Francesca's Holdings - A Real Bargain

13.7% FCF yield and generating FCF steadily since it was first listed on the stock market in 2011.

Francesca’s fall in price makes it one of the most valuable investment opportunities I have found this year.

Unlike many others in the sector, this company is not a value trap.

Investment Thesis

The retail sector is going through one of its biggest crises in recent years. The business model that prevailed until very recently is now over, as customers are progressively buying less from physical stores and more online. As a result, companies are being forced to close more and more stores faced with the fall in sales and to invest more money in adapting to the new business model, where shipping products to the customer at the price of zero or at low cost is what matters most, seriously damaging the companies' operating margins.

Against this background, companies have registered falls that sometimes reach 70% in only 2 or 3 years. But, as in all crises, companies that step up their game with a good performance are also affected by this widespread panic. This creates a perfect scenario for those who focus on long-term investments.

The most difficult thing here is knowing how to differentiate between a good investment and a value trap. For example: if we used a screener to find investment ideas in the retail sector and we selected as filters: low P/E ratio, low or no debt and high dividend yield… we would have quite a big list of companies on screen. While on many occasions these would be good filters to find investment ideas, in this case they are not. I do not think there is a better example of a value trap right now than The Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE):

P/E ratio = 8.9

EV/EBITDA = 3.1

Net cash of USD 247 million vs. a market cap of USD 820 million.

Dividend yield = 6%

Probably in a different situation and in a different sector, many of us would be rubbing our hands in glee with these features. However, if we had purchased The Buckle this past year, when the stock price reached $ 26.55, our current return would be -37%.

This is why we must do a little research beforehand to check which falls in stock prices are justified and which are not. In the case of The Buckle, its revenues are falling at a very fast pace, its operating margins have shrunk by 40% and its management has no intention of changing its business model in the short term – they plan to open new stores in strategic shopping malls while closing others in malls that were deemed strategic in the past.

I know all this because I myself fell into this value trap. Fortunately, the consequences were not serious and I was able to recover almost all I invested on time and learn a good lesson. That is why I wanted to explain this with a little more detail so that you, unlike me, can avoid this kind of investment.

Enough talking about bad investment ideas; let’s now try to find value in a sector that seems sentenced. Despite the general decline in sales, there is a company whose sales keep growing year after year and still has one of the highest profit margins in the sector.

About the company

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) is a specialty retailer which operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques selling a wide range of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts in the United States. Their products are mainly oriented towards a female audience between 18 and 35 years.

It was founded in 1999 with the opening of its first boutique, and it has not stopped growing ever since. The chart below shows how new boutiques are opened every year at an incredible rate. Besides, in the last 10 years only 17 boutiques have been closed, and in the middle of the 2008 – 2009 crisis Francesca’s doubled their size, going from 78 to 147 stores – something worthy of note.

Source: Created by author using official data

Francesca's Holdings is constantly updating its products so that customers visit its boutiques more frequently looking for new products. This decision reduces the danger of falling behind on trends and allows the company to work with a smaller stock.

The diversity of its products also stands out: together, its jewelry, gifts and accessories have the same revenue weight as their apparel. This lets the company be ahead of many other clothing retailers, which concentrate more than 85% of their revenue on apparel.

Source: Francesca's Holdings annual presentation 2016

Regarding the sale of its products, these are sold in its 671 boutiques and also online, through the website.

In the last few years, the company has put most efforts into the latter. This strategy seems to be paying off, as year after year the percentage of online sales over the company’s total sales is higher:

Source: Francesca's Holdings annual presentation 2016

Its fast adaptation to the new panorama of the retail sector is making the company stand out from its competitors. The management has already ensured that it will continue investing time and money to make online sales more and more important in the future.

Financial Strength

After such a strong expansion plan, going from 78 to 671 boutiques in just 10 years, the first thing that comes to mind is what level of debt has been needed in order to achieve this. And here is the incredible thing about this: the company has not only multiplied its store number by 8, but it has also financed this expansion plan through its cash flow from operations. Currently Francesca’s Holding has USD 53 million net cash, which represents 16.1% of its market cap, and no debt. Its balance sheet is as solid as a rock:

Source: Created by author using official data

The inventory level is a balance sheet asset that receives a lot of attention in the retail sector, so a company that increases the weight of this asset year after year deserves closer attention and some research. In a sector governed by fashion, in which the value of inventory can be reduced to zero if trends change completely, working with small stock is key.

