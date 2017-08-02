GNC: The Price Is Very Reasonable, I'm Glad I'm In

At the heart of it, all its issues are already accounted for by a very cheap stock.

Revenue and comps were down for the 2017 Q2 and its revenue will continue to fall in the near term.

Investment Thesis

In spite of the rally on results days, from shorts closing their positions, GNC's (GNC) 2017 Q2 results were very mixed indeed. Possibly more tilted towards the negative, however, at the current share price investors are asked to pay, shareholders are still likely to rewarded with a satisfactory return.

Recent Business Highlights

Revenue was down 4.8% YOY, which was disappointing, to say the least. Firstly, because GNC has had quite stable revenue in the past 5 years with a CAGR of 4.2% over the past 5 years, so this drop in revenue raises my eyebrows. Secondly, since GNC's management has been on the defensive for the past 2 years, for the business to still be underperforming to this level, by delivering lower revenue is a reminder of the difficulty this business is having in adapting to changes in the way consumers shop for its products.

This is evidently not a case of just being less traffic hitting its stores either, as its online results were not better, with GNC.com contributing to same store sales with minus 0.4%. In fact, Robert Moran stated in GNC's earnings call that over half of those that searched for GNC products on Amazon (AMZN) ended up in GNC stores. Mr. Moran commented that 37% of those who searched on Amazon actually ended up GNC stores in any case. So a lack of traffic is only partly to blame for GNC's problems.

Moreover, what made its online results quite bitter was that in its previous quarter, GNC's management had been making a lot of noise about its partnership with Amazon exceeding management's expectations. And once again, in this quarter the same narrative came out. If that is the case, then show me hard numbers which prove those assertions.

Moving on, its margins came under increased pressure in the quarter, due in part to an increase in SG&A costs. Namely, management upped its salaries and benefits by $10 million. Humbly, I fail to understand why in the world management deserves to get paid more when the company's share price is at near all times lows. I addressed GNC's management overpayment in my previous article, for those particularly keen look here.

More positively, its Q2 results showed that its same store sales decelerated its level of decline.

(Source: 2017 Q1 & Q2 press statement)

From minus 3.9% in the same period a year ago, to minus 0.9% in these latest set of results. Management sought to improve its comps through volume sales rather than pricing, with pricing in the quarter falling quite dramatically and was down 11.8% compared with positive 1.7% in the same period a year ago.



Financials

(Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations)

Something that is quite extraordinary about GNC is just how much cash this business makes. If one solely focused on its share price one would never come to terms with just how consistently it generates cash. Also just how high its Returns On Invested Capital are - I use FCF margin, highlighted green, as a proxy for ROIC. Generally, a business with a FCF margin above 5% is a reasonable business, with GNC's 8.7% of normalized FCF margin being particularly high, especially if we consider the fact that GNC is a retailer and that retailers typically have very small margins and tend to seek volume over price in their strategy.



What lays ahead for GNC

Apart from all the issues highlighted above, such as declining revenue, lower traffic in its stores, the company has, on top of that, a large number of operating leases due by 2019.

(Source: 2016 10-K)

Furthermore, if its leases and its net debt position of $1.5 billion was not enough risk to GNC's operations, management has stated that it expects to close approximately 200-250 stores, which will inevitably bring down its revenue even further. On the other hand, while this action will cause it revenue to fall, it should be cash flow accreditive, as the stores which will be closed will most likely be less profitable stores in GNC's portfolio.

Which brings me to some good news. Firstly, since the less profitable stores will not be in operations, this will improve same store comparables. Management stated in the earnings call several times that the back half of 2017 comps should be positive.

Secondly, having fewer stores will help bring down the amount of inventory the company must carry on its balance sheet, which will release some cash from its working capital. Moreover, management is trying a strategy which it refers to as segmentation. This is a fancy name for what is in a reality just common sense. GNC is simply optimizing its inventory distribution, whereby stores which have an excess of inventory distribute it to neighbouring stores which need that inventory more. This means that GNC's stores will be running lighter on inventory going forward.

And lastly, higher vendor funding was a one-off contributor in the quarter which added 100 basis point positive impact to gross profit margin. Therefore, this quarter's 33.2% versus 35.5% from the same period a year ago would have looked significantly worse. Since this is one-off in nature we can expect GNC's gross margin to continue to come down further. Management has already highlighted this and stated that it expects GNC's gross profit margin to be between 31%-33% for the remainder of this year. So that strong and stable gross margin I describe in the financial section above (normalized at 35.8%), realistically, that is no longer going to be the case at GNC. Moreover, GNC's vendor funding will impact payables allowing its payables to increase in the back half of 2017.

All in all, GNC stated that once inventories are squeezed and payables stretched this should alleviate just below $200 million in free cash flow for the remainder of the year. This excess free cash flow has been earmarked to pay down the revolver, which should alleviate the interest burden on the revolver of 3.6% and the annual commitment fee of 0.5% on the undrawn portion of the revolver.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

(Source: morningstar.com, author's calculations)

Two very interesting aspects are flagged up by the table above. Firstly, on my favourite metric, P/S, not only does GNC trades considerably cheaper than it has traded in its trailing 5 years on average. But possibly more meaningful to this author, is that there is clearly investor appetite for these weight management and nutritional supplement companies. For example, the median P/S ratio for the group is currently the same as the 5-year trailing average for this ratio. and on a P/Cash Flow

Also, on a P/Cash Flow metric, the median for the group trades at a premium to what it has in the past - 11.8x compared with 11.3x. However, that is not the case with GNC, which actually trades at a significant discount - 4.6x compared with 11.1x. Clearly, GNC has its problems, but the sentiment against this company is particularly strong. Findings which are reinforced in my DCF analysis that follows.

DCF Analysis



(Source: author's calculations)

A back of the envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $230 million of FCF, with 2% growth over the next five years (which is reasonable since it is just below half its five-year CAGR of 4.2%), before levelling off at 1% (which is below inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10%, which as a standard equity discount rate because, in spite of having very strong cash returns on invested capital, its balance sheet offers GNC very limited flexibility.

This brings the DCF to $2.9 billion market cap. Therefore, paying only $650 million currently, or just over two times full year 2017 FCF seems very reasonable to this author.

Conclusion

There is still a lot of work for GNC to do to turn this ship around. Currently with no tangible catalysts on the horizon the price its shares trade at remains depressed. At the heart of it, GNC will attempt to squeeze as much cash from its working capital as possible, but without any sustainable revenue growth this strategy only buys the company more time, however, with approximately $1.3 billion of debt coming up in 2019 GNC must act very quickly indeed.

