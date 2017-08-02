The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 01, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay. Thank you, James, and good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for your interest in Ultimate Software.

Before we begin, please be aware that we will be discussing our business outlook, and we'll be making other forward-looking statements regarding our current expectations of future events and the future financial performance of the company. These forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please review our filings with the SEC for additional information on risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We assume no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Unless otherwise noted, our discussion will be on a non-GAAP basis for all costs, gross margins, operating and net income, as well as EPS. The primary differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information are non-cash, stock-based compensation, and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. Please refer to the reconciliation of our financial information on a GAAP basis to that on a non-GAAP basis included in the press release, which is published on our website.

I'm going to begin by reviewing our Q2 financial results, but then I'll turn to the updated guidance for the rest of the year, including third quarter.

For this quarter, recurring revenues grew 23.1% to $195.1 million. The recurring revenue gross margin rate was 74.6%. Revenue retention from our cloud customers remained at approximately 96%, services revenues were $29.5 million, and the gross margin rate was breakeven. Total revenues grew 20.5% to $224.7 million and the gross margin rate was 64.7%.

Our operating expenses were $98.3 million for the quarter, operating income was $47 million and the operating margin was 20.9%. Our operating margin computed on the basis of expensing the capitalized R&D cost and adding back the related product amortization was 15.7%. Our non-GAAP income tax rate for the quarter was 39%, net income was $28.6 million, and the related diluted net earnings per share were $0.93.

Turning to the balance sheet. Our cash and marketable securities balance was $111 million and it reflects a total of $34.7 million used for shares acquired to settle employee tax withholding liabilities associated with the restricted stock divested for the year-to-date period.

Operating cash flows for the six month period grow to $89.5 million compared to $65.6 million for the same period in 2016. The average daily float balance for our payment services business was approximately $1.1 billion for the year-to-date period. Our capital expenditures for the year-to-date period were $43.5 million and they included capitalized R&D costs of approximately $24.2 million. On a comparative basis to the same quarter of last year, CapEx was $33.6 million, and it included $15.1 million of capitalized R&D cost.

I want to now cover our revised guidance for 2017. As a result of our strong Enterprise sales going up market, in 2016 and 2017, the Time to Live periods in the backlog have expanded by two to three months. We also experienced the same business effect with our Mid-Market sales, for which the related backlog expanded by about one to two months. This extension of the Time to Live periods caused the revision to our financial guidance for the second half of 2017, and obviously impacted our full-year guidance for the year.

It's important to note that the extension of the Time to Live periods do not change the overall value of recurring revenues from these customers, and it is essentially a timing issue. As a result, we're revising our 2017 recurring revenue growth rate to approximately 22%. We're revising our total revenue growth rate to approximately 20%, and we expect our operating margin to be approximately 19%, as reported.

As we usually do, we will provide our 2018 guidance on our next call. For Q3 of 2017, we expect recurring revenues to be in the range of $201 million to $203 million. We expect total revenues to be in the range of $231 million to $235 million. And we expect the operating margin to be approximately 19%.

Turning to my upcoming conference schedule. During the next quarter, I'll be in Vail, Colorado on August 7 for the Pac Crest Conference; in Dana Point on September 5 for the Piper Conference; and in Las Vegas on September 12 for the Deutsche Bank Conference. If you're available at any of those conferences to meet, please let me know.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thank you, Mitch, and thank you everyone for participating in our call this evening. As Mitch stated, recurring revenues were up by 23% to $195 million and total revenues were up by 20% to $225 million, both compared with Q2 2016. Our non-GAAP operating margin was 21% and our year-over-year customer retention rate was 96%.

Last week, I attended our mid-year sales meetings and there was plenty to celebrate in all divisions, both our Enterprise and Mid-Market and Strategic teams achieved their goals in Q2 and the first half of this year. Attach rates were high and our new products have entered the market with great momentum.

Our Enterprise team continued their up-market focus in Q2 2017 and they are responsible for new client additions this year that include some of the world's leading companies. Our average employee size grew by more than 50% in the first half this year compared with last, continuing our teams' success in focusing up-market.

Enterprise attach rates for new customers in the second quarter were; time management, 77%; onboarding, 69%; recruiting, 65%; and performance management, 62%. Also, our Enterprise teams attach rate for UltiPro Perception was 23% and for UltiPro Learning was 19% for the second quarter. Both numbers coming one quarter after rolling those products out.

Some of our new Enterprise customers in the quarter were: an expanding retailer with 50,000 employees that added recruiting, onboarding and performance management; an international electronics company with 16,000 employees that selected payroll-only; a not-for-profit with 15,000 employees that added all of our optional solutions; and a commercial and consumer services company on the New York Stock Exchange with 13,000 employees that also bought all of our optional solutions.

