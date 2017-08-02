Foundation Medicine's (FMI) CEO Troy Cox on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMI)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

August 1, 2017, 04:30 PM ET

Thank you, Anita. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Foundation Medicine's 2017 second quarter call. Our press release and related financial information are available on our website at foundationmedicine.com.

Before we begin with management's prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that comments made by management in responses to questions on this call will include forward-looking statements and information.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of these factors.

Here this afternoon to discuss results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 are Foundation Medicine's Chief Executive Officer, Troy Cox; Chief Financial Officer, Jason Ryan; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Vincent Miller.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Foundation Medicine's CEO Troy Cox for his opening comments.

Thanks, Kim. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our second quarter call. First, I’ll provide an overview of our quarterly results and progress towards our business objectives. Then Vince will discuss recent advances in precision medicine, including new data that we recently presented at ASCO, and Jason will walk through the details of our financial results.

During the second quarter, Foundation Medicine made great strides towards our achievement of our 2017 business objectives, while continuing our long-term mission of transforming cancer care.

As we approach a milestone with parallel review process, we're operating from a position of strength, leading the industry in ways that ensure patients have the greatest number of options available to them to manage their care.

We are armoring our customers, clinical care teams and community and academic medical centers as well as biopharma partners with validated and meaningful molecular information.

FMI is a trusted partner, giving our customers confidence in making the most informed clinical decision.

Now, turning to our results, Foundation Medicine had a strong second quarter as evidenced by our record revenue and clinical volume. We generated $35 million in revenue. That’s a 26% increase over the second quarter of last year. And we reported nearly 16,000 clinical cases in the second quarter. That’s a 14% increase over Q1 and a 55% increase year-over-year.

These volume gains can be attributed to several factors. First, the overall market for multi-gene testing and comprehensive genomic profiling, or CGP, is growing due in part to continued advances in precision medicine, which Vince will discuss later.

Our single source solution for physicians to obtain a comprehensive view of treatment options, including targeted therapies, immunotherapies and potential clinical trial is fulfilling a critical need in cancer care.

Given the increasing number of biomarkers mapping to on-label therapies in clinical trials, these simplified genomic testing for physicians and make it easy for them to identify potential treatment options.

Now, second, we offer a full suite of validated assays supported by more than 250 peer-reviewed publications, the majority of which demonstrate clinical utility. This enables physicians to select the right assay for the right patient with confidence.

And lastly, we believe our commercial programs aimed at educating community and colleges are gaining real traction. Our year-to-date volume gains were driven by growth in both the community and the academic medical centers, a true signal that we are simplifying the process, from testing to interpretation and to access.

Mainstream use of our CGP approach to evaluate the many clinically-relevant treatment options and trials is incredibly important as we work towards obtaining FDA approval of our pan-cancer universal companion diagnostic FoundationOne CDx.

And these options will only continue to increase as the late stage oncology growth pipeline is robust. We estimate that there are more than 600 unique molecules being investigated in thousands of clinical trials in oncology.

So, we must continue to make genomic testing and interpretation of the results more straightforward for the oncologists and the pathologists. And we believe we are in a unique position to do so with FoundationOne CDx.

I'm pleased to share that, in June, we submitted our final module to the FDA and we expect a decision by the FDA and a draft national coverage determination, or NCD, during the fourth quarter of this year.

We are in active dialogue with CMS to discuss the implementation of the NCD and our current expectation is that the draft NCD will be subject to a 30-day open comment period, followed by an administrative window of 60 days.

If approved, FoundationOne CDx will become the first and only pan-cancer assay for use as a companion diagnostic across a range of solid tumors and that this product will be covered for Medicare beneficiaries nationwide.

We expect that the initial NCD claims could include tumor types for which an FDA-approved companion diagnostic currently exists. These indications include lung, breast, colon, gastric and ovarian cancers as well as melanoma.

The beauty of an FDA-approved CGP assay is that we can expand these claims to include additional indications and FDA approved therapies. In effect, our plan is to keep the universal universal.

In addition to making testing easier for physicians, an FDA approved assay would be a highly differentiated and valuable product for biopharma, representing a streamlined, cost-effective and significantly de-risked regulatory process to companion diagnostic development and approval.

