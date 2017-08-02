Diamond Offshore - 2nd Quarter 2017 And Fleet Status... Time To Merge?

I recommend to take some profit off the table between $12 and $12.75, unless the stock can really break out on large volume above $13.

Image: Semisubmersible Ocean Valor.

Diamond Offshore (DO)

I - Complete Fleet Analysis as of July 31, 2017.

Semi-Submersibles, Deepwaters and Midwaters

# Name Year Built Spec. Contract End Current day rate K $ Down time Location Ultra-Deepwater Drillship - Semi Submersible 1 Ocean BlackHawk 2014 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' Drillship Mid-6/19 495 [Anadarko] US GoM +5y opt. (4d) 3Q17 2 Ocean Black Hornet 2015 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' Drillship Mid-4/20 495 [Anadarko] US GoM +5y opt. 3 Ocean BlackLion 2015 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' Drillship Mid 2/20 400 [Hess] US GoM 4 Ocean BlackRhino 2015 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' Drillship Mid 2/20 400 [Hess] US GoM (7d) 3Q17 5 Ocean Great White 2016 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' SemiSub Mid 1/20 Undisclosed 325(?) [BP] Moored in Malaysia +2x1y options 6 Ocean Monarch 2008 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' SemiSub Late 9/17 Late 9/17 -Early 3/18 Early 3/18 - Late 6/18 Late 6/18 - Late 11/18 Undisclosed Available Undisclosed Undisclosed [BHP] [Cooper Energy/Origin Energy] Australia 7 Ocean Valor 2009 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' SemiSub Mid 10/18 455 Pending litigation [Petrobras] Brazil 8 Ocean Courage 2009 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' SemiSub Late 2/18 Late 2/18 - Late 7/20 455 380 [Petrobras] Brazil 9 Ocean Apex 2014 Ultra-deep Water >7,500' SemiSub Mid 11/17 Mid 11/17 - Mid 2/18 285 205 [Woodside Energy] Australia Deepwater Floaters 1 Ocean Valiant 1988 Deepwater 5,000' to 7,500' SemiSub Early 2/18 Undisclosed (110?) [Maersk] UK 13 wells +priced options Midwater Floaters 1 Ocean Guardian 1985 Midwater 450' to 5,000' SemiSub Late 8/17 Late 8/17 - mid 2/18 Mid 2/18 - Mid 5/18 220 Available Undisclosed ($100k/d?) [Azinor Catalyst/Decipher] UK NS 2 Ocean Patriot 1983 Midwater 450' to 5,000' SemiSub Late 10/17 Early 6/18 - Early 6/20 400.511 Undisclosed ($110k/d?) [Shell/Apache] UKNS

Jackups

# Name Year Built Specification Contract End Current day rate K $ Previous day rate 1 Ocean Scepter 2008 Jackup 0' to 450' Early 10/17 Undisclosed (50?) [Fieldwood] Mexico 1 well option (5d) 3Q17

Stacked Rigs

# Name Year Built Status 1 Ocean America 1988 Cold stacked Malaysia 2 Ocean Victory 1997 Cold Stacked US GoM 3 Ocean Onyx 2013 Cold Stacked US GoM 4 Ocean Rover 2003 Cold Stacked Malaysia 5 Ocean Confidence 2001 Cold Stacked Canary Islands 6 Ocean Endeavor 2007 Cold Stacked Italy

Held for sale rigs (Semi Submersible)

# Name Year built Location 1 Ocean Nomad 1975 UK 2 Ocean Princess 1975 UK 3 Ocean Vanguard 1982 UK 4 Ocean Alliance 1988 US GoM 5 Ocean Baroness 2002 US GoM

Analysis of the Fleet

The fleet can be divided into four groups:

Semi-subs Drillships Deepwaters Midwaters Jackups Total *Number of working rigs 9 2 2 1 14 Cold stacked 6 0 0 0 6 Held for sale 5 - - 0 5 Total rigs 20 2 2 1 25

Contract backlog estimated as of February 6, 2017, is $2.74 billion.

II - Q2 2017 Results Snapshot. (8 consecutive Quarters.)

Commentary:

Diamond Offshore released both, its second-quarter earnings results and the fleet status, on July 31, 2017.

The fleet status indicated that the company classified five semi-submersibles as "held for sale" and will be retired probably -- with a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $71 million related specifically to two of the rigs:

Two 1975-built semi-submersibles, Ocean Nomad and Ocean Princess The 1982-built semi-sub Ocean Vanguard The 1988-built Ocean Alliance The Ocean Baroness, which was built in 1988 and upgraded in 2001.