Our Mid-Market, Strategic teams, once again, posted the biggest quarter in their history. Their attach rates for the quarter were: onboarding, 93%; time management, 84%; performance management, 75%; and recruiting, 67%. Their attach rate for Perception was 22% and for Learning it was 26%, both exciting numbers for just one quarter after our initial rollout. Some new Mid-Market customers in the quarter were: a manufacturer of consumer products with more than 2,000 employees that added all of our optional solutions; a financial services firm with 2,000 employees that added time management, performance management, comp management, and succession management; and an online and mobile services company with 1,800 employees that added time management, performance and comp management.

A couple of our new Strategic customers in the 500 and under space were: a federal credit union with 500 employees that added recruiting, onboarding, time management, performance management, compensation management; and a cyber risk management firm with 500 employees that added onboarding, time management, performance management, comp management, and succession management.

Our marketing metrics for Q2 2017 confirm the growing demand for our UltiPro solutions that our salespeople are seeing. Responders to our marketing campaigns who indicated they are looking to buy in 12 months or less increased by 42% for Q2 2017 versus Q2 2016. This was our best second quarter to-date for looking to buy leads and it was also the best single quarter in our history for these near-term potential buyers.

In direct marketing, these looking-to-buy responders increased by 75% over Q2 2016 and our social media channels looking-to-buy leads increase to 119% over Q2 2016. At the same time, we have been seeing our brand awareness growth exponentially due in part to our investment in television ads. One indicator of ROI in this area is the numbers of individuals proactively searching for information about Ultimate Online. In Q2 2017, our organic search traffic was up 112% compared with Q2 2016 that was our second-best quarter ever.

Another indicator of the boost we're getting in brand awareness from our ad spend is increasingly large numbers of unique visitors to our website. Historically, our web traffic has increased 15% to 25% year-over-year. Since we initiated our TV, radio ad spend, we've had a 30% to 45% year-over-year increase on average. For Q2 2017, our increase was 43%.

Ultimate won 17 awards in the second quarter. Some of the notable ones were Fortune Magazine recognizing Ultimate as the number one Best Workplace for Millennials in the United States, and Forbes ranking Ultimate number seven on its 2017 list of 100 Most Innovative Growth Companies.

On the product side, an Ultimate customer was named a 2017 ROI Technology Award winner by Nucleus Research for achieving ROI of more than 10 times the original investment with its deployment of UltiPro. At the same time, Enterprise product users rated Ultimate number one in satisfaction in G2 Crowd Summer 2017 Payroll Grid.

Also on G2 Crowd, product users gave Ultimate the highest satisfaction rating for HR management suites at the end of Q2 2017. G2 Crowd is the world's leading business software review platform and scores are determined by more than 170,000 independent and authenticated user reviews.

We ended the quarter 3,947 strong. Our product keeps getting better as evidenced by our high attach rates, successful new product rollouts, and 96% retention of our business. Our services are also stronger than ever as evidenced by our 95% referenceable client base, our 96% client retention, and by our recognition as the top Service Organization of the Year in the Large Business category by the National Customer Service Association.

Our culture remains our number one strength. It allows us to attract the best of the best, and retain them at an industry-leading rate of 96%. They create and deliver the products and services that lead the HCM industry. We recognize and understand that there will be a focus on our guidance revision that Mitch discussed and yet we see it as a positive for our future. We will achieve our goal of becoming a $1 billion company in 2018 as planned and we are more confident than ever in our long-term goal of achieving $2 billion in revenues in 2022.

This is Mitch's and my 78th conference call together. We want to thank you for your continuing support. James, let's go to the Q&A.

Thank you, Mr. Scherr. And we'll take our first question today from Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse.

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Scott, do you feel like you have the proper controls in place to grow to a $2 billion that you just talked about? And then, also if you could maybe touch on the demand environment has that changed at all or is there any change in the competitive landscape? And also, if you're going pull out the ARR growth for the quarter, I think that would be a great time if it was a good one?

And then, I have a follow-up for Mitch. Mitch, I noted that the retention picked up just a little bit. So if this was just about timing, which it sounds like you guys think it was, can you give us maybe a sneak peek into the 2018 recurring revenue growth? It should be up over the normal 24% to 25% levels. Is that the way we should be thinking about it? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, I'll start by – yeah, we've been – we've run Ultimate as – everything we do is about becoming a $2 billion company. Years ago, we started to run it like we needed to be a $1 billion company, which our run rate is over $1 billion now. So yeah, hugely confident that in all – especially development and services and the sales organization, we're set and we're upping our game on the marketing side. So yeah, I feel really comfortable that we have the controls and, more importantly, the people in place to get us there, and beyond there.

On the demand, I think it's – all I hear is – I gave you the marketing responses. So it certainly seems like demand is going up at the sales meeting that we're – everyone was very positive about what's out there. So there's no one coming to me and telling me that I don't believe they can do their job, and the sales which they did the first half of the year do their job, everything works. Last, it is a 100%. This was eerily (17:43) familiar with July of 2008 when we went up-market and we started the mid – it was called workplace at the time when we went underneath the Enterprise team and they went up and our Time to Live, we found out then doing exactly what happened over the last few weeks that it went from six months to eight months.

