was announced recently. And when you look at that country with inflation at 30%, I think your CEO of that business has flagged wages and locked at 9% growth this year for your employees. You have pushing prices, so it would be good to know where prices are in U.S. dollar terms, but how is that country going to sought out, yeah, getting a profitable business, whilst producing cement that people can afford to buy?

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, so, Messenger, so first of all in the synergies, just to give you an idea how we manage that, yeah, so first of all, our country managers, they have a special bonus in writing for realizing the synergies which is independent from the normal bonus remuneration which they get on EBIT and working capital and free cash flow generation. Okay, so we have a separate working tool on this. So they have a clear incentive to get these numbers on, to get these numbers done.

Secondly, obviously, if we have the quarterly management meetings, the synergies are a separate topic and they are disclosed in the numbers. And they must be made visible in the P&L and we discuss the blur, because we get the pressure from you and I just transfer the pressure to the country manager. My job is easy. And I just want to understand where we go, yeah. So that's done and that's what we do, yeah.

And in countries, in some countries that is relatively easy to see. For example, in North America if you would participate in the management meeting with the region north, you would clearly see the ESSROC synergies coming up yeah, because I can see what is the P&L of cement plants of ESSROC and I can see that the overhead cost for example in U.S. in the region north is in the for half year down by $20 million. That's what you see on the P&L and that's what you see that about 65 FTE from the overhead ESSROC they are just gone. You know what I mean.

So that is a relatively easy country. Country like Italy, that's more difficult, because we have the former group, Bergamo headquarter, which is now out. Yeah, and then we have the headquarter organization, blah, blah, blah that is made me - that is more difficult. It's also easy in India, where we have Kilt [ph] or the Bangalore headquarter and where we see really things are clearly improving. So it differs a little bit from country to country.

And just, Mr. Messenger, to give you an idea and the others of the audience, another big cost item at Heidelberg is the personnel cost, yeah. We have in 2016 if you go back in our audited reports we have personnel costs of €3 billion, yeah. If you do nothing, without the management and [indiscernible] team, our personnel costs go up between 3.5% to 4%. Germany may be 1.5%; but India minimum wage 8%; in Indonesia, minimum wage 10%; China, 10% and whatever. And even Egypt, minimum wage up I don't know what, yeah.

So it's about, let's say 3.5%. That is about €100 million more. You know what I mean?

John Messenger

Yeah.

Bernd Scheifele

And my forecast on personnel cost for 2017 is just flat, you know what I mean?

John Messenger

Yeah.

Bernd Scheifele

You know what I mean? So you do not see a cost reduction on €100 million on people costs. But I tell you we keep the personnel costs for one year flat. And that is an saving of €100 million. And these are exactly the body-counts. If you take now this figure again, what we tell you, then you will see that's how the numbers work. You know what I mean? You have to see that, yeah.

And that shows you a little bit where we are on the synergies. So that's very closely watched. We try to do it as transparent as possible. The people are clearly incentivized, and I think you will see the synergies, yeah. And I am very convinced and I think the first half year, already see them very clearly that things are moving in the right direction. And I told you we have given our outline of €500 million.

I told you that we have an upside. If we assume we can sell more in the U.S. And also, if I look to SG&A, our forecast on SG&A is a saving of about €57 million. We discussed it yesterday with the board. With Dr. Fanakner [ph] who runs the project, we think we're going to end up probably with €70 million. So we have still some areas where we are not at the end of the road.

Okay. On the other side, Mr. Messenger, to be fair, yeah, you have to see the currency we don't control, yeah. The ESSROC synergies in €100 million, when we discussed in January were maybe €95, today it's €85. You understand what I mean?

John Messenger

Yes, understood. Yeah.

Bernd Scheifele

That's how things work. And in Egypt, by the way the same, because the Egyptian pound went down, so we have a ForEx impact also on the synergies. On Egypt, you're right, that's not an easy country. And the situation is challenging. What we are doing, we are ruthless restructuring the business. We are cutting down the structure to the minimum needed. We are reducing capital employed like hell, so we're going to dispose anything except our good cement plants, because we have inherited a formally state-owned company, which has all kinds of nonsense we don't need, lots of property which we don't need, lots of activities like a packing plant or whatever we don't need, a paperback plant and whatever.

So we have a major disposal program in Egypt to get the capital employed down, yeah, and to get the plants as efficient as possible. And part of that is the coal project. If you look to the location of our plants, we are very well located. Yes, we are the ones who have the cement plants within the city district of Cairo. We are very well located in Suez city, so the location is good. We are competitive also from the quality of the plants. We just have to get all these other stuff, which is still in these companies.

And we have to just to get it out. And Mr. Magrina, who came in new, who is a very good guy, who comes from Arabian Cement Company, who is the benchmark in the Egyptian cement industry, is just doing this job and he has also a very high personal incentive to get the - to clean up the mess by end of the year. You know what I mean? That's the message.

And then we think we are - on pricing, I'm a little bit more positive, because I had a discussion about Egypt business to Magrina on Friday about two hours. At the moment, we are on pricing around £600 per tonne. We are increasing now every week by £20 per tonne. And in order to come to an acceptable result, we need a price of about £720, £740, and we expect to get to that by September.

And we see that the market is, because we are the market leader in Egypt, the market at the moment seems to follow up. It's very clear in Egypt we have to get the price up, otherwise it's not possible to earn the cost of capital.

John Messenger

Brilliant.

Bernd Scheifele

Very real and we are trying hard to do that. And on the same time we cut costs like hell and social tension in our Egyptian plants are on a high level. We have to just not be overaggressive. It's a tight balance which we run there at the moment.

John Messenger

Thank you very much.

Bernd Scheifele

Okay, that's it. Okay. Thank you very much for your interest. And I wish all of you a nice summer break and hope to see you or hear from you on the later end of August and September. Thanks a lot. Bye, bye.

