Oil Today: Oil Inventories In A Monet

We take a look at a few reasons why we believe the oil inventory draws year-to-date have not been obvious.

Monet the Oil Painter

Tai: “Do you think she’s pretty?”

Cher: “No, she’s a full-on Monet . . . . It’s like a painting, see? From far away, it’s OK, but up close, it’s a big old mess.” - From the movie Clueless (1995)

Remember oil data isn’t always pretty, it’s replete with inaccurate or missing information, half-truths and at times non-truths. The market wants to read the tea leaves, but you’re often left staring at a blotchy painting. Thus, it helps to step back to get the full picture. This, our third article in a series of articles, will explore why we believe the undersupply wasn't obvious (our first article looked at sentiment, and the second we looked at inventories).

The 35 OECD member countries (e.g., Canada, Japan, US, UK, etc.) maintain open, reliable and timely data on their oil inventories. OPEC and Non-OPEC producers, which include countries such as Nigeria, Libya, Iran, Iraq and Kazakhstan? Not so much. Many countries protect their production and inventory data for strategic reasons, and what is disclosed is often questionable. The picture becomes even more convoluted when you add floating storage, for which there’s some data, but incomplete. When oil sloshes around in the early stages of rebalancing, the speed of the inventory changes, how inventory changes are accounted for, and the weak data integrity can all skew the picture.

Since demand is hard to measure, the market guesstimates by calculating supplies and comparing it against inventories (usually OECD inventories). It stands to reason that the difference equals “implied demand.” Many use supply and production interchangeably, but they are in fact very different. Supply includes production and inventory changes. Production is sustainable, whereas inventory changes may not be once inventories deplete. Additionally, inventory transfers can inflate visible stocks; so failing to delineate between the two can lead you to believe that demand is falling off when inventories are merely moving.

We believe the sluggish inventory draw in Q1 2017 was largely due to inventory transfers (i.e., the transfer of oil from the one country, with its poorly reported ledgers, to another, with its highly scrutinized reports). In many cases, the producers didn’t produce more oil, they exported more. Conservatively, we estimate producers have transferred over 40M barrels to their customers in the past few months, and because the market fixates on OECD inventories, these barrels, like many things in life, didn’t count until they did. The barrels have always existed, and moving them from one parking lot to another doesn’t change that fact, but it does change the calculation.

Let’s take the case of Iran. Iranian oil production and exports increased after international sanctions were lifted in early 2016. After staying relatively steady in H1 2016, exports increased significantly right before the Vienna Agreement. This was the channel stuffing we discussed earlier, and when we pair production and export data with floating storage figures, we begin to see where the barrels were coming from. Iran has been drawing down inventory and depleting its stocks.

Like clockwork, once inventories were depleted, exports started declining. Production has flat-lined and we’re now waiting to see if Iran had also artificially lifted its production numbers by running down storage. Regardless, Iran has destocked close to 20M barrels.

Not to be outdone, Saudi Arabia also destocked 10M barrels, so from both countries, we have over 30M barrels of oil transferred. Oil in floating storage also joined in on the great inventory migration, drawing by close to 30M barrels. Given the deteriorating economics for storing oil offshore in H1 2017, traders brought the oil back onshore. If we conservatively assume that 20M of the barrels were Iranian inventory, a net 10M barrels were pulled from floating storage.

What happened to these barrels? Well, inevitably they found their way to OECD countries and increased imports and inventories.

Just factoring in the over 40M barrels above (which we believe to be conservative as it represents almost the midpoint of the ranges we’ve seen for destocking) plus the US SPR sale of 16M barrels, total OECD stocks faced a headwind of 56M barrels in H1 2016. Historically, total stocks have increased by over 95M barrels in the first half of the year (5-year average). This year total stocks only increased by 55M, which means a counter seasonal draw of 40M barrels is at play. Adding back the headwind (as inventory transfers that elevated visible inventories), we surmise demand in the first half of the year exceeded supply by over 96M barrels or 500K bpd. Coming out of 2016, inventories were drawing by close to 700K bpd, so demand may have weakened slightly, but seasonality and some one-off factors described below were likely to blame. Thin gruel for bulls we know, but rebalancing is happening. As inventory stocks dwindle and exports decline, we’re left with lower production. If inventories are already drawing down despite destocking, we’re fairly certain they’ll deepen when they cease.

Whether the inventory shift was caused by channel stuffing, floating storage destocking or SPR sales matters little to the short-term market. Burned by the oil trade year-to-date, active funds (mutual and hedge funds) have abandoned the energy sector in droves, and what’s left are mostly quants and computer traders who now dominate the market. For such participants, context matters little because if the inventory numbers come in higher than expected, then that must mean weak demand. Nuance? Ain’t no one got time for that.