In Enterprise, we rejigged our model, we went to an eight month live on Enterprise and that model held through for nine years, much as I hate that it actually happened that I do see it as we're selling larger deals, it went up from 8 to 10 months and it created this event that Mitch and I are sick about, but that's the business, the business is good.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. Mike, as far as your comment about 2018, I think we feel more comfortable doing when we normally do which will be after October, because we will have a better sense of the backlog, we'll be able to confirm, understand these trends and the thing that while, what you say would makes sense, it could be faster if the trends change and go back. But if the trends were to hold, I think it's a thing that it could just end up rolling. So it becomes a question of the long-term value of the customer versus the specific revenue that might hit in a particular period.

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

So just to clarify on the trends. Is this an issue with your implementation teams or is this on the customer side where these Time to Live delays are occurring?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

100% on the customer side.

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Okay.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

100%.

Michael Nemeroff - Credit Suisse

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Sure.

Next we hear from Justin Furby with William Blair & Company.

Justin A. Furby - William Blair & Co. LLC

Thanks, guys. Mitch, I guess, it'd be helpful if you could help us understand when you started noticing this trend and, I guess, maybe can you help us understand why services revenue growth would be weaker in the first half of the year, just given elongated deployment cycles. I would think that shouldn't necessarily impact services revenue growth, but maybe I'm missing something?

And then, Scott, is there any – do you have any view of changing the way – I mean, a lot of companies – you guys are somewhat unique in that you don't invoice your software until they go live. So you wouldn't necessarily be different, if you went and started invoicing upfront. Would you ever consider that, particularly as you go more up-market, I think more Enterprise buyers are more accustomed to that? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, I'll start first because it's easy. We are considering that, Justin.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Take the easy one again. Okay. So, Justin. So I – look, we were – I was surprised by what happened and I think the first indication to me was, as we did close out June and saw the services falling short of what we thought. So, then it became clear, as we started going through each of the deals what had happened to the expected Time to Live and the feedback from our activation teams is working with the customers and has gotten deeper and deeper into that scope and analysis phase. So, that's what kind of drove the changes. But to your point about how could this impact service revenues so soon, I'd ask everybody to remember, we charge our customers services on a fixed fee basis, it's not time and materials. So if a time from contract to going live were to extend, it means we're taking that fixed services revenue and spreading it over a longer period than we expected. And the consultant is still working with that customer and doing everything that we promise to do to get them successfully live and you don't make them a customer forever.

Justin A. Furby - William Blair & Co. LLC

Got it. And then just quickly, is there any idea – thought of going more to partners in the second half or over time to try to help with this process or know (22:17) you still want to own whatever, 85%, 90% of these implementations yourself? Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yes. Justin, we've been going to partners. And I actually got that number because I thought the question would come up. But in 2015, 6% of our – the accounts had partners working on them, in 2016, it went to 15%, and 2017 today, that's 21%. But that's been part of our strategy to build our partner network, as we grow. So the partners are baked into our system.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Justin, I probably just reemphasize. We don't think it's a function of capacity, it's a function of – because of things in that deal with this particular client that just take longer to go from the beginning to the end.

Justin A. Furby - William Blair & Co. LLC

All right, got it. Thanks very much for the color. I appreciate it.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thank you, Jeff.

We'll move on to Scott Berg with Needham.

Scott Berg - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi, Scott and Mitch. Thanks for taking my questions. A couple, I guess the first question is on the guidance. Understand the dynamics that what's going on with the implementations, but the guidance imply that half of this reduction is coming in the fourth quarter. I guess what's kind of special or unique about the impact being more in the fourth quarter than may, say, more linear through Q3 and Q4?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I don't have that right in front of me, Scott. But I would believe it's because in our original expectation we had a fairly high ramp-up in terms of what we thought was going to go live in January and, therefore, the consultants, the ones that we hired last year will be more seasoned as well as the use of the third-party partners would be at their peak in the fourth quarter.

So, I would imagine that's the change. Again for what we do in the granular level, we understand it's hard for you to do it is. We do look at a vast majority of the deals on an individual basis we obtain from the activation team. When they think they're going to go through, we call it gates, but translate that into percentage of completion and that's how we would estimate the service revenue recognition. So, again, the process is to some extent the same as it was at the beginning of the year, it's just the information has indicated that the time period over which it will be recognized is different.

Scott Berg - Needham & Co. LLC

Very helpful. And then from a follow-up perspective, Scott, you talked about your average size, employee size of your Enterprise deals is up 50% year-over-year, that's a pretty drastic increase in a single year's timeframe. Can you help us maybe quantify, I guess why such a big increase, obviously great for you guys, but I'm just trying to understand that dynamic a little bit maybe?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, it's 50% of – the employee size of the deals were up 50% the first half of this year versus 2016. And I think we started – last year we took 1,520 (sic) [1,500] (25:50) to 2,500 and we put special teams selling that and then we took the Enterprise market as we know and they focused on companies over 2,500, so it's been, I guess, over a year there and because they've been obviously successful in growing our market with that, but I think it was our first taking 1,500 to 2,500 away from them and then having them focus on 2,500 and above, so that'll be that.