As you would expect, interest in our companion diagnostic platform is on the rise as more biopharma companies are recognizing the unique value of this offering.

Importantly, demand across all of our biopharma solutions remains very strong and this business continues to diversify across partners and products. It is noteworthy that our second quarter biopharma revenue of more than $22 million was generated from a broad mix of partners and molecular information services.

We continue to focus on cultivating untapped opportunities to expand the revenue base with new products, innovative services and creative partnering agreements. This includes having a global view of the market and expanding our offering outside of the US, thus enabling us to expand our value to our biopharma partners and have the ability to support their global clinical trials.

To that end, in partnership with Roche, we've made progress rolling out commercial activities in a number of countries that span parts of Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

Our lab in Penzberg, Germany is expected to become operational before the end of the third quarter and will serve as a regional hub for the expanding footprint of commercial activity across Europe.

Now, Foundation Medicine accomplished a tremendous amount over the first six months of 2017 and we are well-positioned for continued growth, achievement of significant milestones and value creation for our stakeholders.

Central to all of this are the patients we serve. And for this, I'd like to turn the call over to Vince to talk about some of the exciting advances in cancer care. Vince?

Thanks, Troy. Indeed, precision medicine and immunotherapy have made significant advances in just the last few months. We're proud to be a part of this exciting time and help deliver important genomic insights for oncologists, biopharma partners, and most importantly for patients.

In particular, these advances centered around three biomarkers, namely microsatellite instability or MSI, NTRK fusions, and tumor mutational burden or TMB.

As many of you know, the most recent significant advance in cancer care was the first-ever FDA approval of the therapy regardless of the tumor site of origin, representing a major milestone in translating our understanding of cancer biology into actionable treatment.

This approval of pembrolizumab for all MSI-high tumors is transformative in oncology and demonstrates the importance of genomic markers like MSI in stratifying patients for potential benefit from treatment.

MSI-high tumors occur in more than 10% of endometrial cancers and in a similar fraction of small bowel cancers. However, in many other tumor types, the frequency of detecting an MSI-high tumor is far lower.

For example, in non-small cell lung cancer, the frequency is about 0.3%. Or in pancreatic cancer, a disease with extremely limited systemic treatment options and no approved targeted therapeutics heretofore, the frequency is only about 0.2%.

Thus performing a test solely to ascertain MSI status in these situations depletes tissue and leads to unacceptable cost upon the individual patient who may have yet got a dramatic and prolonged benefit from therapy.

However, routine assessment of MSI as part of comprehensive genomic profiling identifies a subset of patients who may experience durable benefit from pembrolizumab whose options otherwise would have been limited to one or two lines of cytotoxic chemotherapy.

In a recent case, similar to many we see at FMI, an 85-year-old patient with metastatic gastroesophageal cancer had his tumor profile with FoundationOne. In a case like this, treatment would otherwise commonly consist of palliative chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy.

However, the results of CGP showed his tumor to be MSI-high. Based on this, he was treated with the checkpoint inhibitor and achieve the complete response with resolution of all cancer symptoms. As the frequency of MSI-high gastroesophageal cancer is only about 1.9%, MSI testing would only rarely be considered in this disease.

Not only is this a remarkable outcome for this patient, who otherwise would've endured cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or been offered hospice care, but this case also provides further support for the use of CGP.

At ASCO this year, Loxo Oncology shared impressive outcome data for its NTRK inhibitor larotrectinib in multiple cancer types. Like identifying the rare patient with an MSI-high tumor, NTRK fusions are detected in many tumor types, but also at low single-digit frequencies. Again, testing of all patients with a single gene assay is impractical and testing in tumor types with somewhat higher frequency of these fusions would deprive many patients of potentially highly effective therapies.

These results show that CGP is not only a viable approach in clinical care, but is becoming truly indispensable to finding all patients who could benefit from improved targeted therapies and promising agents being investigated in clinical trials.

While the success and progress is encouraging, we recognize cancer is certainly complex. MSI is just one chapter in an evolving story of biomarkers and their predictive role in immunotherapy treatment selections for individuals with advanced cancer.

