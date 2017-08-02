Looking Ahead Of Craft Brew Alliance's 2nd Quarter Earnings

Overview

My past two articles about Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) hasn’t been positive. I talked about the underutilization of the company’s facilities and the simultaneous increase in contract brewing done by AB Commercial Strategies (an affiliate of AB-InBev(NYSE:BUD)). I also mentioned the slowing growth rate of the craft beer space in the United States. However, one of the things I did mention was the potential of Kona Brewing. Kona is the one bright spot with CBA and it continues to be the driver of growth for the company. Last quarter, Kona’s depletion rate grew by 14%, which included a 60% increase in international depletion. Just from my personal observation, I’ve seen increased exposure both domestically and internationally. Most of the bars I go now carry Kona brand beers on tap and I was surprised to see how popular they were during my trip to Korea - even more so than Goose Island beers, which entered the Korean market earlier this year. It just goes to show how powerful the international deal with AB-InBev has been for CBA. Although I’ve yet to be fully convinced of CBA’s long term potential, I believe that CBA is capable of reporting an impressive 2nd quarter earnings this Wednesday. Source: Kona Brewing Twitter Page

Looking Back at First Quarter Earnings

During the first quarter of 2017, CBA had a 2.1% increase in shipment. Its net revenue grew by 13% YoY to $44.3 million. Share prices soared on this news. However, taking into account the $1.7 million paid by Pabst for contract brewing shortfall fees and $0.9m paid by AB International for distribution fees show that net revenue actually grew by only 6%. This is still an impressive figure considering the decelerating craft beer space, but the 13% revenue growth can be misleading to potential investors.

Looking Ahead of Second Quarter Earnings

Before jumping into my expectations for the 2Q17 earnings report, there are a couple things I want to touch upon. In general, due to seasonality, sales for CBA have been higher during the 2nd and 3rd quarter of the year. This can be attributed to increased sales during the summer, especially for the 4th of July. Quarterly revenues for the past few years reflect this general trend as seen below. I expect this trend to continue this year as well.

Source: Created using Capital IQ. Revenue in millions.

Another important question here is how much impact the deal with AB InBev will have on this quarter’s earnings. I explained in my last article that the deal allows AB Commercial Strategies to produce up to 300,000 barrels a year. The two companies will share savings if they amount to at least $10.00 a barrel. In the last 10-Q, CBA stated that AB InBev's Fort Collins brewery was ready to begin shipment. The start date of the shipment and the savings realized from the deal can sway margins for CBA and in turn, its earnings.

Can the trend of 2016 continue to 2017?

CBA achieved its highest quarterly revenue during the 2nd quarter of 2016 with $62.3 million in total revenue. When looking at the figures of the Kona brand during this time, its shipment and depletion increased by 19.3% and 19%, respectively. Although depletion remained flat compared to the first quarter, shipment increased by 7.6% from 11.7%. Comparatively, during the 1st quarter of 2017, depletion for Kona increased by 14% while shipment was up 16.3%. Although the growth in depletion rate has slowed down when compared to the first quarter of 2016, the growth in shipment clearly reflects the continued popularity of Kona Brewing and the anticipation by wholesalers for an increase in demand.

Looking at the figures of overall shipment show a similar picture. Back in 2016, overall shipment for 1Q16 was 149,600 barrels and jumped up to 246,000 barrels in 2Q16. Shipment for 1Q17 was 152,800 barrels, which is a 2.14% increase YoY. Based on the underlying trend, it seems possible for CBA to beat the aforementioned record level revenue.

However, looking at 2015 paints a slightly different picture. Although overall shipment for 1Q15 was 167,700 barrels, which was greater than shipments of both 1Q16 and 1Q17, shipment for 2Q15 proved disappointing with only 238,900 barrels. This was mainly attributed to lagging contract brewing and beer related shipment, which increased by only 22% QoQ. During the second quarter of 2016, the underlying factors driving record level sales was the nearly two-folds increase in contract brewing and beer related shipment. This goes to show that stronger sales in the first quarter don't necessarily lead to a proportionate increase in the next quarter.

2015 2016 2017 Q1 Barrels Shipped 167,700 149,600 152,800 Q2 Barrels Shipped 238,900 246,000 -

Issues with Woodinville Brewery and Pabst

Another source of ambiguity is the Woodinville Brewery. So far, CBA has received contract brewing shortfall fees from Pabst amounting to $3.3 million. However, Pabst decided to terminate its contract with CBA and agreed to pay $2.7 million in termination fee. Not only does this end future contract brewing fees from Pabst, but it also means that CBA will have to dish out between $500,000 and $750,000 to cover costs related to the closure of the brewery. Another factor worth mentioning is that if CBA sells the Woodinville Brewery by the end of 2017, the company is obligated to pay up to $2.7 million back to Pabst. I’m guessing that the obligation depends on the cost that CBA incurs until it's able to sell the brewery. According to the first quarter 10-Q, CBA intends to defer recognition of the payment at this moment. I can think of several ways this can play out in the future, but it’ll mainly depend on the company’s performance as well as the premium offered on the book value of the brewery by a buyer. It's possible that management recognizes the payment for the second quarter earnings report in order to boost revenue numbers, but that seems highly unlikely given the uncertainty of the situation. CBA is under no obligation to sell the brewery by the end of this year and I’m curious to see how management deals with Pabst in the future.

Independent Craft Brewer Seal

There have been talks about the Independent Craft Brewer Seal, which CBA does not qualify for due to AB InBev’s stake in the company, and its negative effect on bigger craft breweries. In a way, it’s become a way for small iconoclast microbreweries to stand up against multinational giants like Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) and AB InBev. Nonetheless, I can’t see this having an impact on second quarter earnings as it takes some time for breweries to label the beers, achieve ubiquity, and get them into the hands of their customers. This initiative was introduced towards the end of June.

Closing Thoughts

Looking ahead of the earnings release, I think there’s potential for CBA to record its highest quarterly revenue to date. It'll depend on several factors, including the starting shipment date at the Colorado brewery, the savings realized from the deal with AB InBev, depletion and shipment growth of Kona, and the boost in sales due to seasonality. Concerns include an overall decrease in contract fees from the contract termination with Pabst and the slowing craft beer space. Nonetheless, looking at positive 2Q17 results for companies like Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) sheds a positive light on the craft beer space.