Scott Berg - Needham & Co. LLC

Well, thanks for taking my questions.

Mark Murphy with JPMorgan has our next question.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yes. Thank you very much. I wanted to ask you, to the extent of the gating factor, I think you said is 100% on the customer side. What elements of that was not anticipatable just given, I think you saw the Enterprise bookings growing and trending up-market back in 2016, so just what is it that is taking the customers longer than you would have originally anticipated? And I want to make sure it's not a reflection of sort of getting into uncharted waters in terms of the size of the customers or the complexity of the systems or the number of integration points, is it more around the organizational limitations of kind of coordinating teams on the part of the customers?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, Mark, it's Mitch. One is, we have sold larger deals in the past, so it's not that it's something new, but from talking to our activation team specifically about this, what they are telling us is larger customers are requiring more extensive integrations with their own internal systems, but also with external technology. They are also expecting to do more complex testing requirements. I think I generally say, they tend to be more risk adverse, so they're doing more and more testing to be sure and those seem to be some of the central issues around what – they're ready when they go. And from our perspective of when we know what those things are going to be. What we're finding is, they need – our activation team needs to be deeper into the scope and analysis phase, which can take 12 months to organize all of this and understand, again, what the capabilities are on the customer side and what they're trying to do. I think it's a combination of those items that ended up with this change, but it's not about something new for us.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And as well – I have a follow-up for Scott, I was wondering if you could just clarify did the sales teams exceed plan, which I think was the comment?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yes. They did.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. So ordinarily, I think Q2 and Q4 are your stronger bookings period, so just, could you just clarify, was that the – did you see that normal pattern of strength in terms of the sequential bookings growth in the quarter?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. We did. I mean, normally Q1 is our weakest quarter than Q2, Q3 and Q4, typically. Any one of them could be the best, but we had a very strong Q2.

Mark R. Murphy - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you very much.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

In both Enterprise and the Mid-Market and Strategic.

We'll now hear from Brad Reback with Stifel.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks very much. Scott, if I remember back to 2008, one of the issues I think you had is you went up-market is that you were doing too much customization for customers and you were able to pull back on that effectively and get things back on track pretty quickly, from Mitch's comments it would appear that maybe that's a little bit of creeping back in here or is that not the case?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Hey, Brad, it's not – I ask the same question internally, it's not the customs, it's integration. So customs were volunteering – well, not volunteering, getting paid $150 an hour to do a lot of other stuff that wasn't essential. Now, the difference is the customers are looking to automate as much as they can across multiple systems both UltiPro and their other systems and that's what they're demanding. So it's a matter of integrations that have picked up.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

It's also, Brad, at that time our PEPM might have been $20, now the attach rates are so much higher, it's worth $40 and people are buying more products, attaching more products and especially the larger ones seem that – well, obviously, it's happening that instead of eight months that we've, like I said, been on this rate for nine consecutive years, all of a sudden it went to what we believe now is 10 months. We just have to make sure that that's the real thing now going forward is the 10 months.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

And, Scott, you sort of alluded to what was going to be – one of my next questions, was around the attach rate and how much of an impact that's having on this elongation. Do you think that's a big chunk of it?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I don't know. We met all – we came all with development, with services, with implementation and I'm – we're – our technology is getting faster and faster. We're doing a lot of things to make everything faster and faster. I believe we could put a fence around this, and at some point even maybe go the other way. But the fact is that, at this moment in time, that's what it came to and I attributed 100 percentage of selling larger deals that got into our backlog and that when push came to shove and we thought they were going to go live in this Q3 and Q4, they weren't. And they pushed by a couple or three months and that caused this much like it did in 2008.

Brad Reback - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Makes a lot of sense. Thanks, guys.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thank you, Brad.

Siti Panigrahi with Wells Fargo has our next question.

Siti Panigrahi - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just wanted to understand the impact of this elongation – go live elongation on next year. So, when you say that on most of this large customer that's extending, first of all, is this something that fixable (32:53), is there anything that you can do on the technology side to make it work on the product complexity side?