As we and others have published, tumor mutational burden or TMB is emerging another critical chapter in the immuno-oncology story. Previous findings from Foundation Medicine has shown that measuring TMB with FoundationOne can predict responses to FDA-approved anti-Pd1 or anti-Pdo1 across multiple tumor types.

We presented compelling new results at ASCO which further describe distribution of TMB in triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, biliary tract cancers and cancer of unknown primary, pointing to potentially new subsets of patients who may benefit from immunotherapy.

These data are insightful for clinicians as well as for biopharma companies, seeking to more rapidly and rationally advance immunotherapeutic agents in development.

To highlight the growing import of our knowledge base, in specifically TMB and immuno-oncology development for biopharma, we and Flatiron Health presented data at ASCO revealing that TMB-predicted response to the FDA-approved checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, even in Pdo1 negative populations.

These data were derived from the mass clinico-genomic database of more than 2,000 non-small cell lung cancer patients, in which our genomic data was matched with Flatiron's electronic health records through a HIPAA-compliant de-identified process.

The data demonstrated that TMB served as a robust predictor of response to nivolumab compared to Pdo1 testing, using a real world, primarily community-based population.

Indeed, these results were consistent to supplementary data just published in the New England Journal of Medicine in the checkpoint 026 study of nivolumab in non-small cell lung cancer, showing the promise of TMB as a predictive biomarker for checkpoint inhibitor therapy is this setting.

This study might well have had a more favorable outcome had TMB been prospectively incorporated as a predictive biomarker in study design.

In addition, as a direct result of these findings, Foundation Medicine and Flatiron secured three new biopharma partnerships, further demonstrating the value this molecular information knowledge base provides to drive biopharma drug development.

We are excited to share our progress with the oncology community as we continue to elevate Foundation Medicine's role in delivering genomic insights to make precision medicine a reality for as many patients as we possibly can.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Jason.

Thanks, Vince. I’ll cover several topics during my prepared remarks, including second quarter results, the expanded credit facility, our annual guidance and the change in revenue reporting this period and going forward.

Turning first to our Q2 results, total revenue for the second quarter was $35 million compared to $28.2 million recorded in the same period last year. Clinical testing revenue in Q2 was $12.9 million compared to $9.4 million in the same period last year or a 38% increase. This growth was partly driven by reimbursement under the Palmetto LCD for Medicare patient with non-small cell lung cancer, as well as the growth in overall volume.

During the second quarter, we reported 15,924 clinical tests, a 55% increase over the same period last year and a 14% increase from Q1.

The average revenue across each CGP test that was paid in Q2, excluding international volume, was approximately $2,500, down roughly $200 compared to the first quarter.

Importantly, however, this average collection is not reflective of the contracted in-network pricing we've achieved thus far through Palmetto and others.

The Q2 average payment was slightly highly for FoundationOne alone, which generated a gross margin in the range of 65% to 70% on tests that were paid in the quarter.

Our strategy is to put the necessary levers in place to secure additional contracted lives and more paid cases. And the most important of those levers is the national coverage determination.

We remain confident that an NCD, if achieved, together with the pursuit of pathways and guideline inclusion and mounting clinical utility data are all instrumental in accelerating traction with commercial payers.

The overall momentum in precision medicine that Vince reviewed is critical as well, as payers sort out the growing number of biomarkers mapping to FDA-approved therapy, some of which are tumor agnostic, and demand continues to grow from ordering physicians.

Turning now to biopharma, revenue generated from our pharma customers was $22.1 million in Q2 compared to $18.9 million in the same period last year. We increased biopharma revenue across the portfolio of solutions, including the delivery of results for 4,762 tests.

OpEx in the second quarter was $57.7 million, an increase from $55 million in the first quarter. The increase over Q1 was driven by G&A costs, including some non-recurring items.

We ended the second quarter with approximately $70 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

In addition, earlier today, we announced that we expanded our existing credit facility with Roche from $100 million to $200 million. We believe this additional access to capital will advance our leadership position and create meaningful value to shareholders and to patients.