We have further reviewed the useful life of the Princess, the Nomad, the Vanguard, the Baroness, and the Alliance, and do not believe that the size of the future reactivation costs warrants keeping these assets in the fleet. These rigs have been cold stacked for some time now, and although the holding costs are minimal, the combination of special surveys, required regulatory upgrades, and other increasing reactivation costs, imply that our future capital is best deployed elsewhere. Marc Edwards said in the conference call.

These comments explain clearly the reason cold stacked rigs are likely to be retired, especially when the rig is an old model before 2000. The issue is particularly important for Transocean (RIG). I recommend to read my article about the last RIG FSR on July 26. Please click here.

Transocean fleet is now down to 50 rigs, with 19 rigs classified as "cold stacked" including 11 rigs "cold stacked" since 2015, that can be considered as "practically-waiting-to-be-scrapped".

5 - The Ocean Guardian has been awarded two small contracts in Australia.

6 - The company has now six floaters cold stacked, with the addition of the semi-sub Ocean Victory cold stacked in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Calculation from Quandl and from Fun trading for the last two quarters. Free cash flow is operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. Diamond offshore managed to have free cash flow for the last four quarters. The company has no more "under-construction" rig and thus, has no new-build CapEx which is clearly an advantage in this market. The company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $145 million for 2017.

CEO, Marc Edwards, said in the conference call:

Diamond Offshore announced earnings per share of $0.12, which includes a $71 million impairment charge. Excluding this non-cash charge, earnings per share for the quarter were $0.45. This compares to adjusted earnings per share of $0.16 in the second quarter of 2016.

It is clear to me that the Black series is an important financial support for the company. However, I believe M. Marc Edwards should not be totally comfortable with the long-term contracts with Hess and Anadarko. The potential of an early termination for convenience, a long standby period at half the day rate or a renegotiation of the day rate (lower) -- with hopefully a "blend & extend" deal -- may always happen. Noble (NE) and Transocean have been forced to renegotiate their long-term contracts in the US Gulf of Mexico with Shell and I do not see why Diamond offshore can get around this negative potential?

One important positive for the company is clearly its clean balance sheet. CFO Kelly Youngblood said:

Our undrawn revolving credit facility of $1.5 billion does not expire until 2020. And finally, our next debt maturity of $500 million is due in 2019, followed by a $250 million maturity in 2023. Altogether, we believe we are in a very enviable position when compared to our peer group.

What is the best strategy for Diamond offshore moving forward?

Marc Edwards is quite elusive in his comments here, and it is totally understandable.

But as it relates to moving forward, we're in no rush to transact. One of the basic principles of value creation is knowing the true value of an asset and being prepared to take action when the time is right, and we don't think we're at that point right now. So, all the levers remain open to us. We continually review opportunities, whether it's consolidation, whether it's picking up assets that are available in the market or indeed taking innovation to a new level and moving forward with the Floating Factory. We're not wedded to any one of those three. But as we move through the cycle and we look at stakeholder returns, then we will act when we feel that the moment is right. But right now, James, we're still in a holding pattern, so to speak.

Maybe Ensco (ESV) could heed the words of Marc Edwards here, and re-examine the proposed acquisition of Atwood (ATW), that I have found overpriced and ill-timed. Please click here to read my article on the subject.

However, I believe Marc Edwards is a tad too optimistic, and a simple look at the fleet status is showing how fast is the rig attrition happening in the company. Marc Edwards said: "we're very comfortable in the diversity of the fleet." and I have to disagree with this statement.

Diamond offshore will have only 12 rigs operating at the end of the year and this number may eventually go further down in 2018.

I do not see any safety margin and I believe the company should seriously look at a merger using an all-share swap. Acquisition of specific distressed assets of quality is very limited, and will not be sufficient for Diamond Offshore, especially when Marc Edwards said:

We're looking at a recovery that is probably the back-end of 2019, in terms of not only utilization ticking back up but also looking at a time when pricing power might return in our space.

I am still convinced that Diamond Offshore and Noble should join forces together to form a stronger company with a solid versatile rig fleet. I have explained why it makes sense and bring cost synergies. I recommend to read my preceding article about this potential merger. Please click here.

I do not say it will be easy and many problems will have to be solved (Debt issue, etc.) before an agreement can be made.

DO has fared well yesterday, but fundamentally I do not see the stock breaking the channel pattern, and I am afraid the stock may continue to go down probably in the $9 level before I see a trend reversal.

I recommend to take some profit off the table between $12 and $12.75, unless the stock can really break out on large volume above $13.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade DO on special occasions, but do not have a long position with the company.