And second thing on the Mid-Market, you said it's also extended, what – in the Mid-Market, what's driving that elongation? I understand the large customer a more complexity there in integration, what's happening on the Mid-Market side and I have a follow-up?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. Well, first, I'll go backward. So, the Mid-Market was between a month and two months, but it was a larger because, again I think that has something to do with – we took 1,500 to 2,500 and we put it as part of the Mid-Market, so there were larger deals there as well, their attach rates have always been high. So I think there we saw like a month to two.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, and I think, Siti, on the elongation, I know you've phrased it as, is there something to fix, but if in fact it's the customers or readiness for their demand for integrations, at least on the large size, I don't think it's something to fix, I think it just might become the new normal. But obviously, our activation team is incented, their bonus based upon taking clients live sooner, so I think we have the incentives in place for them to do what they can, but they're also incentive on customer quality. So you're not going to force somebody to do something unnatural.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Also, you could like – as Justin Furby mentioned earlier, there is ways contractually to help this and there is also ways which we've talked about through technology and other things taking over more responsibility of some of the implementation functions on our side that could make it. So we're just not accepting that this is the new normal. We're going to do things, over time, hopefully that'll make it quicker.

Siti Panigrahi - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. As a follow-up, like you talked about expanding your sales rep next year, 15% to 20% kind of growth, is that still on the plan? And then also you said like, I think the majority or a big chunk of it is going to go to Strategic team. So what percentage of that you're planning to expand more into Strategic team?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, the Mid-Market and the Strategic team?

Siti Panigrahi - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Yes.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Most of it is there with a few going into Enterprise. Few more heads in Enterprise, all the rest in Mid-Market and Strategic.

Siti Panigrahi - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

But the planned 15% to 20% sales growth for next year, that's still -

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

That's still, yes. Yes.

Siti Panigrahi - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

You're welcome.

We'll now hear from Brian Peterson with Raymond James.

Brian Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question. So I just want to understand, if we think about the integrations that these larger customers are asking for, is there any way to standardize around that and if you work with some third-parties, is it possible that this dynamic changes back so the implementation times of the go-live can go back to historical averages?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

The simple answer – well, simple answer is yes. There are ways to work on it to standardize. And two, could they go back? We hope so. That will be what we're driving for. But again, to the extent, this is customer driven, you may not be able to justify too much. Obviously, Scott and I have said slightly different things on that topic. But everybody knows – everybody understands the business case is. The sooner we get a customer live, the better it is all around and that's everything we'll be doing internally and trying to work with the customer.

Brian Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Got it. And just to be clear on what's going on with the Mid-Market and Strategic, are you seeing this dynamic in the Strategic accounts at all or is this specifically related to Mid-Market and Enterprise? Thanks, guys.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Not Strategic. Mid-Market, same thing, the higher end. Their average employee size has gone up significantly as well in the Mid-Market, so yes. Did I answer it?

(37:43) does that answer your question? We'll move on to Abhey Lamba with Mizuho Securities.

Abhey Rattan Lamba - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Yeah, thank you. Scott or Mitch, this elongation of Time to Live based on integration, does that change your TCO equation versus competitors, I mean does it make it more expensive to implement Ultimate versus some of the suite providers as a result? And if you can talk about the competitive environment in different parts of your market that would be helpful as well.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

On the TCO part, no, in short is – if anything is minimal, you have the consultants spending a little bit more time doing the activation. The rates are strong. It's just the timing of the revenue recognition. And as I think you know we've run 20% cost of revenue on sales and marketing, which is low. So, if you take this incremental cost to the cost to services, even then it's – we're still – I think extremely efficient in our cost of acquisition.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

And on a competitive side, it's really wasn't any changes from the first quarter of last year, but 65% of the time we're competing against service bureaus and about 35% of the time we're competing against ERPs and in-house.

Abhey Rattan Lamba - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Got it. Mitch, my question was more towards customers – amount of money they have to spend to implement Ultimate solution versus a competitive solution versus your – I wasn't asking the customer acquisition, but thank you?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. Just – it doesn't cost anymore because we're fixed fee pricing on implementation.

Abhey Rattan Lamba - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay.

Next we'll hear from Nandan Amladi with Deutsche Bank.

Nandan G. Amladi - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. So question on renewal rates. I think it was the third quarter or fourth quarter in 2015 where you went from 96% to 97% and today I think it was the first time you said 96% again. Has anything changed here or does the delayed go-live somehow factor into that calculation?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

We went to 96% a quarter ago. Last quarter, we said it was a little over 96%. So, now I think – well, obviously, if the revenue is higher, it factors in, but there really hasn't been any change from the referenceability of our client base, from our surveys. I think we are fortunate to get to 97%, certainly we'd like to be there again, but it just dropped to a little over 96%.

Nandan G. Amladi - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay. And then for the follow-up just on your marketing approach, you mentioned how your web traffic and leads and TV campaigns and so on, have produced good results. Does that – should that give us a sense that maybe next year your budget mix will change a little bit, is there potential to get some more leverage in the model from sales and marketing spend?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I think we've run forever a model where we look at all sales and marketing about 20%, we look at our heads and anything excess we give to marketing. So the marketing spend will go up, we'll do more of what we're doing and more with what we're successful with, but always had a lot of confidence in our marketing team and what they've been doing, they've never let us down when we find something that works, we go harder at it.

Nandan G. Amladi - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thank you.