The amended debt facility is a line of credit available through August 2020, which converts to a term loan payable over five years beginning in February 2021. The facility carries a 0.4% commitment fee on the unused portion of the line during the draw period and 6.5% interest rate on the amounts that are borrowed. We've not yet drawn down any portion of the facility.

Turning now to our 2017 full year outlook, we are maintaining our revenue guidance of $135 million to $145 million or a 20% year-over-year increase at the midpoint. This includes clinical revenue growth of 30% to 40% year-on-year and pharma revenue growth of 10% to 15% year-on-year.

We are raising our clinical volume guidance and now expect to report between 61,000 and 64,000 tests during 2017.

And lastly, we expect operating expenses to be in the range of $215 million to $225 million This is about a 5% increase to the midpoint of our previous range and is driven by targeted investments in product development and in launch readiness initiatives for our universal companion diagnostic.

Switching gears to one final, but important note. Beginning with this quarter's 10-Q, which was just filed, and going forward we'll be breaking out total revenue into two components. Molecular information services and pharma R&D services.

Molecular information services will capture revenue from our commercially available platform and services and will include clinical revenue and a portion of pharma revenue such as sample profiling, data access and SmartTrials.

Pharma R&D services will capture funded research and development programs. As our business grows and our revenues continue to diversify, this new disclosure is intended to provide additional information related to the revenue and the cost of revenue specific to the company's commercially available platform and services.

For example, during Q2, molecular information services as reported was $30.3 million, including the $12.9 million in clinical revenue and $17.4 million in pharma revenue. Pharma research and development services in the quarter was $4.7 million, reflective of funded R&D development. Additional details are available in the Form 10-Q.

Altogether, we had a very strong second quarter, highlighted by robust growth in clinical volume, clinical revenue and biopharma revenue, as well as continued progress towards the completion of parallel review in the fourth quarter of this year.

This momentum and competitive differentiation positions us quite well for a strong second half of 2017 and beyond, and importantly, advances our patient-centric mission of transforming cancer care.

Joel Kaufman

Hi, guys. Thanks for the question. It's actually Joel in for Isaac. You can help us just bridge sort of the gross margin expectation for the rest of the year. A sequential increase 2Q to 1Q. How are you guys thinking about the pacing as reimbursement sort of comes online, at least on the Medicare side.

Jason Ryan

Hi, Joel. This is Jason. I'm happy to answer. I think with respect to gross margin, it's important to remember there are two parts to this. The first is what is the gross margin on tests that are paid. And the second is then how many tests are getting paid. And as I mentioned in prepared remarks, our gross margin on a paid FoundationOne case in the second quarter was between 65% and 70%. And that's a number that we focus on internally in terms of cost structure and in terms of payment.

The other question then, of course, is on how many tests we are getting paid. And so, the way I would really break our gross margin is looking at that on tests paid and then really considering how many tests were paid in the period, which we disclosed in the Q. and so, because we have a new revenue breakout with molecular information revenue and the cost of that molecular information revenue, the gross margin calculation would be different. And the way to focus on this really is on paid cases and then, of course, the strategies to get paid on additional cases.

Joel Kaufman

Thanks. Appreciate that. And maybe sticking with the P&L, just on the back of a potential sort of FDA approval in the latter part of this year, understand you're unlikely to give guidance for 2018, but just maybe high-level, how we should be thinking about incremental channel investment on the back of a successful FDA approval.

Jason Ryan

I think it's a great question. One thing I would start by saying is that we are very confident in the channel that we built to date and presence that we have really across the country, and more and more so in the community. And you're seeing that in the volume increases over the past couple of quarters.

Are there channel investments to be made with the introduction of a universal CDx? I would say yes, but I wouldn't think of that as a sea change really from the commercial presence that we have today. Beyond that, I probably wouldn't be able to comment further until we get later into the year or turning into next year.

Joel Kaufman

Great, thanks.

Jason Ryan

Thanks, Joel.

Joel Kaufman

Hey. This is Sara Silverman on for Tim. I had a question on the new segmentation. Just want to get a little more color on the rationale and just some help for modeling purposes. Is the pharma R&D services kind of the lumpier portion of the biopharma business that kind of fluctuates from quarter to quarter?

