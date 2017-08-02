Shake Shack: Bearish Into The Print

Shake Shack (SHAK) has done pretty much nothing other than cycle between $31 and $40 over the past year. Right now, SHAK is approaching the bottom of that cycle ahead of its Q2 earnings report. That price action might indicate that SHAK is ready to explode to $40 after its earnings report, but we think that cursory analysis is too simple. Instead, we think this earnings report will cause SHAK stock to break below $31. We are overall bearish into the Q2 print.

The big thing to note here is the resurgence of McDonald's (MCD) in the QSR space. This fits in with the emergence of Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT) as viable grocery options.

In a broad sense, the healthy organics food trend has overshot itself. When the health food craze exploded onto the scene, multiple brands like Shake Shack and Whole Foods Market (WFM) became popular food destinations. Shake Shack was quick, healthy, and priced at a point that made consumers feel like they weren't eating cheap food. Whole Foods was exclusive, healthy, and also priced at a point that made consumers feel like they weren't buying cheap food.

But then consumers started to worry about price. Wage growth hasn't picked up all that much over the past couple years, and without much more money in their wallets, consumers started looking for additional ways to save money. One way to do that is to stop paying 8 bucks for a double burger.

But cost-conscious consumers remained health-conscious, so they looked for places that appeased both their price and health tastes. Walmart and Target embraced the mass market organics trend, offering organic food at everyday low prices. Meanwhile, McDonald's revamped its menu to include healthier, premium offerings.

And so the transition began. Walmart and Target buffed out their grocery businesses, while Whole Foods is the middle of an 8-quarter long streak of negative comps. Similarly, McDonald's is once again king of the burger space, while Shake Shack is posting negative comps.

McDonald's most recent results imply that this transition only accelerated over the past several months. That is bad for SHAK, a company that is already facing slowing comp growth due to geographic expansion that isn't going as well as bulls hoped.

Bulls want to point to SHAK's mobile-ordering system as a catalyst for future sales growth to offset this transition, but that is the same argument Starbucks (SBUX) bulls have been making for some time. And its not working. Starbucks' Mobile Order and Pay system is growing, but its not offsetting the secular trend of consumers opting for cheaper food and drinks.

Meanwhile, rising beef prices are putting margins on watch. Rising labor costs are a particular pain point for SHAK's operating margins considering the company's huge urban exposure. Rainy weather in New York City likely significantly dampened comp growth this past quarter.

There isn't much to really like about the SHAK growth story right now. Its on the wrong side of a secular transition away from premium priced food, and near-term commodity price, labor and weather headwinds almost entirely ensure the quarter wasn't that good.

At 55x FY18 earnings estimates, SHAK stock still remains too richly valued to be given any benefit of the doubt. A bad earnings report could send this stock sharply lower.