We'll now hear from Jesse Hulsing with Goldman Sachs.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Yeah. Thank you. First, Mitch, I think Michael asked about this, but could you disclose backlog growth or ARR growth or some other metric that gives us visibility into what underlying bookings look like?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Now, we stopped doing that a long time ago, just don't want to get into those traps again. We're doing that – I mean, we gave guidance for next quarter, we're obviously, hugely confident on that. And then because we're on that new model, we look at every single deal that's going live, sales was up and the backlog is larger than it was a year ago. But I'm not getting into that trap, just too much.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Jesse, maybe a way to look at it is, we had a sales plan for bookings for the current year that would have driven the original guidance, but more of the change in Time to Live. We exceeded that sales plan through the first half of the year. So the primary reason for the change in the guidance is just the Time to Live.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got you.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

(42:54). Yeah.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

And then, Mitch, if implementation times are lengthening, it sounds like you plan to not increase your fixed price bids for implementing UltiPro. So what is that do to your gross margins I guess, on the services side, should we expect those to come down over the next few quarters, how are you thinking about that?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I would think that's a logical conclusion for right now. So I would say, we're – in the past, I would have thought by the time we finish the year, we'd be around 5%, it's possible we can end up at 0%.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got you. And last one, quickly on stock-based comp, it ticked up again quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, how do you expect that to trend over the next couple of quarters?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Actually, the only thing I would point you to is make sure you pull out the portion attributable to the change in control agreement. I know we put that in the press release and – let me if I have an answer to your question. I may have to follow-up with you on that as far as what it's going to look like in (44:23) the next two quarters.

Yes, I may have to follow-up with that. In general – let's just use rough numbers, stock-based comp for the year is probably $145 million to $150 million, of that, the change in control for the full year is $64 million and therefore, the regular is obviously, the difference $80 million-something and that would run about 9% of revenues off the regular and looking forward into future years, again a little bit premature, but I would think that regular will drop into the, let's call it, the 7% or 6% range. If you want to go over more specifics, so let's do that on a follow-up call, and obviously, anybody else listening if you're interested, just call.

Jesse Hulsing - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thanks, Mitch. Appreciate it.

Pat Walravens with JMP Securities has our next question.

Mathew Spencer - JMP Securities LLC

Hi, this is Matt Spencer on for Pat. Thank you for taking my question. As it relates to the customers taking a little bit longer to go live, what key points would you make in terms of how is the situation different from what happened in 2008? And then my second question is, how would you characterize the pipeline for both your Enterprise teams and your Mid-Market and Strategic sales teams? Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I think the pipelines are excellent for both. On the other, I'd say that there are more – the average employee size of the deals that added a couple of months is much higher than it was in 2008 and the number of products that the clients chose is much higher than 2008. In 2008, we didn't have a lot of the products. So, I'd say, employee size much higher today and number of products that they bought from us much higher today.

Mathew Spencer - JMP Securities LLC

Thank you very much.

Kirk Materne with Evercore ISI has our next question.

Kirk Materne - Evercore Group LLC

Thanks very much. Mitch and Scott, I know you guys mentioned that most of this push-out has been on the customer side, but you all did make some comments about things, I guess, in hindsight perhaps you could have done with the activation teams that perhaps address this earlier or things you could do downstream to help us smooth out this process, especially as you guys have larger and larger customers. Have you given any thought in terms of whether or not that requires more spending or investment on your part in terms of smoothing the implementation process and perhaps that's a better discussion for next year, Mitch. But, just kind of curious, if you think, there's any need for incremental investment, when you've gone back and sort of review this now?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. I didn't – well, I don't remember saying that on the implementation side. I think I said that, when we look at everything, we think with technology, if we could do more things with technology that some of the things that the customer now is responsible for, we might be able to takeover. We don't see it as causing extra head count or extra cost on our side because, hopefully, we're making everything quicker based on the technology. So, we've been working – we're always working on that. But over the weekend, we got a lot of confidence from development and services that they thought that they could make some good inroads at the second half of next year with that. So, that's what it was. I don't...

Kirk Materne - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. So, if I comment – I'm sorry. I was just going to say – just to comment – as (48:17) you guys have the technology in-house, you'd want to bring it out to the customers?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Right. We're developing more technology so that we could takeover certain task that the customer has now and feel comfortable with our ability to do it right. That's normally (48:37) a customer-driven function.

Kirk Materne - Evercore Group LLC

Okay. That's helpful. And then just as you guys look downstream, you've mentioned – I think you talked earlier about just sort of adding to sales quota. Is that going to be sort of straighted (48:54), I guess, across all three segments in terms of Enterprise, Mid-Market, Strategic, it might be again a better question for next quarter. But, I was just kind of curious, if there's any part of the market that you guys are going to want to really focus on from a new Enterprise head count perspective or sales perspective, sorry?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I think almost across the board. We feel good in all heavy (49:19) markets. I think that's just the numbers in Strategic and the Mid-Market, we have bigger numbers and we'll add bigger numbers there than we will in Enterprise. And the average annual productivity, we'll expect, as we always do, that the average annual productivity for every salesperson here will go up and we'll be able to stay on the track that we're on to reach our goal of becoming a $2 billion-plus company by 2022.