And then also, will you guys still be providing clinical volume numbers?

Jason Ryan

Yes, Sara. This is Jason. We will be – to answer your second question first. We will be continuing to provide clinical volume and clinical revenue numbers. So, you'll be able to continue building the model that way. We broke out revenue this way just because the business is continuing to evolve and we wanted to provide a clear matching of the cost and revenue around commercially available assays and services.

Both the pharma component of the commercially available assays, such as the pharma profiling each quarter, SmartTrials, as well as the R&D – funded R&D through pharma, both of those will change quarter to quarter. So, I wouldn't look at only the funded R&D as moving up and down quarter-to-quarter. We look at the pharma partners and manage them holistically. And I would look at both of those as really shifting on a quarterly basis.

That said, we're still sticking with our 10% to 15% growth in total pharma customer revenue year-on-year.

Joel Kaufman

Okay, thanks. And just a question on guidance. I know you guys are raising test volume, but not the revenue estimates. Can you talk a little bit about what's driving the volume and why you wouldn't raise revenue prospectively?

Jason Ryan

Sure. On the volume front, we are really pleased with the volume growth and really this physician adoption that we're seeing. In particular, in the community. We see in both in the community and academic center, but, of course, a majority of care is provided in that community setting. And it's this market development that is so key to the future revenue curve as we get additional payer contracts online.

From a revenue standpoint, we haven't adjusted revenue at this point simply given some of the challenges of out-of-network payment where we're not under contract. And as you know, this is not specific only to FMI. This is what is going on in the molecular diagnostic industry.

And so, where, Sara, we're focused really is on increasing the number of covered lives and paid tests and, first and foremost, is this NCD as well as guideline and pathway inclusion in this additional clinical utility that Vince spoke to.

Joel Kaufman

Thanks. Thanks, guys.

Jason Ryan

Sure, thanks.

Aurko Joshi

Hi. It's Aurko on for Amanda. Congratulations on the strong volume quarter. I just had a question on the reimbursed volume, if you could perhaps break out what percentage of that was Medicare lung. That will be helpful. And what percentage of the revenue contribution this quarter was Medicare lung?

Jason Ryan

Sure. Hey, Aurko. This is Jason. We haven't broken out what portion of paid tests were specific to Palmetto or what portion of their clinical revenue was Palmetto. I think I could help at least by saying that the growth in clinical revenue sequentially from Q1 was driven by Palmetto and year-over-year, and that we mainly cleared the backlog, if you will, of the non-small cell lung cancer cases. But what we haven't done is broken out by individual payer type or indication type of volume that was paid.

Aurko Joshi

Got it. And then, I guess, shifting over to the biopharma side, I was wondering if you could provide some examples of the kind of strategies you're using to move away from the cafeteria style biopharma arrangements?

Troy Cox

You broke up there a little bit. Move away from what? Sorry, Aurko, say it again.

Aurko Joshi

Earlier, you had alluded to your strategy in the biopharma segments being more cafeteria style. And I was wondering if you could describe some strategies you're implementing to change-out starting now.

Troy Cox

Sure. I think we are up to 36 or 37 biopharma customers, and a diverse portfolio of services and will biopharma companies. We've made good progress in these discussions. And in terms of – I think you understand the services that we offer, everything from precision enrollment to insights and broader collaborations. So, while we can't speak to any ongoing discussions, we have multiple discussions going on for broader, more comprehensive partnerships where we believe, and these potential partners believe, that will be synergistic and more value for both organizations. So, that continues to be work in progress, but we're optimistic and feel good about that progress and expanding partnerships and realizing the benefits for all those organizations and Foundation Medicine.

Aurko Joshi

Got it. Thank you.

Jason Ryan

Thanks, Aurko.

Troy Cox

Thanks, operator. We appreciate the support of our employees, customers and shareholders and we remain extremely excited about the direction of Foundation Medicine.

So, to date, we've made tremendous progress and believe we're well-positioned for continued growth and value creation. And we thank you all for joining today's call. Thank you very much.