In the case of Francesca’s Holdings, the value of its inventory in recent years has never exceeded 35% of the value of its current assets. This has some advantages: it is easier to control, and it lets the company respond quickly to the different trends that emerge.

Source: Created by author using official data

Capital Allocation

The company's management has done a fantastic job here. With the sharp fall in stock prices in the last few years due to the widespread panic in the retail sector, the company has decided to repurchase as many shares as possible instead of paying dividends. In fact, in the last two years, all the FCF generated was devoted to share repurchase. This is a wise strategy: it increases shareholder participation and makes EPS increase rapidly. It also lets us see that, at these levels, the company considers the stock price attractive.

In just 5 years, it has repurchased 14% of the shares it had in 2013.

Source: Created by author using official data

The management is clear: with the increase in free cash flow it plans to achieve in the future, it will continue repurchasing shares and it will do so more aggressively if stock prices keep falling.

Competitors

There is no company on the market that could be considered a direct competitor of Francesca’s Holdings – and that is positive. However, all companies in the retail sector have something in common: the importance of having a high operating margin.

Over the past few years, most companies have seen their operating margins shrink significantly due to the costs incurred in order to adapt to the new business model in the sector. Francesca’s is no exception, but even after this reduction its operating margin is still 13.94%, one of the highest in the sector, which gives it a clear advantage over other companies.

Below the performance of its operating margin is compared to that of other companies in the sector, such as Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN), American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO), Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) and L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Source: Created by author using official data

Outlook

Although in the 1st quarter of 2017 comparable sales decreased by 5%, the company aims to operate in 900 as a middle/long-term goal. Given the company’s evolution, I think it is a very reasonable goal.

In the last 6 years, Francesca’s has opened on average around 77 stores per year and the average sales growth per store [(Total sales – online sales) / Total no. of boutiques] has been as follows:

Source: Created by author using official data

Even in the most conservative scenario, it is estimated that Francesca’s Holdings will reach 900 boutiques within 3 years, even if stores are opened at a slower pace (70 per year) and the sales per boutique ratio does not increase. This would mean revenue of USD 622 million, 27.5% total growth or 8.5% annual growth (excluding e-commerce).

With a less conservative outlook, the company may reach 900 boutiques in only 2.5 years and improve its sales per boutique, achieving even more growth.

In addition, the management also aims to increase the investment in marketing and grow its e-commerce penetration, with new buying methods, such as “Buy in boutique and ship to home/boutique” and “Buy online and ship to boutique” with the aim of increasing sales and reach more customers.

We could also think that in the near future the company might decide to expand internationally and take the leap to operate in Canada, without having to open new stores there – simply online. It would be a new source of revenue with minimal cost.

Valuation

Let’s go through some figures now.

When Francesca’s Holdings was first listed on the stock market in 2011, it was sold for 40x times earnings and 19x times its EV/EBITDA. The company’s projections remained attractive, but its price was disproportionate even for a company with promises of growing at a rate of 17% per year.

After the 70% price correction in recent years and with an insane return on invested capital of 34.8%, this is an ideal investment opportunity. As mentioned in the previous section, with a conservative scenario, Francesca’s Holdings will:

Grow in sales by 8.5% per year.

Do so with an operating margin of 12% (2% lower due to its continuous reorganization to adapt to the new business model of the sector).

Have no debt (financing new boutiques with its cash from operations).

Reach a similar FCF/sales margin of 10% (with an average number of 70 new boutiques every year), similar relative depreciation and amortization and similar tax rate.

Maintain 5.7% share repurchase rate (that of the last 5 years).

Maintain the same cash and cash equivalents weight (surplus will be devoted to share repurchase).

With these figures, Francesca’s Holdings is sold under the following surreal multiples:

Source: Created by author using official data and own estimations

Conclusion

Despite being part of a cyclical sector, Francesca’s Holdings growth perspectives, together with its low multiples and a nonexistent debt make it a low-risk investment (as Mohnish Pabrai would say: heads, I win; tails, I don’t lose that much). I would take advantage of a day of strong volatility to take positions and add this company to the portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRAN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.