Kirk Materne - Evercore Group LLC

Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Sure.

Our next question comes from Steve Koenig with Wedbush Securities.

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Mitch, for background, can you remind us, so given that I think most everyone else – most of the other guys recognized revenue ratably, they start doing that when the development instance or a zone is provisioned, but you guys wait until it goes live, it certainly seems more conservative. Is that driven by your invoicing or is that rev rec driven by something else? And kind of related to that – you alluded the potential to change your invoicing, could that help, how would that change things, and how does 606 affect all of this?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, I can tell you that from the – the provisioning, since we came from the human capital management space and 65% of our competition is service bureaus, I think who they are, that we thought it was an advantage for us to kind of like run the same way and start the revenue on live. Now, as we've gotten bigger and bigger and the footprint of our products get bigger and bigger, I think there is an opportunity to do something where we are putting some backstop, so when we provisioned, because we provisioned early just like everyone else does. So we've been looking at that as well.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

And, Steve, just to add two points. One, invoicing does not change revenue recognition for Ultimate nor it should change revenue recognition for any company that we're aware of. As far as 606 goes, we do, at this point, from the analysis we've done, we do not expect any changes to our revenue recognition as a result of adopting 606 in January.

Steve R. Koenig - Wedbush Securities, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Thanks, Scott and Mitch. I'll leave it there.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thanks.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thank you.

Next we hear from Samad Samana with Stephens, Inc.

Samad Samana - Stephens, Inc.

Hi, there. Good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions. So, Mitch and Scott, I think what I'm having trouble with today is reconciling that the company back when they provided guidance for 2017 said that you had 97% visibility into 25%-plus recurring revenue growth. And then at the end of last quarter when you reported, I think you went to approximately 25% and now we're looking at 22%. Maybe just help us understand what happened to that 97% and how much beta is in guidance going forward? I guess should we still have that same level of confidence, the 97% or maybe just walk us through the steps of what broke down in the forecast that you had from that 97% to where we are today?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Okay. It's a fair question. When we talk about the visibility, and we said this before, but obviously I understand with hindsight why maybe it wasn't heard this way, 97% visibility assumed no new sales. So, when we sold nothing else from that point forward but it didn't contemplate changes to Time to Live, because, obviously, we wouldn't know if they're going to change. If we knew they were going to change, we would have factored them into our plan. So we didn't know, and so therefore, this became a surprise.

In terms of going forward, I would say we've done an awful lot of work based on what we learned during the few weeks. So, our confidence confident level for the balance of 2017 is very high. When we talk about guidance for 2018 on the next call, we expect to apply the assumptions, the new things that we've done to do the analysis and I'll try to give you additional color on where the risks are and the opportunities. It's not just downside, it's upside too, but I will try to add that as opposed to just quoting a specific percentage.

Samad Samana - Stephens, Inc.

That's helpful. And then, maybe with the – on the margin structure side, maybe can you just help us understand how we should think about what expenses are going to ramp going-forward, given the change for the year, maybe if you could help us more accurately forecast even our OpEx side of the model just where your heads are at? And then one last follow-up after that.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Well, the costing, to some extent, doesn't change as much from what we had talked about with you and everybody else about labor. Labor was going to come on in the back half of the year, be lower than it was the year before. It would create some natural operating leverage. Certainly, what we found is the timing of hiring has an impact on that cost, but again, we're going to keep looking for the best people to fill the jobs that are needed. This is a timing issue. This is not a business issue, so you wouldn't do anything unnatural as a result.

The obvious thing would be commission expense, which is tied to the recognition of the revenues. Since that's going down, that commission expense will go down. And candidly, we're all committed to trying to keep the operating margin as high as we can. It's something Scott and I have told all of you and all our investors all the time. So I think everybody is conscious of what they are spending, whether it's on travel or meetings and stuff like that, so I feel that we'll end up with some help, as we go forward.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Do you have another question?

We have a question from Ross MacMillan with Royal Bank of Canada.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Oh, yes. Thank you. I had two questions. First, just on the production and recurring revenue in the back half. Mitch, how widespread or Scott, how widespread is this issue on elongation of implementations and is it a small number of these Enterprise and upper Mid-Market accounts, or is it a broader impact, I'm struggling a little bit with understanding the kind of breadth or not that this might be?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. No, Ross, obviously you don't have the detail, I do. So I completely appreciate your question. I would tell you that it – most of the impact is in the Enterprise market and most of the impact within the Enterprise market is concentrated. And those concentrated into the larger deals when obviously you do the math, on the PEPM as well as the activation rate, they become more meaningful.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, I actually have two more. Just to be clear on one thing. So, as these implementations elongate, you're maintaining your fixed price original bid. There's no renegotiation of that contract, right?

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Not if we're doing the same work that had been promised. Everyone brought this up, but it may not be as obvious because we don't begin the billing process till somebody goes live. We don't have the hammer to force somebody to go live sooner. So, you get into that conversation with the customer and it's always been our way to, if you will, do the right thing, so it's a dicey situation.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, I just wanted one clarification for Scott on sales hiring this year. I think this was the year where you didn't plan to do much sales hiring and this was really about realizing more productivity out of the existing sales force. Has there been any change to that assumption?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

No, none. Our plan has been to hire between 15% and 20% at the beginning of 2018 and we're on that track.

Ross MacMillan - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thank you.

We'll now hear from Terry Tillman with SunTrust.

Terry Tillman - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Hey guys. My phone is going to die. But first, Scott, I love the TV advertising on tenants (59:17), and I expect to see some on the U.S., hope (59:20) it's coming up, may be we're getting into marketing around that. But the first question is just as you're having more success up-market, have you seen any change though, it sounds like lead activity is strong, but what about the actual sales cycles? Are they still about the same length on Enterprise? And then secondly, with Learning and Perception, seeing a strong uptick early on in attach rate, did you do anything different and how you introduce those? Thank you.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

No, nothing different. I mean both were rolled out at this January sales meeting, so that was – I think they're just two really good products and our development team and our services team did a good job of rolling it out to our sales organization. What was the other question again?

Terry Tillman - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

It was just about sales cycles, the actual length of sales cycles in the Enterprise side of your business. As you have more success with bigger enterprises, has anything changed in terms of – I'm not asking about leads or sales pipeline, but the actual time to close, has anything changed there?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah, I mean I think, obviously the larger the deal, the longer the sales cycle is. So I think that's just been the normal course of business. And as Enterprise gets higher and higher, it takes longer to close but I think we're doing it for while now. So the pipeline is there to keep us, again, get what we need. It keeps rolling, but obviously the larger an account is, the longer the cycle is.

Terry Tillman - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Thanks.

Next we have Mark Marcon with R.W. Baird.

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. With regards to just Perception and Learning, could you characterize how fast that ramp has been relative to intro (61:12), relative to other modules that you've added in the past? And what sort of client usage are you seeing? And then, I'll come back to the regular question.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

I think it was a few months, so I don't remember having anything, that was so fast, and once we rolled it out, and then we sold it, and certainly (61:34), a lot of them aren't live yet because we just sold a lot of them, although we do have – we did sell to our client base, we sold some decent amount of Learning modules last year. But I'd say it's in our history, it's probably the fastest rollout and a fastest time to sale of anything we've done.

Mark S. Marcon - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And any chance that you might sell Perception separately without having to buy the rest of the module, I mean the rest of the solutions that (62:04)?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

We actually are selling it standalone above 5,000 employees.

So we'll take one more question that will come from Trevor Upton with KeyBanc.

Trevor Upton - Pacific Crest Securities

Hi, thanks so much for squeezing me in. Scott, Mitch, I believe you're in the process of replatforming parts of your solution. Do you think that's having any impact on the Time to Live?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

No, none. Zero. Nothing to do with it.

Trevor Upton - Pacific Crest Securities

Okay. And then, it sounds like some of the elongation is just from redefining what is Enterprise and Mid-Market? Just within the Enterprise kind of 1,500 to 2,500 employees, are they also experienced a longer Time to Live? I guess, if so, why would that be?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Remember, we took – the Enterprise now is over 2,500 employees, it's been that way for a while now and Mid-Market is 500 to 2,500 employees (63:02) we did see their average employee size grow and sales over the last, let's say, four quarters and we saw like a one month Time to Live – elongated Time to Live by around a month in the Mid-Market, as I said before, where the Enterprise was around two months that caused the result.

Trevor Upton - Pacific Crest Securities

Got it. So, I guess to ask a question or try to ask it again, did the 1,500 to 2,500 employees move from Enterprise to the Mid-Market, that would obviously extend – grow the size of Mid-Market. Just like-for-like, the 1,500 employee size to 2,500 employees, did that segment also see elongated Time to Live?

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yes, by about a month.

Trevor Upton - Pacific Crest Securities

Okay. Thank you. That's all I have.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thanks.

Mitchell K. Dauerman - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Thanks, Trevor.

That will conclude the question-and-answer session. I'll turn the conference over to Scott Scherr for any additional or closing comments.

Scott Scherr - The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks for your time. Though it's not the easiest of times when something like this happens, but just let me give you – try and give you confidence that Ultimate is stronger than we've ever been on all sides, I normally don't say that at the end of the call, but I'm not only saying this to you, I'm saying this to my people and all the people that hopefully our customers and everybody else. So, it's a high-end or a high-class problem that's going to make us stronger going forward. So, thanks for your time, we'll catch-up with you end of the quarter.

That does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

